Pinkbike's Father's Day Sale: 15% Off Our Dad-Bod Approved Gear

Jun 11, 2021
by Chris McLeod  


Whether you have a rad dad or you are one, we've got a 15% Father's Day discount that runs from June 11-20. Use the code "FATHERSDAY" on the Pinkbike Shop.

Some suggestions...

The Taj Mihelich Collection


You already know that he loves a good Dad joke.

Bike Accessory Bundles


Outfit his rig for summer.


Post Ride Slides


He can't wear socks and sandals without them.

Pinkbike Team LS Jersey


He can finally get rid of that cringeworthy old riding shirt.

Pinkbike Après Blanket
Help his stay warm while sipping cold ones this summer.

Down With Downcountry Collection

DWDC

For the Dad who loves to climb, but still get rowdy on the downhill.

Shop For Dad!

Use code "FATHERSDAY" and save 15% off your order


Remember to tag @pinkbike and use #pinkbike on social so we can see your Dad with his new threads.

 We got my dad 5-10 high-tops, he prefers to stick to the Merrell hiking boots. We got my dad nice riding glasses, he prefers to stick to the cheapy Stihl safety glasses. We got my dad a nice breathable fox technical t-shirt and he prefers to stick to the cut-off t-shirt that says "Earth First...We'll log the other planets later". My dad's cooler than your dad.
 I resemble that title...

