Fazua's New Ride 60 Motor System Has More Power & Range

Fazua recently launched their new Ride 60 motor system, ushering in the next step towards making eMTBs that are lightweight, reasonably powerful, and have enough battery capacity for long rides.



Compared to the previous version, the Ride 60 has 60 Nm of torque and a max power output of 450 W. That's up from 58 Nm and a max power output of 350 W. The battery capacity has been increased to 430 Wh, up from 252 Wh. There's also a range extender battery that fits in a water bottle cage and provides an additional 200 Wh of juice.





Fazua Ride 60 Details



• 60 Nm torque / 450 W max power

• 430 Wh removable battery

• 3 power modes - Breeze, River, Rocket

• Drive unit weight: 4.3 lb / 1.96 kg

• Battery weight: 5 lb / 2.3 kb

• www.fazua.com

