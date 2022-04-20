Fazua's New Ride 60 Motor System Has More Power & Range

Apr 20, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

Fazua recently launched their new Ride 60 motor system, ushering in the next step towards making eMTBs that are lightweight, reasonably powerful, and have enough battery capacity for long rides.

Compared to the previous version, the Ride 60 has 60 Nm of torque and a max power output of 450 W. That's up from 58 Nm and a max power output of 350 W. The battery capacity has been increased to 430 Wh, up from 252 Wh. There's also a range extender battery that fits in a water bottle cage and provides an additional 200 Wh of juice.

Fazua Ride 60 Details

• 60 Nm torque / 450 W max power
• 430 Wh removable battery
• 3 power modes - Breeze, River, Rocket
• Drive unit weight: 4.3 lb / 1.96 kg
• Battery weight: 5 lb / 2.3 kb
The drive unit weighs 4.3 pounds (1.96 kg), and the battery weighs 5 pounds (2.3 kg). For comparison, Shimano's EP8 drive unit weighs 5.72 pounds (2.6 kg).

That's a whole bunch of numbers, but the main takeaway is that the Ride 60 should make it possible to create an eMTB with handling that feels much closer to a 'regular' mountain bike thanks to the reduced weight. Riding a full-powered eMTB is a very different ride experience partially due to the fact that most of them weigh in the neighborhood of 50 pounds.


The lighweight eMTB landscape is still changing, with companies taking different paths towards a similar goal. Specialized has their Levo SL and Kenevo SL models, which use a motor that delivers 35 Nm of torque. Orbea uses Shimano's EP8 motor that's been tuned to deliver 60 Nm of torque in their Rise model, and last year Trek released their E-Caliber, which has Fazua's Ride 50 system.

What makes the Fazua system stands out is the fact that it has very minimal drag, and the battery is removable. That makes a 'two bikes in one' scenario much more feasible - if a complete bike weight was around 40 pounds with the battery, the 35 pound weight without is pretty close to what a modern enduro bike weighs. Riders could potentially head out for a self-powered ride in the morning, and then install the battery for some faster motorized laps in the afternoon. Or what about removing the battery to ride a lift-assisted bike park, and then installing it to explore other trails after the lifts have closed?

I was recently able to take a brief look at the new Ride 60 system in person, and it's impressive how little space it actually takes up. The drive unit is easy to hold in one hand, and the battery is quite slim for having 430 Wh. It's going to be really interesting to see where this system ends up, and which bike manufacturers choose to implement it.



17 Comments

  • 12 0
 As someone who once rode a Bullit with Marz 66 on it and Nokian tires, riding a bike that pushes 50lbs isn't such a foreign concept
  • 1 0
 For sure man, I pretty much rode enduro in 2001 on a Stab Deelux with Monster T’s, a 50lb bike that’s idea itself up the hill would have been a dream back then!
  • 4 1
 this is the sweet spot! i have a Kenevo SL and love it, i can keep up with my buddies with "full size" battery ebikes by working a bit harder. This is great, but a wee bit more power/battery and i think it would appeal to many more people.
  • 2 0
 would be quite cool having the fazua in the next Rise. The ratteling of the EP8 is ... just not what I want.

Saving another 0.7 kg+ is not bad either. Plus a removeable battery is another plus, so I can charge it in my RV when traveling
  • 3 1
 Well, for me it's a regression compared to my Fazua 50 - you can only remove the battery and not the whole drive unit. That's about 1 kg! It is an unnecessary step towards regular e-bikes.
  • 1 0
 I have a Bafang m800 sitting on my desk. Its tiny, and puts out 55 nm (what Forestral is going to use if their bikes ever release). Its 5 pounds flat. The new Bafang m510 full size ebike motor is identical to the m500 except for a new magnesium case and updated firmware. That mag case saves 1.1 pounds. If Bafang releases a magnesium m800 and does similar firmware tweaking, then it could potentially have a sub 4.5 pound motor assembly that can reach 60nm. If they don't do this, I might pay to machine my own case, or wet-mold a carbon fiber one.
  • 1 1
 Another step in the wrong direction. e-bikes need less power, less weight, not more. It really shouldn't be too difficult to make a usable 16kg 140 travel trail e-mtb with current technology.
  • 3 0
 The guy has big hands!
  • 1 0
 Saw some buck 50 20yo riding his E-bike on the greenway the other day... bro..
  • 2 0
 Clean set up!!!
  • 2 0
 Getting closer...
  • 2 5
 Kilo Watts generate Twats
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



