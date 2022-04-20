Fazua's New Ride 60 Motor System Has More Power & Range

Fazua recently launched their new Ride 60 motor system, ushering in the next step towards making eMTBs that are lightweight, reasonably powerful, and have enough battery capacity for long rides.
Compared to the previous version, the Ride 60 has 60 Nm of torque and a max power output of 450 W. That's up from 58 Nm and a max power output of 350 W. The battery capacity has been increased to 430 Wh, up from 252 Wh. There's also a range extender battery that fits in a water bottle cage and provides an additional 200 Wh of juice.
Fazua Ride 60 Details
• 60 Nm torque / 450 W max power
• 430 Wh removable battery
• 3 power modes - Breeze, River, Rocket
• Drive unit weight: 4.3 lb / 1.96 kg
• Battery weight: 5 lb / 2.3 kb
• www.fazua.com
The drive unit weighs 4.3 pounds (1.96 kg), and the battery weighs 5 pounds (2.3 kg). For comparison, Shimano's EP8 drive unit weighs 5.72 pounds (2.6 kg).
That's a whole bunch of numbers, but the main takeaway is that the Ride 60 should make it possible to create an eMTB with handling that feels much closer to a 'regular' mountain bike thanks to the reduced weight. Riding a full-powered eMTB is a very different ride experience partially due to the fact that most of them weigh in the neighborhood of 50 pounds.
The lighweight eMTB landscape is still changing, with companies taking different paths towards a similar goal. Specialized has their Levo SL and Kenevo SL
models, which use a motor that delivers 35 Nm of torque. Orbea uses Shimano's EP8 motor that's been tuned to deliver 60 Nm of torque in their Rise model
, and last year Trek released their E-Caliber
, which has Fazua's Ride 50 system.
What makes the Fazua system stands out is the fact that it has very minimal drag, and the battery is removable. That makes a 'two bikes in one' scenario much more feasible - if a complete bike weight was around 40 pounds with the battery, the 35 pound weight without is pretty close to what a modern enduro bike weighs. Riders could potentially head out for a self-powered ride in the morning, and then install the battery for some faster motorized laps in the afternoon. Or what about removing the battery to ride a lift-assisted bike park, and then installing it to explore other trails after the lifts have closed?
I was recently able to take a brief look at the new Ride 60 system in person, and it's impressive how little space it actually takes up. The drive unit is easy to hold in one hand, and the battery is quite slim for having 430 Wh. It's going to be really interesting to see where this system ends up, and which bike manufacturers choose to implement it.
17 Comments
Saving another 0.7 kg+ is not bad either. Plus a removeable battery is another plus, so I can charge it in my RV when traveling
but virtually none will do this for a closed gearbox ie pinion bike ……just sayin…… ebikes are like electric cars - a big marketing scam and totally unnecessary
Post a Comment