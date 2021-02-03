FCC Approval Hints at Wireless RockShox Suspension & New AXS Shifters

Feb 3, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Hot on the heels of Shimano's Federal Communication Commission request spotted earlier in the week by Cycling Tips, we've also been pointed in the direction of similar requests from SRAM.

Unlike Shimano's request, which seems to have been for wireless transmission, this one is instead related to suspension, shifters and power meters. SRAM, of course, already has its wireless transmission dialed thanks to the AXS system, but it seems like it's not stopping there and is exploring what other uses it can use cable-free technology for in the future. On January 31, it posted six applications for wireless technologies for the following components: front suspension, rear shock, a pedal sensor, a power meter, and left and right shifters.

Anyone who's up to speed with the Shimano story won't be surprised to hear that SRAM have been granted some confidentiality around the application by the FCC. That request includes any pictures of what might actually be approved, but there's still plenty we can gather from what's going on here. Firstly, the confidentiality is set to lift on July 29 this year, a date conveniently just after the proposed finals of the Tokyo Olympic mountain bike event, making us strongly suspect that this is a product range with XC in mind.

Our best guess at this point for the suspension applications would be a remote lockout that doesn't require cable operated triggers or GripShift like SRAM's current offerings. The advantages here are a cleaner cockpit, an easier to operate system and some crucial gram saving. For most riders that may not seem like a huge deal but in the world of marginal gains that is elite XC racing, every advantage counts.

Photo Paris Gore Red Bull Content Pool
Could SRAM be making a system that allows riders to ditch cable lockouts like these?

Looking at the rest of the components, we've already seen some athletes playing around with SRAM's existing AXS system to make their lives on the bike easier. Most famously, the Scott-SRAM team ditched the AXS paddles for blips on the underside of their grips that meant Kate Courtney and Nino Schurter could change gears without changing their hand position and without interfering with their Twin Loc systems. Could the left and right shifters be an official SRAM version of this with one button for upshifts and the other for downshifts?

Photo Paris Gore Red Bull Content Pool
Kate Courtney's blips were SRAM branded as they are a modified version of the eTap road gearing.

The final piece of the puzzle seems to be a pedal mounted power meter. Currently, SRAM produces power meters through Quarq and we've seen a Blackbox chainring meter on a number of pros' bikes this offseason. Generally, the greater the distance between the power meter and the source of power, the more power can be lost so pedal power meters are often considered the most accurate. The pedal sensor combined with the power meter in the FCC requests could be an evolution of SRAM's power meter line for a more accurate tool for its riders.


All the wireless applications use AIREA transmissions, which is SRAM's proprietary wireless protocol that has 128-bit encryption. They also use Bluetooth, which will most likely be used for software updates and setting controls, and ANT+for communication between devices. We imagine that all of the products will also be integrated into SRAM's Web Tools to allow riders a greater level of analysis about their rides.

We've reached out to SRAM for further information and will update you if we hear anything more.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted Drivetrain SRAM Sram Axs


20 Comments

  • 19 0
 My RockShox suspension is already wireless and has been forever. Great, isn't it?
  • 1 0
 analog, unhackable, battery never dies. did i missed something?
  • 8 0
 I predicted this as soon as AXS came out. The ability to adjust compression settings wirelessly on the fly is a major game-changer in my opinion. The more cables we can keep off the bars while maintaining maximum adjustability is pretty sweet. tup
  • 1 0
 This could be a serious level up from the brain in the Epic's suspension. You could have the suspension lock up when the trail is smooth and you're pedaling, and then open up wide when you drop your seat post.
  • 5 0
 I fully expect the Rockshox AXS/Fox Live Valve setups to end up like GM's magnetorheological dampers with on-the-fly damping adjustment controlled by a few pre-selected setups (climb, descend, auto as an example). Combined with the integrated power meter data and electronic drivetrain information, we could see some seriously huge amounts of information generated about every ride. You could see just how efficient you are on climbs and you can see how techy/janky some of the climbs and descents are, which could use real time location-based data to allow suspension manufacturers to preload their hardware with course-specific damping information. One-touch magic carpet ride and once you start integrating a motor..you can optimize the bike's hardware for any rider to be KOM-killer. Another idea is that the suspension can autoset its sag every ride based on the rider's real time weight. The altitude information could be used for automatic bleeding of the air shafts...there's so many different applications for all of this information and it will be ruinously expensive for a while, but DAAAAMN could we get some fast bikes.
  • 8 0
 I feel like this is all just leading up to the inevitable crossover SRAM will make to the sex toy industry.
  • 2 0
 Dammit @rickybobby18 ...you may be onto something. Big Grin
  • 1 0
 already a thing :0
  • 7 0
 i want wireless brakes
  • 1 0
 Sounds terrifying. I'm sure it could work, but sounds terrifying. Like flying in an airplane. I'll do it, but never with a light heart.
  • 5 0
 Pffft....next thing you know they'll come with electric motors too...
  • 1 0
 The ergonomics of the AXS shifter is a little bit odd to me, and I own the original paddle as well as the newer version. I'd probably spend the money for a setup similar to Kate Courtney's if it cost the same as the paddle shifter and didn't necessitate a blip box and two blips at a cost equal to GameStop stock's peak price.
  • 1 0
 The only wireless I'd consider (maybe, in a distant future when I don't know where else to spend my money and world hunger is solved) buying would be one to adjust tire pressure. No need for anything else. Dropper posts, changing gears seems so unnecessary and futile.
  • 1 1
 My AXS seatpost battery lasts about 5 hours of riding I think. Hopefully they improve this as I would never buy one again. The amounts of rides it has strait up ruined is ridiculous. My Di2 on the other hand gets charged about twice a year and its the original XT system with the original battery. I could start a ride on zero battery bars and shift the whole time.
  • 1 0
 The bicycle goes online on August 4th, 2021. Human decisions are removed from strategic defense. ... It becomes self-aware at 2:14 AM, Eastern time, August 29th.
  • 1 0
 so the Super-Bruni bike suspension from last season is now ready for production ?
  • 1 0
 RockShox/SRAM is going to be on v4.0 by the time Shimano comes out with v1.0
  • 1 0
 I am all here for wireless remote lockouts.
  • 1 0
 Hopefully this will allow us to pass the $20k barrier for a bike!
  • 1 0
 Can't wait for the first one who loses a race bacause he got hacked

Post a Comment



