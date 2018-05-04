Fearless Shredding by 15 Year Old Ripper - Video

Louie Blair just turned 15 this week and the lil ripper was cleaning up podiums across the Pacific Northwest during the Cascadia Dirt Cup and Crankworx events last year.Louie is hailing from Snoqualmie, Washington, just 30 minutes Southeast from FSA's Seattle based office. Be on the lookout for Louie Blair in Washington state and beyond, this kid is on a mission!Louie nails a perfect corner for Riley Seebeck's lens.Louie's fearless riding style has gained him the respect of most dudes twice his age.Transistion's Sentinal with Afterburner WideR Wheels, Grid Cockpit, Flowtron Seatpost, and the Gradient 7050 crankset.Welcome to FSA Louie!