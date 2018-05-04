VIDEOS

Fearless Shredding by 15 Year Old Ripper - Video

May 4, 2018
by FSA-MTB  
by FSA-MTB
Views: 1,376    Faves: 2    Comments: 0


Louie Blair just turned 15 this week and the lil ripper was cleaning up podiums across the Pacific Northwest during the Cascadia Dirt Cup and Crankworx events last year.


Louie is hailing from Snoqualmie, Washington, just 30 minutes Southeast from FSA's Seattle based office. Be on the lookout for Louie Blair in Washington state and beyond, this kid is on a mission!



Louie nails a perfect corner for Riley Seebeck's lens.



Louie's fearless riding style has gained him the respect of most dudes twice his age.


Transistion's Sentinal with Afterburner WideR Wheels, Grid Cockpit, Flowtron Seatpost, and the Gradient 7050 crankset.


Welcome to FSA Louie!

@FSA-MTB


11 Comments

  • + 1
 Omg, I can't wait to ride on Sunday, Conditions in PNW are prime right now!
www.reddit.com/r/southpark/comments/2h9qql/waiting_for_the_new_season
  • + 1
 Hey Louie did you come ride in Santa Cruz a couple yrs ago? Pretty sure I rode mailbox's with you when I had a day off and meet you and your dad by UCSC.
  • + 2
 Goddamn .... Give this kid a 26” bike ....!!! SO MUCH MORE FUN he s missing
  • + 2
 He's to young for coffee!
  • + 3
 I had the same thought at first, but if you look closely you can see it's actually hot chocolate!
  • + 0
 @sarahmoore: I was drinking coffee at 12! Wink
  • + 1
 @cool3: Exactly.
  • + 1
 Who knew 29ers could look so small~ ;-p That thing is a little monster, Matches him perfectly!
  • + 1
 Way to go Louie!
  • + 1
 Camera work was topnotch
  • + 1
 Congrats Louie!

