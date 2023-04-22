Watch
Video: Featherlight Wheels & New Downhill Bikes | 2023 Sea Otter
Apr 22, 2023
by
Henry Quinney
17 Comments
Sea Otter Classic 2023 is in full swing. We check out a new downhill bike from Pole, a set of super lightweight Duke wheels, a signature cockpit from Deity plus lots more.
Reviews and Tech
Videos
DH Bikes
Tires
Wheels
Sea Otter 2023
Score
Time
21
1
bunjiman82
(1 hours ago)
Groan... More videos.
[Reply]
11
1
seraph
(1 hours ago)
Yeah honestly I was hoping for photos.
[Reply]
3
0
brianpark
Mod
(40 mins ago)
Jokes aside, we’ll try to get photos into these video articles as well, but you can see many of these products and more the rest of our sea otter tech coverage here:
www.pinkbike.com/news/tags/sea-otter-2023
[Reply]
10
0
Tom00Harrison
(54 mins ago)
Urgh, another video which could have been a tiled mosaic in a hallway.
[Reply]
3
0
brianpark
Mod
(53 mins ago)
I was going to make them weave a narrative tapestry, but unfortunately I got covid and didn’t make the trip down.
[Reply]
11
1
vuddha
(1 hours ago)
Videos suck
[Reply]
4
0
luckynugget
(54 mins ago)
Sea otter seems pretty cool but I just don't think I can support the part at the end where all the industry leaders join hands and sacrifice a poor baby otter with sledgehammers.
[Reply]
2
0
nskerb
(49 mins ago)
What are you talking about? That’s the best part!
[Reply]
1
0
EricHarger
(27 mins ago)
Just follow the clams.
[Reply]
4
0
mbm0103
(52 mins ago)
Zink with a K. Love it, Henry!
[Reply]
3
3
TheRamma
(1 hours ago)
Man, I thought the new Pole wasn't as ugly as Voima, but this video has me changing my mind. Is there a point to the weird chainstays? Or is this just more of Pole's "design first, engineer second" philosophy?
[Reply]
3
0
Karve
(21 mins ago)
On my Voima with elevated stays... I get zero chance of frame gauging chainstuck, a silent bike as there is no chainslap, loads of heel clearance, loads of tyre clearance, and as there is no mud shelf from the stays like on other bikes its much easier to clean than any other bike ive had.... 5 good advantages... with no performance disadvantages.
Squeezing chainstays in near where the chain, bb, chainring, cranks and your feet are and also having to have them work around the tyre.....if you dont have to....is if you think about it daft.
Pole bikes are 100% engineering first design second, which is why they look different, and as such I was fully expecting people not to like it out on the trails... but ive never had so much positive feedback about how a bike looks. Its ridiculous how many people think it looks rad in IRL. Up close they really are works of art.
[Reply]
1
0
bigtim
(7 mins ago)
@Karve
: was saying this to my riding friends earlier... I don't know why, but in photos they look 1/10th as good as they do in person.
[Reply]
1
0
TheRamma
(1 mins ago)
@bigtim
: fair, i haven't seen them in person! maybe I would be mesmerized.
@Karve
- come on dude, we all remember the Stamina. that wasn't engineered first, or maybe ever.
I haven't ridden that design, but I'm very curious about how stiff that rear end is.
[Reply]
3
1
Leviathandive
(56 mins ago)
Nice, a video! Im sick of just pictures.
[Reply]
1
0
EricHarger
(24 mins ago)
Every decade I age, I raise my bars 10mm. Thanks Deity for keeping up.
[Reply]
1
0
TARTARA
(58 mins ago)
That rim @ 8:10 !
[Reply]
