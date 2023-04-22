Video: Featherlight Wheels & New Downhill Bikes | 2023 Sea Otter

Apr 22, 2023
by Henry Quinney  

Sea Otter Classic 2023 is in full swing. We check out a new downhill bike from Pole, a set of super lightweight Duke wheels, a signature cockpit from Deity plus lots more.

17 Comments

  • 21 1
 Groan... More videos.
  • 11 1
 Yeah honestly I was hoping for photos.
  • 3 0
 Jokes aside, we’ll try to get photos into these video articles as well, but you can see many of these products and more the rest of our sea otter tech coverage here: www.pinkbike.com/news/tags/sea-otter-2023
  • 10 0
 Urgh, another video which could have been a tiled mosaic in a hallway.
  • 3 0
 I was going to make them weave a narrative tapestry, but unfortunately I got covid and didn’t make the trip down.
  • 11 1
 Videos suck
  • 4 0
 Sea otter seems pretty cool but I just don't think I can support the part at the end where all the industry leaders join hands and sacrifice a poor baby otter with sledgehammers.
  • 2 0
 What are you talking about? That’s the best part!
  • 1 0
 Just follow the clams.
  • 4 0
 Zink with a K. Love it, Henry!
  • 3 3
 Man, I thought the new Pole wasn't as ugly as Voima, but this video has me changing my mind. Is there a point to the weird chainstays? Or is this just more of Pole's "design first, engineer second" philosophy?
  • 3 0
 On my Voima with elevated stays... I get zero chance of frame gauging chainstuck, a silent bike as there is no chainslap, loads of heel clearance, loads of tyre clearance, and as there is no mud shelf from the stays like on other bikes its much easier to clean than any other bike ive had.... 5 good advantages... with no performance disadvantages.

Squeezing chainstays in near where the chain, bb, chainring, cranks and your feet are and also having to have them work around the tyre.....if you dont have to....is if you think about it daft.

Pole bikes are 100% engineering first design second, which is why they look different, and as such I was fully expecting people not to like it out on the trails... but ive never had so much positive feedback about how a bike looks. Its ridiculous how many people think it looks rad in IRL. Up close they really are works of art.
  • 1 0
 @Karve: was saying this to my riding friends earlier... I don't know why, but in photos they look 1/10th as good as they do in person.
  • 1 0
 @bigtim: fair, i haven't seen them in person! maybe I would be mesmerized.

@Karve - come on dude, we all remember the Stamina. that wasn't engineered first, or maybe ever.

I haven't ridden that design, but I'm very curious about how stiff that rear end is.
  • 3 1
 Nice, a video! Im sick of just pictures.
  • 1 0
 Every decade I age, I raise my bars 10mm. Thanks Deity for keeping up.
  • 1 0
 That rim @ 8:10 !





