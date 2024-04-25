Opinion: The Fight for the Future of Our Mountains

November 23 2022, the French tribunal in Bonneville handed down a historic fine to the organisers of the eTour de Mont Blanc for damaging the Contamines-Montjoie nature reserve
. The CEO of the event organiser, Nicholas Hale-Wood, was sentenced to three months’ suspended prison sentence, a €1,000 criminal fine, a €15,000 civil fine and a one-year ban from organising events in France. The event organisation, Bike Freeride, was sentenced to a €1,000 criminal fine, a €50,000 civil fine and a one year ban from organising events in France.
During the 2020 Verbier eBike Festival, their marquee race, the eMTB Tour of Mont Blanc, passed through the Contamines-Montjoie nature reserve, and during this passage two peat bogs were damaged and trees permanently marked by course directions.
Although Verbier is in Switzerland, the eTour du Mont Blanc crosses the border between Switzerland and France as it traverses the mountain. The Contamines-Montjoie area is designated a nature reserve, specifically containing peat bogs that are home to the rare, carnivorous droséra
flower. In two places during the race, riders left the marked trail and rode through this peat bog, damaging them and the flowers that grow there. Race markings painted on trees proved to be permanent, damaging the trees.
Damage to the Contamines-Montjoie nature reserve, image provided by ASTERS
The court in Bonneville found the organisers guilty on all charges. The prosecutor asked for six months suspended sentence and a two year ban from organising events, but the sentence handed down was a suspended sentence of three months and a single year ban. It is not hyperbole to describe the fine as historic, in fact the word comes directly from the press release issued by the nature reserve.
Certainly the sanctions are as heavy as we can remember for an incident that everybody walked away from unharmed. The sentence is not just about this case, it is an opening volley in a chain of events that looks set to reshape mountain biking, e-mountain biking and broader mountain use in the years to come. A Warming Planet
“Earth’s climate is warming.” NASA is unequivocal in its assessment of what is happening to our planet
. As mountain bikers, the time we spend out in nature gives us a front row seat to our changing world. For those of us who live close to nature, spend a lot of our time in the mountains and the forests, we don’t need tables, charts or experts on TV to explain to us that something has shifted.
If you think this is political posturing, try talking to someone responsible for planning the coming years at a ski resort. As businesses that depend on a careful balance of weather conditions, they are some of the first to feel the direct effects. To understand why this is important to mountain bikers, you need to understand a little about the history of the ski industry. A Brief History of Skiing
The French invented the ski resort in 1901 at La Llagonne in the Pyrennees
(although the Catalans would dispute that it is French). From there, the history of skiing traces the growth of the middle class through the Twentieth Century. It was hugely popular from the off, but in a time before mass car ownership and global travel networks it was a domain for the wealthy. The public transport revolution made skiing accessible to people from all walks of life, as they realised how much fun the rich had been having all this time and wanted in.
To understand the financial power of the ski industry, one of the best examples is to walk around the town of Whistler. When you appreciate than none of it would be there without skiing, you can begin to see the vast amounts of money we are talking about. If you can, find an old photo of the mountains around the town to illustrate just how big its physical impact on the landscape has been. To see first-hand how much earth needs to be moved to make a ski piste is eye-opening.
As an industry, skiing is ridiculously profitable compared to most other activities and sports. The grand scale of a wide piste means it can carry an order of magnitude more people per hour than even the widest bike trail ever could. The harsh winter weather encourages guests to stay within the world the resorts create, spending more money on food, drink and entertainment. More than any other sport, it allows relatively inexperienced and unprepared people a glimpse of the mountain lifestyle. It has been the golden goose of the outdoor industries for many years.The Economics of Scale
Any industry that big develops momentum. If the snow stopped falling completely tomorrow the town and business of Whistler would still be there. They would face two choices: adapt or die. And with, at best, unpredictable snow year-on-year in most resorts in the northern hemishpere, that is where they find themselves today - trying to adapt.
This is where these dynamics coming crashing into our little world. In the long-term, maybe people will devise new winter sports, but the smart decision today is for the resorts to look to summer to keep the wheels moving. What they will be looking for is an experience that allows these same relatively inexperienced people a glimpse of mountain life, but with minimal supervision or equipment per person. Bikes tend to fit that niche better than most sports - you can either run group rides, or let more confident riders head out unsupervised - although it is still far from skiing’s efficiency.Verbier eBike Festival
Among the European ski resorts, Verbier has tried to keep itself at the forefront of change. In the late 90s, it was in Verbier that the Freeride World Tour was born for snowboarders, and later skiers. To make that happen, they turned to Nicholas Hale-Wood, who still heads the Freeride World Tour 25+ years later. Today, in these changing times, he is the person they turned to once more.
“There is trust there with Verbier,” he explains. “They asked us to think about an event to take place in summer to boost summer which was, and still is, very much lower than winter in terms of economics. In 2017 I discovered ebiking, I have been mountain biking all my life, doing mostly cross country when I was young. eBiking opening my eyes about the next level of mountain biking, and we proposed an event. Verbier liked the idea and we signed a 5-year contract to organise the Verbier eBike Festival.
“The Verbier eBike Festival is different things. First of all it’s a big test… you can go from one booth to another, take a bike, go for a a lap of 20 to 30 minutes on different trails. Then we have gourmet tours and discovery tours. Then we have two competitions. One is for amateurs, the Bosch eMTB Challenge, and one is for elite and elite amateurs, which is the eTour du Mont Blanc that we opened to 80 riders this year.”The 2020 eTour du Mont Blanc
In 2019, the first edition of the festival passed smoothly, it was the second edition in 2020 when things became contentious. Passing through the Contamines-Montjoie nature reserve, a local landowner filed a complaint with the police because the organisers had not asked for permission to use his land. The ensuing investigation revealed that racers had left the wooden bridges on the trail, damaging a peat bog that is home to rare, carnivorous flowers, and the chalk course markings permanently damaged the trees it was used on. Anger and Frustration
Talking to both the race organiser and the nature reserve, it is clear that this is an emotive topic for all involved. Speaking to the director of the nature reserve, Christian Schwoerer, it is clear that he takes the damage to the nature reserve most gravely. He described the actions of the race organisers as treating the area like “chez eux” [translation: like it was theirs]. His anger is understandable. You need to remember that this is someone who has dedicated his working life to protecting these areas, and it is only natural he would feel profoundly protective of those areas, especially when a well-known, global business like the Freeride World Tour takes an interest.
On the other side, Nicholas Hale-Wood feels like the sentence is unnecessarily harsh and the race organisers are currently in the process of appealing the sentence. He does not dispute the facts of the damage, stating clearly that “we believe that there was a fault on our side and we are ready to compensate that, to pay for those damages. But we believe that the sentences are far too high, and not proportionate to the fault.” It is understandable, nobody likes to be the test case. As he points out, they corrected their mistakes and ran the 2021 and 2022 editions of the race without incident. Is the Message Clear?
The press releases issued by the nature reserve ends with the words “the message is clear: organising a sporting event in a nature reserve is possible with proper consultation and authorisation to avoid irreparable damage to nature, as was unfortunately the case in 2020.”
Anyone not familiar with the French way of life needs to understand how seriously they take access to nature. The original motto for the country during the Revolution was “Liberté, egalité, fraternité ou la mort” - freedom, equality, brotherhood or death. Although the final part was removed after some of the revolutionaries took the death part too far seriously
during the period now known simply as “The Terror.”
Access to the high mountains is not just a permission or tolerance here, but a right that they take incredibly seriously. As with any right, it comes with responsibilities. After all, this is the country that invented the ski resort and has a whole constellation of them studded across the country, so it’s hard to argue that those socialist Frenchies hate business here. In fact, here in France, the ski resorts are all owned and operated by the local governements and communities, private businesses are barred from controlling ski stations. That means that the French state has a vested interest in maintain their wellbeing. Money Changes Things
In most resort towns, the ski fields dictate how the mountain can be access - pistes carve across the mountain, lifts bisect forests and anything else going on needs to work around them. Mountain bikers have usually been left to fend for themselves in terms of land rights. The flourishing trail building scene in Whistler exists where the skiers don't want to go, and often vanish overnight if the resort decides to expand. There simply is not enough money in the sport to compete with skiing, and therefore dictate land usage. However, if the focus starts to swing more heavily to summer for the resorts, then that will likely change in short order.
The dynamic looks set to play out much like fracking did for the oil industry. In the past, fracking was considered too expensive (and dangerous, and pollutant, and… but that’s not a discussion for today, and maybe not the best parallel for our sport), until the regular oil reserves began to dwindle. Disappearing supplies drove up prices to the point where the expense of fracking now made financial sense.
Today, bicycle-centric summer activities don’t make enough money compared to the winter sports. However, that math is shifting with the climate. That will drive more resorts to focus on the summer, and that looks set to drive an influx of people and business into the high, wild places. Here in the South of France, none of the resorts around Nice had enough natural snow to open in 2021/22. How many more seasons like that will it take until even the most conservative are forced to refocus on Summer? Resorts like Verbier are trying to stay ahead of that curve, so it should be unsurprising that they are among the first to become embroiled in questions of how the land is used. Don’t Expect Bike Parks
You might be thinking that we’re going to get a worldwide network of Whistler clones, and cold water needs pouring on that idea. The fundamental dynamic that made skiiing so popular is the accessibility, and the blunt truth is that bikepark riding is not accessible enough. You need quite a high level of skill to get down even a moderate jump line, so the trails that the resorts need will probably look more like flow trails and family touring loops. In fact, rather than an explosion of downhill and park bikes, the ebike is likely to be the main driver of this new world as it opens up cycling to people who may not have the fitness to take on alpine terrain. An Unfortunate Situation
The incident in Contamines-Montjoie is one of those situations where it is easy to empathise with both sides. If this mass push into alpine terrain is starting to happen, then it is understandable that nature reserves are feeling nervous about the traffic potentially coming their way. And setting a clear marker now, early in the game, is an effective strategy for protecting their reserves.
On the other side, it is good to see experienced event organisers, like the Freeride World Tour, taking an interesting in bikes. It is a different calibre of event organiser to what we often see in our sport, and that brings new possibilities and resources to racing. Maybe they can push mountain biking to the mass markets.
While he may not like his current predicament, Nicholas Hale-Wood comes across as someone who can deal with a hit like this and keep going. He acknowledges that they needed to learn more about operating in these kind of environments, a fact that other event organisers should be paying close attention to. His organisation has the resources and infrastructure to take the blow like this and keep going - the fact that they have ran the race twice more since without incident is proof of that. If anything, it feels like he has the bit between his teeth to prove that they can do it right. And that is what the nature reserve say they are after here - they want people to take care, but they don’t want to stop people coming.Conflict is Coming?
As the ski industry begins to suffer more and more with receding snow lines, we are likely to see a lot more conflict. An industry that big will not just roll up and die if one part of its business is in trouble. They will expand, adapt and persist - and if winter is a grey, slushy mess, summer is where it makes most sense for them to target. This means we are likely to see more conflicts between commercial interests and mountain bikers, custodians of the mountains and local residents. In France, the right to roam in the mountains is held sacred, in other countries with fewer protections and stronger corporate interests, the story has the potential to get ugly.
Up until now, the ski industry has been mostly indifferent to mountain bikers as they make enough money in winter not to care about what we do. We are a sport that has always existed in the margins, the grey areas. How do you imagine a local trail association would fare in a legal fight with a multi-million dollar business? How many trail areas will be wiped out when land usage changes arbitrarily? How many landowners will have bad experiences and try to prevent anybody using their land by legal or illegal or means? The flashpoints are numerous and worrying and, maybe most worrying of all, how unprepared we are as a sport for an uncertain future.
There is an abundance of land and more trails now than there's ever been. Better to collaborate than fight or find balance in protecting the land and enjoying it.
This has been my big concern around e-bikes... in their quest for sales most manufacturers have just ignored the potential implications around access and conservancy... I recall a manufacturer demo riding e-bikes straight past a "no motorized vehicles" sign stating it didn't apply to them....
However in this case I'm not sure if e-bikes are the actual problem so much as not getting all your permits lined up correctly and using a permanent marker on tress. Both of which I only have limited sympathy for....
When(not if) the ski industry dies, most bike parks will die along with it. The profit just isn't there to support bike parks alone. It's not even close to the rich family sport skiing is.
I don't see a litigious fight for the mountains as the planet heats up. More likely is the financial breakdown of government institutions with an ugly free for all taking place for the planets remaining resources. Recreation won't be a priority, survival will.
It s the same issue with side by side except they bring so much more damage.