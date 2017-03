February 2017 - Good Month or Bad Month?

If the view outside your window is of a frozen, snow-covered landscape, you're not alone – winter hasn't released its grasp on much of the Northern Hemisphere, which means that the race coverage coming out of sunny and warm locations is all the more envy-inducing.From the Andes Pacifico Enduro in Chile to the DH races in New Zealand and Australia , there's been plenty of exciting racing action to follow, helping to ease the sting of the off-season lull before the Enduro World Series and the DH World Cup return. Many pros use these events as an early season tune up, a way to gauge their speed and get acquainted with new equipment before the big show begins, which means that locals get the chance to compare their times against some of the best riders in the world.