INDUSTRY INSIDER

February 2017 - Good Month or Bad Month?

Mar 2, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
Pinkbike


The International Mountain Bicycling Association
Dave Wiens Appointed Executive Director

The International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) appointed Dave Wiens to the position of executive director at the beginning of February, a move that has the potential to give a new sense of direction to the trail advocacy group.

In addition to being an XC racing legend, Wiens has spent more than a decade working to improve and expand the mountain biking opportunities surrounding the town of Gunnison, Colorado. As a mountain biker who understands the complexities of working with land managers and government agencies, and who also appreciates the value of technical trails, Wiens is well qualified for his new role and could be the ticket to helping IMBA evolve into an even more effective advocacy group.

Dave Wiens

bigquotesAs a mountain biker I share a passion for trails and riding with this entire community. IMBA has been an important part of mountain biking getting better and better over the past 30 years and I'm looking forward to working with mountain bikers from all over, as well as other stakeholders, while IMBA continues to help provide great places to ride.Dave Wiens




Racing in the Southern Hemisphere
From Chile to NZ, There's a Thriving Race Scene South of the Equator

If the view outside your window is of a frozen, snow-covered landscape, you're not alone – winter hasn't released its grasp on much of the Northern Hemisphere, which means that the race coverage coming out of sunny and warm locations is all the more envy-inducing.

From the Andes Pacifico Enduro in Chile to the DH races in New Zealand and Australia, there's been plenty of exciting racing action to follow, helping to ease the sting of the off-season lull before the Enduro World Series and the DH World Cup return. Many pros use these events as an early season tune up, a way to gauge their speed and get acquainted with new equipment before the big show begins, which means that locals get the chance to compare their times against some of the best riders in the world.

Great to see Connor Fearon back racing an Australian National Round.
Who's ready for some dusty DH runs?




Flat Tire Prevention
More Options Than Ever In the Fight Against Flats

Nobody likes flat tires or damaged rims, and February seemed to be full of accessories designed to help prevent just that. From Paul Aston's review of the Huck Norris insert to the unveiling of the Flat Tire Defender system that Aaron Gwin and Tracy Moseley, among others, had been secretly running while it was being developed, there's suddenly a new batch of options on the market to help keep flats from ruining rides or race runs.

There's also a company called CushCore who recently released a liner that falls into the same category as the Flat Tire Defender, sitting in the rim bed to provide a layer of cushioning between the tire and the rim during hard impacts. We'll be comparing the various options against each other in the near future, once we've spent enough time smashing wheels into rocks to deliver a clear verdict.

Flat Tire Defender





Pinkbike


Christchurch Adventure Park
Wildfires Force Temporary Closure

Massive wildfires ripped through the Christchurch Adventure Park in the middle of February, forcing the park to close while the fires are brought under control and the extent of the damage is assessed. Luckily, the fire did spare the village and base area, but it's still unknown when it will be possible to reopen.

The park is a new addition to the Christchurch mountain bike scene, created with the goal of being the world's first lift accessed bike park to offer year round riding. Here's hoping that the cleanup and rebuilding goes smoothly, and that the park is back in full operation before too long.
This is the moment I thought we were loosing Victoria park but miraculously the gums didn t catch
Photo: Richard Goldsbury



The Roost
Steve Shannon Wins Pinkbike Photo of the Year

Jungle magic on La Palma.
Pinkbike's 2016 Photo of the Year...
that moment when you realize you re too close but it s worth it... Rider Nicola Pescetto www.wolisphoto.com
...and the runner up.

It was a close contest, but when all the votes had been tallied, Steve Shannon took home the win in Pinkbike's Photo of the Year contest, along with $5,000 for his sun beam-filled image. The final round saw Shannon's image pitted against Bartek Wolinski's photo of Nick Pescetto throwing up a smokescreen of roost, and the comments section lit up with a crowd of of vocal anti-roost advocates, with the general reasoning being that, 'if you've seen one roost shot you've seen them all.'

For the record, a roost shot hasn't won since 2013, but there is something about a big cloud of dirt that seems to propel an image towards the final round each year. In any case, while the roost may have been defeated, it's not all bad news for Bartek – he still takes home $3,000 for his efforts.

Must Read This Week
Cane Creek Introduces Fork - Exclusive First Ride
95787 views
Development Story - Norco's New DH Bike
77436 views
Neck Braces - Should You Be Wearing One?
74357 views
Graham Agassiz: Digging for Galena - The Story of Texas Peak
56283 views
Inside Orange Bikes
51132 views
Morpheus Conspiracy - Review
49506 views
Movies For Your Monday
46911 views
Troy Lee Designs A2 Helmet - First Look
46440 views

23 Comments

  • + 38
 Seriously stirring up the POY thing again.... can we please just put this to roost....
  • + 8
 Can't complain, the result left me beaming
  • + 1
 @WhiteWaysMTB: lets's focus on the good parts
  • + 1
 I'm still pretty bermed out it didn't win.
  • + 14
 bad weather month, we've had bi-polar weather here in the east....80 one day and 20 the next...
  • + 6
 yeah, some wet stuff was falling from the sky for a couple days here in California. It scared me and lead me to hide in the safety of my home.
  • + 9
 good article or bad article?
  • + 9
 Yeah I think they were scraping the barrel a bit for some of the selections.
  • + 3
 Bad. I commented on it earlier but it was removed. Apparently we are not allowed to to express distaste for boring articles.
  • + 4
 i, for one, am glad they had to scrape a bit for bad things. a year ago this article was about mcgazza and mirra both passing away... #mcgazzaforever
  • + 3
 @RollinFoSho: It wasn't removed, it was just downvoted. Go to the bottom of the page, and click the "Below threshold threads are hidden"
  • + 4
 while I was one of the anti roost advocates, I do think it was one of the better roost shots we had over the years is just a boring, played out subject matter.
  • + 5
 "We don"t always roost, but when we do it's a 3000 $ roost" said Nick : so yes, I guess it is indeed a good shot for them!
  • + 4
 bad month. bought a bike on a dirtjumper on friday, thieves ripped it off the wall saturday night
  • + 1
 got a decent hair cut a few weeks ago, still looks pretty good even though it's march. i'll say good month.
  • + 3
 Outstanding month.
  • + 0
 I agree that the roost pic should have won but be respectful to the winner by not mentioning it
  • + 1
 Only a bad month for roost? February's been pretty good to us!
  • + 0
 New DH rig. 60 and 70 degree weather here in the southeast. It was an awesome month!!!!
  • + 0
 No first comment whining about a certain new president. Good month I think
  • + 0
 It was a good month for me bought my first FAT BIKE
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.042108
Mobile Version of Website