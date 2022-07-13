Feedback Sports Introduces More Robust Pro Mechanic HD Repair Stand

Jul 13, 2022
by Feedback Sports  
Feedback Sports Pro Mechanic HD

Press Release: Feedback Sports

Feedback Sports is happy to announce the all-new Pro Mechanic HD repair stand. Based on our winning designs and proven engineering, this repair stand sets a new standard in lightweight, portable, and functional support for the modern bikes we love to ride.


With newly oversized telescoping main tubes, larger tripod leg profiles, a wide and stable base, stronger jaws, and faster closure, the Pro Mechanic HD matches the expanded capability of today’s bicycles. It can support bikes up to 120 pounds (54.4kg) and tube diameters to 2.6 inches (6.6cm).
- Oversized, anodized 6061-T6 aluminum construction is ultralight, corrosion resistant and incredibly durable.
- Ideally suited for heavier bicycles: 145% stiffer than the Pro Elite.
- Stiff, 3D-profile tripod stabilizer arms and durable, replaceable rubber end caps create ultimate support leg stability even on uneven surfaces.
- Total load capacity of 120lbs (39kg) accommodates service on all road, cyclocross, mountain bikes, and electric bikes.

An all new clamp head features stiffer construction, greater clutch capacity, and a larger angle adjustment knob. Easily rotate your bike in the stand to access every part. Even the stoutest, contemporary enduro bikes, downhill bikes, and ebikes are no match for the enhanced capability of the Pro Mechanic HD repair stand.
- Oversized knob to fix the position of a 360-degree rotating clamp, providing easy access to all parts of your bicycle.
- Stronger, reengineered clutch design holds any bike at all angles for repairs: 45% greater rotational grip than Pro Elite.
- New, ratcheting and rotating crank for jaw closure is faster and one-hand operable: closes 60% faster than Pro Elite.
- Clamp opening up to 2.6″ (6.6cm) accommodates the largest diameter frame tubes.
- New, replaceable rubber pads on forged clamp jaws and micro-adjustment rotary arm secures and protects expensive components and beautifully painted frames.

The Pro Mechanic HD arrives in October 2022 with a retail price of $495

In the shop, on the go, or at the races, the Pro Mechanic HD redefines bicycle maintenance capability. Yet it’s lightweight and portable at 18 pounds (8kg) and 8”x43” (21cmx115cm) when folded for travel. Perfect for all your bicycle repair projects in the shop or at the trailhead.
- Portable and compact construction creates a remarkably small folded footprint of 5″ x 8″ x 45″ (13 x 20 x 115cm)
- Available travel bag is water-resistant, durable and padded to protect your stand and your other equipment
- Quick-release fittings make setup and storage fast and easy
- At 18lbs (5.7kg), hitting the road with this stand is never in question
- 3-Year Warranty

6 Comments

  • 4 0
 I love this scene, a wealthy mi-aged white man enjoys wilderness along his 4x4 pickup, ebike, neat toolbox and a $500 bike stand, what not to love?
  • 4 0
 Just say what we're all thinking... it's an ebike specific workstand!
  • 2 0
 What they really should offer is a handle bar holder so you can pull out the fork and do headset service etc.
  • 1 0
 Nope, this stand won’t work. The truck is not a Tacoma!
  • 1 0
 Interesting weigth conversions...
  • 2 0
 $495 bike stand, lmao.





