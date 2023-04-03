Feedback Sports Releases News Pro Mechanic Repair Stand

PRESS RELEASE: Feedback Sports
Representing the next evolution of our flagship repair stand, the new Pro Mechanic builds on the longstanding reputation of its predecessor, the Pro Elite. With upgraded clamp jaws, clutch components, and mast hardware, the Pro Mechanic is more durable, more stable, easier to use, and even more reliable.
Based on the proven, patented fundamental designs of the original Pro Elite, the updated Pro Mechanic is improved with the addition of functional updates:NEW:
Front spinner knob for fast closure and micro adjustability with our patented, Speed Ratcheting seatpost clamp.NEW:
Larger rear tri knob provides increased ergonomics and leverage for tightening the clamp body.NEW:
Mast tube collar design for sturdy, stable support and long service life.NEW:
Internal clutch design provides 110% increased holding power for 360-degree rotating clamp compared to its predecessor. NEW:
Tool-free replaceable rubber clamp jaw pads for secure grip and easy service.
Like the Pro Elite on which it's based, the Pro Mechanic is lightweight, compact, and portable for travel. As always, our signature telescoping tripod design is stable on a uneven surfaces and suited for a range of bikes.
• Anodized 6061 T6 aluminum construction is ultralight, corrosion resistant and incredibly durable.
• Stiff tripod base and rubber feet create ultimate stability even on uneven surfaces.
• Working load range of 10-35lbs accommodates service on a range of bikes. Maximum load 75lbs.
• Portable and compact construction creates a remarkably small folded footprint of 5″ x 8″ x 45″ (13 x 20 x 115cm).
• Available travel bag is water-resistant, durable and padded to protect your stand and your other equipment.
• Quick-release fittings make setup and storage fast and easy.
• At 12lbs (5.4kg), hitting the road with this stand is never in question.
• 3-Year Warranty.
We're committed to reducing packaging waste. New for our repair stands, first introduced with the Pro Mechanic HD, is a 100% paper and pulp, zero-plastic packaging system.
• No polybag, zip ties, foam, cellophane tape or staples in the packaging.
• 100% single-stream cardboard, curbside recyclable carton.
• Product box is suited for final delivery, does not require double-boxing to ship, reducing waste and shipping volume.
• Pro Mechanic repair stand is delivered fully assembled and ready to use.
The Pro Mechanic is available everywhere NOW through our trusted distributor and bicycle retail partners. MSRP $395.
More info: feedbacksports.com
