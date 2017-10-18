FIRST LOOK

Felt Bicycles 2018 - First Look

Oct 18, 2017
by Paul Aston  
Felt Doctrine 2018


Felt Doctrine

Felt have a long heritage in XC racing, and say their latest Doctrine model is built to reflect the XC courses that riders are faced with on a modern World Cup weekend – quick and brutal uphill ascents, technical and rocky descents, and fast and flowing high speed turns. Felt still believe that on race day, under the most skillful riders in the world, a lightweight, stiff and efficient carbon hardtail still reigns supreme.


Doctrine Details

• Head angle slackened by 2º to 69.5º
• Reach sizes increased by 9mm
• Chainstay shortened by -10mm to 430mm
• Boost spacing
• Increased tire clearance
• Internal cable management
• BB92 Bottom Bracket
• Sizes: 14, 16, 18, 20, 22"
• Price: $1999 - $4999 USD / €1699 - €4499 EUR (prices vary between territory)
www.feltbicycles.com
Felt Doctrine 2018

Felt Doctrine 2018

Felt's previous XC hardtails were dubbed the 7 and 9 for 27.5" and 29" versions. Doctrine is the new name and 29" is the only option. The frame has been built from the ground up and is said to be lighter and stiffer than the previous race bikes. Up-to-date features include Boost spacing, a BB92 bottom bracket standard, increased tire clearance, and Felt's advanced internal cable management system. Even though it's an XC thoroughbred, the Doctrine comes with its own top guide to retain the chain in rough conditions – adding a few grams there is nothing compared to losing a chain on race day.


Felt Doctrine 2018
Felt Doctrine 2018

Felt engineers say their biggest challenge with the Doctrine was to try and achieve class-leading stiffness, but keep the trail buzz to a minimum and maintain some vertical compliance in the rear triangle. Every piece of carbon was scrutinized in the frame's design process.

The rear disc brake uses a road-bike-style flat-mount brake caliper interface, with an adapter for a standard post mount brake. Felt says moving the brake inside the rear triangle helps to protect it in crashes, and also allowed them to use less carbon on the seatstays – one of the most important areas to keep material minimal for frame compliance. The flat mount also offers an easily accessible bolts heads and adjustment points on the underside of the chainstay.


Felt Doctrine Geometry
Felt Doctrine 2018

The geometry, although still conservative like most XC hardtails, has been tweaked to improve handling for more technical courses: the head angle has been slackened by 2º to 69.5º, the chainstays shortened by 10mm to 430mm, and the reach numbers increased slightly by 9mm on all five sizes.

The Doctrine will be available in six models, with prices ranging from $1999 - $4999 USD / €1699 - €4499 EUR. Exact pricing and model availability varies between territories.





Felt Edict 2018


Felt Edict

While the Doctrine is aimed a short course XC racing at the highest level, the new Edict is more of a marathon machine, a 100 mile-muncher or a bike to take on multi-day monsters like the Cape Epic, where a little more comfort and forgiveness is required. Following in line with the updates of the Doctrine, the all-new Edict is also lighter and stiffer, has Boost spacing, a 1x-specific design, and increased tire clearance as well as the ability to utilize dropper posts.


Edict Details and Updates

• Proprietary FAST suspension
• Bearing metric shock
• Improved leverage curve
• Internal cable management
• 1x specific design
• Dropper compatible
• Boost Spacing
• HA slackened by 1.5º to 70º
• Reach sizes increased by 15mm
• Chainstay shortened by 14mm to 436mm
• Sizes: 16, 17.5, 19.5, 21.5"
• Price: $3199 - $8999 USD / €3199 - €9999 EUR (prices vary between territory)
www.feltbicycles.com
Felt Edict 2018

Felt Edict 2018


Felt Edict FAST suspension

Based on feedback from their racers, the Edict's geometry has been tweaked: the seat angle is steepened by 1.3º to improve the climbing position, the HA has been slackened by 1.5º to 70º, and 15mm has been added to the reach across four sizes: 16, 17.5, 19.5 and 21.5". The new Edict’s chainstays are also 14mm shorter than its predecessor.

Felt claims to have been making carbon bikes for decades and uses industry-leading construction methods including 'InsideOut' and 'Modular Monocoque Construction.' The top of the range Edict FRD features TeXtreme® carbon fiber, a material manufactured by Sweden-based Oxeon. Felt have managed to cut a whopping 450 grams from its predecessor's chassis, as well as making the frame 15% stiffer.


Felt Edict Geometry

Felt Edict 2018


Felt continue to use their FAST suspension system, which utilizes a vertically flexing rear triangle to save weight and complication of an extra pivot near to the rear axle. There are other brands that do this, like Specialized and Orbea, but Felt are unique in the way they mold the frame in a 30% sagged position, which is said to help move the frame towards the sag-point from any position, cutting down on suspension movement when pedaling.

Internal cable management has been updated, with sci-fi style intake ports at the headtube, and options to take cable housing as well as Di2 cables and store a Di2 battery. Internal dropper posts can also be routed as they become more and more popular on XC racers steeds.


Felt Edict 2018
Felt Edict 2018


To keep up with ever-changing standards, the Edict comes with a bearing mounted metric shock, this should reduce friction and increase service life.

The bottom bracket on the Edict is a classic 73mm BSA threaded unit, Felt feel this is the best, most reliable and creak free option for full suspension mountain bikes – the Doctrine uses press fit as it is a racing machine that will spend more time being tuned in the pits, and the large BB92 is a better way to connect carbon fibres from the downtube, seat tube, chainstay around the BB. The frame is now single ring compatible only up to a 38t, with the advent of Eagle and requests for shorter chainstays and more tire clearance (29 x 2.4” tires per ISO standards), this is the way forwards. A 148mm Boost rear hub has also been specced to keep up with the Jones's.




Felt Decree 2018


Felt Decree Updates


The Decree takes things up a notch from Felt's racing heritage in the 140mm travel trail bike category. I rode the original Felt Decree two years ago when it was first launched, at an unfortunate time when the world had just gone Boost-mad. Felt, like other brands, missed this boat due to production timescales and setting molds. The new Decree's front triangle remains the same as before but has 10mm removed from the seat tube length to increase longer dropper post compatibility. The main differences come from an all-new swingarm and carbon rocker links that have brought it up to date: the rear triangle now features Boost 148mm dropouts, accommodates a 1X chainring only and uses a metrically sized shock.


Decree Updates

• Carbon fiber rocker links
• Improved rear triangle carbon layup
• Boost 148mm spacing
• Metric shock
• One-by chainring only
• Increased tire clearance
• Price: $2999 - $8999 USD / €3399 - €9999 EUR (prices vary between territory)
www.feltbicycles.com
Felt Decree 2018


Felt Decree 2018
MOAR clearance...
Felt Decree 2018
...MOAR width...

Felt Decree 2018
...LESS chainrings.

One of my criticisms the first time I met the Decree, was the FAST suspension system didn't return to full extension with the correct amount of air pressure in my shock without physically pulling on the frame and holding the wheel. Felt admitted that this had been a problem for lighter riders (I'm 75kg) with lower shock pressures, and adjusted the carbon layup for the new swingarm. The previous layup had 10kgs of shock force required to extend the swingarm completely; the new version only needs 5kg. I didn't find the original issue with the new bike.

The rest of the Decree felt similar to the older bike, positively erring on the side of fast pedaling and high efficiency for a 140mm trail bike, opposed to a 140mm trail and downhill hacker. The updates to the bike keep it up to date for a few years at least, and for the gravity crew amongst us, Felt have an interesting announcement next spring – watch this space.


Felt Decree 2018


*Note: Prices and availability of different models vary between continent and territory. Please visit your local page on www.feltbicycles.com for the most accurate information.

156 Comments

  • + 21
 Brain-fck... when you realize that a Felt looks better than an Intense, and then you realize that it can cost as much as an Intense...
  • + 15
 Disagree. Felt is more subdued and handsome, Intense is more bright-lights-party-time. Both look great for different reasons.
  • + 39
 @TheRaven: Intense is "I just puked...oh god what did I eat where did all these colors come from?"

Felt is "Well I think I've had enough to drink, I'm going to call it a night gents".
  • + 6
 @seraph: Pretty much what I said. Actually, if you look at the ACV, your description appears to be right on.
  • + 6
 Intense used to look nice. Their Tracer from a couple years ago -- maybe 2013-14 -- was beautiful. And then they came out with the green DVO limited edition Tracer, and that looked great, too. One of their sponsored guys had a white one. . And the old black and orange Carbines... All just sick

But these days? Not digging the look too much.
  • - 1
 @TheR: I don't really see a difference between the styling and graphics of the first Tracer 275c and the current bikes. They changed the logo slightly and change up the colors (some good choices some not) but the 275c appears to have been the start of their current design direction.
  • + 2
 @TheRaven: Yeah, it's all just a matter of colors. I'm not talking about the frame itself.

But are you saying you don't see the difference between this:

a href="https://www.pinkbike.com/news/intense-tracer-275-carbon-reviewed-2014.html">https://www.pinkbike.com/news/intense-tracer-275-carbon-reviewed-2014/a>

And this?

a href="https://www.pinkbike.com/news/2017-intense-tracer-review.html">https://www.pinkbike.com/news/2017-intense-tracer-review.html/a>

And the new Carbine looks like it was mounted on top of a clown car.
  • + 2
 @TheR: Well, if you mean the NEW NEW NEW stuff, then yeah i'll allow that they are a bit louder...we're only talking about two models there. But it's also not a night and day difference (like everything previous to the T275c). Intense bikes are in-your-face just like the company has always been, and if that's not your style, you can always go with Santa Cruz. SC is like Intense's older brother who stays in and watches the bloomberg channel with a glass of bourbon while Intense is out drinking with the guys.
  • + 1
 This was the Intense Carbine:

a href="https://www.pinkbike.com/news/Intense-Carbine-29-Review-2013.html">https://www.pinkbike.com/news/Intense-Carbine-29-Review-2013/a>

This is the new one:

a href="https://www.pinkbike.com/news/intense-carbine-2018-first-look">https://www.pinkbike.com/news/intense-carbine-2018-first-look.html/a>
  • + 2
 @TheR: This, too, was the Intense Carbine:

14761-presscdn-0-15.pagely.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/09/Intense-Carbine-29-2531.jpg

When you consider the evolution of the design, the current version doesn't look quite as radical.
  • + 1
 There are only a few bikes these days that can compete with these in looks department:
www.sicklines.com/gallery/data/506/2009_intense_m3_evo1.jpg
www.vitalmtb.com/photos/member/Bike-Shots,7135/Alex-Willies-New-Intense-951-Evo,71933/suspended-productions,13839

A dude I know has one of these, and it still looks fkng spectacular:
p.vitalmtb.com/photos/users/22400/setup_checks/22234/photos/11734/s780_JSW_3646.jpg?1371677254
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: Yeah, those are nice. Especially that alum Tracer. And to Intense's credit, their M16 is still one of their nicer looking bikes.

I think the bike industry as a whole goes through phases with colors and designs. They're obviously not all the same, but there are trends and general design direction. Remember the do-do brown phase around 2006 or so? I think we're going through a bright color/clashy thing right now. You're an art guy, so you can probably define it better than I can.
  • + 2
 @TheRaven: I don't know, even that Carbine you showed me works better for me than the new one, but it's all a matter of personal preference.

I got nothing against Intense. I liked the older models and like the way they ride. They are a little expensive, though. Nice description of SC, by the way.
  • + 1
 @TheR: agreed, never forget:
i.ytimg.com/vi/ugAQuiDWbm4/maxresdefault.jpg
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: man, that's uglier than brendog's shin, funny how it looked cool at the time. True about that era. My Reign looks like it came out of a baby's butt. Need to get round to stripping it.
  • + 2
 @BenPea: My Nomad of the time was not bad... I think... www.pinkbike.com/photo/1781075
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: I'll have to give you that.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: always loved the way the N2 looked, I had a white and black themed carbon. Started life with a white 55 and ended with a black pike and looked good both ways.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: always liked the way your Nomad looked by then, but raw carbon Antidote is just amazing
  • + 1
 @Jesse221: that white carbon N2, best looking Santa Cruz bike ever
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: yea, I didn’t even realize yours was an N1 until second look. Odd I wasn’t too much a fan of the N1 (thought the top tube curve was too aggressive like a beach cruiser) but yours doesn’t look as bent in white, maybe the size. I’m liking my new N4 as well, cool in a different way but the N2 C was just gorgeous with so much attention to detail on tube shaping (like the top of the top tube).
  • + 1
 That Doctrine tho...Was that 4999 usd for frame only or for frame PLUS 78 firebird
  • + 16
 Boost mad ??
Manufacturers.... yes.
The world...NO
  • + 14
 Well...mad because of boost.
  • + 7
 I thought it was only me that Felt this way
  • + 0
 Boost is not the problem, road bike head angles on those two top piles of crap is. When will these designer goons realize there is no downside to climbing ability with slacker head angles.
  • + 0
 @jclnv: That's a pretty close minded view. The Decree feels exactly like a slopestyle bike you can pedal. You know the bike that every couple months someone posts in the forum wanting to put a really long seatpost on a slopestyle bike and take it to the trails... The Decree is a fine tuned version of that. I's a BMX bike with suspension. It may not be at a 63 degree headangle like all the new trendy enduro bikes but the Decree is a far more versatile trail tool. if you want a slack angle, then keep an eye out for the new Compulsion. it's far closer to the "enduro' market with 160mm travel(and it's all new for 201Cool .
  • + 7
 @jclnv: When will these riders learn that there's alot more to a great bike than head angle?
  • - 3
 Travel is irrelevant. Anything north of a 68 degree headangle on ANY mountain bike restricts its ability for no reason whatsoever. Dated geometry like the above is just legacy from early XC race bikes that were little more than road bikes with more clearance. Sure other geo and sizing is critical but steering stability is reasonably important to riding a mountain bike... I don't care who you are, if you're riding anything other than asphalt, those top two bikes will handle like nervous piles of shit.
  • + 0
 @jclnv: Steep head angle does not equal "dated geometry".

"Geometry" is a term that covers ALOT more than just a head angle. By your definition a 2004 Demo should make a GREAT enduro bike because of it's 65 degree head angle right?
  • - 5
flag jclnv (Oct 18, 2017 at 10:15) (Below Threshold)
 @TheRaven: Checkmate. A 12 year old 200mm bike has the same geo as a modern 160mm. Unfortunately the XC bikes above (and many others) still have the same dumb head angle as 12 years ago.

Zero progression, zero understanding of what does and does not effect the handling of a bike. Those above two bikes would be massively more capable with a 67 degree head angle and they would probably climb better as well due to the bump angle actuating the fork rather than causing it to bind and ping off impacts. Not to mention they would have a lower stack height (something that actually effects climbing ability).
  • - 1
 @jclnv: You are missing the point completely. You are, in effect, saying that a 2004 Demo would make a great modern Enduro bike simply because of it's front end. In reality, it is a TERRIBLE bike for anything but straight up DH and Freeride. Reasons are many - way too much travel and not enough progression, way too slack seat tube, way too short top tube just to name a few.

These XC bikes have evolved in many other ways that you are not taking into account. Until you ride them you really have no clue.
  • + 5
 @jclnv: You sound like a number crusader, not a bike rider. If you can't ride a bike with a 70 degree headtube angle maybe it's a lack of riding ability?
  • + 0
 @TheRaven: No, I think you're missing the point and using a nonsensical analogy but I'll go along with it regardless. A DH bike from a decade ago is now on average 3 degrees slacker, same for a 160mm. Go look at the geo on a decade old XC race bike and you'll find nearly zero difference with the two XC bikes in this test apart from larger diameter wheels and maybe 10mm reach.

@panadafoo: Yeah I like numbers, numbers are facts. What are the alternatives? A spiritual element to bike handling?

Feel free to bring your 70 degree head angle bike up to BC for a ride anytime.
  • + 3
 @jclnv: Nope it's definitely you missing the point. You are stuck on head angle and clearly nothing is going to dislodge you.

Head angle is a very small part of the overall performance of a bike, that's a fact. If you want to discount bikes based simply on their head angles that's fine, but you are missing out.
  • + 0
 @TheRaven: No, it's critical just like BB height, seat angle, front centre/rear centre.

You can have all the other numbers pinned but if you put a 350mm BB height on an XC race bike or a 70 degree head angle the thing is broken from a handling perspective. You are pointlessly limiting the bike by doing so. Fact.

It's easy to see if you read how concerned these guys are with shortening the "chainstays" how they are entrenched in the marketing dogma of bike geometry rather than real world handling and performance benefits from geometry.
  • + 2
 @jclnv: Yes that was my point. There are a whole slew of important parameters that "frame geometry" encompasses. They are all very important, and YES, if you have all the others dialed, you can still have an awesome bike with a steep head angle.
  • + 4
 @jclnv: Well if it's an xc race, happily. You're the one going on about xc bikes needing slack headtube angles, mate. My SS race bike is a 71 degree hta and it handles just fine. So maybe it's the rider, not the numbers.
  • - 3
 @TheRaven: No, you have a great bike ruined by a steep head angle. Just because you aren't very discerning doesn't mean others can't be. Some people would like bikes to advance in capability.

@pandafoo: Handles fine relative to what? Have you compared it to something slacker? How much faster and less nervous would it be if it was slacker? Not to mention how much more capable it would be. Meaning that it would be enjoyable to ride in more technical races.

I could probably ride a BMX around some of the trails around here. It would suck and be painfully slow but it would be possible. A hardtail would be a lot faster but would beat you up too much, a crap geo, 28lb, 120mm FS 29" would be better, a 25lb version would be better still but would be hard work on the descents, if it had 110mm of really good suspension, the geo of a 140mm trail bike yet still only weighed 25lbs we would really be getting somewhere. You see, that's how things get better. You don't put a Fiat engine in a Ferrari and call it a day and you don't design a mountain bike with f*cking toe overlap. Go watch half the field in the BC bike race walking down shit and loosing minutes on over the course of the day on the descents simply because they're riding bikes with dated, nervous, geo that inspires zero confidence.
  • + 2
 @jclnv: YOU aren't very discerning. YOU are the one discounting a bike based on ONE geometry parameter.

This is inane...you are wrong. Period. A steep head angle does not automatically ruin a bike.
  • + 2
 aaa
  • + 1
 @jclnv: .RE BC bike race anecdotes...you'll probably see an old ex pro on a bike with a 71* head angle blast past you, and a gaggle of people on 67*HA trail bikes...

also, it's a steep head angle on an XC bike designed to be used in mass start holeshot racing, including fighting for position, snaking through a pack and picking techy lines on climbs while in the red...

also, XC racers might like a bike that's not too dissimilar to what they're used to

also, there are slacker options, and options are fine.

also, if you don't think riding XC trails on a cyclocross bike sometimes is fun too; you should probably get an enduro e-bike and stop typing here.

alternatively, go to taiwan and start a bike brand selling ultra slack XC race machines with 64*HA and sub-kilo frame weights. good luck. to you and the headtubes shearing off.
  • + 1
 Here's what happens when someone who knows what they're talking about designs XC race bikes.

www.mtb-check.com/fr/unno-xc-tout-suspendu

Don't let that stop you from being content with your compromised junk though.
  • + 1
 Correct link.

www.mtb-check.com/fr/unno-xc-tout-suspendu
  • + 12
 @paulaston
FEWER chainrings.
  • + 9
 www.merriam-webster.com/thesaurus/more

Uncle Merriam suggests that 'fewer' or 'less' are possible antonyms of MOAARRRR
  • + 4
 Stannis lives!
  • + 4
 quick psa because people could use it in general: if you can count it, use fewer. if you can't, use less.
i have fewer pizzas than you. i have less sugar than your mom
but in the case of moar, i suppose less is acceptable
  • + 1
 @paulaston: People don't come to Pinkbike for the grammar, so it may be inconsequential, but there are several mistakes in there.
  • + 3
 @visser62: speak for yourself
  • + 1
 @paulaston: Yeah in the sense that you can have more or less air in your tyres or water in your bottle. You can't have fewer airs, just like you cant have less chain rings!
  • + 3
 @NotAnotherClimb: rumours of my death have been greatly exaggerated.
  • + 8
 The molded in the sag position doesn't seem clever when you want to take rear end apart and back together
  • + 6
 I guess you could let the air out of the shock so compressing it into the sag position is easier?
  • + 1
 It's easy as pie, you just sit down the shock.
  • + 1
 It takes a 6mm allen at the shock bolt, push the shock out of the rocker with the lower shock bolt still in, simply lift the swingarm with one hand to relieve swingarm pressure. Those flip chips are o-ring lined too for those of us in Washington that ride in rain more than in sun. It's easy. I can flip modes in less time than friends eat a granola bar on mid-ride breaks.
  • + 0
 Also what happens when a very light rider has a soft suspension setup? The back will probably be compressed a bit and it won't offer full travel. Or maybe the pre tension is not so strong wich makes it pointless too
  • + 3
 The cable routing on the Edict and Decree is pure genius. Call it Sci-Fi if you must, but why is no one else porting them in through the front vs trying to bring them in on the side at an angle? And the routing for the rear derailleur is beautiful. Now make the Edict in AL and I might buy one.
  • + 8
 My Commencal has them routed through the front of the headtube. Do you know what it's given me in return? A groove worn into the taper of my steerer tube.
I can only see it being a good plan if there's a rigid internal tube keeping them against the walls of the frame and away from the alloy steerer.
  • + 1
 @gibbon-on-an-orange: Well, that's a drag. I wonder if these will have the same fate?
  • + 3
 I got a Felt Decree 1 this summer brand new for $3k (down from $6.5K) to replace my ten year old Yeti 575. Although I have not ridden many other new bikes, I really love the way it rides. It is so easy to climb on that I always beat my friends on the uphills. My medium only weighs 26lbs! On the downhills it is really smooth in hairy sections and makes me feel really confident. Mine may not have the new standards incorporated but for the deal I got I could not complain, and probably wouldn't notice if I didn't read PinkBike so much.

Basically for $3k I'm riding it like I stole it, and could not be happier.
  • + 8
 Where is Team Robot?
  • + 3
 Felt bikes were so bad they made him stop riding
  • + 2
 I love my Decree 3. Sz M. Glad they fixed dropper issues. The Head set is a very awkward size and is both internal/external. Part is on back order. Wish the new one could accomodate both tires sizes (29). Mine still looks new after 4000 inhospitable terrain miles.
  • + 2
 I still have no faith in flexible seat stays. They are creating a whole new problem just to save a few grams on bearing/bushing pivots. Its alot cheaper to replace a bearing or bushing when it fails then a whole carbon rear triangle.
  • + 26
 You should never fly a commercial airliner then...
  • + 19
 @Rasterman: I didn't know airplanes had flexible seatstays
  • + 6
 Well the design has been around for about 10 years now. We get bikes in for service that use the design and they are still working just fine after many many years of abuse. Very early trek fuels used a flex stay design. We have one guy who passed his down to his wife and in total the bike has 20,000kms on it. Flex stays for XC bikes gives them added stiffness and if you get the chance to ride flex stay design don't be suprised of you very quickly enjoy what comes from the design.
  • - 6
flag mhoshal (Oct 18, 2017 at 7:24) (Below Threshold)
 @2bigwheels: right thats why giant stance frames are snapping like no tomorrow and do you know how to use google look at how many snapped treks there are on there then come back here and tell me its still a great idea. Also notice you said used to make them like that there is a reason they stopped!!!
  • + 0
 I agree 100% @mhoshal . I won't buy a bike without a solid rear triangle, period. They ride/pedal better and feel stiffer. But there is a reason you don't see very many big brands doing them, they are more expensive to build, and add a few grams like you said...
  • + 0
 @mhoshal: LOL
  • + 2
 @mhoshal: They have flexible wings: i.stack.imgur.com/lEhvU.jpg
  • + 1
 @shorerider54: Kona uses flex stay design too!
  • + 3
 @mhoshal: Hmm.... A quick Google shows the last, most returned search from 2015. I'm guessing this is sorted. Plus, their frames are guaranteed for life...
  • + 3
 I've ridden the Decree with flex-stays for a full year. I ride my bikes hard and I've had no trouble at all. I would prefer a bike with flex-stays over a bike that doesn't have them.
  • - 1
 @Rasterman: I see your point but wings only see progressive bending. The equivalent of casing a jump would be doing a fast pugachev cobra on a 737. flexible seat stays make sense on a road bike, or city bike, but not on an actual mtb imo.
  • - 5
flag mhoshal (Oct 18, 2017 at 9:08) (Below Threshold)
 @bdamschen: why don't you read the article on gow the 787 had wings cracking and had to redesign them and they also over engineer everything on an airplane which is the opposite as the bike industry where they try to save every gram they can.
  • + 0
 Whether they're effective or not is one thing, but it's got to be an improvement over their 'Equilink' design. That suspension was terrible
  • + 4
 @mhoshal: From what I've seen the Stance frames aren't actually snapping at the point of flexure, they're snapping by the weld near the bottom bracket bridge. That being said, I still don't trust aluminum flex stays, I feel much better about carbon or steel though, as they have better inherent elasticity.
  • + 1
 I put over 4000 kms on my 2017 Scott Spark with aluminium flex stays, which means that frame lasted (at least) ten times longer than the carbon seat tube on any of the half dozen Anthems I've owned. Call me convinced.
  • + 3
 The Edict looks nice. Rather have that than an Epic or Scalpel at this point. Felt's new hardtail is me-too. Trek's new Pro Cal with the decoupled seat tube is pretty bad-ass.
  • + 5
 This might be the most boring MTB company in the world.
  • + 1
 Whilst it makes a lot of sense from a frame building perspective - better clearance, fitting geometry etc - who in the mountain bike world is producing flat mount calipers? Or is it a mix-and-match between road calipers and mountain levers?
  • + 4
 Avid/SRAM, Shimano, others. Any existing post mount caliper just needs an adapter to fit a flat mount frame/fork.

www.competitivecyclist.com/shimano-flat-mount-disc-brake-adapter.
  • - 1
 @deeeight: ah ok. Yes, I can see that in the picture now. I wondered if they'd persuaded someone to make flat mount mountain calipers!
  • + 2
 I had a flat mount on the rear of my '99 Schwinn Homegrown frame... Ahh...bike industry 'standards'.
  • - 2
 Their reasoning seems ridiculous.

"keep the trail buzz to a minimum"
How does making the mount flat do anything when you are converting it to a normal mount with an adapter?

"Felt says moving the brake inside the rear triangle helps to protect it in crashes"
Has this ever happened to anyone?

"and allowed them to use less carbon material on the seatstays"
if you need an adapter, with bolts it's a net loss

"one of the most important areas to keep minimalist for frame compliance."
again with the adapter

Regardless, beautiful frames and all around great job.
  • + 4
 @Rasterman:
"How does making the mount flat do anything when you are converting it to a normal mount with an adapter?"
Cause nothing is mounted in the seatstays.

"Has this ever happened to anyone?"
Yes

"again with the adapter"
Again, the adapter is mounted on the chainstay.
  • + 3
 @Rasterman: sorry, I forgot one
"who cares if you need an AL adapter, with bolts it's a net loss"
Is about flex and compliance, not weigth
  • + 3
 @Rasterman: I guess they are saying using the flat mount standard made it easier to move the brake mount to the chainstay rather than the seat stay, allowing them to design the seat stay to have more compliance and not have to beef it up for the added forces of a brake caliper. But it does seem weird as there have been lots of bikes with standard mountain caliper post mounts on the chainstay. I could see pros mixing a mountain lever and road caliper to save some weight.
  • + 1
 @arden0: Yes that does make sense, thanks.
  • + 5
 Where is TeamRobot to chime in and say how great they are?
  • + 5
 They're the best!
  • + 1
 @TEAM-ROBOT: shock stroke seems kinda short, no?
  • + 2
 Who rides for Felt? Last rider I knew was over a decade ago and they treated him pretty poorly from what I can remember. If you don't support the sport or its athletes I don't care how good your bikes are.
  • + 1
 Owned a Felt decree and it was absolutely the worst bike I have ever ridden. I worked for Mikes Bikes which is now one of Felts biggest dealer and the quality control for the parts and the quality of the carbon was so shit I couldn’t believe a bike shop brand like Mikes would carry them. I sold about 8 to customers and I’ve found out over the past couples months they have been turning around and selling them because of how they rode.
  • + 3
 Suprised to hear that. I really like mine!
  • + 1
 Been riding for 22 years and have been loving my decree for the last two. It's been great for everything from xc to ski lift dh.
  • + 4
 8999$ vs 9999€, thats like 30% (2750$) more expensive if you buy it in europe. WTF...
  • + 2
 $8999 + ~10% sales tax in most states. Your 9999eur includes VAT doesn't it?. There is a difference but it's not as big as you'd think.
  • + 3
 Plastic, plastic and plastic (read: not biodegradable waste) all over the shop. One day it will kill us all.
  • + 26
 my moneys on kim Jong in 5years or less.
  • + 13
 Better a carbon bike as mean of transport than a car made from recyclable materials. it's not as black and white...
  • + 5
 @SleepingAwake: How do you travel to races?
  • + 7
 @SleepingAwake: First of all these are not commuters. Secondly, we are flooded with carbon only cos bike companies trying to 'catch up' with the competition, without even thinking of an environmental impact (you see, 'revenue' is that magical word that only matters these days).
Make my car and home from recyclable materials - I'll put you on a throne Smile
  • + 34
 Down vote me all you want but the latest carbon craze on pinkbike is f*cking retarded by no means carbon bikes will kill you. all those plastic containers inside your kitchen, bathroom, and shower that you rebuy every month; those will kill you. The plastic water bottles that you buy every day Those will kill you. Show me the island the size of Texas made out of bike frames? It doesn't exist because they get reused for decades.
  • + 28
 @fercho25: I told my wife a joke in the kitchen one day. I laughed, she laughed, the toaster laughed. I shot the toaster. Nothing in the kitchen is killing this guy!
  • + 2
 You could have done your virtual signaling with a little more subtlety. Tell us you ride a Pole or something. Say you recycled your last aluminum bike in to a solar panel after you rode it for 23 years. Also, you lose points for not working in "ocean fill".
  • - 3
 @kovaldesign, @lennoxrider: this is what I meant - it's not just black and white. Let's face it, the best thing for the environment is not biking at all. And having two aluminum bikes is probably worse than having one carbon bike. And do you really need a commuter bike? Why not just use your enduro?
In the end we just have to be (become) aware of what damage we do to our surrounding and then everyone has to decide for himself how far he wants to push eco responsibility.
  • + 0
 @kovaldesign Just don't buy a new one every year and we'll all be good. You should be more worried about the cows that you are eating and the electricity that you are consuming than a f*cking carbon bicycle. At least that carbon is already captured in a solid and not floating around our atmosphere blocking reflected sun rays. Read a book every once in a while and try not to be so easily swayed by propaganda from a company that is too cheap to make carbon bikes, they'll be making them in 5 years guaranteed.
  • + 2
 @dirtnapped: No lie, I spit out my drink when I read this TOO FUNNY!
  • + 1
 @SleepingAwake: f that! My commuter isn't going anywhere! Then again, neither is my ht, trail, road or fat bike for that matter!
  • + 1
 @fercho25: Agreed, and show me one bike shop that doesn't toss a broken aluminum frame in the trash, same as a carbon frame.
  • + 2
 @dirtnapped: you deserve a beer
  • + 1
 @fercho25: cheers!
  • + 1
 @markg1150: you shouldn't belive everything you see on the telly mate. Have a look at this...

www.youtube.com/watch?v=2BO83Ig-E8E
  • + 1
 @bohns1: haha - N+1... I'm guilty too, wouldn't wanna miss my trail bike, nor my downhill sled, nor my road bike...
  • + 2
 "Felt's advanced internal cable management system" - how advanced could an internal routing be?
I felt a disturbance in the force.
  • + 4
 and the weights are...........
  • + 3
 It's on their website, Doctrine 1 frame is listed as 1,22 kg / 2.68lb
  • + 3
 I felt deja vu looking at these bikes...
  • + 2
 It would be interesting to see some kind of strength test for these major name brand carbon frames.
  • + 3
 Felt makes mountain bikes?!?
  • + 2
 Your face makes mountain bikes!
  • + 1
 They did but they were bought by Rossignol.... Don't know why there's still new Felt bikes when we saw some Rossignol already!?
  • + 4
 Meh...
  • + 1
 If these are anything like the Single Shot of yesteryear, these are bike shaped missiles. very well played Felt, very well played...
  • + 1
 I still remember when Felt, dumped Cam Zink because he was injured. They just told him that they not going to make longer travel mtb's anymore. not very nice!!!
  • + 1
 We've slackened the headset by 1.5 degrees. It's now 70 degrees. Be brave Felt, you need to keep slackening.
  • + 2
 What's wrong with pivots?
  • + 0
 ...bcos Pivot Les are cooler?
  • + 2
 @AlexS1: errr... it's just that I can't see the advantages of having metal bending instead.
  • + 2
 Or whatever it's made of
  • + 1
 Thumbs up Smile
  • + 1
 Doctrine = Cyclocross bike
  • + 1
 Does anyone know the name of the stand used?? Thx.
  • + 1
 is plastic really fantastic?
  • + 1
 Where is the horst linkage?
  • + 1
 Bring back the Virtue! A trail slaying beast she was.
  • + 1
 What happened to the Compulsion?
  • + 1
 What, no puns? Coulda sworn I felt one coming on!
  • + 0
 these are very clean looking bikes. going to have to try out the Edict. hopefully it rides as good as it looks.
  • - 1
 The edict somehow looks an awful lot like a Trek fuel. the fuel doesnt have that triangle where the top tube meets the seatstay. 10.3kg is very light though.
  • + 1
 Meh
  • + 1
 Hot bikes.
  • + 0
 felt this one coming
  • - 3
 that great.....so about the manufacturer of the frame....do they recycle their carbon waste or is it 'ocean fill'...quite important information as this world dies..
  • - 1
 They make their presence felt on the market
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



