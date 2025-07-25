"Felt My Shoe Touch My Shin" - Kasper Woolley Suffers Brutal Calf Injury

Managed to tear my calf muscle at the Achilles insertion pretty bad a few days ago. Went to pump into a compression and the end of my front crank arm punched a little root or something causing my weight to transfer pretty abruptly onto my front leg and have the most aggressive hyperextension ever. Felt my shoe touch my shin and thought my leg snapped. Looks like at least two months off the bike again. Was just starting to feel some flow on the bike and was really looking forward to getting this season back on track. Pretty hard to swallow a substantial injury like this when you don’t even crash or lose control.



This year’s been really testing me like never before. Haven’t been able to string 4 consecutive weeks on the bike since before last October. None of that’s been caused by any kind of big crashes or anything like that but unfortunately that doesn’t change the outcome.



I’ve got all the people and resources in my corner to go out and achieve my goals so it’s incredibly frustrating when stuff like this is getting in the way of even having a chance at it. I’ll be back hopefully stronger than ever at some point. I feel like I’ve had moments this year where I’m riding the best I ever have even with such minimal ride time so I’m gonna hold onto that feeling and focus on getting better for the next while.



To my team @the_yt_mob who work so hard to give the best support I hope to return the favour soon. — Kasper Woolley