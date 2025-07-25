Powered by Outside

"Felt My Shoe Touch My Shin" - Kasper Woolley Suffers Brutal Calf Injury

Jul 25, 2025
by Stephane Pelletier  

Kasper Woolley is facing another tough break this season after tearing his calf muscle at the Achilles insertion earlier this week. The injury happened during a trail ride, when the end of his front crank arm struck a root mid-compression. The impact abruptly shifted his weight onto his front leg, resulting in a violent hyperextension.

Woolley shared the details in an Instagram update:

bigquotesManaged to tear my calf muscle at the Achilles insertion pretty bad a few days ago. Went to pump into a compression and the end of my front crank arm punched a little root or something causing my weight to transfer pretty abruptly onto my front leg and have the most aggressive hyperextension ever. Felt my shoe touch my shin and thought my leg snapped. Looks like at least two months off the bike again. Was just starting to feel some flow on the bike and was really looking forward to getting this season back on track. Pretty hard to swallow a substantial injury like this when you don’t even crash or lose control.

This year’s been really testing me like never before. Haven’t been able to string 4 consecutive weeks on the bike since before last October. None of that’s been caused by any kind of big crashes or anything like that but unfortunately that doesn’t change the outcome.

I’ve got all the people and resources in my corner to go out and achieve my goals so it’s incredibly frustrating when stuff like this is getting in the way of even having a chance at it. I’ll be back hopefully stronger than ever at some point. I feel like I’ve had moments this year where I’m riding the best I ever have even with such minimal ride time so I’m gonna hold onto that feeling and focus on getting better for the next while.

To my team @the_yt_mob who work so hard to give the best support I hope to return the favour soon.Kasper Woolley

This is the second injury setback of the season for the Canadian rider. In May, Woolley fractured a finger during a training ride in the Czech Republic, forcing him to miss the opening round of the 2025 WHOOP UCI Downhill World Cup. He joined the YT MOB downhill program full-time this year after an impressive 18th-place finish in his DH debut at Mont-Sainte-Anne in 2024.

We’re gutted to see Kasper out again with such a string of bad luck and can’t wait to see him back between the tape soon.

Author Info:
stephanepelletier avatar

Member since Sep 30, 2008
278 articles
16 Comments
  • 710
 man, poor guy can't catch a break. I swear I've seen him make the article for injuries than anything else. heal up!
  • 122
 He has osteoporosis, iirc. I remember him talking about how much harder he had to train to build muscle around his bones in order to protect them. He for sure has caught a ton of breaks, sadly. Although this one seems muscular, and not bone. Bad luck.
  • 200
 Long stretch of super tough luck for Kasper. Gotta feel for the guy.
  • 102
 This sounds like a long stretch indeed.
  • 51
 Did a very similar thing resulting in the same injury. It’s a tough one but even at 50 I was able to ride again after 6 months and made a full recovery after 12 months.
  • 50
 He’s had the worst of luck.

Hopefully it turns around soon!
  • 30
 Between Kappy Chow and MoiMoi, the Mob gets its fair share of injuries! Heal up fast Mr Potatoe!
  • 42
 That's a nasty one. I did that last fall, though not likely to the same degree that he did.
  • 20
 Knock it on the head maybe? Heal up!
Below threshold threads are hidden







