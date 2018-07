MENTIONS:

Follow the team through the weekend as they tackle the steepest course on the series.Seth Sherlock 1st U17Ex menPiper Allman 2nd Junior WomenKendall McLean 1st Junior Ex menClaire Buchar 1st Elite womenChris Kovarik 5th Elite menThanks to Stephen Exley and Fernie alpine resort for running a great event!@intensecyclesusa @Magura