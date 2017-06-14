Fest Series: Black Sage Highlights - Video

Jun 14, 2017 at 11:01
Jun 14, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
The first rendition of Black Sage by the Fest Series was hosted by Kyle Jameson and Carson Storch east of Bend, OR at the Oregon Dirt Park. All the boys travelled from the corners of the earth to enjoy a week and a half of shredding the Black Sage course, and all that Central Oregon has to offer. Kyle and Carson spent 6 months carving the line out of the earth, and it was enjoyed by all. Thanks to all the fans that came out to support the boys on the public day.
4 Comments

  • + 1
 That turn down flat 3 is the coolest thing ever done on a bike and Tyler's moto whip at 3min where he pops off oppo (whatever you'd call that) damnnnnnn
  • + 1
 those moto whips are the dirtiest things I've ever seen
  • + 2
 Best day of videos ever.
  • + 1
 and just think, today is the beginning of crankworx europe...

