Fezzari Bicycles Rebrands to 'Ari' & Announces New Lightweight All-Mountain eMTB

Mar 5, 2024
by Fezzari Bicycles  

PRESS RELEASE: Ari

The name change from Fezzari to Ari (pronounced "Ahh-ree") is a reflection of our company's global vision and goal to "Create Exceptional Experiences" one rider at a time.

bigquotesAri is and will continue to be built upon the DNA of Fezzari, and you will continue to see it in every detail down to the name. Our business model centers on providing custom-fit bikes, top-tier quality, and savings to every rider through our direct-to-consumer approach, and we will continue that under the name Ari.Chris Washburn, CEO/Founder

photo

The Global Meaning of Ari
Dropping ‘Fezz’ from Fezzari and evolving into Ari seamlessly aligns into its core ethos of “Be in the Moment'' because the name Ari means ‘to exist or to be.” The name also carries positive meanings globally and is easy to pronounce in virtually any language.

photo

The Present & Future of Ari Bicycles
We will launch multiple, all-new bike models in 2024 and continue to lead with the same ‘Bike of the Year' innovation we did under the name Fezzari. Stay tuned for multiple new bikes in the coming weeks and months.

Ari will continue to create exceptional experiences and products. For more information about Ari Bikes and new products visit: www.aribikes.com



New Lightweight All-Mountain eMTB: Nebo Peak

photo

Today we unveil our lightweight all-mountain/trail e-bike. Built with a fully integrated carbon frame and 140mm rear / 150mm front suspension, the Nebo Peak is for those that want a do-it-all, fun, lightweight ebike.

Power and Efficiency
Driven by the new Fazua Ride 60 system, Nebo Peak is quiet, efficient, and powerful. Its 430Wh battery integrates seamlessly into the frame and offers up to 37% more range than comparable e-bikes. Details like integrated frame wall tube-in-tube cable routing helps Nebo Peak move silently.

photo

Adjustability
Nebo Peak has geometry adjustability allowing riders to customize their experience with the new GA-Link (Geometry Adjust) located in the chainstay pivot. Boasting the lowest full-suspension standover height in Ari's lineup, Nebo Peak is a comfortable and fun ride. With intentional build choices emphasizing a balance between weight, durability, and performance, Nebo Peak promises a consistency and the frame is backed by Ari's Lifetime Warranty.

Balanced Suspension and Geometry
Featuring a comfortable cockpit, lower standover, balanced chassis, and optimal head and seat tube angles, Nebo Peak guarantees stability at high speeds and efficient pedaling, transforming every ride into an unforgettable adventure.

photo

Models and Pricing
photo
Nebo Peak Comp | $5,999
photo
Nebo Peak Elite | $6,999

photo
Nebo Peak Pro | $7,999
photo
Nebo Peak Frameset | $4,999


Visit www.aribikes.com/nebopeak for more info.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech eMTB Press Releases Ari Fezzari


Author Info:
ari-bikes avatar

Member since Oct 13, 2017
17 articles
Report
27 Comments
  • 12 0
 The bike seems well thought out, and I do acknowledge that the original name was always a point of contention/confusion...

There were times when trail users asked "Is that a Ferrari bike?!?!?"

This way the brand is distinct and in this age of short attention spans, I do think its a good play
  • 9 0
 The spoof press conference they did is quite good. People might not love the name change either but in time I think it will be accepted. Good move on their part. And the bikes are solid, pricing is fantastic.
  • 3 0
 Those Purplebike comments.
  • 8 0
 Marketing mumbo jumbo aside, Ari is waaaay better. They actually look more upscale with the new branding IMHO. Ibis, take note.
  • 6 0
 The new bikes shown so far look sick, hopefully people will stop kvetching about the name. Excited to see this new crop of bikes!
  • 5 0
 They've had good bikes for years now. Glad to see the name change. Seems really similar to KIA rebrand. Similar name/style, just modernized.
  • 6 0
 difficult I'm sure, but needed change.
  • 5 0
 Nice to see a frameset option. Not something you see often in ebikes unfortunately.
  • 1 0
 @vitaflo: I agree! It is unique to see in the E-MTB space, but gives you lots of options to build the bike how you want.
  • 4 0
 Very impressed by this brand. Excited to see what the future holds for them, this re-brand looks really good.
  • 5 0
 New account, first comment, same IP address as Ari Bicycles. A bit suspect.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: oh. Snap….
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: Yeah dude, I'm stoked on the brand!
  • 1 0
 I disliked the name Fezzari, as it sounded derivative. It reminded me of the Alfani suit I once bought at Macy's, to be confused with Armani. The name Ari is less derivative, but not compelling. There is no connection to biking, to the types of bikes being offered, or the nature of the bikes. That's not necessarily standard throughout the bike industry, but if you're going to rebrand, why not try to find a new name that expresses the brand going forward. I cannot picture a thing when I think of the name Ari, other than a kid from Hebrew school.
  • 4 0
 Hopefully they sell at REI for the sake of alliteration. ARI at REI.
  • 4 0
 I like the change. New ebike is also definitely their best looking bike
  • 3 0
 Exciting stuff! Great brand with great goal and aspirations. Highly recommend checking out the video on the new website!
  • 1 0
 Never hated the old name as much as some here did, but the new one is an upgrade. Kind of generic now though, which is something fezzari might struggle with as a new ish d2c brand.
  • 2 0
 The sports press conference parody is worth a watch!

youtu.be/M5rwuw9oZLY?si=hRSUmuDGa8WD1Wdh
  • 2 0
 The number of comments from accounts located near Ari headquarters is uncanny... It's best to disclose if you're an employee before astroturfing.
  • 2 0
 This name is way cooler! Also looks great on the side of the bike frames.
  • 8 6
 The Kia of MTB
  • 3 1
 Oh...
  • 3 2
 Ahhh reee serious?
  • 1 0
 @qgidley: You're bugged about the pronunciation?
  • 1 1
 A Real Indifference
  • 2 0
 But You Commented







