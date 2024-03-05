Fezzari Bicycles Rebrands to 'Ari’ & Announces New Lightweight All-Mountain eMTB

PRESS RELEASE: Ari
The name change from Fezzari to Ari (pronounced "Ahh-ree") is a reflection of our company's global vision and goal to "Create Exceptional Experiences" one rider at a time.
The Global Meaning of Ari
|Ari is and will continue to be built upon the DNA of Fezzari, and you will continue to see it in every detail down to the name. Our business model centers on providing custom-fit bikes, top-tier quality, and savings to every rider through our direct-to-consumer approach, and we will continue that under the name Ari.—Chris Washburn, CEO/Founder
Dropping ‘Fezz’ from Fezzari and evolving into Ari seamlessly aligns into its core ethos of “Be in the Moment'' because the name Ari means ‘to exist or to be.” The name also carries positive meanings globally and is easy to pronounce in virtually any language.The Present & Future of Ari Bicycles
We will launch multiple, all-new bike models in 2024 and continue to lead with the same ‘Bike of the Year' innovation we did under the name Fezzari. Stay tuned for multiple new bikes in the coming weeks and months.
Ari will continue to create exceptional experiences and products. For more information about Ari Bikes and new products visit: www.aribikes.comNew Lightweight All-Mountain eMTB: Nebo Peak
Today we unveil our lightweight all-mountain/trail e-bike. Built with a fully integrated carbon frame and 140mm rear / 150mm front suspension, the Nebo Peak is for those that want a do-it-all, fun, lightweight ebike. Power and Efficiency
Driven by the new Fazua Ride 60 system, Nebo Peak is quiet, efficient, and powerful. Its 430Wh battery integrates seamlessly into the frame and offers up to 37% more range than comparable e-bikes. Details like integrated frame wall tube-in-tube cable routing helps Nebo Peak move silently.Adjustability
Nebo Peak has geometry adjustability allowing riders to customize their experience with the new GA-Link (Geometry Adjust) located in the chainstay pivot. Boasting the lowest full-suspension standover height in Ari's lineup, Nebo Peak is a comfortable and fun ride. With intentional build choices emphasizing a balance between weight, durability, and performance, Nebo Peak promises a consistency and the frame is backed by Ari's Lifetime Warranty.Balanced Suspension and Geometry
Featuring a comfortable cockpit, lower standover, balanced chassis, and optimal head and seat tube angles, Nebo Peak guarantees stability at high speeds and efficient pedaling, transforming every ride into an unforgettable adventure.Models and Pricing
Nebo Peak Frameset | $4,999
Visit www.aribikes.com/nebopeak
for more info.
