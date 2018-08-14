Fezzari Launches Long Travel 29er Enduro Bike Called La Sal Peak

Suspension Fezzari Bicycle Company
, a leader in direct-to-consumer bicycles, today announced the all-new La Sal Peak, a long-travel 29er. Named for La Sal Peak near the start of the Whole Enchilada trail in Moab, the La Sal is built to ride the most technical trails. Point it downhill and the La Sal will eat up the roughest trails, then turn around and climb the mountain like you were on an XC bike. Designing the La Sal was a tall order from the beginning. Fezzari had a long checklist and high standards the La Sal had to meet, including a progressive suspension design for small bump sensitivity and a bottomless fee on big hits, XC category pedal efficiency, a 5 lb frame weight, and the strength to be able to carry a lifetime warranty.
Highlights:
-150 mm rear travel / 160 mm front travel
-65 degree headtube angle with short offset fork
-78 degree effective seat tube angle
-435 mm Chainstay
-Holds 2 standard water bottles inside front triangle
-CleanCatch cable routing
-Threaded bottom bracket
-CleanCast Carbon layup - reduced weight and improved strength
Designed to smash through the roughest enduro courses and efficiently pedal 6k ft climbs, the 160 mm front and 150 mm of rear-travel eat up rocks and roots to leave your wheels planted and in control so you can go faster and be more comfortable while you do it. The progressive nature of Fezzari’s Tetralink suspension delivers a plush ride on small bumps with a supportive mid-stroke and bottom-out protection for big hits.
One of the biggest surprises to anyone that hops on the La Sal is how well the bike pedals. This is not a bike just for smashing downhills, it is a very capable climber. No need to suffer more than you have to. The La Sal will get you through stage transfers or to the top of your favorite downhill faster and have you feeling fresher.
“We went through iteration after iteration on the suspension linkage to dial in the feel,” said Tyler Cloward, director of product at Fezzari Bicycles. “The La Sal had to excel on the downhill and uphill, and I feel like we hit a home run.”Geometry
The La Sal was designed to give you confidence on steep descents and rough terrain. The 65-degree headtube angle combined with short 42 mm or 44 mm offset forks will make the bike feel planted over rough terrain and allows the rider to smash through rock gardens. Short 435 mm chainstays keep the La Sal nimble and agile in tight switchbacks, and sending it to the sidehill on hits along the trail. For complete geometry visit Fezzari.comDevelopment
Fezzari set out to build the top enduro race bike, and push it further by making it pedal the best, while not overlooking any of the small details like cable management, bottle cage compatibility, 29x2.6 tires size compatibility, 36T max chainring, ISCG-05 mounts for chain guides, short seat tube for longer dropper posts, and flush-mount fit and finish on bolts and bearings.
Once the suspension design, geometry, and finishing details are brought together on paper, a 3D-printed prototype frame was made to ensure everything will work in the real world.
“3D Printing has really allowed us to speed up our production timeline. It has allowed us to find mistakes early in the process at a time when they can be easily corrected before opening a carbon mold,” Cloward said. “Things like cable routing,, tire and chainring clearance, and tube shaping aesthetics can all be double-checked with a full-scale printed prototype before any carbon fiber is actually laid. It is a huge advantage in building a better bike.”
Every Fezzari is custom fit the rider’s measurements and backed by Fezzari’s No Risk Just Ride Guarantee, which includes a lifetime warranty and a 30-day Love It or Return It Guarantee.
CleanCatch cable management for a silent ride
L and XL frames will hold two bottles inside the front triangle. S and M frames can mount a bottle in two different positions.
Build OptionsLa Sal Peak Pro $6,599
All builds available in Cement and Matte Olive colors
SRAM X01 Eagle Drivetrain
Rockshox Lyrik RC2 160mm Fork or Fox 36 Factory Grip2 160mm Fork
Rockshox Super Deluxe RC3 or Fox Float X2 Shock
SRAM Code RSC Brakes
Reynolds TR 309 S Carbon Wheels
Rockshox Reverb or Fox Transfer Dropper Post
*Fox X2 and 36 Grip 2 fork available for $200 upgradeLa Sal Peak Elite Race $5,599
SRAM GX Eagle Drivetrain
Rockshox Lyrik RC2 160 mm Fork
Rockshox Super Deluxe RC3 Shock
SRAM Code RSC Brakes
Reynolds TR309s Carbon Wheels
Fox Transfer Dropper PostLa Sal Peak Elite $4,599
SRAM GX Eagle Drivetrain
Rockshox Lyrik RC2 160 mm Fork
Rockshox Super Deluxe RC3 Shock
SRAM Code RSC Brakes
Stans Flow MK3 Wheels
Fox Transfer Dropper PostLa Sal Comp $3,599
SRAM NX Eagle Drivetrain
Rockshox Lyrik RCT3 160mm Fork
Rockshox Super Deluxe RC3 Shock
SRAM Guide T Brakes
WTB i29 Rims
X Fusion Manic Dropper Post
