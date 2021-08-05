Fezzari Launches New Kids' Mountain Bike, the Lone Peak 24

PRESS RELEASE: Fezzari Bicycles

Direct-to-Consumer Price: $999

Shipping September 1st



The quality and attention to detail you’d expect on a Fezzari, but designed specifically for smaller riders. Alloy hardtail, 24” wheels, air suspension fork, Eagle drivetrain, hydraulic disc brakes, tubeless-ready wheels and tires.The Lone Peak is made with strong and light aluminum tubing. It uses the same tubing as our top-end alloy suspension bikes, perfect for kids who get rowdy on the trails. The frame is built around 24” wheels with 2.6” tires for stability, traction, and confidence-inspiring handling. The 1.5” tapered head tube angle is 67-degrees which helps with ride stability over technical and fast terrain. A low standover height for growing riders, internal dropper post compatibility, ISCG-05 mounting tabs, internal cable routing, a water bottle mount, and disc brakes will have your kid feeling like their bike is just as capable as mom's and dad’s.We chose components that we’d want our own kids to ride. The Lone Peak features an 80mm travel SR Suntour XCR-AIR suspension fork with a lightweight spring tune meant for lightweight riders. It is a fork that actually works for their size. Sram SX Eagle 1x12 drivetrain for maximum range, shift performance, and ease of shifting for riders still learning to use their gears. Tektro hydraulic disc brakes with shorter reach levers for growing hands make for easy stopping. Stan’s Arch D tubeless-ready rims and Vee Tire Grown Gem 2.6 wide tubeless-ready tires give the bike real traction and performance. This is a bike spec’d to perform like our bigger bikes so that kids can ride all day long without the bike holding them back.-Head Tube Angle: 67-degrees-SR Suntour XCR-AIR fork with light-weight rider tune, 80mm travel.-SRAM SX Eagle 1x12 drivetrain with 155mm length SX crank arms.-Tektro Hydraulic Disc Brakes with short reach brake levers for small hands-ISCG-05 Mounts (For Chain Guide or Bash Guard)-Water bottle mount inside the front triangle.-Max Tire Clearance: 24” wheels x 2.6” tires-Internal Routing on rear brake, shifter, and dropper post-Tubeless compatible rims and tires-26mm internal width alloy rims-73mm English Thread BSA Bottom Bracket. (Same as Delano, La Sal, Cascade, Abajo, Wiki)-Hub Spacing: Front - 100mm x 9mm QR; Rear - 135mm x 9mm QR-Replaceable derailleur hanger with frame defense technology (screws thread into the hanger, not the frame)-Frame made of 6061 series aluminum-Head Set: 1.5” tapered Zero Stack (ZS) 44/56 (Same as Delano, La Sal, Cascade, Abajo, Wiki)-Rear Brake Mount: 160mm post mount discQ: What size is the Lone Peak?A: The Lone Peak frame is designed to fit riders from 4’2” up to 4’10”. Each and every Fezzari we make comes with our 23 Point Custom Setup. We use several key metrics to help us to determine how best to set up each bike to fit each individual rider.Q: What size fork can be installed on the Lone Peak?A: The Lone Peak comes stock with a 80mm travel fork designed for 24” wheels. However, the bike can also be fitted with a 100mm travel fork.Q: What is the Warranty?A: All Fezzari bikes have a limited lifetime warranty.Q: What size wheels come on the Lone Peak?A: The Lone Peak comes stock with 24” wheels.Q: Can I install a dropper post?A: The Lone Peak has been designed to accept a 31.6 mm internally routed dropper post.Q: What is the tire clearance?A: The Lone Peak has tire clearance for 24”x2.6” or 26”x2.4” (when fitted with a 26” compatible fork).Q: What type of headset is used?A: The Lone Peak uses a 1.5” tapered ZS44/ZS56 headset standard. With the stock SR Suntour fork, a reducer crown race is used for the 1 ⅛” steerer tube.Q: What is the bottom bracket standard?A: 73 mm BSA Threaded.Q: What is the seat clamp and seat post diameter?A: The seatpost size is 31.6 mm and the clamp is 34.9 mm.Q: Does the Lone Peak come as a frameset?A: The Lone Peak does not currently come as a frameset.Q: Is this your typical department store kids' bike? Why should I spend $999 on a bike for my kid?A: The Lone Peak is not a typical kid’s bike. It is an extra-small mountain bike that comes with components that are made to withstand the demands of trail riding for many years. It can be passed down from rider to rider as they grow.