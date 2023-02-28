Fezzari Launches Timp Peak Long Travel eMTB

PRESS RELEASE: Fezzari Bicycles
With a mission to deliver the best ride quality and unlock the full mountain, we have designed an e-bike that breaks the mold. We are thrilled to introduce the Timp Peak, a 170mm Enduro E-bike.Designed for a Lively Yet Planted Feeling
Timp Peak’s analog sibling, the 170mm La Sal Peak, won multiple editor's choice awards from various publications. We built upon and optimized the La Sal Peak’s proven platform to match the Timp Peak’s weight, torque, and power. The result? Suspension performance that delivers a lively yet planted feeling. We worked with Rockshox, Fox, DVO, MRP, Push and EXT to custom tune each shock to pair perfectly with the Timp Peak. Every suspension package is a true custom experience as part of our 23-Point Custom Setup.Full Carbon Frame
The Timp Peak features a full carbon frame (including front and rear triangles and shock link) that offers a lightweight and stiff platform for high-performance riding. The use of carbon allows us to manipulate tubing shapes, control stiffness, and tune desired flex. The lightweight frame construction opens the door for the optimal battery, more range, and burlier components at a competitive overall weight. The internal cable management system is quiet and easy to service.Climb Anything, Descend Everything
Our custom motor tuning profile maximizes traction with smooth delivery of functional power rather than sudden all-out power. Timp Peak’s kinematics and geometry put you in an efficient pedaling position. The perfect seat tube angle paired with 160mm cranks, gives Timp Peak plenty of clearance to keep your cadence in the sweet spot for technical climbs. Suspension and motor work together to clean tough lines.
Timp Peak’s short chainstay gives a nimble and snappy feeling in tight corners. The long wheelbase and slack headtube angle provide stability in rough terrain and high speeds. Timp Peak’s 170mm travel suspension was designed to offer small bump sensitivity through choppy segments, as well as endless support for fast sections and big compressions. The low top tube and uninterrupted seat tube allow for low standover height and long dropper posts on every size.Mullet Capable
Timp Peak comes stock with 29er wheels. The GA link offers two positions of geometry adjustment, giving you the choice of a mullet setup (available at checkout).Proprietary Rail System
Our modular rail system enables the battery to sit at the lowest possible position. This results in a low center of gravity that improves traction and suspension performance. By keeping the center of gravity low, the Timp Peak is able to maintain a very light cockpit for great steering and handling.Spec’d for Real Life Use
Every spec comes with the Shimano EP8 motor and the most capable components needed for a long travel e-bike. Top shelf suspension, premium wheels, reliable groupsets and powerful brakes work together to elevate the ride experience at every build level. Out of the box, Timp Peak is ready to rip.Models and Pricing
Learn more at fezzari.com
5 Comments