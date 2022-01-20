Fezzari Releases New Signal Peak XC / Trail Bike

PRESS RELEASE: Fezzari
The Signal Peak was first launched in 2018 as our premiere full carbon 120mm full suspension cross-country bike. The latest generation of the Signal Peak builds upon the technologies and experience Fezzari has with the success of the Signal Peak, Delano Peak, and La Sal Peak to create a perfectly balanced XC bike. HIGHLIGHTS
- Updated geometry
- Completely new carbon frame design
- Refined carbon layup for huge weight savings (1860g average frame weight)
- XC race or 'trail' build options
- Complete builds starting at $3799
The original Signal Peak surprised riders with its capability—fast enough to race, fun enough not to. The new Signal Peak takes riders further in either direction—faster on the XC race course and more fun on all your other rides. Whether you’re pinning on numbers for today’s demanding XC races or out for a good time on the trail with your buddies, the new Signal Peak is your bike.
The All-New Signal Peak is lighter for efficient climbing and handling, faster with revolutionized geometry and shock tuning, and suspended by Fezzari’s proven Tetra-Link suspension design for maximum pedal-efficiency.
Riders can pick between a 100mm/100mm front and rear XC suspension platform for the fastest racing platform, or choose a Trail-build with 120mm/115mm front and rear suspension for a more playful and capable set up for XC Trail riding.
The all-new Signal Peak has been put through the wringer in testing. Machine tested beyond industry cross-country standards, with additional non-required strength tests to ensure maximum strength and durability over time. Beyond factory testing, the Signal Peak has been put through tortuous rides in some of the most rugged XC/trail terrain in the world, primarily found in the Wasatch mountains of Utah. We went through iteration after iteration via ride prototypes, 3D prints, and meticulous engineering and design work until the Signal Peak met the ride and durability standards we demand.
The Signal Peak frame is backed by a Lifetime Warranty and comes with a complimentary 23-Point Custom Setup. It's also backed with a 30 Day Love it or Return it Guarantee.DETAILS AND HIGHLIGHTSLIGHTER
• Optimized tube shaping for a lighter, more compliant frame that does not sacrifice power transfer.
SL (Super Light) carbon layup is available on certain build options.
• 1860g frame weight (SL frame, size medium, painted, all pivot hardware). 1.5lbs frame savings compared to the previous generation Signal. FASTER
• Signal Peak now features metric shocks instead of imperial shocks.This allows for more compatibility with the latest suspension options and has better bushing overlap. Metric shocks also allow us to change rear suspension travel from 100-115mm while preserving frame geometry.
Improved shock tunes that prioritize pedaling efficiency.
• SRAM Twistloc offerings for rapid-adjustment. Go from fully locked-out to full open at the push of a button on the handlebars.MORE FUN & BETTER HANDLING
• Head angle went from 68 → 67 degrees on the new Signal Peak, improving stability and handling on technical cross-country descents.
• Steeper actual seat tube angle, 2 degrees steeper than previous model. This is better for any time the saddle height is above the top of the head tube. In other words, the steeper the actual seat angle the steeper the effective seat angle remains at all saddle heights. Most people need their saddle well above the head tube when pedaling. As the saddle gets higher and higher, the slacker actual seat tube angle leads to a slacker effective seat tube angle very quickly. By keeping the actual and effective seat tube angles as close to one another as possible, this effect is minimized. It is especially important for riders with long inseams that have their seat post further and further out of the seat tube.
• Lower seat tubes and longer dropper post insertion for longer dropper posts. Get rowdy.
• ISCG-05 tabs can be used for a 1x chain guide.
• Significantly lower standover heights. On the small frame, for example, the standover is 47mm lower than its predecessor. BUILD OPTIONS
All builds are available for pre-order now at fezzari.com/products/signalpeak
The Signal Peak comes in two different build configurations, the Signal Peak or Signal Peak Trail (TR), enabling riders to have the fastest XC race bike possible or a playful and capable ‘fun-country’ build spec. As with most bikes, the Signal Peak will come in Comp, Elite, Pro, and Team Edition trim levels.
Basic breakdowns are as follows:Signal Peak
100mm fork travel (RockShox Sid SL Ultimate (Elite & Pro builds))
100mm rear wheel travel (RockShox Sid Lux Ultimate (Elite & Pro builds))
SRAM Twistloc (front and rear (Elite & Pro builds))
Fezzari Carbon seatpost
Maxxis IKON 29x2.35” tires front and rear
SRAM 2-piston brakes
0mm rise barsSignal Peak TR
120mm fork travel (RockShox Sid Select (Comp) & Sid Ultimate (Elite))
115mm rear wheel travel (RockShox Sid Lux Select + (Comp & Elite))
Long dropper posts (***“Average” size S: 125mm, M:150mm, L/XL:170mm. Length customized based on 23-Point Custom Setup.)
Maxxis Dissector & Recon 29x2.4” tires (front and rear, respectively)
SRAM 4-piston brakes
15mm rise bars
For full geometry and build options please visit: fezzari.com/products/signalpeak
Stop printing your name on the down tube that large. Your brand name is not a feature. It's exactly the opposite. Frankly, it's the driving factor in me not trying one by now. It looks silly. It sounds silly. And the ego that I pretend not to have won't let me be seen with it.
Hide the logo really well or change your name. Or come up with some clever artistic take on FZ and run with that. Just make it easier to own one without having fear that my friends will think I'm a loser.
I'm all aboard on full-sus XC bikes with 67ish-deg HT angles, but slacker than that with long HT's and chainstays tends to get a bit sluggish. It's hard to get that geo efficiently through tight and twisty racecourses seen anywhere east of the Mississippi.
