Fezzari Releases New Signal Peak XC / Trail Bike

Jan 20, 2022
by Fezzari Bicycles  

PRESS RELEASE: Fezzari

The Signal Peak was first launched in 2018 as our premiere full carbon 120mm full suspension cross-country bike. The latest generation of the Signal Peak builds upon the technologies and experience Fezzari has with the success of the Signal Peak, Delano Peak, and La Sal Peak to create a perfectly balanced XC bike.

by Fezzari
HIGHLIGHTS

- Updated geometry
- Completely new carbon frame design
- Refined carbon layup for huge weight savings (1860g average frame weight)
- XC race or 'trail' build options
- Complete builds starting at $3799

The original Signal Peak surprised riders with its capability—fast enough to race, fun enough not to. The new Signal Peak takes riders further in either direction—faster on the XC race course and more fun on all your other rides. Whether you’re pinning on numbers for today’s demanding XC races or out for a good time on the trail with your buddies, the new Signal Peak is your bike.

The All-New Signal Peak is lighter for efficient climbing and handling, faster with revolutionized geometry and shock tuning, and suspended by Fezzari’s proven Tetra-Link suspension design for maximum pedal-efficiency.


Riders can pick between a 100mm/100mm front and rear XC suspension platform for the fastest racing platform, or choose a Trail-build with 120mm/115mm front and rear suspension for a more playful and capable set up for XC Trail riding.

The all-new Signal Peak has been put through the wringer in testing. Machine tested beyond industry cross-country standards, with additional non-required strength tests to ensure maximum strength and durability over time. Beyond factory testing, the Signal Peak has been put through tortuous rides in some of the most rugged XC/trail terrain in the world, primarily found in the Wasatch mountains of Utah. We went through iteration after iteration via ride prototypes, 3D prints, and meticulous engineering and design work until the Signal Peak met the ride and durability standards we demand.

The Signal Peak frame is backed by a Lifetime Warranty and comes with a complimentary 23-Point Custom Setup. It's also backed with a 30 Day Love it or Return it Guarantee.



DETAILS AND HIGHLIGHTS

LIGHTER
• Optimized tube shaping for a lighter, more compliant frame that does not sacrifice power transfer.
SL (Super Light) carbon layup is available on certain build options.

• 1860g frame weight (SL frame, size medium, painted, all pivot hardware). 1.5lbs frame savings compared to the previous generation Signal.

FASTER
• Signal Peak now features metric shocks instead of imperial shocks.This allows for more compatibility with the latest suspension options and has better bushing overlap. Metric shocks also allow us to change rear suspension travel from 100-115mm while preserving frame geometry.
Improved shock tunes that prioritize pedaling efficiency.

• SRAM Twistloc offerings for rapid-adjustment. Go from fully locked-out to full open at the push of a button on the handlebars.

MORE FUN & BETTER HANDLING
• Head angle went from 68 → 67 degrees on the new Signal Peak, improving stability and handling on technical cross-country descents.

• Steeper actual seat tube angle, 2 degrees steeper than previous model. This is better for any time the saddle height is above the top of the head tube. In other words, the steeper the actual seat angle the steeper the effective seat angle remains at all saddle heights. Most people need their saddle well above the head tube when pedaling. As the saddle gets higher and higher, the slacker actual seat tube angle leads to a slacker effective seat tube angle very quickly. By keeping the actual and effective seat tube angles as close to one another as possible, this effect is minimized. It is especially important for riders with long inseams that have their seat post further and further out of the seat tube.

• Lower seat tubes and longer dropper post insertion for longer dropper posts. Get rowdy.

• ISCG-05 tabs can be used for a 1x chain guide.

• Significantly lower standover heights. On the small frame, for example, the standover is 47mm lower than its predecessor.


BUILD OPTIONS

All builds are available for pre-order now at fezzari.com/products/signalpeak

The Signal Peak comes in two different build configurations, the Signal Peak or Signal Peak Trail (TR), enabling riders to have the fastest XC race bike possible or a playful and capable ‘fun-country’ build spec. As with most bikes, the Signal Peak will come in Comp, Elite, Pro, and Team Edition trim levels.

Basic breakdowns are as follows:

Signal Peak

100mm fork travel (RockShox Sid SL Ultimate (Elite & Pro builds))
100mm rear wheel travel (RockShox Sid Lux Ultimate (Elite & Pro builds))
SRAM Twistloc (front and rear (Elite & Pro builds))
Fezzari Carbon seatpost
Maxxis IKON 29x2.35” tires front and rear
SRAM 2-piston brakes
0mm rise bars

Signal Peak TR
120mm fork travel (RockShox Sid Select (Comp) & Sid Ultimate (Elite))
115mm rear wheel travel (RockShox Sid Lux Select + (Comp & Elite))
Long dropper posts (***“Average” size S: 125mm, M:150mm, L/XL:170mm. Length customized based on 23-Point Custom Setup.)
Maxxis Dissector & Recon 29x2.4” tires (front and rear, respectively)
SRAM 4-piston brakes
15mm rise bars


For full geometry and build options please visit: fezzari.com/products/signalpeak



18 Comments

  • 15 0
 It must be fast if it borrowed 85% of the Ferrari name!
  • 1 0
 Specialized would like to have a word with Ferrari
  • 7 1
 Honestly they nailed it. Light, two bottles, moderate geo. If the suspension performs well that could be a great casual XC race bike. Little concerned about how short the effective top tube is on the XL, but i'd still try one out!
  • 5 2
 Fezzari - please take this in the best way possible:

Stop printing your name on the down tube that large. Your brand name is not a feature. It's exactly the opposite. Frankly, it's the driving factor in me not trying one by now. It looks silly. It sounds silly. And the ego that I pretend not to have won't let me be seen with it.

Hide the logo really well or change your name. Or come up with some clever artistic take on FZ and run with that. Just make it easier to own one without having fear that my friends will think I'm a loser.
  • 3 1
 Takes a lot of design cues from the Delano Peak, love the way this thing looks. My Delano has also been surprisingly efficient- I'd love to know how that feels when applied to an XC-focused package.
  • 3 0
 I like the inner angles of the front triangle. Seems like a good bike for the price.
  • 3 0
 67 head tube angle is a bold choice these days.
  • 3 0
 We'll see how it sells, but 67 degrees seems fine for a XC/light trail bike. When I lived on the East Coast, I think that 66.5-67 would have been my target HTA if I was buying bike for our forest trails (and my bike was there until I slacked it out a degree when I started using it for the bike park as well). Even living out West with notoriously nasty trails in town, there are a lot of loops that I'd choose a bike like that for if I had a quiver.
  • 3 0
 Pretty spot on for a watt-producing machine.
  • 1 0
 Article on Orbea and Fezzari in the same day. This begs the question: who sells more bikes?
  • 1 0
 It's the BLUR 5!
  • 2 3
 Not only does Fezzari copy Ferrari for the name, but they also copy specialized, cannondale, and santa cruz for the design
  • 1 0
 Troo that, but with the big companies charging ~$3.5-4K for their Chinese manufactured frames its nice to have the option to purchase an entire bike for the same price. Just like what Specialized did to Ritchey with their Japanese made Stumpjumper back in the day
  • 1 0
 @Obankenobi: i see your point but imo i’d rather just pay more. You’ll never see me on a fezzari
  • 4 7
 This is the bike that Rocky Mountain could/should have made instead of getting rid of their XC segment with their new ultra-slack down-duro Element.
  • 5 1
 I don’t know. I like that the element picked a camp and went all in on it. Yeah, might not be my taste, but it looks like it’ll be quite the DC bike. This Signal Peak looks like they made compromises for XC and DC and ended up as master of none. Looks heavy and only marginally efficient for an XC bike and looks very conservative for a DC bike.
  • 2 0
 Why? People love the new Element and it suits their needs for a marathon bike. However, it seems like this bike suits your needs better and therefore makes sense for you to buy a Signal Peak instead of a new Element. Just a suggestion.
  • 1 0
 @SpeedMountain: I'm not alone in saying that the new Element slacked me out of the brand. I love their bikes and I've raced their old element to a lot of success in the XC and XC marathon disciplines. I was disappointed seeing the new one go away from proper XC racing. I get that it's trendy and all to go longer and slacker, but I'm bummed that their bikes don't fit my needs anymore.

I'm all aboard on full-sus XC bikes with 67ish-deg HT angles, but slacker than that with long HT's and chainstays tends to get a bit sluggish. It's hard to get that geo efficiently through tight and twisty racecourses seen anywhere east of the Mississippi.

Post a Comment



