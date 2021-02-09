Fezzari Revamps Solitude Hardtail, a Featherweight XC Bike with Modernized Geometry

Fezzari has released its new XC race machine, the Solitude, which aims to balance pedaling efficiency with downhill stability.
The most significant development in the Solitude is the use of what Fezzari calls its Monoform technology, which the company had previously only used for its carbon road bikes. While most carbon bikes are made of two molded pieces that are then bonded together, Monoform technology uses a single mold to eliminate bonding and therefore reduce weight without reducing strength, Fezzari says.
Fezzari claims that the frame weighs less than 1000 grams, but doesn’t specify an exact number. While its low weight puts the Solitude firmly into the XC race category, Fezzari chose to spec the bike with numbers that are a little more progressive than what is traditionally seen on XC race hardtails. In the age of dropper posts on featherweight bikes, gnarly World Cup courses, and Nino’s whips, Fezzari’s geometry choices seem in keeping with the times.
The head angle is half a degree slacker than the previous edition of the Solitude at 68 degrees, the seat angle is now a steep 74.5 degrees, and the reach is longer than before, all in the name of making a bike that borrows some descending prowess from longer-travel trail bikes.
The Solitude can run forks ranging from 100 mm to 140 mm, further blurring the bike’s classification as an uphill-oriented bike.
The frame sells for $1,999 USD and complete build options start at $2,499 USD at fezzari.com
