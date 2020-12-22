PINKBIKE FIELD TEST



10 Trail and Enduro Bikes Face the Efficiency Test



Gravel roads, power meters, a dose of bro-science, and no lock-outs allowed.





The Efficiency Test went up on a steep gravel road, but the differences matter everywhere, especially on singletrack.





Of course, this isn’t a lab test, and we’re not putting the same wheels on every bike or using supercomputers to tell me the friction coefficient between my ass and chamois before dividing that by how many donuts I had for breakfast. It's also a slightly different climb than we used the last time, so don't bother comparing these times

Don't forget that while this was a relatively short climb, the differences in efficiency between them will only be further amplified over a long climb or even longer day in the saddle. But we were out there in the real world so, just like the Impossible Climb, there's certainly something to be learned while we had a good time… Wait, that was a good time? Efficiency Test Results



1st Giant Trance X (5/5 Live Valve) - 2:45

2nd Specialized Stumpjumper - 2:48

3rd Giant Trance X (1/5 Live Valve) - 2:49

4th Salsa Blackthorn - 2:53

5th Santa Cruz Nomad - 2:54

6th Ibis Mojo - 2:56

7th Propain Spindrift - 3:00

8th Rocky Mountain Altitude - 3:04

9th Trek Slash - 3:10

10th Actofive P-Train - 3:12

11th Norco Shore - 3:28



If you're okay with adding a bunch of wires (and cost), Fox's wild Live Valve suspension can make your chunky trail bike climb like a flyweight.

