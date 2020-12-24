Field Test: 10 Trail and Enduro Bikes Hucked To Flat at 1,000 FPS

Dec 24, 2020
by Mike Levy  

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

10 Trail and Enduro Bikes Hucked To Flat

Bottom-Out Bonanza


Another Field Test means another Huck to Flat video, with this round seeing ten of the latest and most interesting trail and enduro bikes use up all their suspension and then a little bit more. With travel ranging from a sporty 130mm on the back of the Mojo and new Stumpjumper, to 180mm of coil-sprung goodness on the Norco and Propain, there are some interesting things to spot. There's nowhere for these bikes to hide, either, with all of it captured at 1,000 frames-per-second on a Phantom camera for the slow-motion glory shots you're no doubt here to watch.


The 2020 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible with support from Dainese apparel & protection, Sierra Nevada refreshments, and Smith eyewear and helmets. Thanks also to Maxxis, Garmin, Freelap, and Toyota Pacific.



25 Comments

  • 8 1
 No Poles were crushed in the making of this video.
  • 5 0
 The slash seems to bounce off the floor on the rear and the front still has a load of travel left.
  • 1 0
 And thats with the front landing first too.
  • 1 0
 zeb is one of the hardest fork to bottom out
  • 6 0
 Dang those bikes have gotten noticeably stiffer
  • 1 0
 Yeah man was thinking the same thing, I swear this new crop are flexing less
  • 1 0
 The enduro bikes for sure. Those Fox 36s look noodly as can be for this test though.
  • 2 0
 anyone else mesmerized by the rotors ticking like watches? Or the derailleurs and chains going wild?!
  • 1 0
 That's what I noticed almost immediately as well. As the suspension goes through its travel, the chain goes slack then the derailleur begins to do its job as the cassette rotates back under the pull.
  • 2 0
 You can really see how the Cush Core inserts doing their job.
  • 1 0
 Was hoping to see a chain hit the ground. Ibis missed it by a hair. Close second by Trek followed by Propain. Norco distinguished itself by leaking some Stans though.
  • 1 0
 Wheels in slow motion....wait what? I'm pretty sure there's something very deep to be learned by studying the way each of these bikes goes through its travel. Pretty sure.
  • 2 0
 Nothing broke. But the rockshock rear shocks handled it better?
  • 1 1
 Obviously
  • 2 0
 The Stumpy seemed to flex a lot.
  • 1 0
 Can really see how the Shore keeps it's wheelbase whereas all the others shrink massively on full compression,
  • 1 0
 How high do you think the bike gets in the air before it goes down?
  • 1 0
 Thus demonstrating that all telescopic forks are flexy, sticky shite
  • 1 0
 Obviously, which is why Trust is doing so well this year.
  • 1 0
 Tis the season for hucking.
  • 1 0
 Nothing broke? Wheres the fun in that?
  • 1 0
 I hope I wasn't the only one that watched each bike 8 times
  • 1 0
 Damn, forks are flexy...Im buying that asymmetric intend fork now...
  • 1 0
 Isn't this Enduro Bro science?
  • 1 0
 I'm your Huckleberry.

