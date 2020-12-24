Field Test: 10 Trail and Enduro Bikes Hucked To Flat at 1,000 FPS

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST



10 Trail and Enduro Bikes Hucked To Flat



Bottom-Out Bonanza





The 2020 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible with support from Dainese apparel & protection, Sierra Nevada refreshments, and Smith eyewear and helmets. Thanks also to Maxxis, Garmin, Freelap, and Toyota Pacific.

Another Field Test means another Huck to Flat video, with this round seeing ten of the latest and most interesting trail and enduro bikes use up all their suspension and then a little bit more. With travel ranging from a sporty 130mm on the back of the Mojo and new Stumpjumper, to 180mm of coil-sprung goodness on the Norco and Propain, there are some interesting things to spot. There's nowhere for these bikes to hide, either, with all of it captured at 1,000 frames-per-second on a Phantom camera for the slow-motion glory shots you're no doubt here to watch.