Field Test: 10 Trail and Enduro Bikes Hucked To Flat at 1,000 FPS

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST
10 Trail and Enduro Bikes Hucked To Flat
Bottom-Out Bonanza
Another Field Test means another Huck to Flat video, with this round seeing ten of the latest and most interesting trail and enduro bikes use up all their suspension and then a little bit more. With travel ranging from a sporty 130mm on the back of the Mojo and new Stumpjumper, to 180mm of coil-sprung goodness on the Norco and Propain, there are some interesting things to spot. There's nowhere for these bikes to hide, either, with all of it captured at 1,000 frames-per-second on a Phantom camera for the slow-motion glory shots you're no doubt here to watch. Previous Huck to Flat videos12 Bikes Hucked to Flat in Gratuitous Slow Motion13 Bikes Hucked to Flat at 1000 FPS8 Value Bikes Hucked to Flat in Super Slow Mo9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS the Huck to Flat
The 2020 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible with support from Dainese apparel & protection, Sierra Nevada refreshments, and Smith eyewear and helmets. Thanks also to Maxxis, Garmin, Freelap, and Toyota Pacific.
25 Comments
Post a Comment