Field Test: 10 Trail and Enduro bikes VS the Impossible Climb

Dec 23, 2020
by Mike Levy  


PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

Pseudoscience in the name of climbing




I know, I know, you're patiently waiting to watch the Huck to Flat bottom-out orgy. That's on the way - it wouldn't be a Field Test without it - but first, we need to get to the top of the mountain. Sometimes that means shuttle runs, or spinning up a gravel road, or maybe even a difficult and long climb that requires everything you've got. Or sometimes it means facing a wall of wet roots, tall ledges, and switchbacks so tight they'd trouble a unicycle. This is where we find ourselves today.

Thanks to evolving geometry and suspension, modern trail and enduro bikes offer descending performance that was unheard of only a few short years ago. But everything is a balance and that should, presumably, come at the expense of climbing capability. Thing is, these new, relatively long and slack machines don't seem all that fussed by some tricky uphill singletrack, handling nothing like you'd expect given what the geometry chart says.


2021 Field Test Tom Richards photo
Just another dozen attempts to go...


Good thing this version of the Impossible Climb is the most heinous yet then. Its shiny roots were about the same diameter as your bicep, and the loose rocks offered the same purchase as a few thousand wet marbles, all of which were laid out over a steep, 200-foot wall. The climb might be new but the same rules apply: Each bike gets a couple tries to set a high mark, and they're all wearing matching tires set to identical pressures. The enduro bikes got Maxxis' Assegai and DHR II tires, both with EXO+ casings (Double Down wasn't available in time), while the trail bikes all wore a Minion DHF and Dissector combo with the same casing and sticky compounds. Of course, all of the suspension was adjusted correctly as well.

It was a long day and two bikes set identical high marks by the end of it: Giant's Fox Live Valve equipped Trance X Advanced and Specialized's all-new Stumpjumper.


Previous Impossible Climbs
13 Bikes VS The Impossible Climb
8 Value Bikes VS the Impossible Climb, 1 Huge Upset
9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS Impossible Climb




The 2020 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible with support from Dainese apparel & protection, Sierra Nevada refreshments, and Smith eyewear and helmets. Thanks also to Maxxis, Garmin, Freelap, and Toyota Pacific.



30 Comments

  • 17 0
 Wait. Didn't the Salsa fail at the same spot?
  • 5 0
 Yep. Seemed to get there a fair bit easier than the specialized or giant too.
  • 18 0
 #BarneyGotRobbed
  • 1 0
 The Salsa has really acquitted itself well on the bro science portions of the test.
  • 4 0
 #Stopthesteal
  • 7 0
 Bring in Chris Akrigg. I am sure he can make it up with all of those bikes.
  • 4 0
 Chris Akrigg could make it up on a bike stuck in the hardest gear with no front wheel. it would be unfair to the climb to bring him in.
  • 3 0
 You looked much more in control on the Stumpy than any other bike.

Seems to me like you’d get more of a spread among the bikes if the climb slowly escalated in difficulty instead of weeding out all but a few bikes immediately. Next time!
  • 3 0
 I know it’s the impossible climb, but would have been more interesting IMO if the course was slightly modified for the conditions to see the bikes on more obstacles. Looks like they’re were lots of interesting difficult lines!

#BarneyGotRobbed
  • 5 2
 Ive never quite understood why levy runs the droppers absolutely topped out on these climbs. I have a funny feeling that halfway lowering the droppers would let all bikes do noticeably better????‍♂️
  • 2 0
 I came to say the same thing. Truly "impossible" climbs warrant a dropped post. But...if the intent is to measure pedaling efficiency of bike and not brute force of rider, seat up is probably the way to go???
  • 1 0
 This is entertaining, but it would be great to see a longer and just-doable technical climb that is timed. Something you would find in a half dozen spots on your technical loop. This Impossible Climb seems more about luck and trials skills than the bike itself. Ok sure, it’s really all about skill and fitness... but I want to convince myself which bike will make me climb more like Chris Akrigg and less like Chris Griffin.
  • 1 0
 Id be much more interested to see these 'isolated' tests done on downhill sections. How do the bikes do on jumps/tech/ flow/switchbacks/skinnies etc. A lot of emphasis being put on efficiency and tech climbing especially for 180mm freeride bikes. How bout an impossible descent???
  • 3 2
 This test proves absolutely nothing since you’re getting more familiar with the climb every run. A better test would be up a staircase with just enough room for a bike. This would make the test more controlled.
  • 4 0
 This is bro science. you ride the bike up the hill whoever makes it the farthest wins. and climbing up a stair case doesn t have very much to do with mountain biking.
  • 1 0
 I agree. I would like to see a test up a hard, but repeatable climb that can be completed by most, if not all of the bikes. I think the video combined with subjective comments would be informative. It would also be interesting to do with a couple of bikes with very different dynamics, like an Ibis Ripmo with its high antisquat, Knolly Chilcoton or Warden LT with their low antisquat, and forbidden druid with its high single pivot and rearward axle path.
  • 1 0
 @NivlacEloop: Imagine that the stairs are roots. This makes the test more controlled and repeatable.
  • 3 0
 Should have put the Hans Dampf on the rear wheels. Great allround tire i heard...
  • 3 1
 I really want to try this climb. I feel like I could do it. I dont know why
  • 1 0
 me too
where is that climb?
  • 2 0
 do I get a Grim Donut T-shirt if I clean it?
  • 3 1
 Anyone remember that old ParticiPaction TV ad
"the average 60 year old Swede is fitter than the average 30 year old Canadian"?

so how about "a 60 year old BC XC rider can climb further than the average 30 year old EnduroBro"?
  • 1 0
 @taprider: they apparently made that stat up.
  • 4 0
 zero mile an hours
  • 3 0
 Hoppin' ain't cheatin' if it gets you up the hill!
  • 3 0
 Looked like the blackthorn won to me
  • 2 0
 You had the opportunity to say "alright Ibis, do the work for me" and you blew it!
  • 1 0
 Confused. Was this a rider or bike test? Props to ML. No way I would've tried that many times, let alone one, with free beer lying all over the trail Wink
  • 1 0
 More active rear suspension looks like the winner in technical climbs. However, in long climbs not so much.
  • 1 1
 Maybe a ebike could do it better

Post a Comment



