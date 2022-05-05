Field Test: 9 Value Bikes Hucked to Flat in Ultra Slo-Mo

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST



5 Value Trail Bikes and 5 Hardtails Get Hucked to Flat



Schedule Me In For a Chiropractic Assessment





The gratuitous Huck To Flat is back once again, this time we've put nine value bikes on the chopping block, four of those lacking any rear suspension whatsoever. 27.5 or 29" rims, regular or plus tires, it doesn't matter - this is the Huck To Flat. Everything gets sent to full bottom out.We found an old dusty road to set up a plastic department store kicker on and brought out the Phantom camera to capture the beauty of the violent impacts at 1,000 frames-per-second. You might think that the hardtails won't be impressive, but check out some of the chains and derailleurs getting whipped into the pavement and the flex that the frames have to go through. I feel bad, but then again, it's my ankles and wrists that are getting put through the wringer too.