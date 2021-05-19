Field Trip: 10 Value Bikes VS The Impossible Climb

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST



10 Value Bikes VS The Impossible Climb





Pseudoscience in the name of climbing





The 2021 Pinkbike Field Trip was made possible with support from Toyota.

The Huck to Flat is coming, but first we have to get all the bikes to the top... A lot of us actually enjoy the climbing portion of the ride, so an evaluation of all ten value bikes' ascending abilities in a tightly controlled lab setting was in order.Sure, our "tightly controlled lab setting" was really just a steep section of trail, and the "evaluation" was just me trying to get up the climb without falling over more than a few times, but there were still some interesting takeaways from this afternoon of pseudo-science and tired legs. To keep things somewhat fair, all tires were inflated to the same tire pressure and each bike's suspension was left fully open, of course, and adjusted to suit.If you're going to call it the Impossible Climb, it should probably be pretty hard right? At a few hundred feet long, with the punchiest section right in the middle and about two gazillion roots zig-zagging across it every which way before a never-ending uphill rock garden, I honestly didn't think any of the bikes had a chance at making it. Especially since the day before the test it rained about 1,000 millimetres.After a long day with a couple dramatic uphill crashes, the results were interesting. The Giant Trance X with its ground-hugging suspension made it to the top of the climb, alongside the more spritely Marin Rift Zone. Although the Rift Zone didn't take quite the line I meant it to, so we'll put an asterisk next to that high mark. As for the hardtails, it was the Rocky Mountain Growler that took the high mark with an impressive showing.