Field Test: 12 Bikes Hucked to Flat in Gratuitous Slow Motion

12 Bikes Hucked to Flat in Gratuitous Slow Motion
Literally just what the title says.
Hucks by Adam Price, photography by Trevor Lyden
Merry Christmas! After a few weeks testing 12 new bikes on some of the world's best trails in Whistler, BC, we brought Adam Price AKA The Privateer up from the office to have a little fun hucking them all to flat. For science.
Well, broscience anyway.
In order of appearance: Santa Cruz Bronson, Yeti SB150, Specialized Stumpjumper 29, Kona Process 153 CR 29, Cannondale Habit, Giant Trance 29, GT Sensor, Yeti SB130, Pivot Firebird 29, Scott Ransom, Devinci Spartan 29.
This was the last Field Test video for the year, and we hope you enjoyed the tests as much as we enjoyed making them. We'll be releasing more video reviews soon, so stay tuned!Watch all the Field Test videos here
