Field Test: 12 Bikes Hucked to Flat in Gratuitous Slow Motion

Dec 25, 2018
by Brian Park  

Literally just what the title says.


Hucks by Adam Price, photography by Trevor Lyden


Merry Christmas! After a few weeks testing 12 new bikes on some of the world's best trails in Whistler, BC, we brought Adam Price AKA The Privateer up from the office to have a little fun hucking them all to flat. For science.

Well, broscience anyway.

In order of appearance: Santa Cruz Bronson, Yeti SB150, Specialized Stumpjumper 29, Kona Process 153 CR 29, Cannondale Habit, Giant Trance 29, GT Sensor, Yeti SB130, Pivot Firebird 29, Scott Ransom, Devinci Spartan 29.

This was the last Field Test video for the year, and we hope you enjoyed the tests as much as we enjoyed making them. We'll be releasing more video reviews soon, so stay tuned!


Watch all the Field Test videos here.

  • + 10
 Thanks for this wonderful Xmas gift!
  • + 2
 Oh, this groundbreaking experiment will help current and future generations of Pinkbike engineers understand and discuss the phenomenon of flex. It is for us what Hubble is to astronomers. Adam is Chuck Yeager to us. We salute you.
  • + 3
 I'd like to see some old stinky delux or specialized enduro on there at the end just for a comparison from old bike to new bike flex.
  • + 2
 Being an (armchair) engineer, I've been saying for a while that dual crown 'enduro' forks need to come back and it's not hard to see why creaking CSU's are so common. Bring back the SID XL and Junior T ha ha.
  • + 1
 How come no slowmo of the remedy Frown
Will wonderful video! Watching some of those frame flexes help me understand all this chatter about stiffing the frame like trek did.

Thx all and happy Xmas
  • + 4
 those poor forks. look at the flex
  • + 2
 will there be a 29er dh shootout in the near future? I saw paul aston was busy testing some monster trucks lately
  • + 2
 hypnotic! those bikes look like they were in pain during that test
  • + 1
 To be honest... That was the only reason, I opened the articles. To see the Bikes squished to the max ^^
  • + 1
 Super cool, but I didn't need to see my 36 flexxing like a pool noodle.. Merry Xmas everyone
  • + 1
 Are you saying you have a flexy 36mm noodle ? Poor guy
  • + 1
 Based on the test riders stats. I could just Stand On to Flat. The Xmas season is not helping .....
  • + 2
 Best field test so far, pure science, thanks PB!
  • + 1
 Awsome - So satisfying. though now I wish for double crown forks for Christmas!
  • + 1
 Cool seeing the flex in the entire bike in some.
  • + 1
 Nice to see he can land either foot forward lol
  • + 1
 why is it so relaxing and exciting at the same time watching this??!
  • + 1
 A good reminder we are just noodles riding slightly stiffer noodles.
  • + 1
 The ransom shock area really looks ugly when compressed
  • + 1
 Much more enjoyable when I played it at 0.25 speed and muted sound.
  • + 1
 Is it just me or does it look like the RockShox forks flexed the most?
  • + 1
 Glorious! Thank you
  • + 1
 Best gift this year!!!
  • + 1
 beautiful
  • - 1
 The DVO Sapphire 34 flexed the least, and by a wide margin.
  • + 0
 Glorious! Thank you

