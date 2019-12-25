Field Test: 13 Bikes Hucked to Flat at 1000 FPS

Dec 25, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

13 Bikes Hucked to Flat at 1000 FPS


Filmed on a Phantom for your viewing pleasure.


Hucks by Jason Lucas


Merry Christmas! It's time for another round of hucks to flat, all in the name of pseudo-science. We took this year's batch of Field Test bikes, grabbed a wooden kicker, and set to work documenting an afternoon of hucking. Anthill Films graciously loaned a hand, and thanks to their Phantom camera the landings were filmed at 1000 frames per second,so you can watch all the jiggling and flexing in super slow motion.


In order of appearance:

Yeti SB165
GT Force 29
Ibis Mojo HD5


Specialized Enduro S-Works
Guerrilla Gravity Trail Pistol
Intense Primer S

Pole Stamina 140
Juliana Joplin
Orbea Occam

Mondraker F-Podium DC
Trek Top Fuel
Pivot Mach 4 SL


Norco Optic





Special thanks to Anthill Films.

The 2020 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible by support from
Race Face apparel & pads, Giro helmets, & Sierra Nevada beer.


Posted In:
Videos Field Test


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess the Bike Brand from the Headtube Badge?
199845 views
Gifts Ideas for The Enduro Rider - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
83526 views
Field Test: 2020 Specialized Enduro S-Works - Basically a DH Bike Without a Dual Crown Fork
66132 views
2019 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
65589 views
2019 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
49144 views
Looking Back on Ten Years of Mountain Bike Innovation
45057 views
Field Test: 2020 Yeti SB165 - A Pedalable Park Bike
44620 views
Enter to Win A Pole Evolink 158 Frameset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
38616 views

46 Comments

  • 21 2
 Yay, I’m the only one looking at PB on Christmas Day. Merry Christmas everybody.
  • 4 0
 Merry Christmas ????
  • 4 0
 Whoops forgot Pinkbike had a war against emojis. RIP Santa emoji
  • 14 0
 That enduro BB is 1/2 millimeter off the ground
  • 12 1
 The content has really bottomed out this holiday season.
  • 2 2
 I knew someone would launch a pun thread.
  • 1 2
 All the articles seem kinda flat
  • 1 0
 Wish they launched a real yucky new year. Put air in those shocks puppy.
  • 3 1
 Weird flex but ok
  • 8 0
 That Mondraker handlebar flex tho... Holy shiet!
  • 1 0
 Yeah, the whole frame flexes like crazy too.
  • 1 0
 And the head tube/top tube/down tube!
  • 6 0
 Wow the BB on the specialized is LOW. Nice pedal smash!
  • 2 0
 Anyone else noticed that pedal kickback is not a thing. It just accelerates forward. Probably the reason why my experience with high kickback numbers and flat pedals was only negativ on steep janky uphills (on a 180mm singlepivot)
  • 1 0
 if chain isnt in tension before suspension movement, there is no kickback. but if it is, you'll feel it. Typically, if you are pedaling or braking hard.
  • 1 0
 They just don't air much bro.
  • 5 0
 Massive headtube or fork flex on several of the bikes.
  • 1 0
 Flexin' ya know
  • 1 1
 I saw that with bikes with less travel the most. It looked like a couple of them were close to failure.
  • 2 0
 Notice the Intense's chain wasn't flopping as bad as the others? And a more stable recovery too. This is good food for thought as I contemplate a replacement for my aging Turner Sultan.
  • 3 0
 How many times did you guys huck each bike? I notice you have the enduro at 0:34 smashing a pedal, then again you show it again at 1:32 and his feet are level this time.
  • 1 0
 no clue if it's the fork settings?
but what I noticed was how much better the Fox handles the very end of the stroke, as apposed to the Rockshox that seems to blow straight through its travel until bottomed??
The Fox really appears to ramp up a lot to prevent the harsh bottom out? ( i'm talking about the last 1/2 inch of travel)

my 2 cents
  • 1 0
 Nice. Pain and suffering on 2 wheels there. I'm sure your chiropractor had fun. Pretty cool to see the suspension in action in slow mo and full compression. My bike is just a single pivot but I'd live to get a slow mo shot of this for my old school Prophet. Very cool. Oh and I've had enough gravity assisted dismounted over the years that I'd likely make a chiropractor either very happy or very sad. Ha. Merry fuckin Christmas to all whole celebrate and happy holidays to everyone.
  • 2 0
 I'd say Yeti and Intense had the best landings with good absorption. Yeti, man those bikes are good at everything it seems. merry xmas riders !
  • 1 0
 I bought the SB130 this year and it’s by far the most fun and playful bike I’ve ridden.
  • 3 0
 The s-works chain ring is dam close to the ground!
  • 2 1
 is it me or dd the Pole suspension look the smoothest? Seems a lot of the designs don't go through the travel without looking kinda "notchy".
  • 5 0
 There was pretty big 'notch' at the end of the travel though.
  • 3 0
 Ibis looked super smooth
  • 1 0
 Well it had the help of a secondary energy absorption feature.
  • 1 0
 Anyone else feel uneasy after seeing the fork flex on all the bikes? Looked like they were about explode out of the steer tube!
  • 3 0
 Best xmas present.
  • 1 0
 Pretty impressive to see the derailleur on most of these bikes still hanging on.
  • 2 0
 That ankle must be doing ok if you were willing to do this to it!
  • 2 0
 That's reminded me. Reset sag after my Christmas Dinner
  • 1 0
 The pole: „photos taken right before disaster happened“
  • 1 0
 Guerrilla Gravity front fender has robbed.
  • 1 1
 Probs should air those tires up if your going to be bucking to flat like a street rider
  • 4 0
 Probs should use you’re too. Happy Christmas.
  • 2 1
 These are all setup too soft
  • 1 3
 30% front sag is redicous. No one in there right mind runs over 20% front sag, more like 10 - 17%

Also a drop to flat, like a big loading dock would be a much better example because it would be much more repeatible force applied to bikes. The way the rider and bike touch down could also be more closely managed.
  • 1 0
 Spesh crank looks very close to the ground, great video thanks
  • 1 0
 Please refresh our memories on what PSI tires were set at?
  • 1 0
 The front tire have time to rebound 3 times per full travel
  • 1 0
 Too bad there wasn't a HPP bike (yes, Druid) in this edit as well.
  • 1 0
 Looks like ibis handled the best

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.023837
Mobile Version of Website