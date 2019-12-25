PINKBIKE FIELD TEST



13 Bikes Hucked to Flat at 1000 FPS





Filmed on a Phantom for your viewing pleasure.





Hucks by Jason Lucas

Yeti SB165 GT Force 29 Ibis Mojo HD5

Specialized Enduro S-Works Guerrilla Gravity Trail Pistol Intense Primer S

Pole Stamina 140 Juliana Joplin Orbea Occam

Mondraker F-Podium DC Trek Top Fuel Pivot Mach 4 SL

Norco Optic

Special thanks to Anthill Films.

The 2020 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible by support from

Race Face apparel & pads, Giro helmets, & Sierra Nevada beer.

Merry Christmas! It's time for another round of hucks to flat, all in the name of pseudo-science. We took this year's batch of Field Test bikes, grabbed a wooden kicker, and set to work documenting an afternoon of hucking. Anthill Films graciously loaned a hand, and thanks to their Phantom camera the landings were filmed at 1000 frames per second,so you can watch all the jiggling and flexing in super slow motion.