PINKBIKE FIELD TEST
13 Bikes Hucked to Flat at 1000 FPS
Filmed on a Phantom for your viewing pleasure.
Hucks by Jason Lucas
Merry Christmas! It's time for another round of hucks to flat, all in the name of pseudo-science. We took this year's batch of Field Test bikes, grabbed a wooden kicker, and set to work documenting an afternoon of hucking. Anthill Films graciously loaned a hand, and thanks to their Phantom camera the landings were filmed at 1000 frames per second,so you can watch all the jiggling and flexing in super slow motion. In order of appearance:
but what I noticed was how much better the Fox handles the very end of the stroke, as apposed to the Rockshox that seems to blow straight through its travel until bottomed??
The Fox really appears to ramp up a lot to prevent the harsh bottom out? ( i'm talking about the last 1/2 inch of travel)
my 2 cents
Also a drop to flat, like a big loading dock would be a much better example because it would be much more repeatible force applied to bikes. The way the rider and bike touch down could also be more closely managed.
