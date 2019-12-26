Field Test: 13 Bikes VS The Impossible Climb

Pseudoscience in the name of climbing



While yesterday's 1000 FPS bottom-out bonanza is the Christmas gift we were all hoping for, it wasn't the only pseudoscience at this year's Field Test. A lot of us want to do our climbing before we do our bottoming, so an evaluation of all thirteen bikes' ascending abilities in a tightly controlled lab setting was in order. Enter the Impossible Climb.

Sure, our "tightly controlled lab setting" was really just a steep section of trail, and the "evaluation" was just me trying to get up the climb without falling over more than a few times, but there were still some interesting takeaways from this afternoon of bro-science and tired legs. To keep things somewhat fair, all bikes were still on their equivalent Maxxis control tires, and I had my unpaid intern @mikekazimer get pressures the same all around. Each bike's suspension was left fully open, of course, and adjusted to suit.

If you're going to call it the Impossible Climb, it should probably be pretty hard? At a few hundred feet long, and with some roots at the bottom half and smooth, wet rock up top, it was tricky to begin with... But not tricky enough to be impossible until some adjustments were made. We stacked up some cans to create switchbacks so tight they'd be hard to clean even with a unicycle's turning radius. Logs were laid down across my route, the wet rock face was made even wetter, and some banana peels showed up out of nowhere because that happens all the time. Oh, and who would have thought that Kazimer could throw? You'd have thought wrong.

After a long day of falling over, the results were interesting. The spritely, quick handling Trek was the only bike that made it to the top (yeah I'm counting it), while the bright orange Mondraker came oh-so-close. Also impressing was the Orbea Occam. The enduro bikes floundered for the most part, although the Specialized felt the most capable, and with the exception of the Occam, the trail bikes didn't really feel any more capable than the enduro rigs.





33 Comments

  • 20 0
 Next year can you guys add which bikes push up that hill the best for bad climbers like me?
  • 12 0
 That was good. Some of us still like the challenge of cleaning the impossible climbs.
  • 5 0
 Surprised at the poor results of the Joplin and Optic, although I think there is a big element of luck with only doing one attempt per bike. Not surprised to see the XC bikes come out on top. My previous generation Tallboy has really similar geo to the Top Fuel and it's a fantastic climber.
  • 8 0
 Hence the "bro science". You can get a lucky run or two on one bike and screw up another, doesn't always mean much. Throw another rider on all those bikes and the results could be totally different. Honestly, climbs like that one I have better luck on my 140/160 27.5 bike with wider tires and lower pressure, softer suspension, etc. than I do with my 120/130 29er with skinnies and higher pressures.
  • 4 2
 "only doing one attempt per bike"


less than one minute in, they stated two attempts per bike.....
  • 8 0
 Looking forward to seeing the fireroad climb video
  • 6 0
 I'm calling that a dab on the Enduro. #conspiracy
  • 4 0
 did he park the low BB on a rock and take a rest...?
  • 7 1
 Now imagine Chris Akrigg doing the field test!
  • 2 0
 Chris would get up there on a road bike from the 70's
  • 4 0
 I know it's unscientific, but this adds to my feeling that the Occam might be the ideal all arounder for Northeast woods (with bike parking ~3 times a season).
  • 6 2
 Wait... are you telling me long, low, slack bikes actually don't climb as well? Mind blown.
  • 1 7
flag stiingya (51 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 even the XC bikes are long low and slack compared to what they used to be, so your comment fails...
  • 2 0
 @stiingya: Yes, you're right. No compromises made anywhere with the new geometry. I set nothing but uphill KOMs on my XXL Geometron.
  • 4 0
 I thought @mikelevy would have been able to get his pole up higher than that.
  • 1 0
 Well, if the bikes were ridden in the same order as the video shows, that means you had multiple times to practice the course with all the other bikes before finally making it on the last bike. Try a new course with the same bikes done in a different order.
  • 1 0
 Great video. The specialized looked really wonky to me while you were climbing. The pole looked pretty great considering its size. Too bad you didn't smash the patriarch with the Julian... Lol
  • 1 0
 That looks like a fun challenge to do with some mates! And let's be honest that was all @mikelevy Dude climbs like a mountain goat. Props!
  • 2 0
 Or as we call them round here............a climb.
  • 1 0
 I don't think it's as much about the bike as it's about tires and rider skill.
  • 1 0
 Entertaining bro science!

I can imagine the top WC XC guys/gals clearing this climb with ease with the field test bikes
  • 2 1
 Someone get him an efatbike, please.
  • 1 0
 I guess the "pivot" was named ironically=D
  • 1 0
 On what trail is this climb and what section of trail?
  • 2 0
 Radio Tower, two way trail but usually rider go down that hill.
  • 1 0
 Belay that. Figured out from the video. That's a nice vomit section
  • 2 2
 LOL, that is soooo scientific ! Not at all biased by luck or any other element...
  • 1 0
 Cross country bike win. unbelievable. amazing.
  • 2 2
 SECOND @brianpark Cheated
  • 1 0
 2020 is downcountry now.
  • 1 0
 That looked quite steep.
  • 1 0
 Good show, much fun.
  • 2 3
 E-Bikes impossible hill climb next!

Post a Comment



