Field Test: 2020 Guerrilla Gravity Trail Pistol - Down for Whatever Country

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST



2020 Guerrilla Gravity Trail Pistol



Great value and a heck of a lot more capable than its 120mm suggests.





Words by Sarah Moore, Photography by Trevor Lyden





You can get the Trail Pistol in 3 builds, starting at $3,695 USD for the Ride 2 configuration or $2,195 USD for the frame only. The highest-end Race model that we tested retails for $5,895 USD and comes with a RockShox Deluxe Ultimate rear shock, a Rock Shox Pike Ultimate RC2 with 130mm travel, SRAM G2 Ultimate brakes, and DT Swiss XMC 1200 i30 carbon wheels.



Something unique about Guerrilla Gravity is that they allow for a certain amount of customization

The Guerrilla Gravity Trail Pistol was first introduced in an aluminum version in 2016 and this new version is the first to use the Colorado-based brand’s new Revved Carbon technology You can get the Trail Pistol in 3 builds, starting at $3,695 USD for the Ride 2 configuration or $2,195 USD for the frame only. The highest-end Race model that we tested retails for $5,895 USD and comes with a RockShox Deluxe Ultimate rear shock, a Rock Shox Pike Ultimate RC2 with 130mm travel, SRAM G2 Ultimate brakes, and DT Swiss XMC 1200 i30 carbon wheels.Something unique about Guerrilla Gravity is that they allow for a certain amount of customization Trail Pistol Details



Travel: 120mm (r) / 130mm (f)

Wheel size: 29''

Frame construction: carbon fiber

Head angle: 65.9°

Chainstay length: 426mm

Reach: 458mm (Short, Size 2)

Sizes: 1, 2 (tested), 3, 4

Weight: 29.5lbs / 13.4 kg (as pictured)

Price: $5,895 USD

More info:

Travel: 120mm (r) / 130mm (f)Wheel size: 29''Frame construction: carbon fiberHead angle: 65.9°Chainstay length: 426mmReach: 458mm (Short, Size 2)Sizes: 1, 2 (tested), 3, 4Weight: 29.5lbs / 13.4 kg (as pictured)Price: $5,895 USDMore info: www.ridegg.com

Climbing

Descending

The Trail Pistol was the most fun on the downhills out of all the bikes we rode in the downcountry category. The position while descending feels so comfortable and natural that it's easy to push the bike hard. What’s interesting is that it's both really stable at high speed, but, at least in the shorter position, still plenty nimble in the slower stuff.



We both preferred the "Plush" mode over the "Crush" mode since it was a smoother ride. It might be a cliché, but it actually feels like the Trail Pistol has more travel than 120mm. You really don't have to be super picky about your lines, it just goes through everything. This bike will take the heat if you feel like riding like an idiot.



Speaking of which, I did go off-script a bit at one point during the Field Test and discovered that the Guerrilla Gravity can ride double black diamond tech in the Whistler Bike Park like a champ. Obviously, it's not a bike park bike, but it speaks to the do-everything versatility that is one of the best things about this bike. There are no other bikes in the downcountry category that I would even consider riding in the bike park.

Timed Testing

Our timed lap for the downcountry bikes was around 8:30 long and started with a 0.5km singletrack climb up Wild Potato, before heading up the Smell the Glove Connector, a loose double track road that got steeper and steeper towards the top. Then, we dipped into Econo Dave, a spicy black diamond trail with lots of steep rock rolls, before looping back on the loose higher-speed Dark Forest. The climb accounted for half the distance but about two-thirds of the time.



Don't forget that timing is just one of many ways to judge a bike, and fast doesn't always mean it's the best for everyone.



Sarah : ''As I expected, I had one of the fastest descending laps on the Guerrilla Gravity and the slowest climb."

James : "I was pretty much right in the middle for both laps, both up and down."



within their build kits and riders can pick from several different options for the drivetrain, brakes, suspension, wheels and dropper post.The Trail Pistol uses Guerrilla Gravity’s Freedom Linkage design, with flip chips on the seat stays to allow the rider to adjust the way the bike uses its travel. Plush Mode makes the bike ride softer off the top and through the mid-stroke while Crush Mode will bring the support higher into the travel for riders who want the snappiest pedaling response and the ability to more effectively pump the terrain.The steep seat tube angle on the Trail Pistol keeps you in a good power position for climbing and there’s a firm pedalling platform. It also has great climbing traction and it made it up the super steep and loose part of the gravel climb on our test loop really easily.The relatively slack head angle and generous front center meant that the Trail Pistol wasn't the quickest to make its way around corners, and it was a little trickier to keep things pointed in the right direction on twisty singletrack climbs compared to some of the shorter and steeper bikes in this category.The handling was easy to get along with, but there's no getting around the fact that the Trail Pistol isn't a lightweight, a fact that become apparent when pedaling it up the steep, long Forest Service Road to the top of the Pemberton trail network. The bike does climb well, but even with just about the lightest build kit you can get from Guerilla Gravity it weighed in at 29.5lb without pedals. That's almost a pound and a half heavier than the Juliana Joplin, and 3.4 pounds more than the Trek Top Fuel. It’s not a huge deal most of the time, but it does start to wear on you on longer climbs.