Field Test: 2020 Guerrilla Gravity Trail Pistol - Down for Whatever Country

Dec 3, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

2020 Guerrilla Gravity Trail Pistol

Great value and a heck of a lot more capable than its 120mm suggests.


Words by Sarah Moore, Photography by Trevor Lyden



The Guerrilla Gravity Trail Pistol was first introduced in an aluminum version in 2016 and this new version is the first to use the Colorado-based brand’s new Revved Carbon technology.

You can get the Trail Pistol in 3 builds, starting at $3,695 USD for the Ride 2 configuration or $2,195 USD for the frame only. The highest-end Race model that we tested retails for $5,895 USD and comes with a RockShox Deluxe Ultimate rear shock, a Rock Shox Pike Ultimate RC2 with 130mm travel, SRAM G2 Ultimate brakes, and DT Swiss XMC 1200 i30 carbon wheels.

Something unique about Guerrilla Gravity is that they allow for a certain amount of customization
Trail Pistol Details

Travel: 120mm (r) / 130mm (f)
Wheel size: 29''
Frame construction: carbon fiber
Head angle: 65.9°
Chainstay length: 426mm
Reach: 458mm (Short, Size 2)
Sizes: 1, 2 (tested), 3, 4
Weight: 29.5lbs / 13.4 kg (as pictured)
Price: $5,895 USD
More info: www.ridegg.com
within their build kits and riders can pick from several different options for the drivetrain, brakes, suspension, wheels and dropper post.

The Trail Pistol uses Guerrilla Gravity’s Freedom Linkage design, with flip chips on the seat stays to allow the rider to adjust the way the bike uses its travel. Plush Mode makes the bike ride softer off the top and through the mid-stroke while Crush Mode will bring the support higher into the travel for riders who want the snappiest pedaling response and the ability to more effectively pump the terrain.




Field Test Guerrilla Gravity 2020 Photo Trevor Lyden
Field Test Guerrilla Gravity 2020 Photo Trevor Lyden


Climbing

The steep seat tube angle on the Trail Pistol keeps you in a good power position for climbing and there’s a firm pedalling platform. It also has great climbing traction and it made it up the super steep and loose part of the gravel climb on our test loop really easily.

The relatively slack head angle and generous front center meant that the Trail Pistol wasn't the quickest to make its way around corners, and it was a little trickier to keep things pointed in the right direction on twisty singletrack climbs compared to some of the shorter and steeper bikes in this category.

The handling was easy to get along with, but there's no getting around the fact that the Trail Pistol isn't a lightweight, a fact that become apparent when pedaling it up the steep, long Forest Service Road to the top of the Pemberton trail network. The bike does climb well, but even with just about the lightest build kit you can get from Guerilla Gravity it weighed in at 29.5lb without pedals. That's almost a pound and a half heavier than the Juliana Joplin, and 3.4 pounds more than the Trek Top Fuel. It’s not a huge deal most of the time, but it does start to wear on you on longer climbs.


Field Test Guerrilla Gravity 2020 Photo Trevor Lyden

Field Test Guerrilla Gravity 2020 Photo Trevor Lyden
Guerrilla Gravity Trail Pistol Photo by Trevor Lyden


Descending


The Trail Pistol was the most fun on the downhills out of all the bikes we rode in the downcountry category. The position while descending feels so comfortable and natural that it's easy to push the bike hard. What’s interesting is that it's both really stable at high speed, but, at least in the shorter position, still plenty nimble in the slower stuff.

We both preferred the "Plush" mode over the "Crush" mode since it was a smoother ride. It might be a cliché, but it actually feels like the Trail Pistol has more travel than 120mm. You really don't have to be super picky about your lines, it just goes through everything. This bike will take the heat if you feel like riding like an idiot.

Speaking of which, I did go off-script a bit at one point during the Field Test and discovered that the Guerrilla Gravity can ride double black diamond tech in the Whistler Bike Park like a champ. Obviously, it's not a bike park bike, but it speaks to the do-everything versatility that is one of the best things about this bike. There are no other bikes in the downcountry category that I would even consider riding in the bike park.
Timed Testing

Our timed lap for the downcountry bikes was around 8:30 long and started with a 0.5km singletrack climb up Wild Potato, before heading up the Smell the Glove Connector, a loose double track road that got steeper and steeper towards the top. Then, we dipped into Econo Dave, a spicy black diamond trail with lots of steep rock rolls, before looping back on the loose higher-speed Dark Forest. The climb accounted for half the distance but about two-thirds of the time.

Don't forget that timing is just one of many ways to judge a bike, and fast doesn't always mean it's the best for everyone.

Sarah: ''As I expected, I had one of the fastest descending laps on the Guerrilla Gravity and the slowest climb."
James: "I was pretty much right in the middle for both laps, both up and down."




Pros

+ Geometry is fantastic both up and down
+ Versatile, super adjustable with the potential for multiple bikes in one
+ Great value and tons of spec options
+ Made in Colorado (if that matters to you)
Cons

- Heavy - over 7lb (3.2 kg) for frame and shock
- Bottle mount is awkward
- Frame design and graphics aren't going to appeal to everyone




48 Comments

  • 25 0
 '1lb really wears on you' this is the bullshit that has driven bike companies to lie about bike weight and inadequately spec bikes. A full water bottle is 2lb. Geometry and suspension design are far more important than weight and it's you lot that are to blame when people are like oh it's 32lb I can't possibly ride that uphill.
  • 1 0
 I did 1000hm with my 180/170mm Knolly with about 16-17kg on the Pinkbike ride challenge more than once.

The only real difference youll feel is a slack seattube angle and a wandering front end- even heavy tires arent that big of a deal.

But what do I know....
  • 1 0
 There is a lot of truth to this. Many people are WAY too focused on weight.
  • 1 0
 Can't agree more. When I bought my Devinci Spartan 3 years ago the bike shop said things like "you have to be pretty strong to pedal it uphill", "maybe look at a bike with about 130mm of travel". I bought the Spartan, loved it and now own a Capra.
  • 1 0
 For sure weight is relative to whatever you're used to, but keep in mind that this was heaviest of the downcountry bikes by 1.5lb and 3.4lb heavier than the lightest bike we had in this category. We're not saying it's unrideable by any means, just that youu can't ignore t!
  • 10 0
 As the proud owner of a Revved Pistola 130/150, this review is pretty spot on. It climbs really well, but the weight can be felt when you are accelerating. On the downs, it feels like an absolute beast! Just for grins, I did the OZ trails 50 miler race in Bentonville on it a few months back. It's no podium winner (with me on it anyway...), but I had an awesome time that day!
  • 13 2
 QUality and affordable USA made carbon. I will gladly give them money over paying some of the bigger brands the extreme upcharge on their Chinese carbon
  • 1 0
 US made pony rustler my dream
  • 7 0
 I own this bike in the Pistola version 130/150 as well, and absolutely love it. Pretty spot on review.

Definitely not the lightest bike out there in this category, but it is rated to use a 170mm fork up front if you turn it into a Smash / Megatrail for Enduro use. I've also had some pretty hard rock impacts on the downtube and it's always come out unscathed other than a surface scratch.

All that said one of the biggest reasons I love this bike is the community/service. If I have an issue putting the bike together or have a question I can pick up the phone and talk directly to the guy who built my bike; their customer service is pretty rad.
  • 12 3
 Hell yeah!!!! made in America Carbon!!!!
  • 9 0
 29.5lbs is heavy?
  • 2 0
 It is when you're looking for something to complain about, I guess.
  • 2 0
 Anything under 30 pounds is lightweight to me.
  • 2 0
 It's all relative, but it was the heaviest of the downcountry bikes by 1.5lb and 3.4lb heavier than the lightest bike we had in this category.
  • 1 0
 Glad they didn't review my "down country" bike... it weighs 34lbs lol
  • 6 1
 "Frame design and graphics aren't going to appeal to everyone" C'mon Pinkbike, it's far from being in the Polygon's or Ellsworth's territory !
  • 2 0
 Comparing this to a Trek Top Fuel or Mondraker F-Podium is kind of pointless. No one is waffling between those bikes and a Trail Pistol. Let's see the comparison to a Transition Smuggler or Santa Cruz Tallboy.
  • 1 0
 "Speaking of which, I did go off-script a bit at one point during the Field Test and discovered that the Guerrilla Gravity can ride double black diamond tech in the Whistler Bike Park like a champ. Obviously, it's not a bike park bike, but it speaks to the do-everything versatility that is one of the best things about this bike. There are no other bikes in the downcountry category that I would even consider riding in the bike park."
  • 3 1
 That's a great build for the money, especially considering the unique frame features and that it is likely made by hand in relatively low volume production.
  • 3 0
 Sweet! I love my gg. It’s good at everything and great some! Fun bikes and a great company to support.
  • 3 1
 Hey James.. You described the bike as fun on the decents... What's your idea of fun just to put that into perspective for us out here... Definitely a bike on my wishlist...
  • 1 0
 I’m guessing fun would be a bike that felt like it was in its element with what your doing with it. I could be wrong though.
  • 1 0
 I like GG, but I hate their cringy and stupid "Is it Revved?" series. How about an actual scientific explanation as to why your CF is better? Not some video of a clown smashing melons and clocks over the frame.
  • 1 0
 Was torn between this bike and norco and went with norco for a few reasons but a big one was how long the lead time is on GG bikes
  • 4 3
 I can't unsee the off center Pinkbike logo in the background. I thought I could get over it but I keep seeing it. Anyway cool bike! Love that it's made here.
  • 1 0
 Right? Someone need to line that thing up
  • 3 0
 Sounds like the only bike in this category I would personally consider.
  • 2 0
 If my current frame fails me again, I'm going to really be looking at GG since they're local...but longer travel ones.
  • 1 0
 How do you guys think this bike would handle in "The Smash" configuration? Would you still think it's heavy?
  • 1 0
 Good review and well done GG on the bike. Some permutation of this will definitely be my next ride.
  • 3 2
 did that rear tire just bottom out on the seat-tube?
  • 1 3
 yes. yes it did.
  • 5 0
 No or the rear wheel would have stopped turning.
  • 2 0
 It was close but no it did not contact the seat tube.
  • 1 0
 @Shafferd912: it definitely looks like it... and that's not even the max tire size.
  • 1 0
 those graphics look like they were made using the Windows Paint app.
  • 2 0
 I think the TrAiL PiStoL font makes it look like a ransom note!
  • 1 0
 Awesome review great job guys at GG keep up the great work!!!
  • 1 0
 Finally, what I've been waiting for!!!
  • 1 0
 Awkward water bottle mount. Maybe try a side-load cage fidlock?
  • 1 0
 Did the fork arch hit the head tube on the bottom out?!?
  • 4 4
 Pretty heavy for a carbon xc-ish bike
  • 9 0
 It's a trail bike, despite what Pinkbike is trying to push with their "down country" crap. It's right in line with the Yeti SB130 and the SC Tallboy in terms of weight, which are two bikes it should be compared to instead of 100mm travel bikes.

I'm willing to bet a majority of Trail Pistol buyers go with the 130mm rear travel set up (the Pistola), and put a 140 or 150mm fork up front- neither of which would add any significant weight.
  • 2 0
 Despite it having only 120/130 travel it's not an XCish bike. This is evidenced in their review by saying it handled double black tech at Whistler well.
  • 2 2
 I think it’s a sexy looking bike, minus the water bottle holder.
  • 1 2
 Sweet bike, but really expensive, and honestly, I wouldnt buy it over bike brands I know and love.
  • 1 0
 Overall price on this is high, but when you consider the full build kit it looks like a competitive price (not saying it's cheap!) Top tier Rock Shox, XO1 with carbon cranks, G2 Ultimate brakes, and those super blingy DT carbon wheels.
  • 1 4
 Now that the Field Tests are back...
Where's Abi been?

