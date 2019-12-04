Field Test: 2020 Juliana Joplin / Santa Cruz Tallboy - Part Country, But Mostly Rock & Roll

2020 PINKBIKE FIELD TEST
Juliana Joplin / Santa Cruz Tallboy
A competent climber, but the descents are where the Joplin really shines.
Words by Sarah Moore, Photography by Trevor Lyden
Santa Cruz Bicycles debuted the original Tallboy in 2009 and Juliana Bicycles debuted its counterpart, the Joplin, when the brand debuted in 2013. They launched the second generation in 2016, so depending on how you look at it, this is either the third generation of the short-travel 29er to hit the trails, or the fourth.
Like the last time around, this bike gets 10mm more travel front and rear, a slacker head tube angle and a longer reach. In addition, the new Joplin uses the lower-link mounted shock VPP design that the Hightower, Bronson, and Nomad do.
It might seem a bit unorthodox that James Huang and I both rode the Juliana Joplin, but since it's the same frame as the Santa Cruz Tallboy, we felt it made most sense for the Field Test format.
Joplin / Tallboy Details
Intended use: Downcountry
Travel: 120mm
Wheel size: 29''
Frame construction: Carbon fiber
Head angle: 65.5° or 65.7°
Chainstay length: 430-440mm (adjustable)
Reach: 450 mm (size Medium)
Sizes: XS, S, M (Joplin) XS-XXL (Tallboy)
Weight: 28.1lbs / 12.75 kg (as pictured)
Price: $8,199 USD as shown
More info: www.julianabicycles.com
Both share the same volume spacer (0.4) in the shock, but the Joplin gets a Light compression tune compared to the Tallboy's Medium compression tune and a light rebound tune compared to the Tallboy's "LRL01" which is in-between Light and Medium. There are also a women's saddle and grips, and different graphics and branding. Against all odds, James was able to ride the "gender-specific" components and shock tune without issue.
The bike is available in both the high-grade carbon frame known as the “CC” and the regular "C" carbon, and there are also aluminum framed models with prices starting at $2,699. As tested, with a RockShox Pike Select, FOX Float Performance Elite DPS, SRAM X01 Eagle drivetrain, SRAM G2 RSC brakes and Santa Cruz Reserve carbon wheels, the price tag is $8,199 USD.
The carbon Joplin gets adjustable chainstays, so that you can set the chainstay length at either 430 or 440mm. There's also a flip chip on the shock mount that can be used to raise or lower the bottom bracket while simultaneously steepening or slackening the head angle. The difference that chip makes is fairly minor – a 3mm BB height change and a .2-degree head angle change – but it does also make the bike's leverage ratio slightly more linear in the high setting, and a little more progressive in the lower setting.
Other details include internally-molded tubes to make cable routing easier, a downtube protector, a fender that keeps mud away from the shock, a ribbed chainstay protector, room to mount a water bottle on the top of the downtube on all sizes, a threaded bottom bracket, and ISCG-05 tabs for mounting a chain guard. The size Medium we rode comes with a 150mm dropper and there's also a lifetime frame and bearing warranty.Climbing
Overall, James Huang and I found the Joplin to be a very competent climber. Body position is comfortable and the 76.3° seat tube angle gets you into a good power position over the pedals. The front wheel doesn’t wander and goes where you want it to go on tight singletrack despite the relatively slack 65.5° head tube angle.
Climbing traction was good, but not great. You have to be a bit more precise about choosing your line in loose gravel and over roots so that you don't bounced around or spin out. The same goes for pedaling efficiency. There are bikes that you really feel accelerate when you stand up to pedal, and ones that seem happier just sitting and staying even with the power, and this bike falls into the latter category.
As for the weight, it's a pound and a half lighter than the Guerrilla Gravity, which isn't insignificant. That being said, it's not in the 26-pound range like the Trek Top Fuel, Pivot Mach 4 SL and Mondraker. For the terrain here it was a good compromise between being light enough that pedaling is enjoyable, while still having burly enough components to attack the descents. Descending
Descending is where the Juliana shines. The geometry is on the longer side for this category, with a 450mm reach on our medium size, and it's actually the slackest of the bikes we tested in this category with its 65.5° head tube angle, but it doesn’t feel too long and slack by any means. James and I felt that the geometry gave us the confidence to push hard on the downhills without feeling like we were working too much to stay centered over the bike.
The suspension feels lively on the descents and while it doesn't totally erase everything you encounter on the trail, it does a great job of neutralizing it so that you can keep your composure. It's a comfortable suspension platform that maintains traction well through corners and on rougher, more technical sections technical trails. While I used all the travel on it, it never bottomed out harshly and it felt like it made good use of its 120mm.
While it's composed, it still feels light and poppy so it’s really easy to boost off of every little thing on the trail. You know you’re on a short-travel bike, but for all the good reasons.
73 Comments
Climbing:
The TB feels more like an eduro bike, that wants you to sit and spin. it has lots of traction and climbs well in this fashion but when you stand up and hammer it tends to wallow a little.
The Ripley climbs like an XC bike. If there is a steep punch you stay in the same gear and stand up, when you put the power down it leaps forward, the handling a is a bit sharper, outside of a pure XC race bike its the most efficient climbing bike I have been on. I did find that on the Ripley the amazing efficiency comes a bit of a loss to all-out traction. if you are used to climbing on a very active suspension platform you may find that the Ripley isn't for you. You have to utilize a bit more skill on technical climbs to maintain traction.
Descending:
This was honestly a draw. both are great. I couldn't say one felt better than that other, a bit different but not better or worse. TB wants to plow a bit more and is a little more glued to the ground. The Ripley is a bit poppier, sharper in the handling, leading to more precise line choices. I would also say that the Ripley cornered a bit better at slower speeds but as speeds picked up the Tallboy got exceptional, with the Ripley taking a bike more to maintain traction.
Conclusion,
for me it was easy the Ripley is the better bike, to the point that I came home with one. I agree with what Pinkbike has said about the Tallboy.
About me 185lbs, been riding/racing (XC, DH and a few enduros) for almost 30 years now, I live in Squamish and mostly gravitate to our black to black + single track trails, I ride 100+ days a year, my ideal ride is a none stop loop with several ups and downs. I tested these bikes out in Cowichan on Vancouver Island and rode both on Maple Mountain, going up the single track climb trail and then down Maple Syrup. the loop had everything including, sustained none technical climbing, to sustained technical climbing, punching very technical climbing, to flowy descending, steep chundery chutes, some small rock slabs and lots of techy singletrack. the full loop is 15km long with about 800M of elevation gain/loss
Have you read the Ripmo? If you have, how do you feel it climbs vs. the Tallboy?
Having done about 6 rides on my RIpley now back on the home trails I can say its an amazing bike. It's constantly cashing checks that a 120mm bike shouldn't. I have PRed most of my favorite trail times both on the up and down, and its just a tone of fun.
I switch the tires our that came on it and that made a world
of difference and my comment about it not having as much climbing tracking is no longer valid. Turns out the 2.6 Nobby Nick rear tire that came with it was just carp rock hard rubber. Going to a 2.6 Hans Damp Adix made a world of difference.
Also you can't say it isn't a good climber when you post your best/ near best times on it. Surely it just has a different feel?
Seems to me MTB Is becoming an upper class sport.
It's more or less the cost of a brand new racing dirt bike.
"MTB - the sport for attorneys and doctors"
Pretty soon the bike store will be no different than a car dealership....come have a seat....let me run your credit...72 month loans.
Guess I should have studied harder - I can't afford this sport.
SC may have officially dropped the number after the name, but the previous iteration was TB3, so this is absolutely the 4th gen.
The new SC bikes seem to have given away some of their climbing ability to go down hill better. The new "slack triathlon" geometry makes them great on the steeps either way BUT not on most everything else including long steady tech climbs. That is also my impressions of the old and new Hightowers. The fact that you can actually get a real bottle into the frame is huge for me. As with the old Hightower - shock and pivot placement is a trail crud collector.
I demo'd a new hightower and was able to do a bunch of double diamond stuff I had never done before. Then of course went back the next day and did them on the old Hightower.....
It's all about the numbers and the shock tune, not the suspension type.
Might suggest to add a word "slack" in here somewhere
No sale.
Post a Comment