Field Test: 2020 Juliana Joplin / Santa Cruz Tallboy - Part Country, But Mostly Rock & Roll

Dec 4, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


2020 PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

Juliana Joplin / Santa Cruz Tallboy

A competent climber, but the descents are where the Joplin really shines.


Words by Sarah Moore, Photography by Trevor Lyden



Santa Cruz Bicycles debuted the original Tallboy in 2009 and Juliana Bicycles debuted its counterpart, the Joplin, when the brand debuted in 2013. They launched the second generation in 2016, so depending on how you look at it, this is either the third generation of the short-travel 29er to hit the trails, or the fourth.

Like the last time around, this bike gets 10mm more travel front and rear, a slacker head tube angle and a longer reach. In addition, the new Joplin uses the lower-link mounted shock VPP design that the Hightower, Bronson, and Nomad do.

It might seem a bit unorthodox that James Huang and I both rode the Juliana Joplin, but since it's the same frame as the Santa Cruz Tallboy, we felt it made most sense for the Field Test format.
Joplin / Tallboy Details

Intended use: Downcountry
Travel: 120mm
Wheel size: 29''
Frame construction: Carbon fiber
Head angle: 65.5° or 65.7°
Chainstay length: 430-440mm (adjustable)
Reach: 450 mm (size Medium)
Sizes: XS, S, M (Joplin) XS-XXL (Tallboy)
Weight: 28.1lbs / 12.75 kg (as pictured)
Price: $8,199 USD as shown
More info: www.julianabicycles.com
Both share the same volume spacer (0.4) in the shock, but the Joplin gets a Light compression tune compared to the Tallboy's Medium compression tune and a light rebound tune compared to the Tallboy's "LRL01" which is in-between Light and Medium. There are also a women's saddle and grips, and different graphics and branding. Against all odds, James was able to ride the "gender-specific" components and shock tune without issue.

The bike is available in both the high-grade carbon frame known as the “CC” and the regular "C" carbon, and there are also aluminum framed models with prices starting at $2,699. As tested, with a RockShox Pike Select, FOX Float Performance Elite DPS, SRAM X01 Eagle drivetrain, SRAM G2 RSC brakes and Santa Cruz Reserve carbon wheels, the price tag is $8,199 USD.

The carbon Joplin gets adjustable chainstays, so that you can set the chainstay length at either 430 or 440mm. There's also a flip chip on the shock mount that can be used to raise or lower the bottom bracket while simultaneously steepening or slackening the head angle. The difference that chip makes is fairly minor – a 3mm BB height change and a .2-degree head angle change – but it does also make the bike's leverage ratio slightly more linear in the high setting, and a little more progressive in the lower setting.

Other details include internally-molded tubes to make cable routing easier, a downtube protector, a fender that keeps mud away from the shock, a ribbed chainstay protector, room to mount a water bottle on the top of the downtube on all sizes, a threaded bottom bracket, and ISCG-05 tabs for mounting a chain guard. The size Medium we rode comes with a 150mm dropper and there's also a lifetime frame and bearing warranty.


Juliana Joplin 2020 Pinkbike Field Test Photo by Trevor Lyden downcountry
FIELD NOTES

Juliana Joplin 2020 Pinkbike Field Test Photo by Trevor Lyden downcountry
Juliana Joplin 2020 Pinkbike Field Test Photo by Trevor Lyden downcountry


Climbing

Overall, James Huang and I found the Joplin to be a very competent climber. Body position is comfortable and the 76.3° seat tube angle gets you into a good power position over the pedals. The front wheel doesn’t wander and goes where you want it to go on tight singletrack despite the relatively slack 65.5° head tube angle.

Climbing traction was good, but not great. You have to be a bit more precise about choosing your line in loose gravel and over roots so that you don't bounced around or spin out. The same goes for pedaling efficiency. There are bikes that you really feel accelerate when you stand up to pedal, and ones that seem happier just sitting and staying even with the power, and this bike falls into the latter category.

As for the weight, it's a pound and a half lighter than the Guerrilla Gravity, which isn't insignificant. That being said, it's not in the 26-pound range like the Trek Top Fuel, Pivot Mach 4 SL and Mondraker. For the terrain here it was a good compromise between being light enough that pedaling is enjoyable, while still having burly enough components to attack the descents.


Juliana Joplin 2020 Pinkbike Field Test Photo by Trevor Lyden downcountry

Juliana Joplin 2020 Pinkbike Field Test Photo by Trevor Lyden downcountry
Juliana Joplin 2020 Pinkbike Field Test Photo by Trevor Lyden downcountry


Descending


Descending is where the Juliana shines. The geometry is on the longer side for this category, with a 450mm reach on our medium size, and it's actually the slackest of the bikes we tested in this category with its 65.5° head tube angle, but it doesn’t feel too long and slack by any means. James and I felt that the geometry gave us the confidence to push hard on the downhills without feeling like we were working too much to stay centered over the bike.

The suspension feels lively on the descents and while it doesn't totally erase everything you encounter on the trail, it does a great job of neutralizing it so that you can keep your composure. It's a comfortable suspension platform that maintains traction well through corners and on rougher, more technical sections technical trails. While I used all the travel on it, it never bottomed out harshly and it felt like it made good use of its 120mm.

While it's composed, it still feels light and poppy so it’s really easy to boost off of every little thing on the trail. You know you’re on a short-travel bike, but for all the good reasons.

Timed Testing

Our timed lap for the downcountry bikes was around 8:30 long and started with a 0.5km singletrack climb up Wild Potato, before heading up the Smell the Glove Connector, a loose double track road that got steeper and steeper towards the top. Then, we dipped into Econo Dave, a spicy black diamond trail with lots of steep rock rolls, before looping back on the loose higher-speed Dark Forest. The climb accounted for half the distance but about two-thirds of the time. More info on our timed testing here.

Don't forget that timing is just one of many ways to judge a bike, and fast doesn't always mean it's the best for everyone.

Sarah: "I had the fastest descent on the Juliana and the climb was only a couple seconds slower than the fastest bikes. Overall, it was my second fastest lap time."

James: ''I posted my fastest lap on the Juliana out of every bike I tested, even faster than the Trek Top Fuel. Barely, granted, by less than 2%, but faster nonetheless, which I think says a lot about how versatile this thing can be."


Juliana Joplin 2020 Pinkbike Field Test Photo by Trevor Lyden downcountry


Pros

+ Details are sorted: dropper post room, big water bottle room, etc.
+ Excellent cornering & liveliness
+ Aesthetically pleasing
+ Jack of all trades

Cons

- Not the most enthusiastic pedaller
- Shock placement: hard to clean and set up
- Benefits from climb mode, but it’s hard to access
- While it’s a jack of all trades, it’s a master of none.





The 2020 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible by support from
Race Face apparel & pads, Giro helmets, & Sierra Nevada beer.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Field Test Downcountry Bikes Juliana Santa Cruz Bicycles Juliana Joplin Santa Cruz Tallboy


Must Read This Week
Impossible Quiz: Can You Guess These Weird & Wonderful Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
233902 views
Must Watch: Pinkbike's 50 Best Edits of the Decade
65268 views
First Look: Sprindex's Adjustable-Rate Coil Spring
57263 views
Opinion: What Would You Pay to Keep Air Inside Your Tires?
46103 views
Field Test: 2020 Mondraker F-Podium DC - It Says Downcountry on the Frame
45568 views
Field Test: 2020 Guerrilla Gravity Trail Pistol - Down for Whatever Country
41116 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Ride With or Without Gloves?
38921 views
Reader Story: The Rig v1 – A Custom Hardtail Frame with a Pinion Gearbox
35422 views

73 Comments

  • 61 0
 I'm not the most enthusiastic pedaler either
  • 26 0
 I got to test ride the Ripley and Tallboy this a week ago back to back, each for about 2hrs. From that demo, the best description I can say is the TallBoy is the DHers XC bike and the Ripley is the XC Racers All Mountain Bike.

Climbing:
The TB feels more like an eduro bike, that wants you to sit and spin. it has lots of traction and climbs well in this fashion but when you stand up and hammer it tends to wallow a little.
The Ripley climbs like an XC bike. If there is a steep punch you stay in the same gear and stand up, when you put the power down it leaps forward, the handling a is a bit sharper, outside of a pure XC race bike its the most efficient climbing bike I have been on. I did find that on the Ripley the amazing efficiency comes a bit of a loss to all-out traction. if you are used to climbing on a very active suspension platform you may find that the Ripley isn't for you. You have to utilize a bit more skill on technical climbs to maintain traction.

Descending:
This was honestly a draw. both are great. I couldn't say one felt better than that other, a bit different but not better or worse. TB wants to plow a bit more and is a little more glued to the ground. The Ripley is a bit poppier, sharper in the handling, leading to more precise line choices. I would also say that the Ripley cornered a bit better at slower speeds but as speeds picked up the Tallboy got exceptional, with the Ripley taking a bike more to maintain traction.

Conclusion,
for me it was easy the Ripley is the better bike, to the point that I came home with one. I agree with what Pinkbike has said about the Tallboy.

About me 185lbs, been riding/racing (XC, DH and a few enduros) for almost 30 years now, I live in Squamish and mostly gravitate to our black to black + single track trails, I ride 100+ days a year, my ideal ride is a none stop loop with several ups and downs. I tested these bikes out in Cowichan on Vancouver Island and rode both on Maple Mountain, going up the single track climb trail and then down Maple Syrup. the loop had everything including, sustained none technical climbing, to sustained technical climbing, punching very technical climbing, to flowy descending, steep chundery chutes, some small rock slabs and lots of techy singletrack. the full loop is 15km long with about 800M of elevation gain/loss
  • 1 0
 Thank you! These are two bikes I'm interested in and that's a great back to back comparison.

Have you read the Ripmo? If you have, how do you feel it climbs vs. the Tallboy?
  • 1 0
 Great review dude, very informative. How's the fit on these?
  • 1 0
 @roma258: Both where size large and both felt the same and at 5'11" I would say the fit was spot on.

Having done about 6 rides on my RIpley now back on the home trails I can say its an amazing bike. It's constantly cashing checks that a 120mm bike shouldn't. I have PRed most of my favorite trail times both on the up and down, and its just a tone of fun.

I switch the tires our that came on it and that made a world
of difference and my comment about it not having as much climbing tracking is no longer valid. Turns out the 2.6 Nobby Nick rear tire that came with it was just carp rock hard rubber. Going to a 2.6 Hans Damp Adix made a world of difference.
  • 1 0
 I can dig it!
  • 28 5
 What % of people are actually clicking these articles just to see if the bike broke?
  • 2 31
flag monkeybizz (56 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 I mean it's almost a marquee characteristic of Santa Cruz at this point!
  • 15 0
 @monkeybizz: since when do santa cruz break? What are people on the internet smoking
  • 4 0
 @monkeybizz: That they have great quality, lifetime warranties and don't break? I can agree with that.
  • 5 0
 @monkeybizz: what are you talking about, sc was never regarded as a breaking bike
  • 2 0
 I hope we actually get a true no-punches-pulled review of the bike that broke.
  • 1 0
 Was it the yeti? They did put out a big PR post a week or so ago
  • 1 0
 There are no broken bikes in the current category.
  • 1 0
 @kmg0: he's referring to how pinkbike said before the field test was released that two bikes broke during testing. We already saw the Pole bike break, so there's another one out there. I don't think it was a dig on Santa Cruz.
  • 1 0
 The newest post on the home page is your clue...
  • 1 0
 Wasn't thinking that
  • 21 1
 I know the term "downcountry" has been beaten to death, but wasn't downcountry meant to be a lightweight XC bike that has trail/am geo that can blast downhill due to its geo? Or does downcountry just mean trail now?
  • 2 0
 I also thought a "downcountry" bike was rather (race) xc bike on steroids than a mini trail bike.... Also remarkable that pinkbike tested it against the Trek fuel ex a few weeks ago, and now against the Trek Top fuel.
  • 3 0
 I dont think anybody knows for sure....
  • 1 0
 I think they are trying to designate Down Country as the space between true XC (70 degree HA) and bigger trail (but not enduro) bikes.
  • 1 0
 I didn't think anybody cared!
  • 5 0
 Downcountry... Thanks, ̶O̶b̶a̶m̶a̶ @mikelevy
  • 1 0
 @Shafferd912: new standards will tell us the truth.
  • 12 0
 As much as I like the whole downcountry idea this is getting silly. This bike and others ( GG) are trail bikes through and through. An over forked Blur or Spesh Epic Evo are downcountry bikes...full XC bikes modified to be a little more capable on the downs.

Also you can't say it isn't a good climber when you post your best/ near best times on it. Surely it just has a different feel?
  • 2 0
 Well said.
  • 11 0
 Anybody else live farther from mountains and want to know how these things ride on flats and mildly undulating trails? AKA the portion of the trail where you want to carry some speed but are pedaling to do so? This element is almost always overlooked in all these BC-based reviews and I get it for enduro bikes, and to a lesser extent, maybe trail bikes. But playful xc bikes meant for those of us that don't race? It'd really helpful if reviewers everywhere (not just PB) touched on the type of riding that makes up a majority of my kms each year.
  • 2 0
 Praise your words. Greetings from the Netherlands, where the next bike park is faaaar away.
  • 1 0
 You're right, there isn't a lot of flat or mildly undulating terrain in the mountains. We'll keep that in mind for future tests. That being said, a lot of the characteristics of how a bike climbs will carry over to how it rides on the flats.
  • 11 0
 Jill of all trades perhaps?
  • 8 0
 How about a proper shootout between the Field Test trail bikes: Optic, Tallboy/Joplin, and Trail Pistol?
  • 2 0
 100% agree. These are trail bikes.
  • 8 1
 Three field test videos in one week ... and it's only Wednesday. Must be the downcountry category.
  • 14 3
 Trail bikes you mean? lol
  • 1 0
 @monkeybizz: That's UPduro not DOWNcountry. Wink
  • 7 0
 Cons Joplin - resale value
  • 3 0
 My fiance gets Santa Cruz bikes instead of Juliana for this reason. That and she prefers the colors and tunes on the Santa Cruz bikes.
  • 3 0
 @gnarnaimo: That is the correct way to do it.
  • 2 0
 @gnarnaimo: Until lately I would agree with the color choice. Santa Cruz used to have some of the best looking colors but not so much for 2020. What happened to having a dark matte color as one of the choices, specifically black?
  • 1 0
 @gnarnaimo: I always wish I could go the other way. I'm on a Santa Cruz, but I'd love to take advantage of lower resale on the Julianas (and I often like their colors) even though I'm a guy. Unfortunately, I ride and XL Santa Cruz, but Juliana's dont' offer it.
  • 1 0
 Disagree. Women specific thing really sells.
  • 4 0
 The trail pistol, while heavier, has the same drive train and better suspension spec and is $2300 less.
  • 4 0
 If it's not amazing at climbing , why would you choose this over the Hightower or would you?
  • 2 1
 $8k....
Seems to me MTB Is becoming an upper class sport.
It's more or less the cost of a brand new racing dirt bike.

"MTB - the sport for attorneys and doctors"

Pretty soon the bike store will be no different than a car dealership....come have a seat....let me run your credit...72 month loans.

Guess I should have studied harder - I can't afford this sport.
  • 1 0
 "They launched the second generation in 2016, so depending on how you look at it, this is either the third generation of the short-travel 29er to hit the trails, or the fourth."

SC may have officially dropped the number after the name, but the previous iteration was TB3, so this is absolutely the 4th gen.
  • 1 0
 Both this and the GG are just trail bikes.. Last winter I was honestly trying to decide between these and Trek Fuel Ex's. I mean I like that the GG is getting a spot but you could've added two more bikes and had a actual XC review section and an actual trail bikes section instead of trying to compare 'non boundary conforming' down-country bikes. Realistically no buyer was actually gonna debate with their dollars between a Trek Top Fuel to a Guerrilla Gravity, it's a totally different mindset and rider type. I would smash on a GG in most Enduro races at the given spec, and likewise I'd only XC race a Top Fuel and spec it to be lightest and fastest possible XC race machine.
  • 3 0
 Everyone having a panic attack over the GG weight controversy, this is lighter and flexed less in the huck to flat test.
  • 1 0
 Proper R&D?
  • 1 1
 I have to say - the way these tests are set up -same tires - same courses - same riders really lends itself to what I consider fair reviews.

The new SC bikes seem to have given away some of their climbing ability to go down hill better. The new "slack triathlon" geometry makes them great on the steeps either way BUT not on most everything else including long steady tech climbs. That is also my impressions of the old and new Hightowers. The fact that you can actually get a real bottle into the frame is huge for me. As with the old Hightower - shock and pivot placement is a trail crud collector.

I demo'd a new hightower and was able to do a bunch of double diamond stuff I had never done before. Then of course went back the next day and did them on the old Hightower.....
  • 2 0
 I thought VPP bikes were supposed to be amazing pedalling bikes. I really don't understand anything about suspension.
  • 1 0
 "amazing" is subjective. I like the feel of VPP, but not everyone wants the same thing out of their bike.
  • 2 0
 @hardtailparty: I basically just want a hardtail that hurts less, haha
  • 1 0
 They typically did have higher AS before they went to lower link actuation. However, the LR was all over the place and it’s much improved now.
  • 1 0
 It's not about the suspension type, it's how the type is configured. You could, for example, have a VPP with -50% anti-squat or 200% anti-squat ... and you could do exactly the same with a Horst, dw, single-pivot, etc. It's like saying a particular brand of shoes is good for running fast: sure, if it's a well-designed running shoe from that brand, but that brand probably also makes flip-flops.

It's all about the numbers and the shock tune, not the suspension type.
  • 1 0
 with a vpp (and a horst link which also has a virtual pivot) you can do pretty much every kinematic you want. Usually pedallingperformance comes at the price of worse suspensionperformance.However a vpp allows you to have good pedalling performance at the start of the travel and still better suspensionperformance later on, but it still comes down to the overall balance the designer aimed for. for instance i have got a propain tyee which has a similar suspensionlayout to the sc ( counterrotating links). it is the worst pedalling bike i have owned in a long time but it has also got the best suspension i have ever had. the reason is simple, it was intentionally designed that way (at least if you are in the bigger gears).
  • 1 0
 @jclnv: Partially correct. Santa Cruz has increased the pedaling anti-squat over the last couple generations. It's true their motion ratios were a mess in the past, but now they're pretty typical - and far better for it.
  • 1 0
 Finna just get the Juliana on sale post season. Way cheaper than a regular SC and it's the same thing. I'll ride a girl's bike idc
  • 2 0
 @sarahmoore "despite the relatively 65.5° head tube angle."
Might suggest to add a word "slack" in here somewhere Smile
  • 1 0
 You may. I've added now, thank you!
  • 4 1
 Pros: didn't break.
  • 1 0
 I’m a jack of all trades too, and also a master of none of them. This bike is for me.
  • 1 0
 Alright..changed my mind. I would get only the Guerrilla Gravity or the Tallboy/Joplin from this category.
  • 1 0
 Same, if I were to buy a short-travel bike, it would be the tallboy. Not to say I dont like Mondraker though, I would probably sell my Commencal Meta for a foxy/superfoxy.
  • 2 2
 I think bikes should be gender neutral instead of gender specific, or maybe non-binary which is the new politically correct term.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, prices start at 2.7k... but the one we tested cost over 8k... cos that's more realistic!!
  • 1 0
 So is this a rockcountry bike or a crossroll bike? We may need a new category for this...
  • 1 0
 I think it's an upduro bike. Maybe not aroundhill enough for some....
  • 1 0
 All builds of the Tallboy are up on the Bikedigger.com site for comparison. We will be adding the Juliana bikes soon.
  • 1 0
 Oh! A new Field Test bike review! I'll go let the Mob-Rule know...
  • 2 1
 That’s not a 76.3 deg seat tube angle.
  • 3 0
 It is in the Low geometry setting.
  • 1 1
 Be glad when this week is done
  • 1 3
 Cons: Non-drive side rear brake routing only.

No sale.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.020548
Mobile Version of Website