Field Test: 2020 Orbea Occam - The Most Trail Bike Trail Bike

Nov 13, 2019
by Mike Levy  


PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

2020 Orbea Occam

The most 'trail bike' trail bike


Words by Mike Levy, Photography by Trevor Lyden



For 2020, Orbea consolidated several their Occam models into a new 140mm-travel trail bike meant to do all the things pretty well. Remember the more enduro-focused Rallon that we reviewed a while back? Think of this bike as its lighter weight little bro, with the shorter-travel Occam also using a single-sided strut on the front triangle (but on the right side this time—just because), and the same concentric axle pivot for the rear suspension.

This colorful 28.1lbs test bike is their top-of-the-line M-LTD model that goes for $7,999 USD, but you can get onto an aluminum Occam with the same geometry and suspension kinematics for $2,599 USD.
Occam M-LTD Details

Intended use: Trail
Travel: 140mm
Wheel size: 29''
Frame construction: Carbon fiber
Head angle: 65-degrees
Chainstay length: 440mm
Reach: 474mm (lrg)
Sizes: Sm, med, lrg (tested), xl
Weight: 28.1lbs / 12.7 kg (as pictured)
Price: $7,999 USD
More info: www.orbea.com

Orbea lets riders configure their Occam with either a 140mm Fox 34 or 36 with 150mm of travel. Can you guess what we chose? The steep and rocky terrain around Whistler and Pemberton saw us go for the bigger fork, but not just for the extra travel; it also relaxes the head angle from 65.5 to 65-degrees. The M-LTD's price tag gets you the Grip2 damper and a DPX2 shock, as well as a set of fancy carbon wheels from DT Swiss, and an XTR drivetrain with a set of carbon cranks from Race Face to match their carbon handlebar. There's not a lot of room to upgrade on this one.

The Occam uses a concentric axle pivot that works exactly as it sounds: the pivot rotates around the axle. Sound familiar? Trek's ABP and Dave Weagle's Split Pivot (found on Salsa and Devinci bikes) both use a concentric axle pivot, although the similarities end there. Compared to its predecessor, the new Occam sees the leverage ratio changed at the start for improved sensitivity, while anti-squat was bumped up by 7-percent to play nice with wide-range cassettes. Anti-rise was changed, too, dropping to a lower percentage to minimize the rear brake's influence on the suspension. Aaaand let's go riding now.



Orbea Occam M-LTD review Photo by Trevor Lyden.
FIELD NOTES

Orbea Occam M-LTD review Photo by Trevor Lyden.
Orbea Occam M-LTD review Photo by Trevor Lyden.


Climbing

While an enduro bike has a narrower focus, a modern trail bike has to give you more than just a fighting chance on all of the climbs, regardless of how steep or technical they might be. Even so, there's a massive difference in how companies approach the challenge. The Occam is just a couple of pounds lighter than other bikes on test, but it feels like more than that on the trail - those carbon hoops sure are nice when you're accelerating out of countless switchbacks up an hour-long technical climb. The Occam is also easier to live with than bikes with longer wheelbases when switchbacks are folding back on themselves and littered with rocks and roots, but it doesn't have anything over the Norco Optic in those moments.

Orbea says they've made this bike's rear-suspension more sensitive, and while we don't have the old Occam here to compare, it does feel supple. That can only help your cause, as can the big ol' Maxxis tire we installed and then only inflated to 21 PSI, and neither Kazimer or myself made any notes about sub-par traction. Those dabs will be all you, I'm afraid.

On the efficiency front, the Occam didn't feel like it was lighting a fire under my ass at any point, but it certainly did its job. It feels like a more efficient Stumpjumper.


Orbea Occam M-LTD review Photo by Trevor Lyden.

Orbea Occam M-LTD review Photo by Trevor Lyden.
Orbea Occam M-LTD review Photo by Trevor Lyden.


Descending

Some bikes in our trail bike category made my brain automatically switch into 'drop your buddies' mode, especially as the speeds picked up. The Occam on the other hand has a more traditional trail bike personality that, while more competent than any of its peers from just a season or two ago, isn't quite as surefooted as the slacker "plow-style" bikes when things get rowdy.

Don't get me wrong, with an appropriate reach it ain't exactly a nervous nelly. I mean, it was tied for second in timed testing for me, so it's "lively fast" rather than "stupid fast" on the descents.

If there was a bonus side-hit of any kind, I found myself doing it more on the Occam than any of the three other bikes. While the Optic is a very different kind of trail rig, the two were easily the most entertaining of the bunch.

On the suspension front, Orbea has done well to come up with a useable 140mm that'll work for a lot of different types of riders. The DPX2 shock is ideal for this type of bike, and Orbea includes a large-sized volume spacer to add if you're looking for more progression. We spent time on the bike with the stock setup and didn't have any issues, but the added progression did work well for more aggressive riding as the bike carried more speed over rolling terrain that rewards pumping.

Given that the Occam was the most trail bike-feeling trail bike of the bunch, it's probably a good thing that we decided on the 150mm Fox 36 instead of the 10mm-shorter 34 that would have sped up the handling by a touch. Pemberton and Whistler have more than their fair share of steep and rowdy lines, and it's a place where trail bikes need to be ready for anything.

Timed Testing

Our timed lap for the trail bikes was around 1:30 long and started with Afternoon Delight, a rooty, twisty singletrack that feeds you into the rocky lines of Lower Whistler Downhill. After that, we crossed the piste before entering Heart of Darkness where the lower Freelap cone was hidden next to a tree.

Don't forget that timing is just one of many ways to judge a bike, and fast doesn't always mean best.

Levy: ''I had my second fastest time on the Occam and Norco’s Optic, both of which were 1.2-percent quicker than the Intense Primer S. The Occam was still 5-percent behind the Pole Stamina, though.''

Kazimer: ''On the Orbea I was 7% slower than my fastest time, getting beaten by both the Optic and the Pole. It’s not that far off from them numbers-wise, but I felt more comfortable going faster on them than when I was on the Occam.''
The reality is that the Occam is probably one of the best trail bikes for most riders and most places. It's capable enough for almost all of us, and I'd choose it over bikes like the Stamina if I weren't taking big chances all the time, or if my main focus was just to cover a lot of ground.


Orbea Occam M-LTD review Photo by Trevor Lyden.


Pros

+ Ideal all-rounder for many riders
+ Clean looks
+ Lightweight
Cons

- Not as gravity-oriented as the other Field Test bikes
- Great all-rounder, but doesn't stand out
- Left-side bottle only




The 2020 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible by support from
Race Face apparel & pads, Giro helmets, & Sierra Nevada beer.


Regions in Article
Whistler Mountain Bike Park, Pemberton

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Field Test Trail Bikes Orbea Orbea Occam


Must Read This Week
Update: Industry Veteran Michael Bonney Passes Away After Announcing Decision to End His Life
142605 views
Shimano Gearbox in the Works - Patents Filed on Hybrid Chain-driven Sequential-Shift Transmission
89755 views
Video: Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Test
66218 views
Gift Ideas for The Trail Rider - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
63893 views
Not So Fast: How Dropper Posts Created Steep Seat Tube Angles
55981 views
Consumers Threaten to Boycott Backcountry.com as Retailer Sues Businesses for Using the Term ‘Backcountry’
55012 views
UCI to Consider Lowering Female Transgender Athletes’ Maximum Testosterone Threshold
43696 views
2020 Field Test: Norco Optic - Short on Travel, Not on Capability
43410 views

50 Comments

  • 19 3
 Looks like an absolutely killer bike. This is the type of bike that is perfect for 90% of riders, particularly those that aren't riding EWS caliber trails every other day and those that aren't in the top 10% of skill (that's 90% of us).

That being said, most people won't buy it because it's a short(er) travel trail bike that doesn't have 160mm of sweet sweet bail out travel when your eyes exceed your skill.
  • 2 0
 Agreed. the Stumpy 29 ALMOST does it right but the geo needs a bit of update and its pretty much the same bike
  • 2 0
 @MikeyMT: Stumpy Evo ?
  • 2 0
 SPot on comment.
  • 3 0
 @JDFF: Thats a good point...probably weighs more than this but perhaps with an air shock and carbo wheels you could get it under 30 lbs.
  • 1 1
 pretty sure more than 10% of riders shuttle or lift-access or like a little bit rowdier bike for whatever reason
  • 1 0
 @MikeyMT: My issues with the Stumpy (having owned one) is that I don't get along with the suspension kinematics (which to be fair is very much personal preference), and the geo just isn't quite there compared to most of these brand new bikes.

Stumpy Evo geo is almost there, but the reach is short (I ride an XL, so more so they don't make my size), and STA is still a bit slack.
  • 1 0
 @bikefuturist: Maybe, but in my experience, half of the people riding shuttles and lift-access are riding blue trails that should be ridden on a bike like this rather their downhill sled. I don't disagree that some people like a rowdier bike, and some people can use more travel, but lets be honest a lot of those people don't need as much bike as they have.
  • 9 0
 Also, note that you can get the aluminum version with an XT/SLX 12 speed build and upgraded Fox 36 Factory for $4000.
  • 7 1
 I dont agree with this not gravity oriented and not stand out BS. It is trail bike and it should be considered as that. Too much bikes recently are graviti oriented and with enduro geometry and travel. Like guy @tgent said not all of us want and need 160 mm bikes...
  • 4 1
 That’s why we said it’s an amazing trail bike. It is also less gravity oriented than the others. If the “con” isn’t a con for you, then it’s just information we hope is useful. Smile
  • 5 0
 Good stuff! I’ve been curious about this bike for a half year or so. Seems like it could be a good only bike option. Excited to see the rest of the trail bikes and the round table discussion. I’m really liking the the format and content of these field tests. Keep up the good work!
  • 7 4
 I get the left side bottle thing. BUT at least there is a bottle mount. Hard to believe I am saying that.

It’s proper technique to use the left hand unless you have your breaks set up moto style. That way your right rear brake is covered in case of an emergency break situation.
  • 4 0
 Not in my country young man
  • 2 2
 Correct. Moto style!@jimoxbox:
  • 2 0
 Left hand drinking is proper technique as you said but I think it has more to do with the ability to shift while holding the bottle. I drink mostly while climbing so being able to shift made me learn to use left hand.
  • 2 0
 Hmm, this and the Optic (as well as the Tallboy and Ripley) were at the top of my list before the test...I'm not sure that things have been clarified, but it seems like you can't go wrong at the moment.
  • 3 0
 We are spoiled for choice these days.
  • 2 1
 The note about the bottle cage is interesting. As a right-handed rider who accidentally bought a left-hand accessed cage, it's way harder than I expected to access a bottle while riding. That said, maybe it'll slowly improve my dexterity. Also, that's a very pretty bike!
  • 2 1
 On the other hand it isn't an XC or marathon bike so you can afford drinking in non techy places or stopping for a drink.
  • 2 0
 Maybe using your left hand more will reduce your right-hand dominance and improve your bike handling, making you an all-round better rider Wink

Shame im left handed and very very tempted by the Occam
  • 4 0
 Best part about Orbea - custom paint on anything Worst part about Orbea - waiting for your custom paint
  • 1 0
 Thats what i thought but according to their website its just the top of the range bikes??
  • 1 0
 I was considering buying the one that is a spec level bellow the reviewed one but for some reason MyO and online shop is only available for select few EU countries.Not sure why, once selling internationally to some of EU countries it really is not a problem to ship to all of them... And there are no decent local shops or distributors selling them in my country.
  • 2 0
 Left side bottle FTW! PB reviews are interesting, but the photos make it clear that your trail bike riding is nothing like 95% of the buying public.

Lucky bastids!
  • 6 3
 So 15mm more travel and nearly 3lbs lighter than the Norco?
  • 7 2
 Sure, but it costs twice as much
  • 27 0
 This guy got addition/subtraction figured out.
  • 4 2
 And double the price.
  • 4 0
 @crashtor: orbea offers numerous builds for those bikes
  • 4 1
 @SnowshoeRider4Life: ..and those builds dont weight 3 lbs less
  • 3 2
 Cool thing, if the Occam is the same as the Rallon, the frames are actually made in Spain. No Taiwanese/Chinese carbon frames, if thats something that interests you.
  • 2 1
 I believe all the Orbea frames are made in Spain under a cooperative where the employees buy into the company in order to work there.

www.orbea.com/ca-en/about-us/1969-1982
  • 5 0
 @Savagegorillas: Orbea's frames are made in the far East, they're just painted and assembled in Spain.

m.pinkbike.com/news/inside-orbea-175-years-of-manufacturing-heritage-2015.html
  • 3 4
 Just tell us what frames broke already....oh I see what you are doing.....never mind….I'll click again tomorrow.....

Obvious f*ck up on the left handed grab water bottle, somebody flipped the CAD drawing and once the molds got made it was too late. Now it is a feature of the bike. Those spaniards make some nice bikes frames, loved my Alma hardtail.

In the future PB should use the same wheels on all the bikes. Doesn;t seem like a good head to head when you compare a 8k carbon wheled 28 pound bike against a 5k 30+ pounder.

Also why no overlay videos of you guys doing the same run on the bikes like they do in the downhill races. At least hotlap quality intervals times please. None of this 2% faster crap. How is a man supposed to decide which bike to get with that!
  • 1 0
 Looks like a perfect trail bike for someone who isnt riding downhill trails every day. Sadly, I dont fit that criteria. I guess its an enduro bike for me.
  • 1 0
 Just an idea, could you do a metric weight subtitle when you mention weight? Perhaps knowing psi in bar would also be helpful or just say them in concession? Love these btw!
  • 3 0
 i could crash it
  • 1 0
 Didn't Tomi Misser win Master DH World Championship and XC on this bike......?..........ohhh, what a Test...
  • 1 0
 no, he won DH on a Rallon and XC on an Alma. www.orbea.com/us-en/news/tomi-misser-world-champion-2019
  • 3 1
 I just dont dig this asimetric frames...
  • 4 0
 That's like your opinion maaaan
  • 2 0
 Isn't the head angle 66degs with 140mm, then 65.5degs with a 150mm fork?
  • 5 4
 That left side bottle cage is a real deal breaker
  • 4 1
 deal breaker, No. pretty ugly, Yes.
  • 3 0
 My Pivot Mach 5.5 can go either side with the bottle, but due to me running a Float X2 it just is easier with the left side. After a few rides, I am totally used to it.
  • 1 0
 It shouldn't be a deal breaker but seriously.. how many of you out there are reaching for the bottle with their left hand??
  • 1 0
 Damn good looking bike!
  • 2 2
 PB summary: "28lbs of 'meh'."
  • 1 2
 My reaction to bikes with an eyewatering $8k price tag… "ok boomer"

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.026228
Mobile Version of Website