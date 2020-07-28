Field Test: 2020 Trek Supercaliber - Short On Travel, Not on Traction

Timed Testing

Our timed lap for the trail bikes was just shy of 20 minutes long and split into three sections. First, we powered up a smooth section of switchbacks before starting up a more technical, twisty section of trail that tested the bike's slow-speed handling and traction with tired legs. After that, we evaluated how the bikes maintained speed on a short bumpy traverse before the main descent, comprising of a small rock roll before a series of rough, suspension-testing corners and straightaways. Nothing too rowdy, but representative of the terrain the trails these modern cross-country bikes were intended to see.



Don't forget that timing is just one of many ways to judge a bike, and fast doesn't always mean it's the best for everyone.

Sarah Moore:

"The Trek tied for second-fastest overall, 5% back from my fastest bike. Where things get interesting is when we break the lap up into the three parts: climb, technical climb, and descent. The Supercaliber was slowest on the descent, but only by 2% over 5 minutes. It was second fastest on the whole climb at 5.75% back. When we pull out the technical section of that climb, it was only 3.4% back."