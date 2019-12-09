Field Test: 2020 Trek Top Fuel - The Featherweight That Packs a Powerful Punch

Dec 9, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

2020 Trek Top Fuel

The lightest bike in the Field Test might not be the most comfortable, but it packs a powerful punch.


Review by Sarah Moore & James Huang, Words by Sarah, Photography by Trevor Lyden



Trek wanted the 2020 version of the Top Fuel to be competitive, fast and lightweight, but more fun and versatile than the previous generation. Trek calls it a downcountry rig in their marketing copy, so we put it to the test in Pemberton, BC. 

To accomplish their goals of making the Top Fuel more fun and versatile, Trek increased the rear travel from 100 to 115 millimeters, which is paired with a 120-millimeter fork up front. As for the geometry, the effective seat tube angle got a degree steeper, up to 75-degrees, while the head tube angle went from 70-degrees to 67.5-degrees. The reach is also a few millimeters longer, 440 on the size medium in the low setting.
Top Fuel Details

Intended use: Downcountry
Travel: 120mm
Wheel size: 29''
Frame construction: carbon fiber
Head angle: 67.5° (Low)
Chainstay length: 435mm (Low)
Reach: 440mm (size Medium)
Sizes: S, M, ML, L
Weight: 26.1lbs / 11.8 kg (as pictured)
Price: $9,000 USD
More info: www.trekbikes.com

The Top Fuel continues to use ABP (Active Braking Pivot) suspension design. The design uses a pivot that rotates around the rear axle to keep braking forces from interacting with the suspension. The idea is that it prevents braking forces from affecting the shock. The big difference here is that the shock is now fixed to the frame, rather than sitting between the rocker link and the seatstays. The swingarm pivot has also ben moved forward, which Trek says helps the bike pedal better.

 Also worth noting is that there is more room to run a dropper post. The size small frame can handle a 100-millimeter post, the medium can run a 150mm, and large fits a 170mm. Additional details include the Knock Block fork stop and down tube Guard, Control Freak internal cable routing and Trek's 'Mino Link' flip chip that allows the geometry to be changed from a low to a high setting. The Top Fuel is 1x only and will not accept a front derailleur. There are no ISCG mounts on the frame either, but you can run Trek's top-guide if you feel that you need that extra chain retention.

For the complete Top Fuel, the prices range from $3,299 USD for the aluminum Top Fuel 8 to $10,499 USD for the Top Fuel 9.9 AXS XX1 model. As tested, with a Fox Factory 34 Step-Cast fork, a SRAM XX1 Eagle drivetrain, carbon wheels, and SRAM Level Ultimate brakes, the Top Fuel 9.9 is $8,999 USD. It’s a Project One bike, though, so you have the option of customizing the components and colors for an additional cost.




Climbing

Both James Huang and I found that the Trek Top Fuel had fantastic pedaling efficiency. The bike comes equipped with a lockout, and while it’s one of the best dual lockout systems we’ve used, there’s really no need for it. That efficiency didn't come at the expense of traction on the rough stuff either, and we were able to ride the Top Fuel up some pretty tricky climbs. That being said, while the bike was super efficient, that trait seems to have trumped comfort, and there's not a ton of small bump compliance.

Trek definitely made some compromises in ride quality to gain that efficiency with a digressive compression tune on the rear shock that’s hard to get moving initially. So while the pedaling efficiency is fantastic, we would like to see a slightly more active setup in the open position, especially since that lockout is available. But as much as the rough ride could be a touch disruptive, the Top Fuel was still a killer climber even on the tech stuff.

The overall climbing position on the bike is good, if a touch short and upright, possibly because we are both on the taller side of the recommended size. As a result of that shortness, it was occasionally difficult to keep the front end on the ground on steeper climbs. The Top Fuel is quite nimble and maneuverable, and it was easy to navigate around tight turns and awkward sections of trail, unless you got stopped suddenly by the Knock Block, as James did on several occasions.



Descending


On the descents, the bike bike feels shorter than its 440mm reach number would suggest, which means that extra attention is required to remain centered and in control. That being said, I found it pretty surprising what I could ride the Top Fuel down. It requires precision on every section, but it can manage pretty technical descents. It just feels like you're trying to get through whatever is in front of you piece by piece instead of flowing through the descent as a whole.

Unlike some of the other bikes in the test, the Top Fuel's nimbleness kept it on the more exciting side of nervous. While it was missing some small bump compliance, the mid-stroke was good and there was no harsh bottoming out on bigger hits which was impressive. It wanted to be pushed hard, and in the right hands it's a very capable bike.

Trek had the right idea with the components for this kind of bike. The Bontrager dropper works well and has 150mm of travel, and the Bontrager Kovee Pro wheels feel quite stiff and decently wide at 29mm between the bead hooks. However, the SRAM Level brakes don’t have a lot of power and aren’t very adjustable, the 750mm bars are too narrow. Cutting bars down is easy, so please give us 780mm at least—even on bikes like this.

Timed Testing

Our timed lap for the downcountry bikes was around 8:30 long and started with a 0.5km singletrack climb up Wild Potato, before heading up the Smell the Glove Connector, a loose double track road that got steeper and steeper towards the top. Then, we dipped into Econo Dave, a spicy black diamond trail with lots of steep rock rolls, before looping back on the loose higher-speed Dark Forest. The climb accounted for half the distance but about two-thirds of the time.

Don't forget that timing is just one of many ways to judge a bike, and fast doesn't always mean it's the best for everyone.

Sarah: ''I had the second-fastest climb on this bike, 4.3% slower than the Mondraker, and the second fastest overall lap time… Although my overall lap time on the complete loop was actually a 3-way tie. On the descent, this bike was 5.9% slower than the fastest bikes."

James: "I had my second-fastest time overall just 1.6% back and my fastest climb, but one of my slower times on the descent, 7.8% back."


Pros

+ Super fast climber with good traction
+ The lightest bike at the 2020 Field Test
+ A fast bike in the right hands, rewards riders for pushing it
Cons

- Demands attention while descending, consider sizing up for more stability
- Lacks some small bump sensitivity
- Knock Block limits turning on tight, technical climbs




77 Comments

  • 49 12
 Knock Block = Epic Engineering Fail.
  • 9 6
 Ya seems like a "Oops, the new $1,000,000 carbon fiber moulds make the fork hit the frame now oh shit how do we fix this oh shit oh shit" kinda situation
  • 6 5
 Spoiler: You won't see any bar spins in Cam MacCaul's DJ video this week. Thanks, Knock Block.
  • 13 1
 Certainly seems like a solution in search of a problem. Literally every other manufacturer can design a frame without it, and they are perfectly fine.
  • 3 1
 why's that? cuz you can't spin the bars?
  • 4 1
 @tripleultrasuperboostplusplus: Cam runs a custom remedy that can bar spin
  • 3 0
 @tripleultrasuperboostplusplus: I think Cam McCaul put a spacer under the headtube to allow the fork to clear the downtube and remove the knockblock. Saw it on an instagram post at some point.
  • 9 1
 i dont notice it on my fuel ex
  • 7 4
 @camcoz69: the purpose is the straight down tube. Stiff af and light, I think that contributes to why this rig is the lightest in test yet still a capable descender.
  • 9 0
 The straight down tube is stiffer and stronger. However, for a company big enough to have forced Boost upon us, I'm surprised that Trek doesn't get Fox and Rockshox to develop flush-top forks. That would solve all the problems.

That said, I've never blown a corner on my Slash because of the Cock Block. My main gripe is that it forces me to take the front wheel off to put in the back of my Subie.

So....is it annoying? Yes. A deal breaker? No. Could Trek Remedy the issue-yes. And I hope they do.
  • 6 1
 BS I have been riding it since it came out, East coast rider, lots of tight twisty trails up and down, Knock Block is not an issue, And 750mm bars too narrow. Jesus I must be old. That's plenty wide for me. Any wider and I take tree bark samples.
  • 7 1
 I like the knock block. Too many times my shifter or brake levers scratched my frame when my bars spun.
  • 3 1
 @peleton7: FYI A trust fork on a trek and you don't need knock block. The fork can spin around no problems....
  • 2 3
 @peleton7: the frame design is the problem! Not the fork design! Flush top forks? What?
It’s all good to love Trek but they dropped the ball here in a big way and tried to cover themselves by highlighting it.
  • 2 1
 I guess it's on higher priced bikes? My Trek Roscoe doesn't have that "knockblock™️"
  • 1 0
 @camcoz69: totally!
  • 3 0
 @MrDiamondDave: $2000 solution to $9000 problems. Sounds logical...
  • 1 0
 @lehott: they just built the roscoe differently. it's probably better to have that part of the frame less stiff on the roscoe.
  • 1 0
 Increasing the triangulation of the frame near the head-tube improves the strength to weight ratio. Presumably, it was this kind of thinking throughout the design and spec that created the lightest bike in the test (and it didn't break). The Straight Shot down-tube and Knock Block aren't *necessary*, but it seems to deliver.
  • 1 0
 Check out angle spacer made by reverse components. Its basically a 10mm high crown race and its just tall enough to make the fork clear the frame on my 2k17 remedy. Of course it affects your geometry, but a bit slacker HTA is quite a benefit imo.
www.reverse-components.com/en/products/05%C2%B0-angle-spacer-tapered-forks
  • 2 0
 @chrismac: A hint: bent tube without knock block is lighter than straight one with it. There are not that many layers of weaving in the head tube area, adding 1-2 is lighter than adding resin and reinforcement around knockblock mounting bolts, then bolts, bumper, not to mention the fact that they are recessed which unnecessarily complicates layup. It’s a bullet point on the list of features. One that competition doesn’t have. I know at least one case of knockblock failing on crash. It’s marketing disguised as “engineering”
  • 1 0
 Got $15 and dont like the Knock block, no problem. Buy a crown race spacer....

www.universalcycles.com/shopping/product_details.php?id=99681
  • 1 0
 @MrDiamondDave: knock block not an issue on the east coast, yes, 750 bars wide enough, no.
  • 16 4
 Oooh an actual downcountry bike makes an appearance!
  • 5 0
 Yeah I’m feeling the same way about this “group of bikes” in test. Half seem like short travel burly trail bikes, the trail pistol and intense bike come to mind. The others which I would think are down country( bike light enough to race but enough travel or geometry to get you in or out of trouble). This bike like the moondraker fall into that category.
  • 1 0
 @Dangerhill: True. The Mondraker does fit. I actually am just happy to have lots of bike reviews, but in the comparisons, we've basically gotten exactly what we'd predict from geometry.
  • 8 0
 Needs more travel - *Christopher Walken voice*
  • 5 0
 Then get a Fuel EX
  • 1 0
 @MrDiamondDave: 'Twas a joke bc they upped the travel from previous versions
  • 5 1
 TFW some small folks think 750mm bars are too narrow but you're rocking an XL, longer travel bike and love your bars at 750mm :/.


I personally see the Top Fuel as the heir apparent to the really, really cool 2014/15 Fuel EX 29er. There was something about that generation that was lost when Trek slammed it together with the remedy to make the 17'-19' fuel. Don't get me wrong, that generation (and the current new fuel ex) are freaking cool bikes too, but they weren't the same. On the buttery smooth climbs and descents on a lot of the trails I daily, I set a LOT of both climb and descent personal records on that 2014 silver beast. I'm strongly considering frame swapping to one of these suckers with a 130mm front fork and bit bigger rotors all round, with 750mm bars of course Smile .

And you know what? Because it'll be MY bike, that means I get to adjust the rear shock tune to be whatever I want. Haha!
  • 5 0
 The 750 bar wasnt wide enough for them? How broad do they think their shoulders are? I'm 6'1 190 and run a 780 bar lol. Like shit wide arm pushups for someone riding a medium size bike rocking a bar wider than 750
  • 5 3
 I usually ride a 760mm bar at 5'7".
  • 2 0
 @sarahmoore: A gift and curse to be able to detect a 5mm difference per side of your bar. Lol
  • 7 4
 I start to think that "tests" are a bit of a waste of time. They are incredibly subjective (especially with two testers, or was it one in this case?), and end up filled with vague qualifiers and adjectives (the "nimbleness kept it on the more exciting side of nervous" ...) that I suspect mostly reflect the fact that a particular bike happens to fit a tester better than another one.

Fun to read in front of a cup of coffee in the morning but to base a purchasing choice on these tests seems a real overreach ...

(Here we are again thinking that a 26 pounds bike is super-light ... and reporting total bike weight instead of frame weight. Really, if weight enters in the purchasing decision the only thing that matters is to know which frame is the lightest ... )
  • 1 0
 absolutely yes
  • 8 6
 Knockblock seems like a pretty good idea to me... All of my bikes always get massive dings in the top tube when I crash from my handlebars hitting the frames. I'd love if all blocks had some sort of steering stop system to prevent the handlebars from taking out the top tube.
  • 1 1
 How are you crashing so that the handlebars hit the frame? You running like a -25 degree 120mm long stem?
  • 6 1
 Seriously how is this bike in the same classification as the Joplin and Trailpistol?
  • 1 0
 Yeah good question given it's faster.
  • 6 0
 Can we please get the Huck to Flat videos separately?
  • 5 0
 They should have been on the medium/large. Not surprised they found it short.
  • 2 0
 We address this in the set-up section. We may have appreciated the extra length but there wouldn't have been enough space for us to ride the stock 150mm dropper on the size up.
  • 2 0
 It would be interesting to see if a little more sag would help the small bump sensibility... On my Slash, a 5psi drop from what Trek recommends did wonders... And, I still run the shock in the open mode.. I think I would also look into ditching the lockout in favor of more adjustments if I was to get one...
  • 2 0
 I just cannot get past the knock block. I would be super angry on a couple of the NIMBY climb corners if I was forced to dab as a result of that thing. There are some super tight BUT doable switchbacks out there. You picked an awesome testing ground.
  • 3 1
 I ride the same local trail for 75% of my mileage, and an efficient bike that rewards precision looks like a perfect way to enjoy the rides up and keep it fresh on the descents.
  • 6 0
 Which one broke?
  • 1 0
 I noted it was in the cons "Demands attention while descending, consider sizing up for more stability"...I wonder how much difference that would have made? Most of the negatives seem to come down to being tight/twitchy. Some bikes are twitchy regardless of the cockpit though so who knows- will have to test one I guess.

I have a remedy and knockblock has really grown on my because I can run super short clean cockpit cables. I had to get used to it on a couple switchbacks but it's not an issue now. I guess if I rode in Pemberton or liked to do barspins I'd care more.
  • 3 0
 We may have appreciated the extra length but there wouldn't have been enough space for us to ride the stock 150mm dropper on the size up which is a deal breaker!
  • 3 0
 @sarahmoore: so a longer dropper post is more important than a properly sized bike?
  • 1 0
 @sarahmoore: I'm a little confused by this... in the photos it appears that their is roughly two inches between the top of the seat tube and the dropper collar. The seat tube on the M/L is only 1" longer than the M that you tested. Why couldn't you run the same dropper on the M/L?
  • 1 0
 As I've became a faster rider I lean my bike way more and am usually counter-steering through turns, like I would on a motorcycle. It's really rare that I turn my handlebars like I'm riding a tricycle. Sometimes I do circles in my narrow driveway and turn that sharply at slow speeds. Point is, I only see upside to the Knock-Block. Pretty soon Enduro bikes will be dual crown and it'll be a moot point anyways.
  • 1 0
 Unlike the testers, I Don't see too many people riding DHR / DHF on this model. This is a XC bike with a lockout made for going fast. I have a 18 Top Fuel RSL with Fox Stepcast 120 and Schwalbe Rey and Ralph tires (suited for this bike). I really like the lockout and narrow 750 bars on mine. Mine weighs 23lb and has reverb dropper. My 18 does not have the knock block so no comment on that.
  • 1 0
 I think I have reached my saturation point.....maybe hold off until the middle of winter for the rest please...

However ASAP please:

100% huck to flat compilation, regular speed followed by the super slows with pan to each companies engineer's face watching the video of their bike.
field test Friday fails/bloopers video
  • 4 0
 I just came for the huck to flat part
  • 5 1
 Who else only reads the Pros and Cons?
  • 2 0
 Sounds like a race car - suspension is a bit harsh, hard for your average person to handle, likes going fast, rewards good lines.
  • 3 0
 Omg it is now more than Obvious that it was the Yeti the one that cracked the frame.
  • 3 0
 Nah...there's a picture of it doing the 'huck to flat'. They stated that the broken frame never made it to that test.
  • 2 0
 @spaztwelve: so between Ibis, GT, Specialized and Rocky Mountain. Which one you think it was?
  • 2 0
 @PJSANAB: The spesh is in the background of that picture too; they said the other bike failed during trail riding, so I assume it made it to the huck to flat test.
  • 1 0
 Was that a true huck to flat though? We only saw the Trek 6" off the ground before it lands. The tyres fully rebound but the shock stays compressed for way to long, like theres not enough air in it to lift the rider back up. Looked a bit simulated to me.
  • 4 0
 $9k and you get Sram Level brakes?
  • 1 1
 Nah that's appropriate on this bike. It's got a marathon, weekend warrior XC vibe and Level Ultimates fit that pretty well. Level Ultimates aren't cheap at all.
  • 1 0
 Levels are nice brakes made for lower travel bikes, which this is. Yeah, guides are better, but probably not as needed with a bike this light.
  • 1 0
 I understand the logic behind having the same tires for all bikes, but come on, Minion DHF and DHR on a XC(ish) bike!!! You should at least put some decent trail tires on those "downcountry" (whatever that means) bikes!
  • 1 0
 I agree with this one! Nice work. My $0.02 in a longer form review for anyone who cares. From a 50 mile race to smooth jump trails this thing performed way past my expectations. www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGq1z-RGyCo
  • 5 3
 I always felt knock blocks were very good idea, surprised you guys have corners that tight that it became a hindrance
  • 2 0
 As Teamrobot once said, Whistler and Pemberton trails outside the bike park are the land of the steep, fast section followed by the awkward 90 degree tight corner where you lose all your speed.


That remains true on a lot of trails today Smile
  • 1 0
 @j-t-g: Come ride Raccoon Mtn Smile
  • 1 2
 That much money and a Bontrager dropper?

The perfect bike for the Trek loyalist and the 5x a month rider who wants to treat himself to something nice. They don’t really care about shock tunes and geometry but it sure is light!
  • 3 1
 Personally this bike suits me exactly. I don't need small bump compliance as I learned to ride MTBs riding a rigid. If you're not chattering on the downs you just aren't riding fast enough. I like Treks suspension design because while it may not be the snappiest, or plushest, it is incredibly predictable. I've never once had a big hit or hit a root, or pumped a roller and the bike not do exactly what I expected it to. I also don't need a 65 degree head tube angle to feel comfortable riding down the steeps and prefer the 67-68 degree range for climbing and cornering. The bontrager dropper works as well as any other I have used. There are marginally better posts out there, but it's reliable and certainly isn't holding anyone back.
  • 2 1
 But I'm gonna cut those 750 bars down to 720 anyways so thanks to trek for nailing the spec for me!!!
  • 1 0
 Ride a slash. Never notice the KB. Maybe it's my mx background? It's a non-issue
  • 3 2
 Knockblock… have you met Colorado switchbacks???
  • 1 0
 $9k. Who the heck buys these things?
  • 1 0
 Sprinkling salt on this right now.
  • 1 0
 So this downcountry thing is really gonna stick?

Post a Comment



