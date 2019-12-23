Field Test: 2020 Yeti SB165 - A Pedalable Park Bike

Dec 23, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  


PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

Yeti SB165


Words by Mike Kazimer, photography by Trevor Lyden



The SB165 showed up this season to stake its claim as the longest travel bike in Yeti's lineup, with 165mm of rear squish that's paired with a 180mm fork. It's rolling on 27.5” wheels, and according to Yeti was built for “hucking, sending, and enduro-ing.”

The SB165's geometry numbers follow the trend that was started with the SB130 and 150, and in fact, the reach numbers and seat tube angles are nearly identical for that trio of super bikes. Reach numbers range from 430mm on a size small all the way up to 505mm on an XL, with our size large test bike checking in at 480mm. It's built for the descents, but there's a relatively steep 77-degree seat tube angle to help create a comfortable climbing position. The chainstay length remains the same for all sizes, a fairly short 433mm.

Yeti SB165 Details

• Travel: 165mm rear / 180mm fork
• Carbon frame
• Wheel size: 27.5"
• Head Angle: 63.5° (geometry)
• Seat Tube Angle: 77°
• Reach: 480mm (L)
• Chainstay length: 433mm
• Sizes: S, M, L (tested), XL
• Weight: 33.3 lbs (as tested)
• Price: $7,699 USD
www.yeticycles.com

Yeti stuck with the Switch Infinity suspension layout for the SB165, a design that uses a translating pivot comprised of two short Kashima-coated rods in order to alter the amount of chain growth as the bike goes through its travel. Yeti wanted the SB165 to work well with coil-sprung shocks, so they adjusted the kinematics to give it a 27.5% leverage ratio progression; compare that to the SB150, which sits at 15%.

We tested the T2 version, which is equipped with a Fox Factory 36 fork, Factory DHX2 coil shock, SRAM X01 drivetrain, Code RSC brakes, and a DT Swiss EX1700 wheelset. Total price? $7,699 USD.


FIELD NOTES


Climbing

The SB165 has a gravity-oriented focus, but it possesses geometry numbers that make it possible to earn those descents without too much struggle. The slack head tube angle is noticeable on slower speed sections of trail, but it’s still manageable; it just takes a little bit more effort to navigate around tight switchbacks. It definitely feels like the type of bike that you’d use to search out gnarly descents rather than cruising through rolling terrain. Luckily, that's a fitting description of the terrain that's available around Pemberton – there are plenty of long climbs followed by long, steep and loose downhills.

When it comes to suspension efficiency, the Yeti does an excellent job, especially considering the amount of travel and the fact that it’s spec’d with a coil shock. It’s not a wallowy mess, and it’s totally feasible to leave it wide open for more technical climbs. The climb switch is pretty much just there for fire roads.




Descending

The SB165's short chainstays make it really easy to whip around, and it feels great in the steeps and when jumping. A longer back end would likely give it even more outright stability, but that’d come at the cost of the ‘park bike’ feel. As it is, it's a quick bike that's easy and enjoyable to hop, pop, and manual whenever possible.

In the high-speed rough chunder it was a little easier to knock off line compared to the big-wheeled Specialized Enduro, but it still handle the chunky stuff very well. Bigger hits didn't pose any problems, and even when all of the travel was used there wasn't any harshness as the shock reached the end of its stroke.

The parts spec is very well matched to the bike's intended use, as it should be for the price. That being said, there's often at least one component on a bike that could be swapped out for something better, but from the suspension to the grips there's really nothing we'd change on this build kit.

Timed Testing


Our timed lap for the enduro bikes took place on Schleyer, a Whistler Bike Park classic that includes a variety of features, including drops, chunky rock gardens, longer rock faces, plus a few jumps and stepdowns added into the mix. A few timed runs isn't the final say on whether one bike is faster than another, but it did give us a way to compare our perceived vs. actual speed.

Mike Kazimer: Although conditions varied between the two days I used for timed testing, my lap time on the SB165 was my fastest between all the bikes in this category.

Jason Lucas: The Yeti was the third quickest bike for me, with a time that was 2% slower than my fastest lap. I tested in very similar conditions, although it was hard to resist the urge to manual through sections and get sideways on the jumps in timed runs.






Pros

+ Very fun freeride/park bike that you can also pedal to the top of the hill
+ Excellent parts spec
+ Dual crown compatibility means it can be built into a mini-DH bike

Cons

- If you’re looking for outright speed then you may want to look at the SB150 or elsewhere
- Expensive, even compared to other high end carbon frames






The 2020 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible by support from
Race Face apparel & pads, Giro helmets, & Sierra Nevada beer.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Field Test Enduro Bikes Yeti Yeti Sb165


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess the Bike Brand from the Headtube Badge?
183758 views
Field Test: 2020 Rocky Mountain Slayer Carbon 90 - The One That Broke
98006 views
Gifts Ideas for The Enduro Rider - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
82701 views
Field Test: 2020 Specialized Enduro S-Works - Basically a DH Bike Without a Dual Crown Fork
63205 views
2019 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
61303 views
2019 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
47713 views
Looking Back on Ten Years of Mountain Bike Innovation
42962 views
4 Takeaways from the CyclingTips Ultimate Chain Test
41262 views

28 Comments

  • 24 0
 I’m a big fan of their coolers
  • 3 2
 These coolers and bikes go well with my Ford Raptor I must say.
  • 16 0
 This bicycle appears to be turquoise in color.
  • 15 0
 “27.5’s aren’t as fast as 29ers. I had my fastest time on this bike though.” - Kazimer
  • 2 0
 Why have would you want to have fun on a bike when a 29er might be slightly faster in a straight line? Stupid 27.5 guys are living in 2016!
  • 1 2
 Yeah but he was only 1% behind this time in the wet on a 29er
  • 1 0
 Pinkbike still serving up that kool-aid.
  • 1 0
 Riding conditions count
  • 6 0
 I hope they make their own version of the Ripmo af, but based on this frame design. Would be a super fun park bike that still could pedal. A yeti at non dentists prices like that would sell really good
  • 1 0
 I'd be curious to see how they manufacture the lower pivot slider assembly in aluminum. Maybe do like Banshee and forge one piece for all the suspension connections then build the frame around it? I dunno.
  • 1 0
 I think their exclusiveness is a big selling point to people buying them
  • 5 1
 Don’t care its not as fast as the enduro 29er. It will be WAY more fun.
Unless you’re racing, you’re going to have a lot more fun on this bike.

Gimmi gimmi gimmi
  • 2 0
 The dentist bike comments are sure to come, so I’ll throw this out here:

Lawyers make good money, too. Why is this not a lawyer bike? Is it because lawyers don’t ride, but play golf? If that’s the case, doesn’t that make dentists much cooler than lawyers? Cut them some slack!
  • 3 0
 It's due to the proliferation of anti-dentite views.
  • 1 0
 Added the SB165 to the Bikedigger.com site for comparison. Very rowdy with a bit more nimbleness than the Enduro. Looks like a killer bike if you're lucky enough to have the terrain and budget it for it.
  • 5 2
 Yeti please make a full on DH rig. Preee
  • 2 1
 Just put in a dualcrown fork. Done.
  • 1 1
 That's just what Nate Hills did.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=nG6Vw9mI5LU
  • 9 6
 Looks good, YetI'm not a dentist
  • 4 1
 It is a fun bike. I do not care where it is made.
  • 2 0
 Single crown for working days, dual crown for bikepark weekends
  • 2 0
 Crazy question, what's the song used for the intro?
  • 1 0
 Dark Daze- Mike Geiger
  • 1 0
 Jibby playful park bike. Let’s get more of these please. I’m no racist, just trying to steez out my stoke.
  • 2 0
 Yeti makes the best toothpaste colored bikes
  • 1 0
 Did anybody see Nate Hills SB165 with a RS Boxxer on the front? Freakin RAD!
  • 1 0
 Even fits a water bottle. Downcountry AF.
  • 1 0
 cheaping out on the wheels

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.021169
Mobile Version of Website