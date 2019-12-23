Field Test: 2020 Yeti SB165 - A Pedalable Park Bike

Timed Testing

Our timed lap for the enduro bikes took place on Schleyer, a Whistler Bike Park classic that includes a variety of features, including drops, chunky rock gardens, longer rock faces, plus a few jumps and stepdowns added into the mix. A few timed runs isn't the final say on whether one bike is faster than another, but it did give us a way to compare our perceived vs. actual speed.

Mike Kazimer:

Jason Lucas:

Although conditions varied between the two days I used for timed testing, my lap time on the SB165 was my fastest between all the bikes in this category.The Yeti was the third quickest bike for me, with a time that was 2% slower than my fastest lap. I tested in very similar conditions, although it was hard to resist the urge to manual through sections and get sideways on the jumps in timed runs.