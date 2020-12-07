Field Test: 2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude - The All-Mountain Enduro Bike

Dec 7, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  

Rocky Mountain Altitude


Words by Mike Kazimer, photography by Tom Richards


Up next in the Pinkbike Field Test is the new Rocky Mountain Altitude, a bike that had a strong debut under Jesse Melamed during the shortened EWS season.

The Altitude has 160mm of rear wheel travel with a 170mm fork, with different wheel size options depending on the frame size – there are 29” options for M, L, and XL sizes, and 27.5” sizes for S and M sizes. Rocky also offers full carbon and aluminum framed version of the Altitude, with a total of 8 complete configurations to choose from.

That 160mm of travel is delivered via Rocky's Smoothlink suspension design, their version of a Horst link layout. The Altitude's kinematics changed with the new frame, and the result are numbers that blend the best traits of the old Altitude and the Instinct BC. Anti-squat sits a little below 100% at sag, but it doesn't drop off quite as quickly as before.
Altitude Details

• Travel: 160mm rear / 170mm front
• Wheel size: 29"
•Carbon frame (aluminum options available)
• Head angle: 64.4° - 65.5°
• Seat tube angle: 75.4° - 76.5°
• Reach: 474mm (lrg)
• Chainstay length: 437 or 447mm
• Sizes: M, L (tested), XL
• Weight: Weight: 31.4 lb / 14.2 kg
• Price: $9,099 USD
bikes.com

The suspension rate is progressive, with a flatter curve earlier in the travel that ramps up more quickly towards the end of the stroke to provide additional bottom-out resistance. Each frame size has a specific shock tune in order to ensure that lighter riders on smaller bikes are able make the most of the bike's travel, and to keep bigger riders from blowing through all 160mm too quickly.

When it comes to frame details, internal, fully guided cable routing on the carbon frames makes it possible to run regular or moto style brakes without trouble. There's very nice chainslap protection to keep things quiet out on the trail, and plenty of room for a water bottle inside the front triangle.

The Altitude has Rocky's Ride 9 geometry, which, you guessed it, allows for 9 different geometry settings thanks to 2 flip chips. In the neutral setting, the bike has a 65-degree head angle and a 480mm reach, but for this test I ran it in the slackest setting, which is also the most progressive; that gives it a 64.4 degree head angle. I went with the slackest setting in order to give it a fair shake against the other bikes on hand. The chainstay length can be set at either 435 or 447mm, which lets riders pick the handling traits they prefer (for me it was the 447mm position).

I tested the Carbon 90 Rally edition, which is built up with the same parts that Rocky's Enduro team are using. Now, they're not out there racing around the world on entry level parts, which means this is an expensive bike at $9,099 USD. All those dollars get you a Shimano XTR drivetrain and, a Fox 38 fork and Float X2 shock, and Race Face Turbine R alloy wheels. Keep in mind that there are less expensive carbon versions, as well as a range of aluminum framed options with prices starting at $3,500 USD.



Rocky Mountain Altitude review
FIELD NOTES

Rocky Mountain Altitude review
Rocky Mountain Altitude review

Climbing

The Altitude has the slackest seat tube angle out of all the bikes here, but thankfully the actual seat tube angle isn't super slack, which meant the climbing position was still very comfortable. Having the chainstays in the longer position also helped to position me over the center of the bike, which makes it easier to find the right weight balance for steep climbs.

The rear end is fairly active under hard pedaling, so I regularly made use of that little blue climb lever. It's easy to reach, and I'm not as opposed to using it as Levy, but it's worth noting that the Altitude isn't the snappiest climber. The Propain Spindrift felt more efficient, even with 20mm more travel and a coil shock, a sensation that was backed up by Levy's pseudo-scientific effeciency test.

It may not be super-snappy under power, but the Altitude is a very easy bike to live with on technical climbs, with plenty of traction, and reasonable dimensions that keep it from feeling unwieldy in the tight stuff. The weight's very reasonable as well, especially for a bike designed to withstand the rigors of enduro racing. It was the lightest out of the five bikes in this category by over a pound, part of the reason that this would be my pick out of the bunch if I was looking for a longer travel, do-it-all machine.


Rocky Mountain Altitude review

Rocky Mountain Altitude review
Rocky Mountain Altitude review


Descending

That active suspension that had me occasionally reaching for the compression lever on the climbs pays dividends on the descents – the Altitude has excellent traction, with a nicely damped, ground hugging feel. It doesn't feel overly stiff either; it feels like it contours to the terrain rather than trying to smash it into submission. Those traits are especially evident in wet or loose conditions, where it has an innate ability to grip rather than slipping and sliding.

Early on in the testing I removed one volume spacer from the Float X2 shock in order to take full advantage of the bike's 160mm of travel. Previously there'd been too much end-stroke ramp up for my liking, but that spacer removal did the trick, allowing me to use full travel when warranted while still retaining enough progression to prevent any harsh bottom outs.

Even though I set the bike in the longest and slackest setting, it never felt like a handful, and even with the chainstays in the longer 447mm position it was still easy to snake around tight turns and to navigate tricky, slower speed sections of trail. The Altitude will clearly work well as an enduro race bike, but there's more to it than that. It's a bike that can go up and down without demanding too much from its rider – pro level skills aren't required to have a good time on this machine.
Timed Testing

The enduro and freeride bikes were all tested on a section of trail that included a mix of everything you'd expect to find on a race track. There were tight corners, a few drops, some sidehill sections that get trickier the faster you go, along with some higher speed, open corners.

Don't forget that timing is just one of many ways to judge a bike, and fast doesn't always mean it's the best for everyone.

Mike Kazimer: "My fastest lap took place on the Altitude, just squeaking in ahead of the Propain Sprindrift and the Trek Slash."

Realistically, I'd say Rocky's geometry numbers are on the more conservative side of the spectrum, considering how good the bike felt in the slackest out of 9 settings, and there's probably a reason their team riders are running an angleset to slacken the bike up a little bit. A -1 degree angleset in the neutral setting would preserve the 480mm reach and give the bike a 64-degree head angle, numbers that are becoming fairly standard for this category.

The top tier components left little to be desired, with the exception of the rattly XTR brake pads. A strip of mastic tape on the caliper underneath the fins solved that, and the bike was very quiet after that, with the exception of the occasional 'twang' from the spokes of the Race Face Turbine wheels.


Rocky Mountain Altitude review


Pros

+ Great traction inspires confidence in wet conditions
+ Very versatile – you don't need to be a pro racer to make the most of it

Cons

- Lots of geometry adjustments, but they're skewed towards the steeper side of the spectrum
- Not the best value when looking at the price vs. parts spec



The 2020 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible with support from Dainese apparel & protection, Sierra Nevada refreshments, and Smith eyewear and helmets. Thanks also to Maxxis, Garmin, Freelap, and Toyota Pacific.



62 Comments

  • 31 0
 on order February 2021 arrival frame only. cant wait. went with the purple nurple
  • 6 3
 *everybody liked that*
  • 1 0
 I have a bike on order too (not this, just a hardtail). And every new bike that comes out and every new posting on the buy/sell has me researching everything about it and second guessing my choice!
  • 3 0
 Purple is the new black.
  • 1 0
 @kcy4130: contentment is a choice. And comparison is cancer to happiness. Just keep in mind that everyone can ride full suspension “somewhat fast”. But a hardtail will teach you a deeper skill level. You made the right choice. The first 10 years of my “mtb career” were spent on XC hard tails and dirt jumpers. I still profit from these days. And that’s been over 10 years ago.
  • 22 4
 "My fastest lap took place on the Altitude"
"Lots of geometry adjustments, but they're skewed towards the steeper side of the spectrum"

WAT? Well no? They wanted to create a fast bike, and they did.
  • 21 3
 Well you see, there is no way that a bike with this 2019-ass geometry can be competitive on a true EWS caliber track. What are you even thinking Rocky Mountain?
  • 5 2
 They think every longer travel bike needs a 63 degree head angle for whatever reason.
  • 10 0
 Except that the team riders are running custom links and angle sets to slack/stretch things out.
  • 4 0
 64.5 is conservative? Mtb is evolving too fast for me...

Anyway, can we presume that setting it in highest position and shorter chainstay, will transform this bike into a poppy playful machine?
  • 4 0
 @salespunk: True, but Mike also turned in his fastest time on this bike.
  • 1 1
 @Pyres: 2017 Giant Reign SX was 64.5 with 160/170 travel and 27.5 wheels. 4 years and 29ers are at where the 27.5 bikes were. Not evolving that fast really.
  • 1 0
 @Pyres: I have both a SJ Evo and Enduro with nearly identical geometry, same rear shock, etc. The Evo is super playful and can be thrown around, moved from line to line and loves to pop off of every side hit. The Enduro is a full plow machine that just wants to drive straight down the fall line.

Geo has very little to do with how playful a bike is on the trail. It is much more about the suspension curve.
  • 1 0
 In all seriousness, this bike looks great. The fact that it's the fastest, while maintaining all around trail manners just point that the sacrifices demanded by dedicated enduro sleds are silly and unnecessary. Mountain bike geo and kinematics have evolved to the point where a bike can absolutely thrash downhill while still keeping weight low and geo accessible enough for every day riding. It's a beautiful thing.
  • 13 0
 This bike is beautiful but I don't understand what happened with Rocky's pricing this year. They went from fairly normal to Yeti pricing.
  • 1 0
 It's 4k on the europe for frame i guess?
  • 2 0
 same happened with Canyon CLLCTV, if a brand sponsors the best athletes, bike prices go up
  • 3 0
 Agree 4500cnd for the frame only glad I went with forbidden at 4000cnd
  • 1 2
 They've won races and have a budding superstar in Jesse Melamed. They can charge what they want now!
  • 1 0
 Corona! Manufacturing got more expensive, along with tariffs, and labor increases. Prices have gone up across the board. I think companies with more padded margin are raising $$ less. Good thing we all got raises this year, am I right!
  • 1 0
 It's alarming to say the least... the top spec aluminum one would be the best choice, and even that is, unfortunately, more expensive than expected.
  • 1 0
 The midtier C50 build looks like solid value (as far as $5.5k bikes go). Why does everyone whig out about the halo model that like 10 people are going to buy?
  • 10 1
 Did you test the P-Train on this track too, so we can compare it to the enduro bikes?
  • 5 1
 I think not,Levy tested the trail bikes in BC and Kazimer tested the enduro ones in WA.
  • 5 1
 You mean the t-pain?
  • 9 1
 Seems like everyone loves the new altitude, but it’s hard to justify their pricing with all the other options out there...
  • 2 0
 C70 Coil Spec is where its at.
  • 1 0
 @poolboy1-0: until you look at the wheels
  • 1 1
 Why do you need better spec if it’s already faster?
  • 5 0
 Looks like a great bike for us riders that are not EWS level racers or riding those types of tracks every day. Jesse killed it on this bike, although he did some custom modification to bring it closer to the Slayer he had been on. To me it seems perfectly reasonable that EWS racers would be on custom bikes or at least custom setups. The tracks they ride and the speed they ride them at are not the norm for the rest of us.
  • 6 0
 That's one sexy bike. The altitude has always been one of the best looking bike on the market: simple aesthetic lines and sensible geometry: not too conservative, but not too agressive either.
  • 6 0
 Interestingly, most top EWS racers seem to prefer these "AM" bikes vs the mini DH rigs their brands have
  • 3 0
 Smallest bike you can get away with seems fastest? Especially since these guys and girls are so good they can put the bike where they want it. Saying that, it is surprising they aren't on bigger bikes on some tracks. Finn on the Stumpjumper winning a bike park enduro race was impressive riding.
  • 3 0
 Rocky Mountain was actually an innovator in steeper STA s. They use to call it Straight Up geometry ( 10 years ago ). I believe from memory it was around 75°. I had an Altitude and it was a great bike, although the 68° HTA held it back on anything steep or fast.
  • 6 1
 Man I've grown to love the looks of these bikes over the last few years
  • 3 0
 You can really tell Levy was riding bikes that climbed faster- he ended up with a lot more time to write at the end of the day!
  • 1 0
 I know they will test the Spindrift, but I would still like to have it compared to the Tyee as they are more meant for the same audience.
(and the same goes for the Spindrift vs the Slayer - I'm more into this category of bikes)
  • 1 0
 Great review. But I’m starting to think Mike is getting to be a little bit like the Princess and the Pea, hearing the sound of rattling brake pads and the twanging of spokes. I’m not saying it doesn’t happen, but either I don’t notice, don’t mind or have even come to expect a little noise from my bike. Or maybe the buzz of my I9 hubs covers it all up. But then when you’re constantly reviewing all newest, best and latest and greatest, maybe you develop an ear for it.
  • 2 1
 I am getting confused with bikes....trail bike come all mountain bike that's also good for enduro. All the bikes seem to be getting longer and slacker....It's like being on a dating site...lots of choice available.
  • 1 2
 And just like dating, the more money you have the nicer your "ride" !
  • 2 0
 If they made it a degree slacker it would just be the slayer which just plows but is not great at slow speeds and tight corners.
  • 3 0
 You'd still have the rest of the ride9 adjustments to steepen it back up if you like.
  • 1 0
 @stiingya: So does the slayer
  • 1 0
 Love the two flip chips.Go to steep, add a 27.5 rear wheel and Mullet it. Keep at BB height and STA within the 29/29 slack specs.
  • 1 0
 Very bold choice by RM to offer a bike with a chainstay length over 445mm in size M.
  • 2 0
 So I guess the slayer is chopped liver
  • 1 0
 Could be... that’s the one that cracked last year, right? Hard to look past that, even if it was an isolated occurrence. Might have spelled doom for that particular model.

Even if the Slayer didn’t have that happen, the travel and geometry have moved into a realm that’s a little bit more than what I’d like for the type of riding I do. This bike would be a little more of what I’m looking for.
  • 1 0
 I must be a machine, I got confused by those hoses and pipes in the background of the rear wheel Eek
  • 1 1
 I've had an altitude in 2015, wonderfull bike but had a lot of issues like a lot of creaking with shock mount and a broken rear triangle. Wont go back to rocky.
  • 1 0
 So you got the fastest time but you think the steeper angles are a con? lol ok
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer if you can say, what trail in B-Ham did you use for your timed descent?
  • 1 0
 All those adjustments would just hurt my brain. Still trying to dial in my fox 36 grip2! Too much choice isn't always good.
  • 3 3
 Yep looks like a bike that you can ride... Anyone else stop getting anything out of these reviews a while ago?
  • 1 0
 Was looking at a 153... but the A30 Altitude may convert me.
  • 1 0
 Rocky, why no 27.5" option on the size L? Is 27.5" dead?
  • 1 0
 $12K CAD?? With alloy wheels? Am I missing something?
  • 1 2
 Still can't believe they took the pedals of for the pictures. Why? And it's in every review apparently. Bonkers!
  • 3 0
 The bikes come without pedals. They probably take the photo before putting on their personal pedals.
  • 1 1
 should have compared all the enduros to the grim donut
  • 2 4
 All the press on the new altitude when the new revised Instinct is gonna be the real show stopper!
  • 1 1
 You know you don't have to read it right? You can scroll right on passed.
  • 6 0
 I replied to the wrong comment.... FML. On mobile and cant delete as far as I can tell

Post a Comment



