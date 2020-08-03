Field Test: 2021 Specialized Epic - The Lightest & Slackest

Aug 3, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

Specialized Epic S-Works


Words by Sarah Moore, photography by Margus Riga


The Specialized Epic been rocketing around racecourses for almost twenty years and has World Cup, World Championship, and even Olympic hardware to its name. We last saw an update to the frame in late 2017 and now, three years later, we’ve seen another overhaul for what was supposed to be an Olympic year.

The new FACT 12m Epic S-Works carbon frame with Specialized's Brain-controlled suspension is said to be over 100-grams lighter than its predecessor, and according to Specialized the size medium frame now weighs as just 1,869-grams. We can confirm that our complete medium test bike is the lightest here, weighing just 21.2lb with our Schwalbe control tires installed.

Specialized Epic S-Works Details

• Travel: 100mm rear / 100mm fork
• Carbon frame
• Wheel size: 29"
• Head Angle: 67.5°
• Seat Tube Angle: 75.5° (effective)
• Reach: 433mm (size M)
• Chainstay length: 430mm
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Weight: 21.2lb / 9.61kg
• Price: $11,525 USD
www.specialized.com

As for details on that ultralight frame, it employs a carbon link, uses SRAM's Universal Derailleur Hanger, and has a threaded bottom bracket. You won't find a SWAT box on the Epic, but you will see a SWAT chain-breaker tool in the headset for emergency repairs. The Epic accommodates two water bottles inside the front triangle on all sizes, with the exception of extra-small frames that can fit one bottle on the downtube. There's also a Quarq power meter that comes stock on the S-Works model.

The big story with the new Epic is geometry. With a 67.5° headtube angle, a 75.5° effective seat-tube angle, a 445m reach, and a 1,148mm wheelbase on our medium, Specialized says that their geometry borrows from trail bikes while optimizing cross-country responsiveness for today’s technical courses.



FIELD NOTES


Climbing

With a head angle on the new Epic that's two whole degrees slacker than the previous generation, and slacker than any of the other cross-country bikes I was riding during the Field Test, I was curious as to how the numbers would add up on the trail. The cockpit and position feel modern as well, with a wide handlebar, shorter stem, longer reach, and relatively relaxed steering. At the same time, you’re in the right position to be efficient while pedaling. Riding the Epic, I had to think, 'why has it taken so long for cross-country bikes to use geometry like this?' Although at the same time, I can understand why racers might resist change.

One example: The new-school geometry on the Epic results in handling that, while not by any means lazy, does require a bit more anticipation when the tight corners get even tighter.

The pedal-assisting (no, not that kind) Brain system also took a bit of getting used to but it does work really well on climbs, which, let's be honest, is where cross-country races are usually won. It feels super efficient on the smoother stuff, but when you get to more technical sections, you still have ample traction. When you try to push down on the bike from the top it feels like it’s locked out, which is a bit funny. But true to its marketing materials, when you actually encounter a bump, the Brain opens the suspension and helps you maintain traction up whatever you point it at. In short, there's ample traction while climbing, but not at the cost of that efficient feeling. The Brain system also means that you don't have to worry about remembering to lock or unlock your bike, and your handlebar is as clean as it gets with just the brake levers and the shifter on it.




Descending

It’s hard to recover on the descents aboard many cross-country bikes since you’re often struggling to stay upright and not get thrown around. With the Epic, you actually have time to breathe and recover from the climbs since the geometry doesn't want to pitch you over the handlebar. You can easily keep weight on the front wheel and have more input into where your bike actually goes as opposed to just "riding the slide". On a technical, wet course, you wouldn't be worrying about slick rocks and off-camber roots.

That being said, while the Specialized Brain is awesome on climbs, it’s not always as easy to ride on the descents. At speed, and on smoother sections, it was great in the middle setting that made the bike easy to pump into the terrain. But on our rooty test track, I found my that favorite setting was wide open, which basically means that I liked the Brain best when it was backed right off. That made it feel the most natural and there wasn’t the sensation of the valve opening like there was with the firmer settings. Switching back and forth between bikes with "regular" suspension definitely didn't help though, and I'd like to spend more time with the Brain to see if I can get used to it in a firmer mode.

Timed Testing


Our timed lap for the trail bikes was just shy of 20 minutes long and split into three sections. First, we powered up a smooth section of switchbacks before starting up a more technical, twisty section of trail that tested the bike's slow-speed handling and traction with tired legs. After that, we evaluated how the bikes maintained speed on a short bumpy traverse before the main descent, comprising of a small rock roll before a series of rough, suspension-testing corners and straightaways. Nothing too rowdy, but representative of the terrain the trails these modern cross-country bikes were intended to see.

Don't forget that timing is just one of many ways to judge a bike, and fast doesn't always mean it's the best for everyone.

Sarah Moore: "The Epic was 5% back on the overall test lap time, tied with the Supercaliber, but it was the fastest on the descent by a small margin of 0.3%. I did the entire lap with the Brain in the open setting since I didn't use a lockout on any of the other bikes for the timed laps."





Pros

+ Modern geometry helps a lot on the descents
+ Very light, even with a stock power meter and tool in the steerer tube
+ Specialized Brain is great for climbing and smooth terrain

Cons

- Slow speed handling takes more anticipation
- Can feel Brain working, especially in rougher terrain







The 2020 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible with clothing, protection, and support from Giro. Control tires provided by Schwalbe, and power meters provided by SRM. Filming took place at The Backyard pub in Squamish.



Photos: Margus Riga
Video: Jason Lucas, Cole Nelson, Max Barron

  • 19 0
 Really curious on the tester's opinion of her own energy levels/recovery/etc. affecting the times between bikes. In other words, is she convinced that her fastest and slowest times are primarily because of the bike she was on? Or, if the order of bikes tested was different, would the results be different?
  • 2 0
 Hopefully we get to see some heart-rate data from those timed sections. With cats and astronomy as visual aids.
  • 1 0
 @MikeAzBS: I'd like to see her astrology results as well tbh.
  • 1 0
 We controlled for as many variables as possible but obviously it’s impossible to control everything. That’s why timed testing is only part of what we evaluate the bikes on!
  • 14 0
 While I understand decision not to use the brain for timed test, I think it’s unfair to this bike. A main selling feature is this bikes ability to lockout without using a lockout lever. It also runs contrary to your philosophy of using the dropper on the Lux. There you gave Canyon credit for speccing a dropper; here no credit for speccing a high tech lockout.
  • 3 2
 She didn't not use it, she turned it to it's lowest setting because it's crap. Big difference and completely appropriate if that's how she would ride this bike under normal conditions.
  • 1 0
 Fair point but they also all came with expensive fancy lockouts which I didn’t use for the timed laps either... I also didn’t feel super safe riding the Canyon downhill without that dropper on the timed laps Wink
  • 6 0
 Great reads so far! I'm as excited for this field test as anyone, having been hunting for a new XC/DC race bike for a while now. I think it would really add a lot to have one person ride and compare XC & DC bikes head to head; test the Epic vs. the Epic Evo, or the Scalpel vs. the Scalpel SE. This would really answer a lot of the questions about which is really "faster", by how much, and help people who ride mostly for fun and race occasionally but are sitting on the fence about buying an XC or a DC bike figure out how much speed they might be giving up by going DC. Since the reach on the medium Epic is close-ish to the large Epic Evo and the weights are within less than a pound of each other, maybe Levy or Sarah could take both bikes out for some head to head comparisons?
  • 5 0
 We’ll be talking about this in the round tables and in the next podcast. We also have the XC and DC bikes in head to head in the efficiency test video and the impossible climb video. Smile
  • 5 0
 I really appreciate these XC reviews. Most of the US doesn't have bike parks or 10,000' mountains for MTB riding, and a light bike that goes up as well as down is the right choice. 100mm travel bikes are so much more responsive now than even a decade ago.
  • 3 0
 I agree with the first sentence and the last sentence; but not so much the middle :-) I would more say the US' terrain can vary wildly from place to place and you don't need 10,000 feet of climbing or a bike park to justify something bigger than an XC bike. Within a 90 min drive of my house in the northeast there are I believe 2-3 lift access bike parks and many non-lift access mountains with 30-45 minute climbs over 1000' followed by chunky 15-20 min DH runs for trail bikes or larger that most folks don't enjoy on 100mm bikes.
  • 6 1
 If this bike was 5% slower overall while being fastest on the descent that implies a pretty slow climbing time which is very hard to understand given the specs on this bike. I wonder about the repeatability of these test results?
  • 6 0
 @sarahmoore It would have been interesting to see if the other Brain positions changed the time trial results. And, if so, by how much.
  • 7 0
 Everytime I see Roval wheels I think Rircular would be better.
  • 5 0
 Been waiting for my XC fix today...thx!
  • 4 0
 I read "lightest and sickest" at first. Not wrong though.
  • 4 0
 why do i like xc bikes now, please stop that
  • 1 1
 I really like seeing the XC reviews but most of the population doesn’t live in BC. I wish there was some some of review normalizes the performance of these bikes in different conditions. I also would like if the articles provided some sort of normalization for the times laps. The articles provides no information on differences between runs, effort level, etc., to truly put faith in a conclusion on how fast the bike is.
  • 1 0
 They should have done several laps on different days with the same bikes to get a baseline on variability. But that rapidly becomes difficult to manage. Did they use a powermeter on each lap ?
  • 2 1
 I'd like to see this tested in the 'Kulhavy' spec, so frame sized down at least 1 size to match the crazy seat to bar drop, seat angle, and stem that he runs.
  • 2 0
 Eleven Effing Grand (USD) for a bicycle and there isn't even a motor to help me get to the top.
  • 2 0
 ...but it’s a smart bike.
  • 1 0
 Ok but where’s coverage on the new Status? It’s on UK websites like Bikeradar... Did Spesh mess up release dates they gave to different websites or something??
  • 3 1
 Can somebody explain Brain to me?
  • 10 5
 A type of unnecessary automatic proprietary shock that is best when turned off as much as possible...as indicated by the reviewer.
  • 3 0
 It's a mechanical rear lockout that is temporarily deactivated by an internal inertial switch when the rear wheel hits a bump. The slight delay between hitting the bump and the shock giving way makes it feel a bit harsh on descents. But the really cool thing about it is that the bike automatically firms up for the next smooth pedaling section.
  • 2 0
 From what I understand it is a small hydraulic unit at the rear axle which senses the difference between the output coming from your legs and any actual obstacles on the trail surface, it essentially keeps the suspension locked out until it is necessary to open her up to absorb trail chatter, roots, rocks and the like. A mate of mine had one which he loved but when it came time to service it, he couldn't find anywhere to do it for less than £1000 so he sold the bike.
  • 2 0
 www.specialized.com/us/en/stories/brain-technology
  • 1 0
 www.specialized.com/us/en/stories/brain-technology

Some good information on it here.
there are also a few great videos on Youtube
www.youtube.com/watch?v=9gxP57_Yxbw
  • 2 0
 Sarah did in the video around 02:00
  • 1 0
 @landscapeben: Pretty spot on description of the Brain!
Service on Brain is included with purchase for 2 years to original owner. Plus many Epic retailers have a loaner shock on hand so you can keep riding while you send the shock in for yearly service.
  • 2 0
 Never considered a specialized, until now
  • 5 2
 Evo or gtfo
  • 1 0
 Clearly Pinkbike is saving the best for last here with the UpDuro / Downcountry bikes yet to be reviewed...
  • 1 0
 Very red and very fast....and very expensive
  • 2 0
 The Slim Fonut
  • 1 0
 Why didn't they compare Sarah and Mike's lap times?
  • 2 3
 What shock is that?
  • 10 0
 Obviously you are not using your Brain.
  • 2 0
 @zerort: To be fair, the word "shock" is used precisely zero times in the article.
  • 3 6
 That "Brain" suspension sounds cool! Wonder if it could trickle down to the Stumpjumper family!
  • 8 2
 You probably one of the few that thinks that, most people I know with a specialized brain remove it when they get the bike.
  • 3 0
 Nope it was on the SJ for a while and removing it was one of the Big S better decisions.
  • 1 0
 @ybsurf: but it‘s correct, ‚brain‘ sounds cool ...
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



