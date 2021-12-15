close
Field Test: Ghost Riot Trail Full Party - The Mixed Message Machine

Dec 15, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

Ghost Riot Trail Full Party


Words by Mike Kazimer / photography by Tom Richards


What exactly constitutes an 'aggressive trail bike'? There's obviously no exact definition, but the Ghost Riot Trail sure looks like it fits the bill. This aluminum-framed machine has 29” wheels, 140mm of coil-sprung rear travel, and plenty of purple highlights to go along with its 'Full Party' model name.

That 140mm of travel is delivered via Ghost's Traction Link suspension design, where a one-piece swingarm is connected to the front of the bike via two co-rotating links. Rearward axle paths may be all the rage, but Ghost went with a more vertical path that's claimed to help preserve the bike's geometry throughout the travel.
Ghost Riot Trail Details

• Travel: 140mm rear / 140mm fork
• Aluminum frame
• Wheel size: 29"
• Head angle: 66°
• Effective seat tube angle: 77°
• Reach: 467mm (size M)
• Chainstay length: 450mm (size M)
• Sizes: S, M (tested), L, XL
• Weight: 36 lb / 16.3 kg
• Price: 3,699 Euro (not available in USA)
ghost-bikes.com

There's plenty of room for a water bottle inside the front triangle, although our test bike showed up with with a magnetic Fidlok mounting system that ended up being more of a hassle rather than an actual improvement over a traditional cage. The cables are externally routed along the downtube, with a plastic cover that makes them appear to be internally routed at first glance.

When it came time to decide which size to request, we decided to go stick with what Ghost's 'Superfit' online calculator suggested. After all, Ghost says they “utilize a specially developed algorithm to holistically calculate our so-called 'from-rider-to-bike-geometries.' That meant we ended up with a size medium, which has a 467mm reach, 450mm chainstays, a 77-degree seat tube angle, and a 66-degree head angle. Those numbers give the Riot trail the longest chainstay length, the shortest reach, and the steepest head angle out of of the six bikes that were in for testing.

It's worth noting that the seat tube lengths are on the longer side of things, measuring 441mm for a size medium, and 465mm for a size large.

Ghost Riot Trail review

Built Kit

The Full Party build kits highlights include Formula's Selva S fork, Mod coil shock, and Cura brakes. RockShox and Fox tend to show up on the vast majority of complete bikes these days, so it was nice to see something a little less common added into the mix. Both the fork and the shock have compression circuits that can be easily swapped out, part of Formula's CTS (Compression Tuning System).

There's also a Shimano XT 12-speed drivetrain, Syntace V30 wheelset, and an Eightpins integrated dropper post. The concept of an integrated post makes a lot of sense, but it was a little frustrating to realize that the amount of travel was limited to 160mm, despite the fact that Eightpins offers options with more drop. In addition, the ergonomics of the remote lever were lacking compared the shifter-style options that have become the norm.

The Ghost Riot Trail isn't currently available in the US, but in parts of the world where it is available the price is 3699 Euro.




Ghost Riot Trail review
FIELD NOTES

Ghost Riot Trail review
Ghost Riot Trail review

Climbing

With its chunky aluminum frame and coil shock I didn't expect the Ghost to be super light, but I also didn't think that it would weigh 36 pounds - that's a whole two pounds more than the steel Starling Murmur. Needless to say, that weight means the Riot Trail feels less energetic than the Propain Hugene or Scor 4060 ST, bikes that are almost five pounds lighter.

Weight aside, the Riot Trail is an active climber, with noticeable suspension movement, particularly during out of the saddle efforts. Yes, coil shocks typically bob a little more while pedaling compared to air shocks, but the Ghost had even more motion than expected. The Starling Murmur also had a coil shock, and it was a much more calm and composed than the Riot.

The Formula Mod shock does have a lockout lever that saw plenty of use on fire road grinds, although it takes a fair bit of effort to actually move the lever, and when it's locked out it's really locked out, which meant that position didn't work well for more techy climbs.

As far as the overall climbing position goes, the steep seat tube angle and short top tube length create a very upright position that felt a little cramped at times. It felt like I was perched above the bike, rather than being comfortably centered between the two wheels. The front end handling is quick, but the long chainstays keep the overall level of nimbleness in check.


Ghost Riot Trail review

Ghost Riot Trail review
Ghost Riot Trail review

Descending

The feeling of being perched above the bike persisted when the trail pointed downhill, which meant that descending on the Riot Trail was, umm, interesting, to put it nicely. There was plenty of traction from the Mod coil shock, and the Selva S was smooth and supportive, but the purple Italian suspension wasn't enough to hide the fact that the Riot Trail's geometry holds it back, especially on steeper, higher speed trails. The relatively long chainstays do help bring some stability to the table, but the low front end and steeper head angle make it hard to confidently charge in rough terrain.

It should be clear by now that the size medium wasn't the exactly the ideal fit. Would a large have been better? That's obviously tough to say without riding one, but I think bumping up a size would have brought in another set of potential fit issues.
Timed Testing

Our timed lap for the trail bikes was about three minutes long and was a mix of choppy, rooty sections and some fast flow. It started with an optional rock roll, a little drop, some fast corners, and a small double. As it serpentined its way down the hill, it included some steeps, a few root hops, and a few slight uphills. While none of the track was overly technical, the bikes that excelled on the test lap had to be capable on both fast, rough sections and in quick corners.

Don't forget that timing is just one of many ways to judge a bike, and fast doesn't always mean it's the best for everyone.

Mike Kazimer: "My timed lap on the Riot Trail was the slowest out of the six bikes on test, coming in just behind the Starling Murmur."

The large has a very long 465mm seat tube length, which could make running a longer dropper post impossible for some riders. It also has a very tall 140mm head tube, 40mm more than the size medium. The 487mm reach isn't out of the ordinary, but when that's paired with those 450mm chainstays it does make for a pretty roomy bike, especially if you're looking for a more lively trail machine.

Excess weight aside, the bike's geometry just doesn't give it the level of goof-off-ability that I want from a bike like this. With a slacker head angle and shorter chainstays I think it would be a different story, but as it is the Full Party feels more like a blast from the past rather than a fully modern trail bike. I'm a huge fan of the concept behind the Riot Trail – the idea of a tough, shorter travel trail bike with a coil shock is good one, which made it all the more frustrating when it didn't live up to its promise out on the trail. It's like having someone burst into the room at a New Year's Eve party fully of energy and ready to rage like there's no tomorrow, only to fall asleep in the corner at 9pm.

Who's the ideal candidate? I'd say it's a rider whose trails are rough but not overly steep, someone who's looking for a bike to take the edge off of bigger hits rather than riding fully pinned at every opportunity. And they should also really like purple.

Ghost Riot Trail review


Pros

+ Formula suspension and brakes help it stand out from the crowd.
+ Reasonable price considering the parts kit


Cons

- Heavy, especially for a 140mm trail bike
- Geometry holds it back in steeper terrain
- Noticeable suspension bob while climbing






The 2021 Fall Field Test is presented by Rapha and Bontrager. Thank you also to Maxxis, Schwalbe, and Garmin for control tires and equipment.




62 Comments

  • 46 0
 sounds more like "work party" than "full party"
  • 10 0
 Haha - perfect analogy. The "party" that may be cheap, but is more of an obligation than a delight.
  • 2 1
 never been to a teachers work party then.
  • 7 0
 Poor climber and poor descender. Ouch
  • 44 0
 It may not be a great climber, but sometimes that's the trade-off you have to deal with to get a bike that's also mediocre at descending.
  • 6 0
 I did a bit of translating for the final paragraph: "Whose this bike for? Folks that live 1,000 miles from civilization, in a small town that has a Ghost-only bike shop, and who also has very flat but very rocky terrain." Smile
  • 2 0
 Hah, funniest comment I've read in a while!
  • 15 0
 The build kit on this bike is sick, especially for the price. This would almost justify buying the bike, selling the frame for scrap, then picking up a cheaper or used frame with better geometry.
  • 1 0
 If you sum all the parts, their retail price will be just a little bit less than €3k. So the price for the frame (without shock) is around €700.
  • 12 2
 As a non-engineer, I am confident that I could've engineered a better bike. Just reading the numbers in the first few paragraphs you can immediately skip the actual review - it rides exactly as you'd expect.

Weight = heavy-ish 170+mm bike
Geometry = 2008

I would actually be curious to see this bike ridden and compared directly to a "legacy" bike with similar weight, travel and geo numbers. This thing is basically a 2008 Specialized Enduro, with higher overall weight, longer chainstays, less travel and bigger wheels.
  • 6 0
 Honestly, it's a large from 4-5 years ago with a monster chain stay... I feel like that is really upsetting the bike, and the contrast vs fully modern peers is doubling down on the awkwardness of the result.
  • 1 7
flag trainboy17 (22 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 "As an engineer", I doubt you have the know-how to do so. The engineers at all their respective manufacturers have their reasoning, driven off specifications and marketing requests. When you do design it, let us know and post it up on here before the paywall gets all of us. Then we can review your bike design!
  • 1 0
 Totally! Everything on this bike reminds me of my 2006 Norco Six: heavy, awkward bobby climber even if sold as an all-mountain bike, average descender... That bike was a lot of fun, in 2006!
  • 1 0
 Not even remotely close to 2008 and while it may be a bit more conservative that some of the other in it's class, which if so, it's not by much.....a bike sim to this that popped in my head is the Banshee Prime V3, which is 135mm rear, geo numbers below (Ghost):

HTA = 65.5 - 66 (66)
Reach = 450 (467)
STA = ~77 deg (77)
CS = 450 (450)
ST Length = 430 (441)
  • 12 0
 This is gonna be awkward if it turns up in the advent calendar tomorrow *gets ready to click enter anyway*
  • 7 0
 You forgot to add to the pros its purple.
  • 6 0
 AJW's armchair review
Pros: cable routing, integrated dropper, purple
Cons: weight, says "full party" on the side
  • 1 0
 @AyJayDoubleyou I second the cable routing, mostly. Love the concept of the routing being behind what is essentially full length down tube protector. Just not keen on cables going right under the BB. I'm not entirely sure that is what is going on with this bike though as I can't see, but I am presuming that is the case.
The integrated dropper is definitely a sweet concept.
  • 2 0
 @RBalicious: from the first front on shot of Kazimer it looks like the black protector thingy carries on around the underside of the BB.
I agree about exposed cables in that location - I know personally of two people who have flicked up rocks and cut their rear brake hose. Not mental DH either, just trail riding in rocky areas.
  • 1 0
 @AyJayDoubleyou: Ah, I see! Thanks. I'll have to watch the video when I have some more time. Maybe they cover the cable routing in the video.
  • 2 0
 All other geo numbers aside: kind of blown away by the reach being 467mm on a Medium! That is 17mm longer than a Medium 2021 Sentinel and the 2019 Medium Patrol that I have. That and it weights as much stock as my custom Patrol that also has Cushcore Pro front and rear. Kind of crazy for a "trail bike" I would say.
  • 2 0
 Slack the HTA by a full 2 deg, bring in reach by around 17mm, and ease up on the long stays and this bike would be fun if not a little heavy for its travel class.
  • 6 0
 36lbs wow that's a pig!!
  • 2 0
 Can someone explain to me what a longer head tube length does to a bike? I appreciate the explanation of chainstay, reach, head & seat angle numbers, but wanted to join the party dunking on this bike's head tube length.
  • 1 0
 Interesting that 2 heavy coiled up bikes are not awesome descenders. Proves that geometry matters a lot and modern air shocks are hella good. Aside from a pure DH bike, air seems to be the way to go for most riders these days.
  • 1 0
 As a smaller weight rider I really like coil, Ive found that most air shocks their compression tune even in fully open my 110lb rider weight wont be able to allow me to get full travel without running a ton of sag
  • 1 0
 "the long chainstays keep the overall level of nimbleness in check"

In other words, it's not a nimble bike.

I suspect the long chainstays are a reflection of how the rear suspension functions, ie they needed more RC to have tire clearance, but to make the riding position upright and compact up front, then make the back end longer, yeah, kind of a fail.

Nice kit though.
  • 2 0
 Well that sounds like a fail. I had a Ghost SL AMR. It rode well but had really odd geo. I do wonder what a lot of companies do to get it so wrong.
  • 2 0
 I hope they've done their numbers on how many bikes they need to sell to break even. I hope that number is very small. They're not going to sell many of these.
  • 1 0
 So, let me see if I get this... Vertical axle path to mimic the fork movement, but the front axle moves closer to the center of the bike under compression... Gotta love marketing speak..
  • 3 0
 I'm wondering how this bike ended up in this field test
  • 4 2
 Pay to play baby!
  • 4 0
 @islandforlife: nope, brands can't pay for reviews. The "includes paid promotion" tag on the videos is because this Field Test is sponsored by Rapha and Bontrager and we want to err on the side of transparency.

We chose the Ghost because we haven't had them on before, it's got the potential for great value, and the build is pretty interesting.
  • 1 0
 Looking forward to see how bad this bike was. Used to work on Ghost bikes a few years ago and wasn't impressed by the quality and craftsmanship
  • 2 3
 Yeah the suspension platform is same as the Pivot Switchblade which is claimed to be a good climbing bike. So issue must be with shock tune on the Formula suspension. I actually am currently waiting for delivery in SoCal of the 21 Ghost Riot All Mountain with 160 up front and 150 out back with a 64 HA. Stoked that I got it for 2200 bucks.
  • 1 0
 The fact that the linkage is vaguely similar to the Switchblade doesn't mean that the Ghost automatically pedals efficiently. The anti-squat curves are completely different between the two bikes.
  • 3 0
 so not a great bike?
  • 2 1
 One thing that I don't think should go unnoted, and that is that this bike is completely hideous
  • 2 0
 Ouch...that was brutal. It seemed fair, but it was still brutal.
  • 2 0
 I could get past the looks if the bike rode amazingly, but DAMN Ghost!!!!
  • 1 0
 Sometimes you just gotta go against the current trends. Longer rear and steeper, shorter front! In your face everyone else!
  • 2 0
 as my British friends would say "seems a bit shit"
  • 1 0
 The size small has 120mm headtube, medium a 100mm, large a 140mm and xlarge 160mm. These guys are little nuts
  • 1 0
 the down tube protection all the way down which covers the cable at the same is a neat thing;
  • 2 0
 Anyone else just here to hear their thoughts on the brakes/squishy bits??
  • 1 0
 Please help! How many hands you need to take a sip of water with this "strap cage"?
  • 1 0
 I wonder if this is one generation away from being good. Like this is proof of concept.
  • 1 0
 Proving that you can still find a bad bike if you try hard enough. Even the paint job is substandard.
  • 1 0
 Would be great to see a test for trail forks (140-160). How Formula and Ohlins compared to RS Pike/Lyric and Fox 34/36
  • 1 0
 I feel like this bike might have achieved its intentions with a 150 or 160mm fork.
  • 2 2
 Pivots moved in opposite directions at the moment he said they corotate in the same direction. hmm.
  • 1 0
 Nope. Check again. They both rotate clockwise (from driveside)
  • 1 0
 @freestyIAM: OK, checked again and it still isn't what I see.
  • 1 0
 Is REI not selling Ghost anymore? I didn't realize.
  • 1 0
 they sell CO-OP bikes now if they are ever in stock.
  • 1 0
 it wants to be an enduro bike so bad
  • 1 0
 Certainly sounds like a ghost in the machine ;(
  • 1 0
 Long chain stays = stability
Short chain stays = party
  • 1 0
 Needs a 160mm fork and a 1* angleset
  • 5 4
 im getting pivot vibes
  • 1 0
 Wäff, that slap hurt
  • 1 2
 XT drivetrain but the cassette is SLX....

Post a Comment



