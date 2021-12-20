Field Test: Raaw Jibb - Smooth, Silent, & Sturdy

Timed Testing

Our timed lap for the trail bikes was about three minutes long and was a mix of choppy, rooty sections and some fast flow. It started with an optional rock roll, a little drop, some fast corners, and a small double. As it serpentined its way down the hill, it included some steeps, a few root hops, and a few slight uphills. While none of the track was overly technical, the bikes that excelled on the test lap had to be capable on both fast, rough sections and in quick corners.



Don't forget that timing is just one of many ways to judge a bike, and fast doesn't always mean it's the best for everyone.

Mike Kazimer:

"I put down my third fastest time on the Jibb, coming in a hair behind the Propain Hugene."