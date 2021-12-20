close
Field Test: Raaw Jibb - Smooth, Silent, & Sturdy

Dec 20, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  


PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

Raaw Jibb


Words by Mike Kazimer; photography by Tom Richards


The Jibb is the second bike in Raaw’s lineup, the shorter travel follow-up to the 160mm Madonna. The two aluminum frames are quite similar, with clean lines, a massive main pivot, and an overall utilitarian aesthetic. The difference lies in the amount of travel – the Jibb has 135mm of rear travel that’s paired with a 150mm fork, which Raaw says makes it want to “chase its tail all over the woods and mountain.” Interestingly, Raaw went with dual 29” wheels, rather then the 27.5” or mixed wheel setups that tend to accompany bikes that are meant to have a more playful ride feel.

There’s something about the Raaw’s aluminum frame that just looks right to my eyes. It looks more like a tool than a toy, and I can appreciate the attention that went into the smaller details, things like covers on all the bearings to help keep water out, a 203mm rear brake mount, and bearings instead of bushing at the shock mounts to improve the shock’s small bump sensitivity.
Raaw Jibb Details

• Travel: 135mm rear / 150mm fork
• Aluminum frame
• Wheel size: 29"
• Head angle: 65.5°
• Effective seat tube angle: 77.5°
• Reach: 470mm
• Chainstay length: 445 (size L)
• Sizes: S, M, L (tested), XL
• Weight: 34 lb / 15.4 kg
• Price (frame only with Float X2: $2,634.75 USD
raawmtb.com

The external routing doesn’t look messy at all, although the path the derailleur and brake line take around the main pivot could use some improvement – Brian Park’s solution on his Madonna looked like a good option to me.

The Jibb is available in four sizes, from small through extra-large. Our size large had a 470mm reach, a 65.5-degree head angle, a 77.5-degree seat tube angle, and 445mm chainstays. The chainstay lengths vary depending on the frame size – the small and mediums’ measure 440mm, and they grow to 450mm on the XL. If anything, the geometry numbers are a touch on the conservative side compared to some of the longer and slacker entries into this category.

Raaw Jibb review

At the moment, the Jibb is only available as a frame only, with several different shock options to choose from. The frame and a Fox Float X2 is priced at $2,634.

Our test bike was built up with a build kit that left little to be desired, a very impressive blend of fancy but not overly flashy components, including a 150mm Fox 36 Factory fork, Float X2 shock, Shimano XTR drivetrain and brakes, Newmen carbon wheels, and a OneUp carbon bar.



Raaw Jibb review
FIELD NOTES

Raaw Jibb review
Raaw Jibb review

Climbing

The Jibb isn’t as snappy as the Propain Hugene when accelerating off the starting line, but it’s much calmer than the Ghost Riot Trail under during hard pedaling efforts. The steep seat angle creates a very comfortable, centered seating position that makes it an easy bike to maneuver on steep climbs. When things get technical – think slippery off-camber roots, and tight turns – the Jibb shines. It’s a calm, purposeful climber, with lots of traction and a satisfying blend of stability and maneuverability.

Fire road grinds were dispatched without any issues, and I never felt like I needed to reach for the climb switch. While this isn’t the lightest bike, it also didn’t feel overly sluggish, at least as long as the road or trail had a decent pitch to it. On flatter trails the Jibb can feel a little more lethargic – the ground hugging suspension and slightly higher weight meant that it didn’t have the same level of pep that was present on the Scor 4060 ST or Propain Hugene.


Raaw Jibb review

Raaw Jibb review
Raaw Jibb review


Descending


Let’s get one thing out of the way – Jibb probably isn’t the most appropriate name for this bike. I’m totally fine with that fact, for reasons I’ll get into shortly, but if you’re one the hunt for an uber-playful, lively bike that scampers around on the trail, well, this doesn’t exactly fit the bill.

Rather than being a spritely, hoppy and poppy machine, the cut of this Jibb is more purposeful. It’s a bike that seems to have an innate nature to always end up on the correct, and typically fastest, line. There’s plenty of grip, and that ground hugging nature came in handy on the wet conditions that prevailed during testing. It’s solid, silent, and like its bigger sibling feels great in the corners- the relatively low bottom bracket height and moderate reach make it easy to snap through tight turns. That’s really where it felt the best, on twisty, higher speed sections of trail.
Timed Testing


Our timed lap for the trail bikes was about three minutes long and was a mix of choppy, rooty sections and some fast flow. It started with an optional rock roll, a little drop, some fast corners, and a small double. As it serpentined its way down the hill, it included some steeps, a few root hops, and a few slight uphills. While none of the track was overly technical, the bikes that excelled on the test lap had to be capable on both fast, rough sections and in quick corners.

Don't forget that timing is just one of many ways to judge a bike, and fast doesn't always mean it's the best for everyone.

Mike Kazimer: "I put down my third fastest time on the Jibb, coming in a hair behind the Propain Hugene."

Given how much the Jibb seems to come alive when ridden aggressively, I did find myself wondering if a slightly slacker head angle might bump its downhill performance up even further. Yes, that would push it closer to the Madonna’s territory, but I think the different travel amounts would help give each bike its own distinct personality. That being said, it does strike a nice balance between feeling like a bigger bike and remaining manageable on mellower, lower angle terrain.

Who's the ideal candidate for the Jibb? This is the bike for someone looking for a long-term trail partner, a bike that's built to last multiple seasons, and does well on a wide variety of terrain. It does reward a more aggressive riding style, and it feels more alive at higher speeds, but overall it does a great job of handling whatever comes its way.


Raaw Jibb review


Pros

+ Excellent traction in loose, slippery terrain
+ Very well balanced geometry
+ Well thought out frame details, like sealed bearing covers

Cons

- Not that light considering the high end build kit
- Doesn't really ride like a 'jib' bike







The 2021 Fall Field Test is presented by Rapha and Bontrager. Thank you also to Maxxis, Schwalbe, and Garmin for control tires and equipment.




35 Comments

  • 36 3
 " blend of fancy but not overly flashy components" ....when did carbon wheels, handlebars, XTR and Fox Factory options become "not overly flashy" It's probably because the cable ends weren't anodized
  • 11 8
 They're not anodized purple, blue, or oil slick so I'd say they're not overly flashy. They're obviously high end components, but from a distance, and to the casual observer, the bike doesn't scream out "I'm expensive."
  • 12 1
 It’s probably because there are cables…
  • 2 1
 @mikekazimer: High end but discretely non-blingy build.
  • 1 0
 No WiFi brakes bro
  • 23 4
 imagine a 29er not jibbing well....
  • 18 2
 To a german, this is playful
  • 1 0
 Heavy, expensive, and well-engineered with industrial looks. Yup, sounds right.
  • 7 0
 These RAAWs are so damn sexy. It is a pity you can't buy them atm
  • 1 0
 They are stock on the website and at bikecomponents. But only with the DPX2 fox damper
  • 1 0
 Not sure where you are looking but the Jibb is in stock on their website
  • 3 0
 @prevail: yeah, I wanted to get Madonna couple of months ago, it was and still is out of stock.
Jibb is in stock - my bad!
  • 4 1
 "the relatively low bottom bracket height and moderate reach make it easy to snap through tight turns. That’s really where it felt the best, on twisty, higher speed sections of trail."

and that is with what everyone would call longer chainstay on the bike. Would ya look at that!

balanced bike= better cornering
  • 7 1
 Longer chainstays=less jib.
  • 3 0
 It would be cool to compare this to the Madonna with the fork/shock pumped up so you're not using all the travel on those trail ride days.
  • 1 0
 Is this common - upping pressure on a big rig? Wouldn't upping the compression damping acheive similar but still have the neutral sag point the same
  • 4 3
 I like with they would show the leverage ratio charts, anti-squat, and anti-rise curves for the bike reviews. Everything is subjective on how the bike feels depending on your style of riding. Having these charts would be more of a direct way to evaluate the characteristic of the bike.

Below is a link for folks that like to nerd out of these suspension link design charts.
linkagedesign.blogspot.com
  • 2 0
 Those charts were included in the First Look of the Jibb - you can view the leverage rate here: www.pinkbike.com/photo/20152625. And the anti-rise curve here: www.pinkbike.com/photo/20152624.
  • 1 0
 Kinda meh about most of this bike (if the Madonna weighs about the same and pedals about the same, I’d prefer that) but……props for not needing an adapter for the rear rotor.

As even XC bikes are getting more capable, 200 (or 203) rotors should be the standard across the board.
  • 1 0
 I applaud it, but Kazimer implies its for 203 as the base. Would suck if 203 goes the same way as 183 and your frame became useless. I guess get the steel file out and take off 1.5mm.
  • 3 4
 Okay, so heads up gang, we're gonna call this bike the "Jib".

[Groans abound]

I know what you're thinking, it doesn't really "jib", it's more of an all around short travel bike, but that's not what marketing is all about.

So yeah, the Jib that don't jib, how's that for some jive Wink
  • 3 0
 Saying "...this is a Mountain Bike" is really high praise to my ears.
  • 2 1
 Pinkbike: lists Shimano brakes as a con on bike reviews; also Pinkbike: Lets build a bike with Shimano Brakes..... @Mikelevy did something change?
  • 4 0
 @Jacquesdp, we didn't build this bike up - this is how it arrived from Raaw.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: Gotcha, do you guys every get to pick the build kits that they send?
  • 2 0
 1:36 , the chain is grinding the outer cable above the crank . no big deal , put more lube for now.
  • 1 0
 Nice bike, shame it's not what it set out to be, or what it says on the tin. I wonder if a Bird Aether would be more of a Jib/playful bike.
  • 3 0
 Great bike!
  • 1 0
 It would be handy to have an idea of what the build as tested would cost.
  • 1 2
 @drakefan705 it’s $2600 with the x2 vs $1900 for the evo alloy
  • 1 0
 Price discrepancies. $3099 CAD here which is $2395 USD
Post a Comment



