Field Test: Raaw Jibb - Smooth, Silent, & Sturdy

Raaw Jibb
Words by Mike Kazimer; photography by Tom Richards
The Jibb is the second bike in Raaw’s lineup, the shorter travel follow-up to the 160mm Madonna. The two aluminum frames are quite similar, with clean lines, a massive main pivot, and an overall utilitarian aesthetic. The difference lies in the amount of travel – the Jibb has 135mm of rear travel that’s paired with a 150mm fork, which Raaw says makes it want to “chase its tail all over the woods and mountain.” Interestingly, Raaw went with dual 29” wheels, rather then the 27.5” or mixed wheel setups that tend to accompany bikes that are meant to have a more playful ride feel.
There’s something about the Raaw’s aluminum frame that just looks right to my eyes. It looks more like a tool than a toy, and I can appreciate the attention that went into the smaller details, things like covers on all the bearings to help keep water out, a 203mm rear brake mount, and bearings instead of bushing at the shock mounts to improve the shock’s small bump sensitivity.
Raaw Jibb Details
• Travel: 135mm rear / 150mm fork
• Aluminum frame
• Wheel size: 29"
• Head angle: 65.5°
• Effective seat tube angle: 77.5°
• Reach: 470mm
• Chainstay length: 445 (size L)
• Sizes: S, M, L (tested), XL
• Weight: 34 lb / 15.4 kg
• Price (frame only with Float X2: $2,634.75 USD
The external routing doesn’t look messy at all, although the path the derailleur and brake line take around the main pivot could use some improvement – Brian Park’s solution on his Madonna
looked like a good option to me.
The Jibb is available in four sizes, from small through extra-large. Our size large had a 470mm reach, a 65.5-degree head angle, a 77.5-degree seat tube angle, and 445mm chainstays. The chainstay lengths vary depending on the frame size – the small and mediums’ measure 440mm, and they grow to 450mm on the XL. If anything, the geometry numbers are a touch on the conservative side compared to some of the longer and slacker entries into this category.
At the moment, the Jibb is only available as a frame only, with several different shock options to choose from. The frame and a Fox Float X2 is priced at $2,634.
Our test bike was built up with a build kit that left little to be desired, a very impressive blend of fancy but not overly flashy components, including a 150mm Fox 36 Factory fork, Float X2 shock, Shimano XTR drivetrain and brakes, Newmen carbon wheels, and a OneUp carbon bar. Climbing
The Jibb isn’t as snappy as the Propain Hugene when accelerating off the starting line, but it’s much calmer than the Ghost Riot Trail under during hard pedaling efforts. The steep seat angle creates a very comfortable, centered seating position that makes it an easy bike to maneuver on steep climbs. When things get technical – think slippery off-camber roots, and tight turns – the Jibb shines. It’s a calm, purposeful climber, with lots of traction and a satisfying blend of stability and maneuverability.
Fire road grinds were dispatched without any issues, and I never felt like I needed to reach for the climb switch. While this isn’t the lightest bike, it also didn’t feel overly sluggish, at least as long as the road or trail had a decent pitch to it. On flatter trails the Jibb can feel a little more lethargic – the ground hugging suspension and slightly higher weight meant that it didn’t have the same level of pep that was present on the Scor 4060 ST or Propain Hugene.Descending
Let’s get one thing out of the way – Jibb probably isn’t the most appropriate name for this bike. I’m totally fine with that fact, for reasons I’ll get into shortly, but if you’re one the hunt for an uber-playful, lively bike that scampers around on the trail, well, this doesn’t exactly fit the bill.
Rather than being a spritely, hoppy and poppy machine, the cut of this Jibb is more purposeful. It’s a bike that seems to have an innate nature to always end up on the correct, and typically fastest, line. There’s plenty of grip, and that ground hugging nature came in handy on the wet conditions that prevailed during testing. It’s solid, silent, and like its bigger sibling feels great in the corners- the relatively low bottom bracket height and moderate reach make it easy to snap through tight turns. That’s really where it felt the best, on twisty, higher speed sections of trail.
Given how much the Jibb seems to come alive when ridden aggressively, I did find myself wondering if a slightly slacker head angle might bump its downhill performance up even further. Yes, that would push it closer to the Madonna’s territory, but I think the different travel amounts would help give each bike its own distinct personality. That being said, it does strike a nice balance between feeling like a bigger bike and remaining manageable on mellower, lower angle terrain.
Who's the ideal candidate for the Jibb? This is the bike for someone looking for a long-term trail partner, a bike that's built to last multiple seasons, and does well on a wide variety of terrain. It does reward a more aggressive riding style, and it feels more alive at higher speeds, but overall it does a great job of handling whatever comes its way.
