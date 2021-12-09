close
Field Test: 2022 Rocky Mountain Element - Radical Geometry Meets Low Weight

Dec 9, 2021
by Henry Quinney  

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

Rocky Mountain Element


Words by Henry Quinney, photography by Tom Richards


The Rocky Mountain Element is a very different bike to the outgoing model. It’s something of a copywriter’s golden ticket, and could have its whole description distilled to buzzwords, but does this exciting take on a modern short travel bike hold water? Or is it nothing more than a damp squib?

In short, it’s longer, lower, lighter, slacker, better looking, and more aggressive while also being steeper in the seat tube. Not only this, but it also features room for two water bottles, geometry adjustment that actually represents a useful amount of range, a SRAM universal hanger, a long drop seatpost and sized tuned shocks.
Element Carbon 90 Details

• Travel: 120mm rear / 130mm front
• Wheel size: 29"
• Head angle: 65 - 65.8°
• Seat tube angle: 76 - 76.8°
• Size tested: large
• Reach: 475 mm (low)
• Chainstay length: 435 mm
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Weight: 25lb 0oz (11.3 kg)
• Price: $9,589 USD
bikes.com

Writing about this bike is like writing an obituary for Brian Blessed. There’s just so much going on, it essentially just seems to write itself.

The bike delivers on many of these attributes in droves. Its headtube, which can be as slack as 65 degrees, is as much as 2.5 slacker than the Canyon Lux on test. It also manages to temper some of the shortcomings or quirks of other bikes by having well proportioned dimensions, even with the geometry measurements that don’t grab the headlines, such as a nice short seat tube and a good insertion depth. Our large came equipped with a 175mm dropper post, which was very welcome because what this bike lacks in travel it certainly doesn’t lack in capability.

Rocky have also adopted the idea of wheel-size specific frame sizing. For instance, there is an XS but it comes equipped with the smaller wheels. The rest of the range comes with 29” wheels. Similarly, each size has a damper tune to suit. This should mean that riders have usable adjustments and aren’t operating near the end of the range.


Unsurprisingly, Rocky’s flip-chip appears. However, we’re now down to merely 4 positions as opposed to the dizzy-days of the Ride-9 system. I’ve made my disdain for chips such as this very clear in the past, however the Element gives me a chance to clarify my position - on bikes as extreme as this, where it’s not trying to jump between conservative and very conservative, I think a degree of geometry adjustment is very appropriate. It’s one of the few bikes where I believe this to be the case.

The spec on the Rocky definitely leans towards lighter parts than burlier ones. It had some great parts, too. The Fox 34 was exceptional and did a great job of letting the bike's geometry fulfill its promise. The Fox DPS shock also worked well. The damping of this bike felt spot on, and struck a great balance between comfort, tracking and support. If the size specific tune on our large test bike is anything to go by, then it's a level that most riders across all sizes should be able to achieve.

Speccing this style of bike is a double-edged sword, and how you feel about how aggressive the parts should be will probably depend upon where you live. Every time we complained that the bike was a bit under-gunned compared to the burlier components of the Trek or the Niner, in the next breath we said how fantastically light it was. I can make my peace with the FIT4 damper and light two-pot XTR brakes, and never felt they lacked power or bite, but I would love to have seen some slightly wider rims than the 26mm models that came on our test bike.

Other nice touches include the either-way routing options for the rear brake and 2.6 inch tire clearance at the rear of the bike.


FIELD NOTES


Climbing

The new Element, with its low weight, renewed kinematics and shock tune, as well as its steep seat tube angle, absolutely delivered on its promise on the climbs.

This bike is not only very efficient, by our reckoning it was the second most efficient and came within a second of taking top honours. It's also a very good technical climber. It’s perhaps not quite as firm under load as the Trek, but that comes back to you on technical climbs. It was also the second fastest on the timed climbing section of singletrack.

The new Element tracks the ground very well, and while it’s not quite as supple as the Santa Cruz it is one of the grippier bikes for seated climbing in the downcountry group test. Much like the Santa Cruz, it’s also very comfortable because of this.

The Rocky feels a little bit shorter in its seated position compared to the Trek due to the slightly taller front end. However, it’s not as high as the Niner, striking what I found to be a happy balance. How great the distance is between your contact points, or how stretched out you're feeling, does affect your fore and aft balance on climbs and really becomes apparent on steeper sections. The bars sit in very health range of movement, and let you move your weight around the bike, and exact it where you need to, very easily.

The Element is balanced and steady yet very adequately responsive. The riding position distributes your weight between the wheels very well and lets you focus your mind on the task at hand when the trail gets more technically demanding.



Descending

The Rocky gives a very trail-like feeling on the descents. It’s different to the Trek, despite them sharing many of similar dimensions. For a 25lb bike with 120mm of travel, it’s amazing how much it can plow through rough or choppy terrain. That’s not to say it’s anything like an unrefined brute, but rather it’s more suited to slightly more technical trails than the precise-feeling Trek. If you were to try and keep up with friends on bigger bikes, the Element, of all the downcountry bikes, could well be the best bet.

Through steeper turns or sections, it’s amazing the level of confidence this bike can inspire. The geometry keeps your weight very central on anything like demanding trails, however, that does come at the cost of precision on flatter turns.
Timed Testing

The downcountry bikes were all tested on a section of trail that included a mix of everything you'd expect to find on an aggressive XC loop. The first section included a rock slab into some braking chatter, before the track opened up into fast turns and some small drops and jumps.

Don't forget that timing is just one of many ways to judge a bike, and fast doesn't always mean it's the best for everyone.

Henry Quinney: "The Rocky Mountain Element is certainly a fast bike. Fastest on the singletrack climb, the second most efficient and the fastest descender. It not only felt like the fastest downhill but manages to do so while providing the most confidence-inspiring ride and was very comfortable being pushed hard."

Everything is a compromise, and I think the Rocky gets it about right. It's perhaps not as trail feeling as the Niner Jet RDO or the Giant Trance, but that's the point, isn't it? It feels like the Rocky does a good job of picking its battles and striking a balance between making-flatter-trails-fun and getting your down more challenging trails. It also manages to keep the weight down which, to me at least, is a big bonus.

If the Trek is an XC bike with some trail dimensions, this is a trail bike with XC weight. Through fast-paced or rougher terrain, the suspension manages to provide ample tracking as well as a very suitable level of support. It's happy to go into the stroke, providing excellent small bump compliance, but without ever wallowing or falling through its travel.

I think the Rocky is probably one of the more versatile bikes on our test, and there's not much it can’t do. If you’re the kind of person who wants to downsize their trail or enduro bike, there are probably few bikes more suitable. If, however, you’re an XC rider that wants more travel but keep the more classic position you’ve come to know and love, maybe the Trek would be a better candidate.

If you were to have one mountain bike and you want it to do a little bit of everything, from technical trails to steep and fast ones, but you also have no interest in lugging around 150mm or more and travel, and want it to be fantastically light and efficient, then I can’t imagine this leaving you disappointed.

However, if you got this bike to really liven up flat trails, then this might just be a little too capable, if there can be such a thing.


Pros

+ Dialled geometry
+ Very capable descender
+ Comfortable and light
+ Versatile
Cons

- Not the best on flatter trails
- Downhill performance may leave riders wanting bigger brakes and wider rims.


The 2021 Fall Field Test is presented by Rapha and Bontrager. Thank you also to Maxxis, Schwalbe, and Garmin for control tires and equipment.


103 Comments

  • 44 1
 How is this compared to the Spur?
  • 15 0
 This is all we really care about.
  • 6 0
 The question on everyone's lips...
  • 6 0
 Please, pinkbike, give us the answer to what we really want to know here.
  • 5 2
 I did looked into this before getting a spur, it probably won't be available any time soon. Doesn't look as good and has pressed-in BB, kind of deal-breakers for me.
  • 1 0
 You demo both bikes and decide which one you like better???
  • 2 2
 Spur vs. Element vs. Tallboy
  • 8 0
 We go over a bunch of comparisons to the Spur in the podcast that just went up. You can check that out here: www.pinkbike.com/news/the-pinkbike-podcast-episode-95-field-test-down-country-bike-debrief.html
  • 1 0
 Element has up to one degree slacker HTA but less standover. Otherwise nearly identical
  • 2 0
 shootout with the Epic Evo too would be awesome.
  • 18 0
 Now presenting, the one review we've all been actually wanting to read!
  • 15 2
 26mm wide rims ain’t wide enough, huh? How in the world did we ever get down a mountain with those 19mm pizza-cutters?
While I accept that the better is the enemy of the good, I dare say that most people won’t ever be able to tell the difference (me included).
  • 8 0
 I feel like I flatted at least once a month if not more ridding those pizza cutters with tubes.
  • 3 1
 @rustiegrizwold: I think that had more to do with the tubes.
  • 3 0
 How do top level WC DH riders manage to win on 25mm rims? Impossibru
  • 1 0
 I feel like if you went from 19mm wheels to some of the new 30mm or wider, you would feel the difference.
  • 4 0
 26mm wide rims on a down-country bike seems perfect... I find that 26mm rims support 2.4in tires better than any other rim size in the market. 30mm is too wide and makes the tire contact patch too big, and 24mm is too narrow giving the tire a bubble-like shape. Henry has weird gripes when it comes to these bikes.
  • 1 0
 @rustiegrizwold: IDK im riding my 22.5mm rims on the back of my Enduro since 4 years, because I dont want to replace something that is still intact. Turns out these things are indistructible, they dont ding and just work.
  • 4 0
 @cgreaseman:

I love rim talk. But you can’t possibly be serious that you have a different riding experience when switching from 24 to 26 mm rims. But I detect no other satire so...?
  • 1 0
 @AckshunW: Ehhhh.... tbh I don't even know if I've ever owned 24mm internal rims. But, I've put 2.4in tires on 26mm rims 29mm rims, and 30mm rims and I much prefer the shape and efficiency of 2.4in tires on 26mm rims. I'm basing my presumptions of running 2.25in tires on 22mm rims, which is efficient and has a good shape as well.

Honestly, it doesn't really matter. Internal rim width is half marketing and half magic fairy dust.
  • 9 0
 I see this as the reverse of the Blur - for where I live, rolling terrain and no sustained DH, the Blur is likely the better choice (plus I plan to race XC on it - a lot). If I lived in the mountains, I'd likely choose the Element. The hopped-up XC racer vs. the stripped-down trailbike, and they (almost) meet in the middle, sort-of.

The price on that Element is just effing crazy, though. I feel like Rocky Mountain and Kona both have premium pricing for what used to be a value brand. For comparison, the Blur with X01 AXS and Reserve wheels (28mm internal) is the same price and arguably better-spec'd. And SC has always commanded a price premium.

The Element sounds like what I'd hoped my Spur would be - a (competitively) raceable trailbike.

Lots of great bikes available these days, for sure.
  • 2 0
 I totally agree. Pricing with Rocky is always a problem. Like you said, premium pricing for not a premium brand in the public eyes.
  • 2 0
 wait are you saying that the Spur isn't a "raceable trailbike". please do elaborate, I have a Patrol and have an unused EP discount for Transition and was planning on getting either a newer spur or a scout.
  • 3 0
 Kona's pricing is indeed crazy. And their janky cable routing still screams "value brand".
  • 3 0
 @Caligula1620: You didn't ask me, but I found the Spur "too long" for any trail with tight or blind corners. The front also wanders on steep climbs or ascents with subtle turns.
  • 1 0
 @bikewriter: thanks! just out of curiosity, where about do you ride? I'm in SoCal so it's fairly hilly, loose and dry. I got a lot of that "wandering" on the sentinel and didn't like it, and the patrol climbs surprisingly well imo. I'm also pretty lanky so I have a pretty long torso, wonder if that's part of why I feel so well fit on my current transition.
  • 2 1
 @Caligula1620: I concur with @bikewriter as far as the overall length of the Spur. Too tight here in NC to thread the needle at race pace. Also, antisquat too low (I don't like a very high value, but the Spur was too spongey under power) and just overall felt like too much bike.

You could race it, for sure - and in the right terrain, maybe a good choice - but not suitable for the pointy end of Cat1 races here, despite local trails becoming rougher and rougher.
  • 1 0
 @tommyrod74: appreciate the insight, thanks!
  • 12 0
 Would love to see this stacked up against Transition Spur
  • 8 0
 I wonder what a modern 26er would weigh in bike like this..... I'm guessing nearing 21-22lb's? It's incredible that a bike this capable weighs less than my modern hardtail.
  • 5 0
 I sold my Ripley V4 because the STA was not ideal for my local trails; either super steep climbs or flatt-ish rolling. As wrote about, I'm guessing the riding position feels super short in the TT. This Element sounds like the Rip's doppelganger with an extra water bottle. Feel free to downvote.
  • 6 1
 I love my V4 and I’m eyeballing the Element because of the extra bottle lol.
  • 4 0
 what's wrong with a 76 degree STA in steep terrain? sounds perfect to me
  • 3 0
 @vhdh666: Steep terrain good, flat/rolling terrain = ETT feels short, like the bar is in your lap.
  • 1 0
 @bikewriter: yep you're correct. on my Ripmo V2 the STA is 76 also. it's a bit annoying once you ride flat terrain for a longer time. But my upper body is relatively long (which gives me the feeling the bar's in my lap. Maybe an even longer frame would be THE solution

I went from a 35mm to a 40mm length stem
  • 2 0
 @vhdh666: In steep terrain, where you're usually going up or down, with little in between - it's great. Around here, rolling terrain and lots of flattish, constantly pedaling - not an ideal position for flat power output and tiring after a bit to have more weight on the hands. Mostly the power output issue, for me.
  • 5 1
 Rocky has really been killing it. I think for a one bike solution, this would be the 1. For a 2 bike solution I might prefer a bit more delineation from my AM bike however. Great job RM. I see a RM in my future.
  • 3 0
 Been noticing that the Rocky/raceface enduro team has been logging some hours on this bike. It would be cool to see how they set it up, my guess would be that their version(s) of the element would be pretty close to a BC edition and less focussed on cutting grams.
  • 2 0
 Remi has a 140mm 34 and a floatX
  • 1 0
 @heissescheisse: talking to our local shop apparently the lower headset cup has a pretty large stack and their shop guys are building it with a ZS cup and 140 to preserve the geo.
  • 3 0
 Very compelling bike. As someone who is not racing XC much anymore, I no longer feel the need to reach for a lockout and would prefer more comfort on longer rides or rougher descents. Still appreciate the sharp handling of an XC bike, just want the less harsh suspension characteristic of a trial bike. I've found the longer travel XC bikes offer very little in improved comfort while weighing close to the same as their trail bike counterparts (minus the new blur, perhaps). It really seems to me the big difference then is pedaling performance between the xc/trail ends of the spectrum. If this bike manages to climb this well while being firmly in the XC weight class, it really does seem the best blend of the two I've seen to date.
  • 4 0
 This is the bike I have been wanting for so long. Light, short travel but with proper geometry. Literally my dream bike. Top job Rocky Mountain.
  • 2 0
 If you're trying to find one, I have compiled a non exhaustive list of dealers in the Western US / BC that are expecting MY22 carbon Elements. I finally found one coming in January to compliment my G1 and should be about ... 13lbs lighter :o
  • 3 0
 This bike sounds amazing. Just the kind of shorter travel trail bike I want, good job RM. A 4pot spec with a Pike would have been nice though.
  • 1 0
 Henry Quinney: "The Rocky Mountain Element is certainly a fast bike. Fastest on the singletrack climb, the second most efficient and the fastest descender. It not only felt like the fastest downhill but manages to do so while providing the most confidence-inspiring ride and was very comfortable being pushed hard."

as someone from Saskatchewan that rides in Alberta and wants to start getting into BC more. this sounds perfect. I could do the couple of races a year and still have fun.
  • 1 0
 Curious if @mikelevy would race it if it was in the steep setting with a SC34 at the front like Felix Burke is running? I have one being built up and plan on racing it locally this spring and then at Downieville where it seems like the perfect bike.

bikes.com/blogs/stories/felix-burke-2022-element
  • 1 0
 I must be getting old, but the cheapest you could get that in Canada after tax would be $12,500.00.
One has to ask one's self if this is worth it at this price.
To each their own, but personally, I don't think so.
Now get off my lawn!
  • 4 1
 In 4 years I will be looking for a family car that costs around 9500€....
  • 1 0
 I'd love to know what the base aluminium version comes in at for weight. Guessing 30 lbs. Honestly, it seems like the spiritual successor to my 2004 Slayer. Same travel, just slacker and beefier w/ bigger wheels!
  • 1 0
 Second most efficient climber (and only missed out on the win by a second).
Where's the commenter who claims that the slack head angle/front wheel being a long way infront of you made a bike a slow slimber?
  • 1 0
 1 second is like 20 feet. Hardly a sprint finish.

All these bikes are slow climbers if you compare them to XC bikes, and fast climbers compared to enduro bikes. Whats your point?

Saying the bike climbs fast against these other bikes, does not mean the bike climbs fast period. I know it climbs well, Rocky Mountain has the climbing traction part dialed. The element used to be an XC bike, now its a 1 bike for all bike.
  • 1 0
 At minute 2:20 in the video, I cannot believe the tyre didn't get a puncture or even the rim didn't break. Are they running inserts? If so, damn, great things to have.
  • 1 1
 Pretty much the same bike/mfg as the Norco Optic, Nukeproof Reactor (own it), Vitus Escarpe, and Fezzari Delano Peak

with varying levels of rear wheel travel, but look at the frame, suspension design, wheelbase.
  • 1 0
 Levy, if you had to choose between this and an Epic Evo; each with whatever components you want, which one would you get?
@mikelevy
  • 1 0
 You could always upsize the Epic if you wanted extra reach / wheelbase.
  • 3 1
 sold - xl ripmo v2 frame for sale
  • 1 0
 This is the one! Saw it in the flesh yesterday, it looks so good! Well done RM.
  • 3 1
 This versus the new stumpy would be a tough choice.
  • 2 0
 The pricing on these models are just hilarious..... I still long for one
  • 3 1
 The element carbon 50 seems reasonably priced for a boutique maker.
  • 1 0
 @HB208: Are they really a boutique brand though? They are certainly pricing it that way but that is not their history.
  • 2 0
 @Zaeius: Arguably they are. They are nowhere near the size of a brand like Spec, Trek, Cannondale, etc. Probably because those other brands also produce a lot of road bikes, but nonetheless.
  • 1 0
 Oh gosh, mid January can't come fast enough LOL. Comooooon Element.... Get here!!!!!
  • 2 0
 Compare this Rocky to the Tallboy, what would you pick and why?
  • 1 0
 Given equal parts spec (stock from manufacturer) there's a 3-4 pound weight difference in favour of the Element. While not the only factor, that would weigh heavily in my decision between those two bikes. These days more important factors would be price and availability.
  • 1 0
 Ride nine or eye nine, eh
  • 2 0
 B-E-A-UTIFUL!!
  • 1 0
 Glad you wrote squib and not squid!
  • 1 0
 Finally a bike I'd consider selling my V4 Tallboy for..
  • 1 0
 finally a review of a good bike
  • 1 0
 SuperDownDuroCounty!! ...Or just a trail bike. Take your pick.
  • 1 0
 great pictures.....
  • 1 0
 Cost should be a con
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



