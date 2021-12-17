close
Field Test: 2022 Scor 4060 ST - Fast & Filthy

Dec 17, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  


PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

Scor 4060 ST


Words by Mike Kazimer; photography by Tom Richards

Scor is a new brand that was created as an after-hours project by two BMC employees who wanted something a little different from what was in the Bicycle Manufacturing Company’s catalog. The 4060 is the result, a futuristic-looking carbon machine that uses a dual short-link suspension layout to deliver either 160mm of travel (on the LT version), or 140mm of travel on the 4060 ST that’s reviewed here.

The two travel amounts are achieved by using different shock stroke lengths – 62.5mm for the LT, and 57.5mm for the ST. There’s also an angle adjust headset that can be used to steepen or slacken the head angle by a little over 1-degree. It’s installed and removed like a typical press-in headset, so it’s not as simple as the drop-in cup used on the Specialized Stumpjumper EVO, but it does create the option to change either model’s geometry in a significant way.

Scor 4060 ST Details

• Travel: 140mm rear / 150mm fork
• Carbon frame
• Wheel size: 29"
• Head angle: 65.5° or 64.3°
• Effective seat tube angle: 78°
• Reach: 485mm
• Chainstay length: 433mm (across all sizes)
• Sizes: S, M, L (tested), XL
• Weight: 32.1 lb / 14.5kg
• Price: $6,599 USD as tested
scor-mtb.com
The 4060’s sleek frame has plenty of room for a water bottle, along with mounts under the top tube to hold a tube or tool. There’s also a bonus storage compartment on the downube that’s is accessed by turning a dial and removing a plastic panel. A spare derailleur hanger is already stashed in there, and that compartment has just enough space for a tool and some tire plugs. Other frame details include fully guided internal cable routing, generous chainslap protection, and customizable frame protection that’s made specifically for the 4060.

Conditions during our test session ranged from wet to wetter, which is how the 4060’s biggest downside emerged – the area around the shock is a mud magnet, and even though the bike comes with moto foam already installed it’s a very, very dificult area to clean. As the suspension compresses it opens up nooks and crannies for pine needles and mud to get into, and then as it extends that debris gets trapped between the lower link and the swingarm. Desert dwellers obviously won’t need to worry as much about this trait, but it’s worth a mention for riders in wetter climates.

Scor 4060 ST review

The 4060 ST has a 65.5-degree head angle with a 150mm fork and the headset in the steeper position. That’s combined with a steep, 78-degree seat tube angle, and a reach of 485mm for a size large. No matter the frame size, the chainstays measure a relatively short 433mm. Creating a fun, playful bike was high on the lists of goals for the 4060’s designers, as opposed to making something ultra-stable, but potentially less maneuverable.

The 4060 ST GX retails for $6,599 USD, and comes very well spec’d with a RockShox SuperDeluxe Ultimate shock, SRAM Code RSC brakes, a GX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain, a BikeYoke Divine dropper post, and DT Swiss XM1700 wheels.

A Pike Ultimate is supposed to be the stock fork, but there weren’t any complaints when our test bike showed up with a Lyrik Ultimate. Weighing in at 32.1 pounds (14.6 kg), the 4060 ST was the second lightest bike in the test fleet for the trail category, pipped only by the Propain Hugene.



Scor 4060 ST review
FIELD NOTES

Scor 4060 ST review
Scor 4060 ST review

Climbing

There are some bikes where climbing feels like a means to an end, a task that’s done solely to be able to enjoy the descent. And then there are others where climbing is actually enjoyable (at least some of the time), bikes that make picking apart tangled messes of roots and rocks perversely pleasurable. The Scor 4060 falls into the latter category, thanks to a suspension design that blends support and traction extremely well, and an upright climbing position that delivers plenty of comfort for big days in the saddle. The bike's long(ish) front center is tempered by the steep seat tube angle, which helps keeps the bike from feeling too sprawling during seated climbs in tighter terrain.

The Scor’s suspension doesn’t feel as firm under power as the Propain Hugene, but it’s not that far off, and I’d give it the point in that matchup when it comes to grip – the rear end is able to move more freely under hard pedaling, which helps it better match the contours of the ground.

I’m always a little skeptical when a company claims a bike was designed to be ‘fun’, mainly because I feel like that’s an unwritten goal for all mountain bikes. Still, there’s no denying that the 4060 does hit the fun / playful mark, thanks in part to those short chainstays. They make wheelies and manuals a breeze, and it was easy to get the 4060’s front end up whenever the urge struck.

Scor 4060 ST review

Scor 4060 ST review
Scor 4060 ST review

Descending

As is typically the case, the 4060 is even more fun on the descents than the climbs, especially for riders that are constantly on the hunt for those bonus little side hit and jibs. On rougher sections of trail it has an almost floaty feel, smoothing out the chunky bits without even a hint of harshness.

The 4060 ST makes the most of its 140mm of travel, with a super smooth ramp up that makes it possible to use all of the travel while avoiding any harsh bottom outs. I wrote the words “snappy traction” in my ride notes for the Scor, referring to the way the bike manages to feel very energetic while doing a good job of finding grip in slippery situations.

I somehow found myself with a little extra time one evening during Field Test, so I decided to do some tinkering and rotate the ST’s headset cups to make it even slacker. Pemberton’s trails tend to be on the steeper side of the spectrum, so it seemed like a worthy little experiment.
Timed Testing


Our timed lap for the trail bikes was about three minutes long and was a mix of choppy, rooty sections and some fast flow. It started with an optional rock roll, a little drop, some fast corners, and a small double. As it serpentined its way down the hill, it included some steeps, a few root hops, and a few slight uphills. While none of the track was overly technical, the bikes that excelled on the test lap had to be capable on both fast, rough sections and in quick corners.

Don't forget that timing is just one of many ways to judge a bike, and fast doesn't always mean it's the best for everyone.

Mike Kazimer: "I put down my fastest time on the Scor, which wasn't surprising in the slightest - this is a bike that feels fast, and the stopwatch reflected that."

Once the cups were rotated the head angle ended up around 64-degrees, a number that’s become fairly common on modern enduro bikes. Out on the trail, I only found upsides to the additional slackness. The bike still climbed just as well, and any changes in slow speed handling were fairly minimal. The change did improve the bike’s poise in the steeps, giving it a calmer, more locked in feeling that made it easier to stay off the brakes and push the speeds a little higher.

I'd love to see a version of this bike offered exactly as it was in our final configuration, with the headset in the slack position and a Lyrik up front. That setup gives it category-blurring abilities, and allows it to shine even brighter on the descents without losing much of its well-roundedness on mellower terrain.

How about those short chainstays? I typically prefer longer chainstays across the board, but for the most part I didn’t mind the stubby back end on the 4060. It fit well with the bike’s overall character, and it does make it easier to get the rear wheel through sequential tight corners. However, there were a few instances where the balance of the bike didn’t feel quite right. This was most noticeable on steep, straighter sections of trail with multiple stair-step like drop-offs in a row. In that scenario it was more difficult to keep my weight centered – the longer front center paired with the shorter back end took a little more work to manage.

Overall, the 4060 is an impressive debut from Scor. It epitomizes just how capable a modern trail bike can be, a fast and composed climber and descender that ticks nearly all the boxes – it’s really only the poor mud clearing capabilities that take it down a notch.


Scor 4060 ST review


Pros

+ Very engaging ride - it's fun and fast
+ Head angle adjustment adds to the versatility
+ Well thought-out build kit
Cons

- No good escape route for mud around the shock area
- Same short chainstay length for all sizes





