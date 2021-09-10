Field Test: 2022 Transition Spire - Suprisingly Versatile

Sep 10, 2021
by Henry Quinney  


PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

Transition Spire


Words by Henry Quinney, photography by Tom Richards


Transition Bikes are a company with their finger on the pulse. Their vogue-worthy bikes seem to often just be riding the right wave at the right time. Whether it’s the down-country Spur, the evergreen Patrol or their new offering, the Spire, they seem to offer what is deemed “cutting edge” just two seconds after we’ve all decided what cutting edge even is.

So is it a crystal ball or sacrificial goats under a full moon? Well, probably not. What it does seem to be is pragmatic yet ambitious design that isn’t afraid to go to 11 only to take it back half a turn to the sweet spot.
Spire Details

• Travel: 170mm rear / 170mm front
• Wheel size: 29”
• Head angle: 62.5 / 63°
• Seat tube angle: 77.5 / 78°
• Reach: 480mm / 485mm (lrg)
• Chainstay length: 446 / 448 (S, M & L) 452 / 454 (XL & XXL)
• Sizes: S, M, L (tested), XXL
• Weight: 33.20lb / 15.05kg
• Price: $6,000 USD
transitionbikes.com

Take the Spire, for example. This new 170mm 29er is one of the few bikes that doesn’t have me lamenting the flip chip. Why? Because it’s a bike that is amply progressive in the steeper setting, with a 63 degree head angle combined with a 77.5 degree seat tube angle. If you’re crying out for something half a degree slacker then the Spire can accommodate, but it’s great to see a flip chip being used to take a bike between a good place and an extreme one rather than from one slightly conservative place to another. Flip chips can be good, but they should be there as a way to let a designer try something radical, not as a sticking plaster on something that’s 50 shades of beige.

So, this carbon vessel is certainly slack enough for 2022, what else? Well, it sports 170mm of travel front and back, a 480 or 485mm of reach depending on the setting for a large and a rear-centre of 446 / 448mm. Although the geometry is one of the more radical areas of the bike, the Horst Link suspension layout is one of the more traditional of the test bikes on this year's field test.

It’s got some great frame details too. That includes ample frame protection, SRAM Universal Derailleur Hanger, size specific chainstays, Enduromax bearings throughout, and a gear accessory mount on the underside of the top tube. Not only that but it’s rated for a dual crown fork and can handle a reach adjust headset.

The bike has internally guided cabling, except the rear brake which is housed externally. Some people will love this, but I’m not particularly a fan. It’s just frustrating that my brake routing will never be that neat. First world problems, I know. It also doesn't lend itself to moto-style brake setups.

Prices range from $5,899 - $6,599 for the carbon version and $3,699 - $5,399 for the alloy. The version tested here is the GX build, which features the top tier RockShox Zeb and Super Deluxe, GX drivetrain and SRAM Code RSC brakes with a large 220mm front rotor. It also has a full Stans wheelset and even a One-Up 210mm dropper.

So, can the Transition keep pace with the idler-equipped sleds? How does it stack up against the more conservative numbers of the YT or the excellent suspension system on the WAO Arrival? Let’s find out.


FIELD NOTES


Climbing

There is a word that is going to come up a lot both in this written article as well as the video, and that word is “versatile”. How can a bike with 170mm of travel and 29” wheels ever be anything other than a school yard bully? Well, it’s a combination of several key factors, but let’s start with how it climbs.

Firstly, it’s got the things that are important, even if they are ever more common. It's got the steep seat tube angle to give you a great climbing position, and longer chainstays that again contribute to front wheel traction. So what else does this Spire offer that separates it from the herd?

On the trail, it quickly becomes apparent that it’s a lightweight bike that offers tons of traction. That traction does come with a fair bit of suspension bob, and the Spire isn’t something that offers you a stiff pedalling platform that will hold sway even under high-torque outbursts. Instead, it's a bike that likes to spin up climbs and offers huge quantities of grip. The wheel does very well just getting up and out the way, and what stands out with the Spire is not how fast you can climb but rather how slowly you can go while the rear end maintains grip. I would often use the climb switch on the shock on fire road climbs but all in all I was very happy to leave it open on singletrack.

The high stack and relatively short 605mm top tube create a very upright position, which this put my contact points within a very useable range that worked well for me.

Some bikes ride as if they’re heavier than they are, and some bikes lighter. The Spire is definitely the latter. It's a mere 40g heavier than the Specialized Enduro and both of these outstrip something like the similarly weighted YT Capra because of the light footed characteristic that they offer. If you had told anyone five years ago that a 29er with this amount of travel would be so enjoyable to climb they would probably have you sectioned on grounds of insanity - but here we are.



Descending

So does this well-climbing bike mean that it’s limited on what it can offer on the descents? Absolutely not. I think the Spire manages to balance these priorities very well and it impressed me just as much on the downs as it did the ups.

Two things really stand out when riding the Spire downhill - first, the geometry is so willfully and deliberately aggressive it just feels like a breath of fresh air. This isn’t overproduced and needlessly ambiguous. No, this is a Ford Mustang or Guns of Brixton. It’s raw, it’s exciting and very very good.

The Spire manages to do one of the most basic and fundamental things a good mountain bike should do - it should make you smile, and it delivers in droves. The way the bike tracks and hunkers down when riding rough terrain is very confidence inspiring. It just makes you feel like you can bulldoze anything. For a bike that makes you think you can climb any hill of your choosing, this is doubly impressive.
Timed Testing

The enduro bikes were all tested on a section of trail that included a mix of everything you'd expect to find on a race track. There were tight corners, a few drops, some sidehill sections that get trickier the faster you go, along with some higher speed, open corners.

Don't forget that timing is just one of many ways to judge a bike, and fast doesn't always mean it's the best for everyone.

Henry Quinney: "The Transition's confidence inspiring ride didn't translate to all-out speed on our test track. With Matt riding it, his fastest run was around 4 seconds slower than the YT Capra."

In regards to the shock tune, this is the only area on the field test that Matt Beer and I didn’t agree. I found it to be very easy to set up and find the performance I wanted. Matt however had a different experience. He never really got the Super Deluxe Ultimate to perform as he'd like. He eventually arranged to try the bike with a Fox X2, which is included in other build options, and found the characteristics much more to his liking.

Who’s the ideal candidate for the Spire? This is a great bike for somebody that likes to ride shuttles or chair lifts but primarily wants a bike to pedal. It combines high-grip climbing characteristics, a lightweight package and very progressive geometry. I can’t stress enough how much I enjoyed riding the Spire and if I were to have just one bike, even at 170mm of travel, I think it could quite possibly be the one I’d go for.


Pros

+ Super capable geometry
+ Very sensible spec
+ About as versatile as a 170mm 29" bike could ever hope to be

Cons

- Confidence-inspiring ride didn't translate to all-out speed on our test track
- Low bottom bracket requires short cranks to avoid pedal strikes




80 Comments

  • 56 9
 Let’s be honest ...this is the one everybody’s been curious about.
  • 14 0
 I'd say the Range... But I'm biased.
  • 8 0
 shockingly, the lightest bike is the one that climbs best. a note to the "just take a dump before you ride" crowd... not that other design characteristics don't matter.
  • 22 0
 @shredddr: Should probably go ahead and take that dump though
  • 1 5
flag Balgaroth (31 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @AlejoB: Force Carbon personally and Range second. Didn't care for Transition pretty much ever never got the point of them for some reason.
  • 1 0
 @shredddr: never dont dump before you ride. Otherwise you could be in for a bad time on the trail
  • 1 0
 part of me is kicking myself for picking up a norco sight, only because this has about .6in more rear travel than what I can run. Here's to hoping I wouldn't notice the difference lmao
  • 1 0
 @ will22e nope that would be the WR1
  • 1 0
 @DARKSTAR63: never ever plug your plumbing route
  • 20 0
 Please don't knock Transition for external brake routing... Internal shift and dropper cables aren't too bad, but brakes are the worst. You have to cut your brake line to swap them, figure out some way of plugging the line in order to not leak brake fluid inside your frame, and then re-bleed everything. Plus, how often are you riding down the trail thinking "Damn these externally routed cables! I wish they were rattling around inside my frame."?

Meanwhile, Scott is sitting in the corner laughing.
  • 1 3
 I have to cut my brake lines when I buy new brakes anyway...and I ride a XXL bike, not sure where y'all are finding these brakes with the perfect hose length pre-installed.
  • 17 1
 Seems like we need two test tracks that emulate the diversity of trails in an enduro race: one that might favor the bigger bikes, one that might favor the snappier bikes.
  • 2 0
 Probably, and also the results of different level riders.
  • 13 0
 Slacker than a substitute teacher going through a divorce - fantastic
  • 2 0
 pure gold!
  • 1 0
 Daaaamn savage review by chapwes XD. Using this.
  • 3 0
 Must be exhausting trying to write creative bike reviews when they're all pretty great at pretty much everything.

But did they figure out how to paint frames correctly?? I know it's cosmetic and a lame thing to worry about, but as someone who sells his bike often to try something different the hit on resale you risk with paint chips is a big bummer. One of the reasons I went stumpy over sentinel recently.
  • 1 0
 Ride wrap is pretty dang nice for that tho. It’s unmerciful hell applying that stuff but damn if it doesn’t help.
  • 4 0
 Hi Transition, if you're reading this, please ignore the reviewers' comments about the brake hose and keep it external. You clearly already know the score.
  • 2 0
 As an owner of a 2019 Patrol, I can definitely agree with the con of pedal strikes! I scrape the ground with a pedal on almost every ride, and not in turns either, on simple straights with a 3" rock sticking up. I'm hopeful the 29" wheels will aid with that, but not holding my breath.
On a positive note, I can also agree that these bikes are certainly confidence inspiring! The geometry, center of gravity and wheel base make you feel like you can roll over anything on a fast or bumpy descent!
  • 6 1
 Transition always turns it up to 11!
  • 3 0
 Interesting to see it was the slowest... I would of thought confidence = speed. Maybe when hitting stages blind it might correlate more?
  • 5 1
 It would be interesting to have times from more average riders too. I bet that a confidence inspiring bike could yield better time for average riders, not like Matt needs extra confidence. Probably explains why the more efficient bike like the YT (and less stable) gave him the best time since his skillset compensated for the lack of "confidence inspiring" and he could use the extra rolling speed, thing that most of us couldn't do.
  • 1 0
 @Balgaroth: Yep, great point. And as I mentioned above, even the the most skilled riders could use some confidence pills when riding a brand new stage at race pace.
  • 5 0
 It’s almost like these long wheelbase/ reach bikes aren’t actually very fast eh? Jeez maybe all these EWS pros who are sizing down seem to be on to something?
  • 1 0
 @jclnv: I know right! Crazy!
  • 1 0
 @jclnv: that and 170mm is usually about the max travel. Most EWS bikes have shorter rear travel (150-160mm).
  • 5 0
 And I continue to wait for the WAO review. ugh.
  • 7 0
 Only 24 more hours!
  • 2 0
 @jasonlucas: but i want it nowwwwwwww
  • 2 0
 @chapwes: channel your inner veruca salt Smile
  • 1 0
 @robokfc: well now i'm seething www.youtube.com/watch?v=jC9AUR-iTo0
  • 5 0
 Stop trying to make nimbility happen.
  • 2 0
 i am for it RELEASE THE NEXT KEY WORDS, THE KING OF DOWNCOUNTRY IS DEAD, LONG LIVE THE KING.
  • 6 1
 They forgot to say it is the best looking of them all...for sure!
  • 1 0
 Agree, this color on this frame tickles my balls just right. Of course that WAO is sick too....
  • 1 0
 Reminds me my 170 mm Kona Stinky 2005 with Marzo 66 RC and Fox DHXAir that costed 3000€. Weighted 17 Kg with entry level FR/DH parts.
Only difference: alu frame and fixed seat post. So men il took you 16 years to save 2kg by making it carbon and double the price.
Haha
  • 3 3
 According to Transition's geo charts, the estimated BB height is 350mm in the high setting, tied only with the TR11 for the highest in their lineup. So tell me how that's low, sorry? The almighty Enduro is only 354mm in the high setting and the new Range is 355mm. My Scout on the other hand is at 337mm with 170mm cranks and I somehow avoid smashing them on literally every rock on the trail...
  • 9 0
 Well, let's take two seconds to think about what all those numbers actually mean... If the Enduro is 4mm higher, then theoretically you could ride 5mm longer cranks without additional issues. And the TR11 being a DH bike will always come with 165mm cranks. The Scout isn't a 170mm bike, meaning the BB doesn't drop as much during compression, so you can start with a lower BB height without introducing additional pedal strike issues.
  • 1 0
 @emarquar: Also correct me if i'm wrong, but dosent transition recommend a bit higher sag than most others. That also drops the bb at sag.
  • 3 0
 Can we read Matt Beer’s review? This one seems too biased…4 seconds slower is A LOT.
  • 9 5
 Very in-spire-ing
  • 2 0
 You're the first, but what's the bounty on how many times this will be posted? I'm going with 7 today alone
  • 3 1
 Yeah, I’ve been Patrolling pinkbike all week for this review
  • 3 0
 What a dirtbag thing to say!
  • 1 0
 @robokfc: really blindsided me w that response
  • 1 0
 Don't mean to Spur you on but I can't believe the Sentinels didn't pull the Ripcord and Scout this one out.
  • 3 1
 How many of you had to look up Guns of Brixton to really understand what he was getting at?
  • 3 0
 One of my favorite songs of all time. I thought it was a pretty cool reference.
  • 5 2
 What's this? A long-travel bike that climbs pretty well?
  • 2 0
 how is this heavier than Specialized Enduro? no in-frame storage, no crazy frame/suspension design
  • 2 0
 Specialized is making some crazy light frames lately.
  • 1 0
 How do you think their relative R&D budgets compare?
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy: the Enduro frame is not crazy light though. (other than SJ and Epic)
  • 6 5
 So basically fastest to slowest: 1. Fox 2. Fox 3. Fox 4. RockShox 5. RockShox
  • 11 1
 So order the Spire with the Fox set up?
  • 2 0
 that's just because fox is so stiff it just skips across the top of the rocks and rattles your teeth out. the RS is soaking them up Wink
  • 1 0
 @matttie: That's what I did Smile . Get's here next week. Though I may end up tossing it all anyway. Some of my friends are having no trouble at all with their fox suspensions, but others are getting lots of creaky CSU's and blown X2's.
  • 2 0
 Pretty sure this will be the replacement for my tr500 in a couple years.
  • 4 2
 I love transitions take on Nicolai bikes
  • 1 1
 Man, this review makes me want a carbon version of the new Patrol even more. Come on Transition, take my money! Signed, Vertically Challenged
  • 1 0
 Am thinking about a cascade link for my V2 Sentinel and a 170mm fork. Anyone done this to theirs? Spiretinel.
  • 1 0
 "50 shades of beige" is the nursing home version of 50 shades of grey. It's as gross as it sounds.
  • 1 0
 Can I just say @mikelevy you look glowing in these videos!
  • 4 0
 That's just his gnarly sunburn.
  • 1 0
 This is total bollx - recount!
  • 1 0
 Best looker of the bunch! Although WAO is pretty stealthy…
  • 1 0
 I run 170mm cranks on my spire with no issues whatsoever.
  • 1 0
 The moment you’ve all been waiting for!
  • 1 0
 The color is great. I'll take two.
  • 1 0
 So will the next gen of transitions bikes be slacker than DH bikes?
  • 1 0
 Seems like transition really is on fire lately. Very beautiful bike.
  • 1 1
 Still waiting on your E-Bike Transition...
  • 1 0
 Wheelbase is loooooong.
  • 1 0
 Clean design! Like it
