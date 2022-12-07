Field Test: Santa Cruz Hightower - Extra Normal, Extra Good

Santa Cruz has had a Hightower in their catalog for ages now, and while we got a wholesale change to lower-link VPP suspension layout nearly four years ago, the latest version for 2023 is all about subtle refinements to a platform that was already pretty damn good. That might mean it's not the most interesting of the bunch, sure, but it all comes together to make for an extremely fun and competent trail bike.



What hasn't changed is the 145mm of travel paired with a 150mm fork or the 29" wheels, and Santa Cruz describes it by saying, "It's a mountain bike. The mid-length travel and confidence-inspiring geometry mean anywhere tires will roll, then so will this bike. No fussing, no nonsense, no silly category names."



Hightower C GX AXS Reserve Details



• Travel: 145mm rear, 150mm front

• New frame w/ downtube storage, updated geo, kinematics

• 29" wheels

• 64.5° head-tube angle

• 76.4° seat-tube angle

• Reach: 472mm (lrg)

• Weight: 32.4 lb / 14.7 kg

• MSRP: $10,750 USD

