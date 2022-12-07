Field Test: Santa Cruz Hightower - Extra Normal, Extra Good

Dec 7, 2022
by Mike Levy  

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

Santa Cruz Hightower


Words by Mike Levy; photography by Tom Richards

Santa Cruz has had a Hightower in their catalog for ages now, and while we got a wholesale change to lower-link VPP suspension layout nearly four years ago, the latest version for 2023 is all about subtle refinements to a platform that was already pretty damn good. That might mean it's not the most interesting of the bunch, sure, but it all comes together to make for an extremely fun and competent trail bike.

What hasn't changed is the 145mm of travel paired with a 150mm fork or the 29" wheels, and Santa Cruz describes it by saying, "It's a mountain bike. The mid-length travel and confidence-inspiring geometry mean anywhere tires will roll, then so will this bike. No fussing, no nonsense, no silly category names."
Hightower C GX AXS Reserve Details

• Travel: 145mm rear, 150mm front
• New frame w/ downtube storage, updated geo, kinematics
• 29" wheels
• 64.5° head-tube angle
• 76.4° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 472mm (lrg)
• Weight: 32.4 lb / 14.7 kg
• MSRP: $10,750 USD
• More info: www.santacruzbicycles.com

The Hightower R is the least expensive of the bunch, and it gets a RockShox Lyrik Base, an NX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain, and SRAM G2 R brakes for its $5,499 USD price tag. Our GX AXS Reserve test bike comes as described, including a wireless drivetrain and those carbon wheels, for $10,750 USD. There are six complete bikes in total spread over two frames - the C version and the lighter CC frame made with fancier carbon - and you can get the latter on its own for $4,099 USD.


Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk
The new bike uses a slightly revised version of Santa Cruz's VPP layout to deliver 145mm of travel.
Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk
New bike, new hole.


So, what's new with this Hightower? While the lower link-driven VPP suspension layout sure looks like the old one, small changes in pivot locations have made for some slight but notable differences to the kinematics. There's a small drop in the lower anti-squat values for the first part of the travel to allow the suspension to be more active, but Santa Cruz says that it's still around 135-percent at sag before lowering later on in the travel. There's also a touch more leverage at the start and a bit more bottom-out resistance from the same size 210 x 55mm shock that the previous bike used, so it's refinement at both ends of the Hightower's travel.

Much more obvious than invisible leverage ratios is the large hole, er, Glovebox, in the Hightower's downtube. It comes with some padded sleeves for your whatever, and the latch is easy to use. That's not the only hole we need to talk about, however, as there's also a new one on the non-drive-side shock tunnel so you can see your shock's o-ring easier. That means you're running out of excuses for not having your sag properly. And unlike some of the other new bikes at this work party, a coil-sprung shock (or Float X2) won't fit on the Hightower; adding clearance would have meant losing about 0.4" of seat post insertion depth.

There are some small changes in the geometry department as well, including a slightly slacker front-end that now sits at 64.5-degrees and 438mm size-specific chainstays on our large test bike. It also gets a 472mm reach and 76.4-degree seat angle, which are basically the same as on the previous bike, and you'll still find a flip-chip at the lower shock mount as well. That little guy will apply just 0.3-degrees and 4mm of change at the bottom bracket, though.



Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk
FIELD NOTES

Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk
Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk


Climbing

Santa Cruz does a pretty good job of making bikes ride well without needing to push the limits of geometry or manufacturing, and I mean that as a compliment rather than a critique. You know where things go wrong? At the front of the pack. It's sometimes best to leave that for the smaller brands and instead design something that you know will just work, period. That seems to be what Santa Cruz has done with the third-generation Hightower.

As Kazimer described in the review video above, the bike's pedaling position feels quite neutral and easy to live with compared to bikes with steeper seat angles, the Genius ST being a prime example. There are longer and slacker trail bikes that do benefit from a more upright seat tube, especially if it's really steep, and it would have been easy for Santa Cruz to follow the same path. That can work, but it's probably not going to work as well everywhere; sometimes, it can feel like a bit too much. But the Hightower is more comfortable over a long day, and it's more manageable in the twisties to boot.

The Hightower's VPP suspension is said to have a bit less anti-squat than the previous version, and while I'd have to ride the new and old bikes back-to-back to give you an apples-to-apples comparison, I will say that this bike nails that not too firm, not too soft middle ground. The rear-end tracks as well as it would ever need to, and there's enough grip to put the onus on you rather than the bike when you fall over before you can unclip. At the same time, it seems to have less bob than the shorter-travel Norco Fluid and enough efficiency that I'd never bother reaching for the pedal-assist switch.

How does it stack up against the new Yeti? That's a much closer comparison, but the Yeti might squeak ahead on traction and low-speed handling. So while there's nothing between the two bikes if your climbs don't require much thinking, the SB140 is able to get around tight switchbacks and through awkward stuff with a bit less effort.

I would have thought all of these bikes were impossibly good climbers if I'd ridden any of them as recently as three or four years ago. They'd all be great for your rootiest or smoothest climbs, sure, but Hightower is more agile than the Scott and it pedals better than the Yeti, but maybe a smidge behind the Trek.


Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk

Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk
Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk


Descending

When Kazimer put my name down to ride the Hightower while we were planning this Field Test, I'm pretty sure I said, "Sure," then forgot two minutes later and moved on with my day. When we got to Whistler, the Hightower was the last bike I took out for testing and, up until that point, the least interesting to me. Aside from that amazing paint job, obviously.

Then I rode it and realized Santa Cruz have come up with one hell of a sleeper. On paper, the Hightower looks pretty normal, but it comes alive on the trail, and it only took three or four corners for me to quickly gain a bunch of misplaced confidence in my skills. It usually takes twice as long. That's exactly what you want from your bike, and while I can't quite pinpoint why, the Hightower was especially good at carrying speed through corners. I'd describe it by saying that it felt like I was nearly always in the right position between the wheels without having to consciously think about my movements, and I needed to make fewer mid-corner corrections than when I was on the same trail but riding a different test bike.


Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk
Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk


There's one descent, in particular, that is pretty much just loose, dusty switchback after loose, dusty switchback, giving you about a hundred opportunities to mess things up but also to redeem yourself. All of the bikes could get down it well, but I began to see patterns in performance when doing lap after lap on them. The longer, slacker Genius was great here as well, but I was by far the most consistent and quickest on the Hightower, especially when at my limits. Inevitably, I'd bobble a slippery turn or ricochet off a polished root strangely on the other bikes, but all my laps on the Santa Cruz were about as smooth as I could ever hope for.

All of these trail bikes are fun to ride almost anywhere, but the Hightower also took to the flow quite well. The Norco and Yeti could feel a touch muted when the ground was smooth and flat, whereas the Santa Cruz was happier to reward you for your pumping. At the other end of the spectrum, when things got really rough and pointy, the Scott Genius ST uses its extra length and travel to put a bit of time on the other bikes. If you pressed me to fault the Santa Cruz, I'd probably say that sort of situation, at the outer extreme use cases for this category of bike, is where I could begin to fault the Hightower. It pedals well, but it's not a rocket ship; it descends well, but it's not trying to be a light-duty enduro bike.

In other words, there are other bikes that are better at certain things, but few that are this good at as many things as the Hightower.


2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.


Our Hightower's build kit includes some fancy bits like carbon wheels and a wireless derailleur, but it wasn't trouble-free. The GX Eagle AXS derailleur's clutch was soft enough to cause noticeably more chain slap than on the other bikes, and the chain even fell off a couple of times as well. On top of that, one of the parallelogram's pivot pins started to work its way out after losing the c-clip that holds it in at the opposite end. This could have been from a rock strike, but there were no scars to give me that impression. Speaking to SRAM, it sounds like this would be a warranty issue that a local shop could help with, or a rider could visit SRAM's rider support page for warranty assistance.

The Hightower isn't the light and speedy trail bike you'd want to do the odd cross-country race on, and it's also not a burly one that you'd take to a bunch of rowdy enduro races. But it's most certainly a damn good trail bike that's easy to get along with everywhere... even on a nightmare climb or when you rolled into a descent that you had no business riding. That makes it a great choice for anyone who'd check the 'All of the above' box on their singletrack lunch menu.



Pros

+ A very impressive all-rounder
+ Loves any and all corners
+ Middle of the road geo will work for everyone

Cons

- Not the absolute best at anything... but it is good at lots of things.
- We had issues with the derailleur, brake levers
- It's your money, but the price seems... pricey



The 2022 Fall Field Test is presented G-Form


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Field Test Trail Bikes Santa Cruz Bicycles Santa Cruz Hightower


Must Read This Week
First Look: 2023 Commencal T.E.M.P.O. - A New Short Travel Trail Bike
75732 views
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Fall Field Test
52580 views
Review: Pole's 190mm-Travel Voima is Long, Slack & High
52512 views
First Look: The 2023 Giant Reign Gets More Travel, Adjustments, & Storage
52262 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Custom SDG Branded Complete Bike
42856 views
Industry Digest: Rapha CEO Steps Down, Trek Cargo Lost at Sea & More
41717 views
Spotted: Another Full-Suspension Prototype From Chromag
41213 views
The 5 Best (and 5 Worst) Things About Being a World Cup Mechanic
40773 views

86 Comments

  • 70 1
 Anytime a new review comes out I look at the price, check the pros/cons then straight to the comments.
  • 21 1
 man i just go straight to the comments
  • 5 0
 absolutely, despite the cons always being passive aggressive, you spoke to me with this post. lol.
  • 7 1
 I check the price and straight to the build kit...then to the comments. Five-figure GX (wireless or not) is just B-O-N-K-E-R-S!!!
  • 2 0
 @NoahJ: I’m just trying to make the disappointment last a little longer.
  • 2 0
 @nyhc00 it's the obvious TLDR way
  • 1 0
 At least most of the bikes in this grouptest are at a similar price bracket, with a couple of wildcards thrown in.
  • 3 1
 Now that bike geometry has settled down, bikes have become boring. Is it from a major brand? It will ride well. Whats the geo? Don't bother looking it up, they've all mostly converged. Bikes are better than ever now, and you have to go out of your way to find one that rides poorly, but man it makes the industry kinda boring.
  • 3 0
 They really should just put the comment section at the top
  • 2 0
 @smartyiak: considering that GX AXS at the moment is $400, I’ll agree with the Bonkers. What’s even more bonkers is that people pay that price.
  • 1 0
 I really don’t get it. You can buy the over priced frame and build it up with better spec for less money! People have to be insane to buy this stuff?
  • 1 0
 @sunringlerider: yeah it’s crazy especially when you see all the deals on Sram components right now. Granted I got a deal on the frame but I just built an X01 Stumpy with carbon wheels for under 6k. NX garbage for 5500 is a joke.
  • 20 2
 Is Pinkbike counting all these first 2 seconds of those damn videos auto-playing before everyone rage-stops them as "unique video impressions" when presenting the numbers to their corporate overlords?
Because that's exactly the bullshit numbers execs would love to see.
  • 5 0
 It's the same as IT support rebooting a PC 3x a day instead of fixing the problem so they can get their ticket-closed count up for their next annual review
  • 1 0
 @DizzyNinja:
@notoutside-CEO ???
  • 1 1
 It doesn't autoplay for me. However the image shows the Yeti instead of this Santa Cruz bike. Does this go for others too? Not saying it bothers me, just surprised.
  • 1 0
 @vinay: exact same situation for me.
  • 18 1
 Man, for that amount of money, I would hate to have my bike be called "normal."
  • 5 3
 It's a unfortunate term, but i think SC have a such a well sorted range of bikes. Their bikes should be used as a benchmark in every grouptest. Normal in this context just means good at everything, without ever screaming out as outstanding. This spec is expensive, but I see plenty of them on the trails. Because so many people know them, that would be another good reason to reference them as a benchmark.
  • 7 0
 I know it’s been said, but these prices and looking at the build kit is just insane. Almost $11,000 and you only get a Select+ shock?! That’s just dumb. Slap a cable on that derailleur and bump the shock to an Ultimate. It’s still terrible value but at least it’s not completely nonsensical.
  • 2 0
 Santa Cruz are now masters at cheaping out on some components if you don't pay attention : GX AXS shifters on X01 builds, GX carbon cranks on X01 builds, no RS Ultimate shocks on some top tier builds, no Reverb AXS on ''AXS'' builds (even on XX1 AXS), i9 1/1 hubs instead of i9 Hydra, no DD tires on air shocks builds for the same price & ETC.
  • 11 1
 Clearance for a coil shock > "0.4" of seat post insertion depth"
  • 4 2
 Santa cruz wants to appease the bros that flex over how good their 240mm dropper is even though they don't need anything above 175 lol.
  • 1 0
 I would agree for the larger frame sizes, but this is a pretty big issue on smaller frames. That shock tunnel cuts out a ton of room for the seatpost.
  • 10 0
 I can buy everyone in my family a Vitus, or 1 of these.... Tough call.
  • 2 1
 I can buy everyone in my family one of these, for the same price as just buying myself one of these
  • 2 0
 Is that picture with the seatpost half way extended? - It looks like it and if so with that seat angle you are sitting over the rear axle.

I know they say this isn't an issue but its not something I find a nice trait in a bike of this type.
  • 1 0
 Seat angle and effective top tube length as quoted on the factory geometry table are totally meaningless for this bike if you have the saddle anywhere other than level with the bars. This is a problem that needs to be improved across the industry. It is especially noticable on SCs with the raked seat tube. They sound like great bikes, but I don't think the geo works at the extremes if the sizing range.
  • 2 0
 This and the Stumpjumper are competing for the most rearward seat position when extended. Even Cam Neely can wheelie these bikes
  • 2 0
 From experience: I ride a V2 size L (I am between a L and XL) with a lot of seatpost extended and really like the pedalling position. Not to short, good power transfer and steep climbs are handled fine.
  • 6 0
 Pinkbike Autoplay. Getting more normal, not getting any less annoying.
  • 4 0
 Extra expensive does seem extra normal these days. Not sure how the good fits in.
  • 3 0
 Enjoying these reviews, but I think they're saving the best for last, the Norco Fluid, lol. Excited to see how it stacks up to these super high end rides.
  • 1 0
 I have a theory that the release the intro video, take a look at the comments to see which was driving the most conversation, then put that one last.
  • 5 0
 11k dollars for a 15kg bike
  • 1 0
 Even has carbon wheels and is still a total pig on the scales. Ridiculous. Buy some catalogue frame direct to customer bike instead, build it up with the nicest parts you can find and still save money.
  • 1 0
 Replaced a SC Tallboy 3 with a Hightower CS in August. After riding some other bikes in between, it was nice to have a bike that felt familiar and yet way more capable. Overall, I'm super happy with the bike. My bank account however.....
  • 4 0
 You pay for it once, but are rewarded many times over. Enjoy!
  • 2 0
 @the00: you actually pay for it continually over time, it’s called opportunity cost
  • 1 0
 " it only took three or four corners for me to quickly gain a bunch of misplaced confidence in my skills"

This was my exact thoughts on mine, albeit aluminum and the generation previous. It's just a fun bike that inspires confidence and likes to go hard. Up that fork to 160 and go
  • 2 0
 As an owner of the original Hightower, I think I would find it hard to look past this bike as and when it's time to get a new one. So a little extra travel and storage is bang on!
  • 1 0
 Not that I have the money, but if I was getting one, I'd be looking at the XO1 CC build... Save some money over the bike tested, get the RS Ultimate kit on the suspension and the RSC brakes and the lighter frame... Yeah, it has alloy wheels, but the suspension and brakes are more important in my book.. Not cheap, but that seems to be the best value to me... Hell, give me a C frame and GX mechanical with the suspension and brake upgrades and I'd be a happy camper...
  • 1 0
 Just make sure your X01 build actually comes with an X01 drivetrain. Santa Cruz has been notorious lately for substituting lower end drivetrain parts.

It’s nearly impossible to buy a frame only from them right now and since this is the only way to get the good carbon frame Santa Cruz is taking the opportunity to pad their margins by a few more points.
  • 1 0
 I have the Original Hightower with a slackened head angle etc... It is time for a new bike BUT as per the comments it is hard to swallow the price of this thing. The new Hightower (SC$$) is in its own league of mark ups. Given how PON cycles road brands are pricey but there are still some reasonable deals - this is mind boggling. Life time bearing replacement does not justify the premium in my opinion.

My Question is -how would you compare this to the WeAreOne Arrival 152 (WAOA) to the SC$$? The frames are the same price BUT you have the option on converting the WAOA to a 170 by swapping links/shock and fork for the bike park. The in frame storage is nice but you know it is bad when a boutique Canadian manufacturer is beating you on price and spec.
  • 1 0
 Process of elimination = Norco was Kaz's fastest downhill time Wink ...and at less than half the price of these other bikes.

These high end bikes have some cool looking linkages with special sounding names...but they still can't compare to a tried and true horst link lol.
  • 2 0
 On a positive note.. this round of Field Test episodes seem to be a bit longer than others, and Mikes are always a classic pair to listen to talking about bikes. Enjoying the casual, unhurried reviews. Nice work y’all.
  • 1 0
 I bought a last gen aluminum hightower frame and put a 1.3 angle set in it and a slightly longer stem and it's my absolute favourite bike I've ever owned. Does everything I need it to do and more. Would have loved to see them keep going with the AL frames.
  • 1 0
 Autoplay really is a scourge. @brianpark, protest to your open air overlords. What if for instance I want to listen to @mikelevy rattle on about F1 and aliens on the podcast, while I read a balanced piece by @mikelevy on a bike I will only ever consider if I come a cross a demo? I can’t. Your goddamned autoplay turns off my goddamned podcast.
  • 6 1
 Boring and overpriced
  • 2 0
 So it’s not a new bike measly last years with some of the mistakes removed. Does the lunchbox hole leak like the ones on other sc models?
  • 2 0
 Lol one of 5 test bikes in a fleet with an "evolution" and a few updates - what a contender in the reviews! Only $9,000 wow!!!
  • 3 0
 This bike is expensive and I have no choice but to see it on the internet. I am outraged.
  • 1 1
 I'd love to see a Field Test of like, 3 top-tier spec bikes compared with the bottom-tier spec of those same 3 bikes. I'm sure the bike companies would never contribute the bikes to get it done, but it would be interesting to separate geo/design from components/materials.
  • 2 0
 11k, 32lbs and doesn’t even get a factory fork. Insane. At least take me out to dinner first if you’re gonna f*ck me like that on price.
  • 1 0
 That color is super-nice. I would be happy to have that kind of color on my frame. That said, what's up with lots of companies only having SRAM drivetrains? 3/5 of these bikes only come with SRAM drivetrains.
  • 1 0
 It is how Santa Cruz keeps these prices so low.
  • 3 0
 not only overpriced but heavy?
  • 2 0
 Everything should be top of the list be for 10 grand. Prices are just getting stupid.
  • 3 1
 Should you marry a normal person or a wild one? Date a few cheaper models first and settle on something stable long term.
  • 3 0
 $10,750 USD

for that reason , I 'M OUT
  • 2 0
 It's like it's a bike built for wealthy tech types who ride flowy trains in Central California... Imagine that.
  • 1 0
 Also popular in SE England. And Central Switzerland. And Northern Italy. Santa Cruz are not rare bikes, despite the price. And when I check the frame only prices, they're not even crazy expensive when compared to the other well known brands.
  • 3 0
 5 figure price, gx build and the 'cheap' frame
  • 1 0
 I bought the cheapest one, stripped it and put my setup on it. Once you get past that, bike is absolutely fantastic. It just works everywhere and is so much fun to ride.
  • 1 0
 Reviews like this really make me appreciate that there are still sane bike companies making good bikes at a good price... Just not this one
  • 2 0
 A new hole on the wallet for sure
  • 1 0
 Hitting pause one two different Autoplay videos, just to get to an article....Come on PB
  • 2 0
 for 10k reach could be longer
  • 1 0
 The Yeti, at $10,200, is definitely a better choice, solely based on price. this emoji is crying. Not laughing.
  • 3 1
 $5.5k for NX Big Grin
  • 8 0
 At least that implies you're getting a regular HG freehub body hence you can always upgrade to Microshift.
  • 1 0
 @vinay: thanks for saying what I'm thinking, Microshift is awesome
  • 1 0
 Spoiler. Trek wins, Yeti last
  • 1 0
 GX for 10k. what a time to be alive!
  • 1 0
 Uninspiring. Churlish and insubordinate
  • 1 0
 Can't wait to see these on our local beginner flow trails built in 1993
  • 1 0
 Obligatory comment about how much 10k bikes price suck
  • 1 0
 What exactly were the issues with the brake levers? Or is it in the video?
  • 1 0
 Over $10K with GX. HARD PASS.
  • 1 0
 Trek fuel all the way..bike rips
  • 1 0
 What an absolute rip off.
  • 1 0
 Imagine paying as much sales tax on a bike as a new Lyrik costs
  • 1 2
 nitpicking but for $10k I'd expect a much cooler finish rather than cola-maroon with a grey logo.
  • 1 0
 They talk about the paint in the vid, sounds like it was hard to photograph/video. But they were really impressed w/ it in person, its subtle but apparently up close its amazing. Changes as the light hits it and your perspective changes, lots of metallic flake and suspended pigments.

*not defending crazy prices, I'm just a bit of a nerd for bike paint jobs haha. Could get yourself an amazing bike, custom paint job from a top painter, and a vacation to go show it off w/ money left over for the price of this thing.
  • 3 4
 First looser (second)!
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.013368
Mobile Version of Website