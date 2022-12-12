Field Test: 2023 Scott Genius ST - Cape Not Included

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST



Scott Genius ST





Words by Mike Kazimer; photography by Satchel Cronk

The new Scott Genius ST was the lightest, longest, and most expensive bike we had on hand for the Whistler Field Test. It's also the only bike that hides a shock in the downtube, the only one with a remote for the shock, and the only one with thru-headset cable routing. In other words, there's a lot to unpack when it comes to this 'Super Trail' bike (Remember, that's Scott's term, not mine. Even though I kind of like it...)



Let's start with the basics. The Genius ST has 150mm of rear travel that's paired with a 160mm fork, and rolls on 29” wheels. The ST 900 Tuned version we tested is the highest end option in the ST lineup at $11,000 USD, but if you wanted to spend even more the Genius 900 Ultimate comes in at one penny under $12,000.



Genius ST 900 Tuned Details



• Travel: 150mm / 160mm fork

• Carbon frame (aluminum options available)

• 63.9° head angle

• 77.2 seat angle

• 440mm chainstays

• Reach: 485mm (L)

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Weight: 30.1 lb / 13.7 kg

• Price: $10,200 USD

• More info: • Travel: 150mm / 160mm fork• Carbon frame (aluminum options available)• 63.9° head angle• 77.2 seat angle• 440mm chainstays• Reach: 485mm (L)• Sizes: S, M, L, XL• Weight: 30.1 lb / 13.7 kg• Price: $10,200 USD• More info: yeticycles.com

Climbing

Descending

The ST version of the Genius places a higher priority on downhill performance compared to the 'regular' Genius, and come with the adjustable headset cups set in the slackest position, along with a piggyback air shock. The function of the Twinloc remote is also different between the two versions – on the ST it's actually supposed to be called TracLoc, and the three modes are Lockout, Ramp Control, and Descend. Ramp Control is essentially like being able to add volume spacers on the fly – it makes it harder to bottom out the shock, a setting that could be useful for jump trails or rougher terrain with bigger hits.Scott are in the middle of a long-term love affair with integration, as the Genius ST demonstrates. Hiding the shock the down tube is the most obvious example, and it certainly give the bike a distinctive, futuristic look. It's accessed via an easy-to-operate hatch on the downtube, and the air valve has been positioned at the top of the Fox Float X for better access. A built-in sag indicator on the swingarm helps simplify setup, since there's not really an easy way to view the o-ring on the shock like you would with a more conventional design.The integration continues at the front of the bike, where there's a one piece bar and stem combo from Syncros, with the brake line and dropper post housing running through the headset. There are split spacers to make it a little easier to adjust the handlebar height, but bar roll and stem length aren't adjustable.The Genius ST's geometry numbers wouldn't be out of place on a modern enduro bike, and there's no reason that this bike couldn't be used for the occasional race. The head angle sits at 63.9-degrees, the seat tube angle is 77.2-degrees, and the chainstay length measures 440mm on all sizes. The reach on our size large test bike measures 485mm.What does $11,000 USD get you for components? Well, there's a 160mm Fox 36 Factory Grip 2 fork, SRAM X01 AXS wireless drivetrain, Shimano XTR 4-piston brakes, and a set of Syncros Revelstoke carbon wheels. With Maxxis DHRII DoubleDown tires installed our test bike weighed in at 30.1 lb / 13.7 kg.When a bike has a remote lockout, it's not unreasonable to think that it's there for a reason, and if the Scott had felt extra-soft in the fully open 'Descend' mode I wouldn't have been surprised at all. Except that's not the case – the Genius climbs quite well in the open position, and really the only time that I reached for the remote lever was because I wanted to try it out, not because of any sort of bobbing or wallowing from the bike's back end. The fact that you can't actually see the shock has the additional benefit of making it easier to imagine that it's extra-efficient – as they say, 'out of sight, out of mind.'The overall handling while climbing feels closer to what you'd expect from a modern enduro bike rather than a snappy trail bike. It feels a little more relaxed and less nimble than the Yeti SB140, for example, especially when faced with tight, slow speed turns. It's not going to be the climber's ultimate trail bike, and it does require a little more effort to get through the really tricky climbs when speeds slow to a crawl, but its light weight and good pedaling manners do make it extremely manageable.The overall seated riding position was comfortable, which is a good thing considering that it's not easy to change. The integrated stem length is 40mm, and the bars have a 25mm rise, so the numbers are well within the realm of what you'd typically find on a bike like this. The seat tube angle felt appropriately steep too, and gives the bike a similar top tube length to all of the other bikes in this test.Putting any opinions about the Genius' looks and levers aside, this is an excellent descender. It handled the higher speeds and bigger jumps in the bike park without missing a beat, thanks to its geometry and an overall ride feel that's stiff and responsive without being harsh. The reach is a little longer and the head angle is a little slacker than the other four bikes in this test, which help the Genius move towards the front of the pack when things get faster and steeper. The fact that it has the most rear travel of the bunch doesn't hurt either – that extra 10 millimeters goes a long way when dealing with knee-deep braking bumps and bombed out berms.The light weight never felt like a detriment, either – there was plenty of stability on hand, and a smooth ramp up for dealing with bigger hits and hard landings. The Ramp Control mode is easy to activate for trails with more drops and jumps, although it doesn't make a night and day difference. I didn't use it all that much due to how good the bike feels in the full open position, but it's there if you need it.I put down my second fastest time on the Genius, tied with the Santa Cruz Hightower, and one second behind the Trek. Realistically, all of those bikes are totally capable of going the same speed – there's not one specific trait that makes one inherently faster than the other. The Genius' extra length helps it in the straightaways, but it does require a slightly heavier hand to get it around really sharp turns, although it never felt like a handful.Scott calls it Super Trail, and I think all-mountain should make a comeback, but no matter what, the Genius is a highly capable, versatile bike, and could be a good fit for tech-savvy riders looking for that elusive 'one bike for everything'.It's worth mentioning that the Genius isn't the quietest bike due to the housing rattling around in the frame. Additional foam sheathing would help quell the noise, but it'd be nice if there was tube-in-tube housing, especially given how many other features Scott's engineers added to the Genius.