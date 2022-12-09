Field Test: Trek Fuel EX - Evolution Underlined

Dec 9, 2022
by Mike Levy  


PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

Trek Fuel EX 9.9 XX1 AXS


Words by Mike Levy; photography by Tom Richards


The fifty-second generation of the Fuel EX is by far the most radical, most adjustable, and probably the most capable that Trek has ever put together. It now has 140mm of travel and a 150mm fork, and you can even run a mullet wheel set-up if you use a 160mm fork. Coil-sprung shock? Not stock, but you can put one of those on as well.

There are nine 2023 Fuel EX models that start at $2,699.99 USD, but only eight of them are new bikes. That first price is for the EX 5 that's actually a carry-over using last year's aluminum frame, which means it has 130mm of travel and a 140mm fork.
Fuel EX Details

• Travel: 140mm rear, 150mm front
• 29" wheels
• 64.5° head-tube angle
• 77.2° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 485mm (lrg)
• Weight: 31.9 lb / 14.5 kg
• $10,750 USD
• More info: www.trekbikes.com

The new platform starts with the aluminum EX 7 which costs $3,700 and gets the same features as the pricier carbon bikes, including a storage compartment, adjustable geometry, and coil-compatibility. Carbon fiber shows up with EX 9.7 which costs $4,700 USD. If you have more than twice that to spend, the 9.9 XX1 AXS tested here gets all the expensive bits, including a set of carbon wheels, and will set you back $10,749 USD.


Trek Fuel EX photo by Satchel Cronk
Want to run a coil shock? A flip chip is used to increase or decrease the amount of progression.
Trek Fuel EX photo by Satchel Cronk
The Haribo Hole.


The new frame gets a much meatier-looking front-end and a more complicated design at the seat tube and bottom bracket area, but there are a few things you might recognize. Trek's ABP suspension design is one of them; those three letters are short for 'Active Braking Pivot' and describe what it's supposed to be doing. Instead of using a Horst Link or pivot on the chainstay, this system rotates concentrically around the hub axle.

Trek's also given it a 10mm bump of travel on both ends to 140mm and 150mm, making it the biggest Fuel EX ever and also the first that'll work with a coil-sprung shock. A flip-chip at the lower shock mount tweaks the leverage curve to add the progression needed to run a coil shock, or to suit rider preference.

The Mino Link pivot hardware holding the rocker and seatstays together has also been updated, but it still offers a 0.5-degree head angle and 8mm of bottom bracket height adjustment. If you want more, the biggest news is that Trek is selling different headset cups that change the angle by a full degree in either direction. The stock number is 64.5-degrees, but those who want to go slacker (or steeper) can buy a set of cups that does both. You install them one way for 63.5-degrees or the other way for 65.5-degrees. The upper cup will drop in, Trek says, but you'll need a headset press for the lower one.

The downtube storage compartment is on the new bike, and while it seems like Trek has put all the things onto the latest Fuel EX, there's one that they didn't: Knock Block. The 2023 Fuel EX has gone back to a curvy downtube with plenty of fork clearance.



Trek Fuel EX photo by Satchel Cronk
FIELD NOTES

Trek Fuel EX photo by Satchel Cronk
Trek Fuel EX photo by Satchel Cronk


Climbing

There's a spectrum of good, and the previous Fuel EX was certainly somewhere in there on the climbing, but it also had active, forgiving suspension when left fully open that sure felt like it added more traction than speed. That's great if all your climbs are steep and techy, but it also leaned on its pedal-assist switch anytime they weren't. The new Fuel EX is an entirely different animal, though, with more jazz for your jam that meant the only time I firmed up suspension was on a long, boring paved climb before we hit the steep pitches leading to Whistler's Flank trails.

I would have left the suspension open had Kazimer not been half-wheeling me since we left our rental house, but I need all the help I can get at the end of the season. When I did get onto the chunky and tricky stuff, the Trek isn't as nimble as its predecessor, but it'll still get around almost anything at slow speeds if you're used to modern geometry. You can't hide the wheelbase, of course, but some foresight and body English will get you anywhere you need to go.

It's nearly as big as the Genius but manages to not feel anything like it through tight switchbacks, and our leg-o-meters were telling us that it's more efficient than both the Yeti and Norco. When you do get a brief respite between the ups, or when you can pump instead of pedal, it's also pretty good carrying speed when the ground levels out. It's obvious that the new Fuel EX is more capable than the old one, but that goes for the descents and the climbs.


Trek Fuel EX photo by Satchel Cronk

Trek Fuel EX photo by Satchel Cronk
Trek Fuel EX photo by Satchel Cronk


Descending

I've spent a lot of time on various iterations of the Fuel EX over the last fifteen-ish years, so the mustard-colored Trek was the bike I was most interested in riding. Like all the other long-lived names, it's changed and evolved so much over that time, but this is like when you go back to school a foot taller and a lot hairier after the summer break. All of a sudden, it's a much bigger world and you have a hell of a lot more freedom to have fun and inevitably get yourself into trouble.

So much is different, but let's start with the new bike's suspension. Instead of an oddball shock, there's a normal Float X with what feels like an ideal tune; it's plenty active and fluttery when you need traction, but manages to balance that with much more support than the previous bike provided. This means that it doesn't feel like you're sacrificing one for the other, and it also means the Fuel EX is much more fun than the old bike when the trail was smooth and more level than down. Yup, despite it having more travel on both ends and being a much longer, slacker bike, it's much easier to pump and carry speed on the new Trek, a notable trait for a bike meant to be ridden everywhere and anywhere.

If my local trails were elevation-challenged or Sea Otter smooth but I still wanted a capable trail bike, I'd be choosing the Fuel EX out of our five test rigs. That sort of impression used to mean the same bike could feel a bit nervous and on-edge at the other end of the trail spectrum. Not. So. Much.


Trek Fuel EX photo by Satchel Cronk
Trek Fuel EX photo by Satchel Cronk


Whistler has some challenging terrain both in and out of the bike park, and there's a decent chance that the 50-year-old lady who bagged your groceries, that quiet kid sitting by himself, or the guy in a button-up shirt and no gloves are all riding some seriously scary shit on their trail bikes. The level is high, but the Fuel EX didn't have a problem with any of that kind of riding. Both the Trek and the Genius ST had the most poise when the trails were rough and fast, and the Fuel was remarkably stable and attached to the ground despite endless rocks and dust. It was also the quickest during Kazimer's timed downhill testing, further driving the point home. Again, credit to the bike's rear suspension that offered great control over the second part of the travel, never asking for more progression but also feeling like it was using the shock stroke wisely.

You can relax the front-end out to 63.5-degrees if you want to, but I spent my time on the Fuel EX set to the stock 64.5 number and didn't find the need to push that front wheel out any further. The stock handling seemed to suit my sometimes-loose riding style well, and the Fuel had a bit more composure on the steep tricky stuff than the Hightower, although I don't think I got around a single corner on the Trek as well as I did a few hundred on the Santa Cruz. But the Trek had the edge when smashing through a mess of roots and rocks, not feeling like it was moving around as much under me as the other bikes, and I just seemed to usually be in control for longer on the Fuel EX.

In the slow stuff, it had the upper hand on the Genius but seemed on par with the Yeti, Santa Cruz, and Norco in that it didn't exactly feel agile but I managed to not fall over too many times on any of them.


2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.


Getting into the details, there are a couple of picky complaints and a couple of things to like, mainly the wide range of adjustability. If the Fuel EX's suspension was still the same as the previous version, making it coil-compatible or giving it such an adjustable head angle might have made for a bike that only felt half-ready for fun. But with suspension that manages to feel both efficient enough for any sort of pedal-mission you'd have in mind while also being ready for some seriously rough terrain, it makes sense to be able to steepen or relax the handling depending on where this bike is going to end up in the world.

In the less-good column is Bontrager's one-piece carbon handlebar and stem that even comes with titanium clamping bolts. Personally, I like how clean the cockpit looks because of it, but Kazimer and I both noticed sore hands and shoulders that we didn't get when riding the other bikes. That could be down to the handlebar's stiffness, something Kazimer also noted went with a different bar on another Fuel EX he's spending time on. Other quibbles include paint that sure chipped easily and, if I had just spent this much money, I would not want to see the downtube protector sagging away from the frame. Small detail but unsightly to me.



Pros

+ Wide range of effective geometry adjustments
+ Just as much fun on smooth trails as it is on scary trails
+ Great climber, efficient pedaling

Cons

- One-piece handlebar might be too stiff for some riders
- Paint chips easily




47 Comments

  • 19 2
 - looks like a GT
  • 19 2
 Looks like a Niner even more.
  • 2 0
 @stevemokan: Too straight of a top tube
  • 1 0
 wait wasnt this the first comment last time they rolled out a fuel ex with a motor
  • 3 0
 A 10 grand bike that isnt a yeti? Discuss how
  • 10 0
 Trek isn't the ultra chic boutique hotness but dang are their bikes compelling. Especially as they offer a M/L size. This bike is much sweeter than I would admit to my riding broz.
  • 7 0
 That one cable routing into the frame looks way cleaner than if it was jammed in the headset. I don't care about headset routing from a mechanical perspective, but headset routing looks like shit. This bike looks clean even though it seems to have some unnecessary tubes going on.
  • 1 1
 Getting rid of everything but the brake lines helps Wink
  • 1 0
 You should care about it from a mechanical perspective.
  • 9 0
 The previous generation of fuel looked way better in my opinion. Not a fan of all this tubes.
  • 10 4
 I used to get excited for new bike reviews because I could potentially see myself buying one, now I just know it will never happen, it’s not even the ability I just can’t justify the cost. So for me it’s just stretching out the gaps between buying used bikes/frames and maintaining components till they explode. These articles are like looking at a Ferrari in a showroom, oh that’s cool but it doesn’t mean anything to me.
  • 7 0
 If only a bike like this was offered in a range of different builds at a lower price ….. hmmmmmmm
  • 1 1
 Same, I'm hoping the manufacturers are reading the responses... cause we're not alone in being beat up by how out of hand prices have become
  • 1 1
 Ex 8 has just about all the goodies of this one for waaaaaay less money.
  • 1 0
 I found that one of the compelling aspects of the Trek is that it actually comes in a wide variety of price points with reasonable spec. If you are really on a budget, you can build with the AL frame, which offers all the advantages of the carbon, with just a tiny bit of weight.
  • 1 0
 @tmtb999: Something like 9 versions that cover almost every price point should do the trick....
  • 2 0
 My first "real" bike was a Fuel EX in 2015ish when they still had the reaktiv (I died inside writing that out) shock and plus tires. It wasn't great, in fact it was bad, terrible even, but it got me into a sport I now cherish, so I look back on it with largely good memories. Glad to see they've made it what it deserves to be.
  • 2 0
 The value is also pretty good when comparing to Santa Cruz Hightower builds, I mean the bike still remains expensive, but you're getting more for less money and the top XX1 build gives you full XX1 AXS drivetrain along with a Reverb AXS while SC is robbing you with X01/GX drivetrain and regular Reverb for more money.
  • 2 0
 This seems close to the performance and tune of the previous generation Slash (a bike I liked a LOT). As enduro bikes have become more race specific (more travel, near DH geometry) it’s good to see Trek back in the big (but not too big) travel trail bike category. Bonus for ditching the reAktiv shock!!

I’m a year or 3 out from a new bike, but a Fuel Ex (Cool will be on my short list.
  • 5 1
 Let it be written: the new name for in-frame storage by all manufacturers shall henceforth be "Haribo Hole."
  • 8 0
 Gummy grotto
  • 2 0
 Candy cubby
  • 1 0
 Such a sweet bike, climbs great, loves getting air and charging through rough stuff. I wonder if you could even run a longer stroke shock in it? I rode with an E13 carbon bar and a normal stem, not the one piece cockpit, did feel a bit more stiff than the alloy bar I'm used to.
  • 1 0
 I actually own one of these. The Black 9.8 XT Build. I swapped out the Drivetrain for an XX1 AXS and put on an AXS dropper on. Despite all it's weird tubes, this bike is beautiful in person.

Few thoughts. At first, I wasn't sure how I felt about the bike. Took me a while to get the suspension dialed where I wanted. But that's on me.
I've since began falling in love with this bike. I've never had so much fun climbing, and it descends like my Remedy. I've tried it in both the mullet and full 29" configurations and I'm sticking with the 29" but with a 160mm fork.

BUT. This bike is noisy AF. It creaks so bad on hard square hits and huck to flats, that I swear I've bottomed out and broke the bike, but when I check the fun-o-meter, the ring is not blown off the bottom. And I am quite confident that I'm not smashing my rims.
I also had the Integrated tool (BITS) installed in the headset which made it so loud up there as well. Tried tightening that up yesterday and the thing exploded (pretty confident i wasn't over tightening it either. It spun pretty easy until it blew up). That ended my ride early. More money spent at the bike shop yesterday to put a star nut back in the steerer tube.

Anyway. I'm no bike mechanic here. The bike feels amazing, except for when it doesn't'. But I'm convinced that once I quite this thing down, it will be the dream machine. Really.
  • 4 0
 Every time Levy says "all the things" take a shot.
  • 1 0
 As a former trek shop kid I’m stoked that they’ve come this far geometry wise with this iteration. I always had a problem with burliness of the treks I had. They were always very fun to ride tho…
  • 2 0
 The fuel ex had always been a great bike. I'm sure this one is great too. Unfortunately, this version is ugly as hell.
  • 3 0
 Am I the only one that thinks this frame looks pig ugly?
  • 4 2
 It has a sort of Alibaba look to it.
  • 7 5
 They forgot, Cons - pricey.
  • 3 2
 Yeah, funny how the "pricey" con is brand-dependent...
  • 4 0
 probably because Trek offers it in a wide range of pricing. Their Alu frame look like pretty good value to me.
  • 2 0
 @jcelli2013: its almost like you can pick up an alloy version with a good spec for a third of the price of the bike tested. you can't do that with the yeti or Santa Cruz bikes.
  • 2 0
 The Trek high-end build actually comes with exclusively high end components (compare that to the same priced Santa Cruz with GX lol). And they actually offer lower cost options in their range, including aluminum frames.
  • 1 0
 @Rhojax: finally someone who is thinking
  • 1 0
 I mean, for the build kit on it, it's a better deal than some of the other $10k bikes in the test, and they do have a wide range of price points. I'll give Trek some credit on pricing this time. Though CAD pricing here in Canada will be the question. Treks have historically been a pretty mediocre value in the Canadian market over the years, even when their USD pricing has been competitive.
  • 1 0
 There is an aluminum version that's cheaper than the Norco, and some decent build options above that. Not sure that's a fair critique.
  • 1 0
 I think they do a decent job addressing this as they discuss the review. They are pretty clear that there are less expensive build options that still offer decent parts spec. For example, the $6.2k model will get you carbon wheels and full XT (although you have Fox Performance suspension) - that seems decent for a non-DTC brand.

If you are really on a budget, build up the aluminum frame. It's $2.5k. The same options simply don't exist for Yeti and Santa Cruz - neither of which seemed to offer the performance of the Trek in this review.
  • 1 0
 I appreciate the small 'TREK' logo on the side instead of their usual splash along the downtube.
  • 1 0
 Did SRAM improve their AXS clutch? Huck to flat looked surprisingly strong for what is usually a floppy situation down there
  • 2 0
 I like chips!
  • 5 3
 Too ugly unfortunately
  • 1 0
 Why no Bonty tire spec?
  • 3 3
 geometry chart sux
  • 1 1
 The Trek Fuel E(vo)X.
  • 1 1
 Looks like a session!
  • 1 2
 "Knock Block?"





