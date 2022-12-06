Field Test: 2023 Yeti SB140 - The Traction Finder

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST



Yeti SB140





Words by Mike Kazimer; photography by Satchel Cronk





The new SB140 is the middle child in Yeti's 2023 lineup, sandwiched between the SB120 on one side and the SB160 on the other. It's essentially the evolution of the SB130, the most popular model in Yeti's lineup for the last few years.The bike's 140mm of rear travel is paired with either a 150 or 160mm fork depending on the build kit – models with the Lunch Ride designation get the longer travel fork, along with more powerful brakes and Fox's Float X piggyback shock instead of the inline DPS shock found on the 'regular' version.When it comes to geometry, the SB140's head angle sits at 65-degrees, the reach is 480mm, and the seat angle is 77-degrees, numbers that aren't too far off from SB130 it replaces. That bike's numbers were on the cutting edge when it was launched in 2018, and there's a reason Yeti didn't need to change things too drastically for this iteration. Yeti SB140 Details



• More info: • Travel: 140mm / 160mm fork• Carbon frame• 65-degree head angle• 77-degree seat angle• 440 chainstays• Reach: 480mm (L)• Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL• Weight: 32.7 lb / 14.8 kg• Price: $10,200 USD• More info: yeticycles.com

One number that has increased by a noticeable amount is the chainstay length – it now varies depending on the frame size, starting at 436mm for a small and increasing in 2mm per size, all the way up to 444mm for an XXL.Along with a few small geometry tweaks and a little more travel, the SB140 also received a new downtube shape that provides more clearance – when the frame alone costs $4,500 the last thing you want to do is ruin it by smashing it into a rock. The Switch Infinity suspension system (the two Kashima coated rails located above the bottom bracket) has also been revised, with updated bearings and seals on the higher end Turq frames.Speaking of high end, our test bike isn't the top-of-the-line model, but it's not far off. The SB140 LR T3 is priced at $10,200, which gets you a SRAM AXS wireless drivetrain, Fox Factory 36 fork and Float X shock, Code RSC brakes, and aluminum DT Swiss XM 1700 wheels. All of that adds up to a total weight of 32.7 lb, or 14.8 kg.The SB140 is an impressive climber, due in large part to how much grip is available at the rear wheel. It's not quite as supportive as the Santa Cruz Hightower under hard pedaling, but it tracks the ground very well, and the slightly softer feel of the whole package makes for a very comfortable ride. And when I say 'softer' I don't mean over-active and mushy – far from it. The SB140 does a great job of delivering traction while also remaining calm, even during those out-of-the-saddle moments.Somewhat surprisingly, in the efficiency test it ended up putting down the slowest time, although it doesn't feel that way on the trail. Despite what the clock said, the SB140's handling makes it a good option for riders who regularly find themselves faced with tricky, technical climbs. The head angle is a little steeper than some of the other bikes we had in this test, which speeds up the handling a touch, and makes it easier to tip the bike around corners and pull off slower speed maneuvers.It's worth noting that the head tube is fairly short, resulting in a low stack height. Even with the 160mm fork I found myself wishing for a higher rise bar, and a shorter stem to improve the fit. Of course, that's a matter of personal preference to some extent, and some riders will get along just fine with the slightly more stretched out climbing position.The SB140's easygoing nature carries over onto the descents. It's not a brute of a bike, something that demands an aggressive rider to get it to come alive. Instead, it's a bike that can easily change directions and find the right line with minimal coaxing, all while making the most of the 140mm of rear travel.However, even with the 160mm fork up front there were times that the SB140 lost some of its poise, typically on steeper, rougher trails. The quick handling that makes it a great climber and an entertaining ride on slightly mellower terrain isn't as beneficial when a trail points straight down the fall line. Compared to a bike like the Scott Genius, which has a 1-degree slacker head angle, the Yeti didn't feel as composed on those rowdier trails. It's not that it can't handle them, it's just that going fast and dropping into those trickier moves requires more concentration; you can't just hold on and plow through whatever's in the way.Keep in mind that we were testing on trails that, while certainly appropriate for a bike in this travel bracket, are also likely a little rougher and rowdier than what many riders have in their backyards. For areas with slightly mellower terrain the SB140 could be a great all-rounder, a bike that can comfortably cover a bunch of ground while delivering excellent suspension performance on the climbs and descents.I do want to mention just how satisfyingly quiet the SB140 was - Yeti's chainslap protection and cable routing does a great job of keeping the noise levels down to a minimum.