Field Test: 5 Enduro Bikes (and 1 eMTB) Face the Efficiency Test

Much like previous episodes, our on-trail impressions largely match the Efficiency Test results. Both Matt and Henry came back from riding the 150mm-travel dual-link Arrival talking about how speedy it felt when on the gas, and it ended up besting the purple Spire by just three seconds over the short climb. It's also no coincidence to see the Transition come oh so close and have the Capra just a second behind, as both seem to put more emphasis on pedaling and all-around abilities than our two stragglers.



Efficiency Test Results



1st We Are One Arrival - 2:00

2nd Transition Spire - 2:03

3rd YT Capra - 2:04

4th GT Force - 2:10

5th Norco Range - 2:13

DSQ Norco Range VLT - 1:07

