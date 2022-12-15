Field Test: 5 Trail Bikes Point Uphill in Whistler for the Impossible Climb

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST





5 Hot Trail Bikes Test Traction Limits in Whistler's No Flow Zone





The trail were dry and brittle like a bucket of dusty old bones.







The 2022 Fall Field Test is presented G-Form

When anyone mentions the name Whistler around mountain bikers, A-Line’s groomed berms and jumps come to mind, but the surrounding valley offers some incredible riding too, it’s just very steep and extremely technical. That’s why the No Flow Zone was the perfect place to host another Impossible Climb.I honestly started laughing hysterically when we arrived at the bottom of the trail that a local friend suggested for this segment of the Field Test. He did say these exact words, “There’s no way you’ll be able to make it up there.” Standing in front of the wall filled with rubble, I’d say he was right. Once I got on a bike and tested the grip though, there was hope.There’s no real rhyme or reason as to which bike I should grab first, but I decided on the very purple Yeti SB140 with its Switch Infinity link. Surprisingly, it laid down an impressive result. Maybe I underestimated what these bikes were capable of.Next up, the Scott Ransom lined up with its four bar suspension that hides the shock in the frame. This was the lightest bike in the group, but that doesn’t necessarily make it the best climber. On the left side of the handlebar, you’ll notice a cluster of levers for the shock lock out and dropper seat post. That makes lowering the seat height a little more challenging to find, but the suspension, when opened, does grip very well.Like the Ransom, the Fuel EX felt on the longer side. Navigating these through this super tight trail corridor was tricky even though both bikes were on the lighter side. The rear wheel tracking and pedaling efficiency were top notch on the Trek though. Santa Cruz’s new Hightower sat just about in the middle of all the other bikes’ geometries and weights, and that’s exactly where it landed on the Impossible Climb.The only aluminum bike of the bunch, the Norco Fluid, was the heaviest, but it did have less travel than the others. So, how did the Fluid make it the highest up the Impossible Climb? I can tell you that the 130mm of Horst-link suspension did work incredibly well and the geometry put me in a very neutral position for climbing.I’d award the SB140 with the most climbing-oriented riding position. On longer, more mellow climbs with more space between moves, I could see the Fuel EX and Ransom battling it out for the win. It is comical that the cheaper and heavier Fluid made it furthest up the trail. This isn’t the most highly scientific test, but there is something to be said for the little bike’s abilities. That’s just how the Impossible Climb works out sometimes.