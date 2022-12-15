Field Test: 5 Trail Bikes Point Uphill in Whistler for the Impossible Climb

Dec 15, 2022
by Matt Beer  


PINKBIKE FIELD TEST


5 Hot Trail Bikes Test Traction Limits in Whistler's No Flow Zone


The trail were dry and brittle like a bucket of dusty old bones.




When anyone mentions the name Whistler around mountain bikers, A-Line’s groomed berms and jumps come to mind, but the surrounding valley offers some incredible riding too, it’s just very steep and extremely technical. That’s why the No Flow Zone was the perfect place to host another Impossible Climb.

I honestly started laughing hysterically when we arrived at the bottom of the trail that a local friend suggested for this segment of the Field Test. He did say these exact words, “There’s no way you’ll be able to make it up there.” Standing in front of the wall filled with rubble, I’d say he was right. Once I got on a bike and tested the grip though, there was hope.

There’s no real rhyme or reason as to which bike I should grab first, but I decided on the very purple Yeti SB140 with its Switch Infinity link. Surprisingly, it laid down an impressive result. Maybe I underestimated what these bikes were capable of.


Next up, the Scott Ransom lined up with its four bar suspension that hides the shock in the frame. This was the lightest bike in the group, but that doesn’t necessarily make it the best climber. On the left side of the handlebar, you’ll notice a cluster of levers for the shock lock out and dropper seat post. That makes lowering the seat height a little more challenging to find, but the suspension, when opened, does grip very well.

Like the Ransom, the Fuel EX felt on the longer side. Navigating these through this super tight trail corridor was tricky even though both bikes were on the lighter side. The rear wheel tracking and pedaling efficiency were top notch on the Trek though. Santa Cruz’s new Hightower sat just about in the middle of all the other bikes’ geometries and weights, and that’s exactly where it landed on the Impossible Climb.

The only aluminum bike of the bunch, the Norco Fluid, was the heaviest, but it did have less travel than the others. So, how did the Fluid make it the highest up the Impossible Climb? I can tell you that the 130mm of Horst-link suspension did work incredibly well and the geometry put me in a very neutral position for climbing.

I’d award the SB140 with the most climbing-oriented riding position. On longer, more mellow climbs with more space between moves, I could see the Fuel EX and Ransom battling it out for the win. It is comical that the cheaper and heavier Fluid made it furthest up the trail. This isn’t the most highly scientific test, but there is something to be said for the little bike’s abilities. That’s just how the Impossible Climb works out sometimes.



37 Comments

  • 50 1
 Impossible to climb out of the debt from buying anything but the Norco.
  • 8 1
 Hmm...seemed like a little more effort was put in on the Norco. Wheel slipped that ended the run on others was fought through and kept moving. Some seemed like the slightest slip and it was game over.
  • 7 1
 How hard is it to make a bike that climbs like a juiced ibex and descends like a fresh turd all whilst being as light as a Phoenix feather and not costing King Solomon's treasure?
  • 3 0
 I don't know why but this is the video I anticipate the most during the field tests!
I'd like to see a whole hour of these tests - multiple riders | multiple trails | multiple attempts.
I really enjoyed the older ones too - with the heckling and the beer cans, etc.
  • 4 0
 I want to see an elevation gain over distance stat included. The video effect never convinces me these climbs are that steep.
  • 2 0
 agreed but look really steep in the intro when he walked it!
  • 5 1
 I picked up a Fluid this past weekend and cleaned my personal impossible climb first try. Something about the seat position just makes it so easy to keep both wheels planted.
  • 4 0
 Did they have to edit out the part where he said the VPP hit the square edge and absolutely ate all of his momentum, because that's what it looked like.
  • 3 0
 Are Scott actually calling it the Ransom in North America or did you mean to write Genius ST, like in the article where you reviewed it?
  • 1 0
 No the Ransom is still a seperate model. That was a typo.
  • 3 0
 still think you should try each bike three times for a high point, but this seemed like a very unbiased (and maybe not totally impossible) impossible climb. Well done.
  • 5 4
 I think folks need to understand the halo product strategy when viewing these reviews. No, manufacturers probably don't expect many people to drop $10k on a bike. The $10k bikes are meant to wow and build brand desire/loyalty so that people drop $5-$6k on the base model from the same manufacturer that is in all ways, unfortunately, even more inferior to the Fluid.

Any time someone compliments a bike trailside, it's usually the bike brand. Nobody says "sweet XT shifter bro". They say "sweet Santa Cruz bro". Many (most?) mountain bikers are willing to splurge for the name on the downtube over prioritizing performance and components.
  • 2 0
 Agree.. avid bike for 30 years with tons of friends who ride at very high levels, don't know anyone who ever paid anywhere near &10k.. absurd
  • 4 0
 To be honest, "Sweet XT shifter" is a legit compliment.
  • 6 5
 On some bikes, it just looks like Matt gives up. Not saying that the Fluid is an unjustified winner here, but the effort on the Hightower and Fuel in particular seemed a little staged.
  • 3 2
 everything on PB seems a little "staged" lately!!
  • 4 0
 Hold my beer - says anyone on an ebike.
  • 4 1
 Take three riders and offer money for every time they clean the climb. That's the only way to get accurate results.
  • 2 0
 When you do a DH bike field test are you going to see which is the steepest chairlift you can take them on?
  • 2 0
 Ramson Ramson Ramson Ramson
  • 2 0
 Who would’ve guessed, fluid flows uphill as well as down.
  • 1 0
 No, just come up on my feed. Don't think I would of reacted as well as he did.
  • 2 1
 Why would anyone buy a bike that costs a kings ransom? Norco is a No-brainer, a real genius of a bike.
  • 1 1
 No, just come up on my feed. Don't think I would of reacted as well as he did.
  • 1 1
 I'm not paying internet bucks to see Danny Beer's brother do this, I'm paying to see Levy suffer.
.
.
.
.
Beer
  • 1 1
 That’s not an impossible climb. Try something harder like this: youtu.be/bCwE5LbAMRg
  • 2 3
 I really want one of those Yeti sb140's, anyone know any decent dentistry schools?
  • 1 0
 University of the Pacific has a great one.
  • 1 0
 Random Ransom.
  • 1 0
 what trail is that?
  • 2 4
 Nothing to do with this. But just see this
youtu.be/VSFNVdt-hrM
youtu.be/VSFNVdt-hrM
  • 1 0
 that sucks! was that you?
  • 1 0
 I really like how they walk off like, "welp...all's well that ends well."
  • 1 0
 @Dopepedaler: I know, so bad. They don't seem to care how the guy is
  • 2 0
 Misnamed for the clicks. "Attacked while ebiking" doesn't have the same ring or baked in sympathy.
  • 1 0
 You Sir are a wonder of self-discipline. I'm ashamed to say it, but my reaction would have been to start a hellish yelling match, which would have accomplished nothing (but the resulting video would not have been fit to post anywhere).

There is nothing more beautiful than a well-trained dog, but you can tell those people have no ability, and no interest when it comes to that. I think your video belongs on a community forum so that the people in your area can be warned. Imagine if this had been a child on a bike.





