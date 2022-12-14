Field Test: 5 Trail Bikes Face the Efficiency Test

Dec 14, 2022
by Mike Levy  


5 Trail Bikes VS the Efficiency Test

Words by Mike Levy; photography by Satchel Cronk


Pinkbike sent us to Whistler with five brand-new bikes and nothing but sunny skies and dry trails, so what did I end up doing? Climbing the same gravel road too many times, of course. We spent a ton of time on the chair lift, obviously, and we also did a lot of tricky, technical climbing while testing the bikes. This isn't any of that, however, because we also need to know how they perform when the onus is on your legs rather than your technical skills.

And yeah, I know I'm not wearing my lab coat and this won't get published in Science Journal, but that's not what we're trying to do. The goal here is to have a little "fun" while maybe learning a thing or three to back up our on-trail impressions, which is usually how it works out. All of the bikes were wearing the same Maxxis control tires set to the same pressures to help even the playing field, and the suspension was also set up for my weight across the board. And of course, not a single pedal-assist lever was used during the Efficiency Test.
Efficiency Test Results

1st Trek Fuel EX - 1:53
2nd Norco Fluid FS 1 - 1:54
3rd Santa Cruz Hightower - 1:56
4th Scott Genius ST - 1:58
5th Yeti SB140 - 2:00


Trek Fuel EX photo by Satchel Cronk
Trek's Fuel EX was not only quickest in Kazimer's timed downhill testing, but it also won the Efficiency Test.


As usual, I had a set of Garmin Rally pedals and a 1080 computer to keep my power consistent, and our trusty Freelap Timing System served as the start and finish lines. The climb itself took around two minutes, with the first half being relatively low-grade that I stayed seated for before kicking up to that classic B.C. steepness for some out-of-the-saddle work at a lower cadence. And while the climb was short, the differences could add up to some much larger gaps over a long ride.

Question: You've just stumbled onto a duffle bag (or maybe two) stuffed full of money and it's time to replace your trusty Brodie 8-Ball with a new trail bike of some kind. How much of a factor does pedaling efficiency, or even just climbing in general, play in your purchasing decision?


22 Comments

  • 5 0
 Is the suffering part of the experience? Probs don't have to push 330 watts, although we love to see it.

I may be in the minority but I love the more silly bits of the field test a la the impossible climb, efficiency test, and of course: huck to flat.
  • 3 0
 I know Levy was joking but honestly would be very curious to see how fast his gravel bike would have been as a control just to see how much/little you gain to these bikes and double downs.
  • 4 2
 Do the Efficiency Test on a trainer instead and measure heart rate, power in pedals and power at cassette. Would give us more about how much power loss comes from that suspension!
  • 3 0
 Holding a constant speed likely doesn't lose much. A better test of efficiency would likely involve real-world MTB issues like square edges and having to accelerate in bursts.
  • 1 0
 Yes, that would make it a more real world test...
  • 3 0
 I know this is more entertainment than science, but wouldn’t a rolling start eliminate some variables?
  • 1 1
 Is the understanding that by using the 1080 computer to keep power consistent you are eliminating the possibly of fatigue impacting the results?

And to answer the question, I don't need my trail bike to climb fast. I need it to climb well over the technical stuff.
  • 1 0
 Watts are watts. That is the point. Rider fatigue is irrelevant. It may be reflected in his HR, but the wattage is the power going into the pedals. Doesn't matter that the first run is easier for him than the last if that reads consistently. It's bro science, but they got that part right.
  • 2 0
 Was the average power the same for all bikes? The topic is good and I would argue for a standard climbing efficiency coefficient for every bike you test on your site.
  • 1 0
 1 or 2

1: Yeti sales director flipping chart upside down walking into Projected 2023 Revenue meeting.

2: Intern just read text from head of sales: "bad fish tacos at lunch, going home, you can handle this, good luck."
  • 2 0
 "Climbing the same gravel road too many times" sounds exactly like what happens after a heavy night in Sushi Village.
  • 3 0
 Even I can't make 12 minutes of climbing seem harder than Levy just did
  • 7 5
 Rumor has it Yeti has hired former Trump staff to overturn the results.
  • 1 1
 Hard to take much from these results with 1 two minute run let bike. No baseline that the bikes would record the same times on a second run.
  • 1 0
 Norco absolutely gutting this field test. Even if you had the money why would you buy the others?
  • 1 0
 Mike, tell the truth - you probably slam some recovery drink and then go workout more.
  • 2 0
 The efficiency test should be 1h long for each bike,@mikelevy
  • 1 0
 How's the phone though? Nice job stepping on it.
  • 1 0
 Really needs more slow mo shots!
  • 1 0
 Those Maxxis logos on the end shot... OCD Heaven
  • 1 0
 Norco wins IMO. I'd love to see it compared with the new Marin Rift Zone.
  • 1 0
 Climbs like a trail bike eh?





