Field Test: 5 Trail Bikes Face the Efficiency Test

And yeah, I know I'm not wearing my lab coat and this won't get published in Science Journal, but that's not what we're trying to do. The goal here is to have a little "fun" while maybe learning a thing or three to back up our on-trail impressions, which is usually how it works out. All of the bikes were wearing the same Maxxis control tires set to the same pressures to help even the playing field, and the suspension was also set up for my weight across the board. And of course, not a single pedal-assist lever was used during the Efficiency Test.



Efficiency Test Results



1st Trek Fuel EX - 1:53

2nd Norco Fluid FS 1 - 1:54

3rd Santa Cruz Hightower - 1:56

4th Scott Genius ST - 1:58

5th Yeti SB140 - 2:00

