Field Test: 6 Downcountry Bikes Hucked to Flat in Slo-Mo

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST



6 Downcountry Bikes Learn to Fly



Pinkbike Huck to Flat presented by CushCore





Downcountry bikes aren't meant to leave the ground for very long because their short amount of suspension travel doesn't offer all the much in the way of forgiveness. However, we've collected a bunch for the latest Field Test to send them off our Huck To Flat ramp just for you to watch them get all the way squished in super slow motion.This time around, after exploring the beautiful trails at Le Massif de Charlevoix, a wooden kicker was setup to bottom out six bikes with travel ranging between 100 and 125mm; we definitely used all of the travel, and then some. Look closely and you'll see some of the handlebars, forks, and even frames flex as they get punished. I know I certainly felt the bars dip as I used up the tiny amount of squish!We didn't experience any failures, and although we didn't load up the rear shocks with air volume spacers to make them more progressive, most of the bikes performed well. Evil's Following had a nice amount of ramp towards the end of the travel, as did the Allied BC40 and RSD's Wildcat. The firmness off the top of the travel that we experienced in the Lapierre XRM 8.9 and BMC Fourstroke 01 LT ONE both broke free quickly on the Huck To Flat and actually ramped up well to save my ankles. Even the little 100mm-travel Ibis Exie offered good support without feeling too noodley or clacking out at the shock.We don't recommend sending most of the bikes off anything too high, but there are plenty of features out in the woods that these downcountry machines are built to handle. Check it out for yourself in slow motion.