Field Test: 6 Downcountry Bikes Hucked to Flat in Slo-Mo

Nov 9, 2022
by Matt Beer  


PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

6 Downcountry Bikes Learn to Fly


Downcountry bikes aren't meant to leave the ground for very long because their short amount of suspension travel doesn't offer all the much in the way of forgiveness. However, we've collected a bunch for the latest Field Test to send them off our Huck To Flat ramp just for you to watch them get all the way squished in super slow motion.

This time around, after exploring the beautiful trails at Le Massif de Charlevoix, a wooden kicker was setup to bottom out six bikes with travel ranging between 100 and 125mm; we definitely used all of the travel, and then some. Look closely and you'll see some of the handlebars, forks, and even frames flex as they get punished. I know I certainly felt the bars dip as I used up the tiny amount of squish!

We didn't experience any failures, and although we didn't load up the rear shocks with air volume spacers to make them more progressive, most of the bikes performed well. Evil's Following had a nice amount of ramp towards the end of the travel, as did the Allied BC40 and RSD's Wildcat. The firmness off the top of the travel that we experienced in the Lapierre XRM 8.9 and BMC Fourstroke 01 LT ONE both broke free quickly on the Huck To Flat and actually ramped up well to save my ankles. Even the little 100mm-travel Ibis Exie offered good support without feeling too noodley or clacking out at the shock.

We don't recommend sending most of the bikes off anything too high, but there are plenty of features out in the woods that these downcountry machines are built to handle. Check it out for yourself in slow motion.



Pinkbike Huck to Flat presented by CushCore






The 2022 Downcountry Field Test is presented by Quebec City Mountain Bike, Sweet Protection and Specialized Ground Control Tires





Regions in Article
Quebec City Area

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Field Test Downcountry Bikes


14 Comments

  • 5 0
 How did we get to a point in cycling where the label downcountry actually stuck? ( or am I missing the joke?)
  • 4 0
 Just the edit but the RSD Wildcat looked like it went waaay higher than all the rest.
  • 1 0
 And bounced!
  • 4 0
 Film nerd here. The Wave camera looks so bad compared to the Phantom. Guess it’s pricy to rent from Montreal tho.
  • 3 0
 So, a WC XC bike can do better than a Pole?
  • 3 2
 I assume this Auto-Play nonsense to to generate (false) youtube views. This is a weaselly move PinkBike. You're better than that!
  • 2 0
 No, the video isn't hosted on youtube as far as I can tell. Annoyingly, if I watch a video here, youtube still nags me to watch it on there for days after
  • 1 0
 interesting that the RSD is the only one that bounced back off the ground after the landing. Was that the bike or the rider?
  • 8 0
 The RSD also seemed like it flew out of the top corner, higher than the other bikes.
  • 1 0
 That lower link on the Ibis must have some magical properties because it doesn't seem like it even moves.
  • 3 0
 Bring back the phantom!
  • 1 0
 Finally - the REAL quiz.
  • 1 1
 "hucked to flat" what'd they do, ride off a side walk?
  • 1 0
 Yes





