Field Test: 6 Downcountry Bikes VS the Efficiency Test

Nov 7, 2022
by Mike Levy  


Words by Mike Levy; photography by Tom Richards

Look, I know that most of us are here for the good stuff, whatever kind of fun singletrack descent that might be, not some boring-ass gravel road climb that's too steep, too loose, and definitely too long. But the reality is that most of us have to pedal up the mountain, hopefully on a trail rather than a road, and while many riders are just happy to get to the top, others want to get there a little sooner. That's where bikes like our six short-travel rigs can make the difference between, "Never again!" and "Let's do another lap."
Efficiency Test Results

1st Allied BC40 - 2:34
2nd BMC Fourstroke LT - 2:35
3rd Ibis Exie - 2:35 (Tied w/ BMC for 2nd)
4th Lapierre XRM - 2:37
5th RSD Wildcat - 2:42
6th Evil Following - 2:44

But while all six are going to be pretty good at ascending, some or more good than others, which is why I grunted my way up yet another terrible climb while the stopwatch was running. At the end of the day, it was Allied's 120mm-travel BC40 that was quickest over the same distance and with the same watts put to the pedals as the others, with the BMC and Ibis' new Exie tied for the runner-up spot just one second behind.



26 Comments

  • 53 0
 Next time you should do locked out vs open. And road, gravel, and technical singletrack. And 3 repeats each. I know 18 runs per bike sounds like a lot, but it'd be totally worth it!
  • 69 1
 I kinda want to banhammer you for this idea haha
  • 13 0
 @mikelevy: hire @dangerholm he could maintain those watts just by staring at it
  • 16 0
 The RSD beating the Evil is a bit of a surprise.
  • 5 0
 Yeah, and the RSD is considerably heavier. Would beat it by a little more if weight corrected.
  • 12 0
 This is, obviously, a hyper-scientific test and I'm not just here to watch Levy sweat and hurt.
  • 3 0
 I like that maybe they just wanted an excuse to test RSD's one full sus bike despite it being the black sheep/ trail bike of the bunch. It ticks a lot of boxes at a great price... not often seen these past couple years but something RSD does well across their offerings.
  • 2 0
 Well not really. I’ve owned two Evils and they’ve both been disappointing at climbing.

(Awesome DH though!!)
  • 3 0
 This field test has been a home run for the little company from Toronto. They're going to sell a loooot of bikes.
  • 2 0
 @big-red: I understand your saying "lot", but my mind read it as "loot" to make it more authentic.
  • 8 0
 If someone ties, you've got two 2nd place finishers and then a 4th and 5th place.
  • 1 0
 Ah...but not when one comes alphabetically before the other. That is the tie-breaker.
  • 3 0
 The Allied seems to be the winner on multiple levels for this Field Test. It even makes an old slow and dedicated winch and plunge type lacking any sort of grace think about it. However, the biggest issue I have with any of these bikes, save the Evil and the RSD is that anyone who is a bigger person (over 200 lbs) and/or rides aggressively will destroy one of these very quickly.
  • 1 0
 Agreed. The durability thing is why a lot of us who are hard on gear have been riding bigger bikes even as our long-distance trail bikes for many, many years. Honestly, with the right tires they pedal fine on those big rides. There are finally some durable looking shorter travel bikes with good kinematics. Kona, Norco, Transition and a couple of the bikes in this test. The PNW brands seem to get it. It's a good time to be alive.
  • 3 0
 Please do a Tire field test where you do the same set of tests and different combinations of tires. Use the same bike. Such as using the Allied, and then testing the Spec Ground Controls, maxxis rekons, Schwalbe wicked wills, etc. Extra credit for changing up the front and rear such as DHR II front, Rekon Rear. etc. I suspect the timing differences would be more drastic and instructive the differences noted here and in other field tests.
  • 2 0
 @mikelevy I feel this test should be repeated just to make sure figures are accurate, 3 runs each makes a good average as a minimum and its only 15 ascents :p, a superhuman reviewer like yourself should love to indulge in the numbers.
  • 1 0
 It'd be interesting to compare out of the saddle sprints. Like a start line or sprint finish in xc. I'd guess it'd be hard to be consistent power output from one bike to the next tho. Seated efficiency is super important of course, but being able to sprint (without locking out) is important too. Not just for xc, for trail riding, where there's a little tech uphill where you have to sprint into it to be able to make it up.
  • 1 0
 I'm thinking that advantages/disadvantages there would show up in the trail climb segment. (for which they did not share times).
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy Curious what power setting you are using for ensuring you are on target?
3s power?
10s power?
NP or AVG?

Not saying you are not consistent or anything, just curious as to which setting you find best for the process. Thanks
  • 7 4
 "some or more good than others" c'mon Levy it's "some be betterer than the others" please work on that.
  • 3 0
 I am slipping!
  • 2 0
 So, can anything save the LaPierre? Would a different shock or shock tune or modified linkage help? Do y’all talk about that?
  • 3 0
 The shock uses a digressive tune that I suspect is responsible for a lot of what we're feeling on the trail. That said, many riders will prefer that solid, very efficient ride under power over the more forgiving action of some of the other bikes.
  • 4 0
 @mikelevy: Many riders would prefer their bicycle also stay intact.
  • 1 0
 When dealing with differences of 1 second for places 1-3, I feel like not hitting the exact same line every time and started at the cone instead of behind the cone could make the difference.
  • 1 0
 For the climbing tests you need control wheelset as well I think. Unless hubs don't make a difference? Smile





