PINKBIKE FIELD TEST
6 Downcountry Bikes VS the Efficiency Test
Words by Mike Levy; photography by Tom Richards
Look, I know that most of us are here for the good stuff, whatever kind of fun singletrack descent that might be, not some boring-ass gravel road climb that's too steep, too loose, and definitely too long. But the reality is that most of us have to pedal up the mountain, hopefully on a trail rather than a road, and while many riders are just happy to get to the top, others want to get there a little sooner. That's where bikes like our six short-travel rigs can make the difference between, "Never again!" and "Let's do another lap."
Efficiency Test Results
1st Allied BC40 - 2:34
2nd BMC Fourstroke LT - 2:35
3rd Ibis Exie - 2:35 (Tied w/ BMC for 2nd)
4th Lapierre XRM - 2:37
5th RSD Wildcat - 2:42
6th Evil Following - 2:44
But while all six are going to be pretty good at ascending, some or more good than others, which is why I grunted my way up yet another terrible climb while the stopwatch was running. At the end of the day, it was Allied's 120mm-travel BC40 that was quickest over the same distance and with the same watts put to the pedals as the others, with the BMC and Ibis' new Exie tied for the runner-up spot just one second behind.
