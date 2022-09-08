Field Test: 7 of the Latest & Greatest Enduro Bikes Get Hucked to Flat

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST
7 of the Latest and Greatest Enduro Bikes Get Hucked To Flat
Large Impacts Pending
This is the moment you have all been waiting for. The infamous Huck to Flat. What better way to cap off another Field Test than sending all of the bikes to full bottom out in super slow-motion, right?
We do our absolute best to make sure the wheels hit the ground at the same time and both the fork and shock reaches the maximum compression. That’s not so easy when you have to pedal into a head wind on soft gravel and take off switch-footed!
These burly components and 38mm stanchion forks survived just fine, but you do get a chance to see the suspension fully squish, chains nearly hit the ground, derailleurs flick about, and even some handlebars flex. It's a slo-mo capture of what's happening in real life on the trail. This isn't another video where the spring force is removed from the shock and then the bike is compressed - this is the real deal.
One topic that was mentioned in this series of Field Test reviews was that the SRAM AXS derailleurs seemingly have more chain slap than their mechanical systems. While that might seem true on the trail, SRAM told Seb Stott
, in theory the parts are equal. “There is no difference between the AXS and mechanical RD that would lead to a ‘lighter feeling clutch’”. SRAM went on to explain that AXS components do not have a cable and housing to stop the rotational forces of the derailleur. That’s evident on the La Sal Peak when compared to the Tracer. That doesn’t have any effect on shifting performance though.
It’s surprising how much action you get out of such an unassuming kicker, so imagine what the bike goes through on the trail. Check those bolts and make sure you hit the sweet spot on those landings!
Pinkbike Huck to Flat presented by CushCore The 2022 Enduro Bike Field Test is presented by Rapha, POC, and Continental. Thanks for keeping us dressed, safe, and rolling rubber side down.
30 Comments
Some derailleurs rely too much on clutch force to avoid damage and noise (not saying "chain slap" because that doesn't covers all noise sources).
Performance and price wise I love 11sp SLX, but that damn non horizontal parallelogram movement makes it so noisy... In comparison GX 12s is heaven.
Has Shimano sorted this?