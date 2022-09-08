Field Test: 7 of the Latest & Greatest Enduro Bikes Get Hucked to Flat

This is the moment you have all been waiting for. The infamous Huck to Flat. What better way to cap off another Field Test than sending all of the bikes to full bottom out in super slow-motion, right?

We do our absolute best to make sure the wheels hit the ground at the same time and both the fork and shock reaches the maximum compression. That’s not so easy when you have to pedal into a head wind on soft gravel and take off switch-footed!

These burly components and 38mm stanchion forks survived just fine, but you do get a chance to see the suspension fully squish, chains nearly hit the ground, derailleurs flick about, and even some handlebars flex. It's a slo-mo capture of what's happening in real life on the trail. This isn't another video where the spring force is removed from the shock and then the bike is compressed - this is the real deal.

One topic that was mentioned in this series of Field Test reviews was that the SRAM AXS derailleurs seemingly have more chain slap than their mechanical systems. While that might seem true on the trail, SRAM told Seb Stott, in theory the parts are equal. “There is no difference between the AXS and mechanical RD that would lead to a ‘lighter feeling clutch’”. SRAM went on to explain that AXS components do not have a cable and housing to stop the rotational forces of the derailleur. That’s evident on the La Sal Peak when compared to the Tracer. That doesn’t have any effect on shifting performance though.

It’s surprising how much action you get out of such an unassuming kicker, so imagine what the bike goes through on the trail. Check those bolts and make sure you hit the sweet spot on those landings!


The 2022 Enduro Bike Field Test is presented by Rapha, POC, and Continental.





30 Comments

  • 7 1
 This is what I've been waiting for. As much as I love the downhill, I spend far more time hucking to flat. They both need to be fun.
  • 3 0
 It was interesting to see which ones really threw him back in the air and which ones stayed stuck. That mostly comes down to tuning of the suspension, so it's interesting to see that the Intense stayed pretty stuck to the ground on the huck while they had said that it was very active while riding. The Fezzari didn't seem to bounce at all, so maybe the rebound was too slow on it. A couple of the bikes were really springy after the hit. The X2s really blew through the travel quickly, which mirrors my experience with my X2, though mine hasn't failed in nearly four years of use.
  • 6 0
 You really shouldn’t have jinxed your X2 like that.
  • 1 0
 @oldfaith: If the X2 is 4 years old, he's fine !
  • 2 0
 @oldfaith: only the new 2021 shit blows up in 3 days
  • 1 0
 @souknaysh: As I recall, they did a little redesign on the X2 after I got one.
  • 4 0
 Kinda interesting that the GX derailleur on the commencal barely budged, and the GX AXS derailleur on the Fezzari looks like it's about to depart from the bike.
  • 1 0
 I’ve found a beautiful trick online where you can make your own homemade hall lock on any derailleur and no more brutal chain slap
  • 1 0
 @stormracing: didnt do much for me, just needs a stiffer clutch
  • 2 0
 Wow that Fezzari derailleur action is wild!
Some derailleurs rely too much on clutch force to avoid damage and noise (not saying "chain slap" because that doesn't covers all noise sources).
Performance and price wise I love 11sp SLX, but that damn non horizontal parallelogram movement makes it so noisy... In comparison GX 12s is heaven.
Has Shimano sorted this?
  • 4 0
 Finally! The real field test!
  • 5 2
 Interesting to watch some bike rebound airborne and others roll away composed on the ground.
  • 1 0
 If you are racing all of that bouncing around will cost you more then a few seconds.
  • 3 0
 No snapped frames or cranks this time? Bike design is truly progressing
  • 3 1
 Every time I see these videos I'm like "He's good, but he's no Mike Levy." I would actually pay for more Levy content.
  • 1 0
 Is the little "pause" before the shocks bottom out a weight transfer thing or progressing through shims and such? Most of them seem to have the little "gooooo stop go".
  • 1 0
 The Fezzari and the Intense are the only ones that didn't bounce like a ball like the Santa Cruz and Transition.
  • 1 0
 Contra looks like a rad bike. I hope the rebound can be dialed in better than that, though...
  • 1 0
 needs a NSFW warning on the header
  • 1 2
 Can't put the Sender ramp together or open the Chad storage...
  • 1 0
 ;-)
  • 3 0
 Nope, that was me that had trouble with the Chad box. It's a pain in the ass, especially when it's covered in mud.
  • 1 3
 What data does this provide people?
  • 1 0
 “look at the way that flexed!!!!”
  • 4 0
 Data? This is just entertainment.
  • 1 0
 likelihood of being hit in the bollocks
  • 1 0
 I like seeing the bounce back and the flex.
Below threshold threads are hidden





